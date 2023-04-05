Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heroic Axe

review star

No reviews yet

6781 Kennedy Rd Suite 6

Warrenton, VA 20187

Food Menu

Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread

$9.95

Mozzarella cheese and tomato basil sauce

Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.95

Mozzarella cheese, tomato basil sauce & pepperoni

Veggie Flatbread

$11.95

Mozzarella cheese, tomato basil sauce & veggies

White Cheese Flatbread

$10.95

White cheese & tomato basil sauce

Build Your Own Flatbread

$9.95

Mozzarella cheese and tomato basil sauce

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.95

Flour tortilla and cheese

Paninis

Grilled Chicken & Avocado Panini

$12.95

Grilled Chicken & Avocado Panini

Ham, Apple & Swiss Panini

$12.95

Ham, Apple & Swiss Panini

Cheesy Pizza Panini

$11.95

Cheesy Pizza Panini

Nutella Bacon French Toast Panini

$11.95

Nutella Bacon French Toast Panini

Spinach Artichoke Turkey Panini

$12.95

Spinach Artichoke Turkey Panini

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Grilled Cheese

Pizza Panini

$11.95

Pizza Panini

Mac & Cheese Panini

$10.95

Mac & Cheese Panini

Gyro Panini

$11.95

Gyro Panini

Street Tacos

Ground Beef Street Tacos

$10.95

3 flour tortillas served w/lettuce, tomato & Tex-mex cheese

Shredded Chicken Street Tacos

$11.95

3 flour tortillas served w/lettuce, tomato & Tex-mex cheese

Shredded Pork Street Tacos

$11.95

3 flour tortillas served w/lettuce, tomato & Tex-mex cheese

Shareables

Nachos

$8.95

tortilla chips with beer cheese

Jumbo Soft Pretzel 

$9.95

Warm ‘Pizza-Size’ Soft Pretzel served with beer cheese & mustard

Charcuterie

$12.95

Veggies & Dip

$9.95

Hummus & Pita Chips

$9.95

Bacon Candy

$7.95

Wings

$15.95

Jumbo Bone In Wings choose your flavor 

Snacks

Potato Chips

$2.50

Popcorn

$3.50

Desserts

Root Beer Float

$3.95

Brownie

$2.95

Cookie

$1.95

Ice Cream

$2.95

Cupcakes

$5.95

NA Beverages

NA Drinks

Gourmet Sodas

$4.95

Soda

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Merchandise

Tees

Vintage Flag Tee

Vintage Flag Tee

$25.00
Beer & Axes Tee

Beer & Axes Tee

$25.00
Love Language Tee

Love Language Tee

$25.00

Caps

Black Twill Cap

Black Twill Cap

$25.00
Distressed Cap

Distressed Cap

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Eat - Drink - Throw

6781 Kennedy Rd Suite 6, Warrenton, VA 20187

