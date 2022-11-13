A map showing the location of American Flatbread BrightonView gallery

American Flatbread Brighton

76 Guest Street

Boston, MA 02135

Large Flatbreads

Oven roasted free-range chicken, black beans, organic cilantro tomatoes, roasted corn, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs and some jalapeño peppers
LG Medicine Wheel

LG Medicine Wheel

$18.00

Our take on classic cheese pizza, made with homemade organic tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs

LG Cheese & Herb

LG Cheese & Herb

$17.25

Premium whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs

LG Pepperoni & Mushroom

LG Pepperoni & Mushroom

$21.75

All-natural, uncured pepperoni with organic mushrooms, wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese baked on organic bread dough with homemade garlic oil and our blend of organic herbs

LG Revolution

LG Revolution

$21.00

Our wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, Organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil, own blend of organic herbs

LG Vegan

LG Vegan

$18.75

Our organic wood-fired tomato sauce, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, Kalamata olives, homemade garlic oil with our own blend of organic herbs

LG Homemade Sausage

LG Homemade Sausage

$22.75

Our homemade nitrate-free maple-fennel sausage, organic sulfate-free sundried tomatoes, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our organic herb mix

LG Flyin' Hawaiian Pork Pie

LG Flyin' Hawaiian Pork Pie

$23.50

Smoked free-range pork shoulder, our organic mango BBQ sauce, organic red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan cheese, garlic oil, our organic herb mix

LG Flyin' Hawaiian Chicken Pie

LG Flyin' Hawaiian Chicken Pie

$23.50

Roasted Free Range chicken, our organic mango BBQ sauce, organic red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan cheese, garlic oil, our organic herb mix

LG Punctuated Equilibrium

LG Punctuated Equilibrium

$22.50

Imported Kalamata olives, fresh organic rosemary, organic red onions, artisan goat cheese and fire-roasted sweet red peppers, whole milk mozzarella, our homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs

LG Jimmy's Free Range Chicken

LG Jimmy's Free Range Chicken

$23.50

LG Carne Special

$25.00

Kielbasa, roasted leeks, mushrooms, peppers, whole milk mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, herb mix

LG Veggie Special

$25.00

Spinach, Roasted potatoes, sauteed cauliflower, fontina cheese, whole milk mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and herb mix

LG 1/2 & 1/2

$16.75

Want to mix it up? Choose two different halves.

LG Free Form Flatbread

LG Free Form Flatbread

$14.75

This one starts with a Plain Canvass. Add your choice of sauce, cheese, veggies and meat. Remember, it starts as a plain dough!

Small Flatbreads

SM Medicine Wheel

SM Medicine Wheel

$13.75

Our take on classic cheese pizza, made with homemade organic tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs

SM Cheese & Herb

SM Cheese & Herb

$12.50

Premium whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs

SM Pepperoni & Mushroom

SM Pepperoni & Mushroom

$15.75

All-natural, uncured pepperoni with organic mushrooms, wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese baked on organic bread dough with homemade garlic oil and our blend of organic herbs

SM Revolution

SM Revolution

$13.75

Our wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, Organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil, own blend of organic herbs

SM Vegan

SM Vegan

$13.50

Our organic wood-fired tomato sauce, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, Kalamata olives, homemade garlic oil with our own blend of organic herbs

SM Homemade Sausage

SM Homemade Sausage

$15.25

Our homemade nitrate-free maple-fennel sausage, organic sulfate-free sundried tomatoes, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our organic herb mix

SM Maui Kalua Pork Pie

SM Maui Kalua Pork Pie

$16.00

Smoked free-range pork shoulder, our organic mango BBQ sauce, organic red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan cheese, garlic oil, our organic herb mix

SM Maui Kalua Chicken Pie

SM Maui Kalua Chicken Pie

$16.00

Roasted free range chicken, our organic mango BBQ sauce, organic red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan cheese, garlic oil, our organic herb mix

SM Punctuated Equilibrium

SM Punctuated Equilibrium

$15.00

Imported Kalamata olives, fresh organic rosemary, organic red onions, artisan goat cheese and fire-roasted sweet red peppers, whole milk mozzarella, our homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs

SM Jimmy's Free Range Chicken

SM Jimmy's Free Range Chicken

$16.00

Oven roasted free-range chicken, black beans, organic cilantro tomatoes, roasted corn, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs and some jalapeño peppers

SM Buffalo Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

SM Carne Special

$16.50

Kielbasa, roasted leeks, mushrooms, peppers, whole milk mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, herb mix

SM Veggie Special

$15.50

Spinach, Roasted potatoes, sauteed cauliflower, fontina cheese, whole milk mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and herb mix

SM Free Form Flatbread

SM Free Form Flatbread

$11.50

This one starts with a Plain Canvass. Add your choice of sauce, cheese, veggies and meat. Remember, it starts as a plain dough!

SM 1/2 & 1/2

$10.75

Want to mix it up? Choose two different halves.

Gluten Free Flatbreads

GF Medicine Wheel

$18.75

Our take on classic cheese pizza, made with homemade organic tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs

GF Cheese & Herb

$17.50

Premium whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs

GF Pepperoni & Mushroom

$20.75

All-natural, uncured pepperoni with organic mushrooms, wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese baked on organic bread dough with homemade garlic oil and our blend of organic herbs

GF Revolution

$19.25

Our wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, Organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil, own blend of organic herbs

GF Vegan

$18.50

Our organic wood-fired tomato sauce, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, Kalamata olives, homemade garlic oil with our own blend of organic herbs

GF Homemade Sausage

$20.25

Our homemade nitrate-free maple-fennel sausage, organic sulfate-free sundried tomatoes, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our organic herb mix

GF Maui Kalua Pie

$21.00

Your choice - smoked free-range pork shoulder or roasted free-range chicken, our organic mango BBQ sauce, organic red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan cheese, garlic oil, our organic herb mix

GF Punctuated Equilibrium

$20.00

Imported Kalamata olives, fresh organic rosemary, organic red onions, artisan goat cheese and fire-roasted sweet red peppers, whole milk mozzarella, our homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs

GF Jimmy's Free Range Chicken

$21.00

Oven roasted free-range chicken, black beans, organic cilantro tomatoes, roasted corn, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs and some jalapeño peppers

GF Free Form Flatbread

$12.50

This one starts with a Plain Canvass. Add your choice of sauce, cheese, veggies and meat. Remember, it starts as a plain dough!

GF 1/2 & 1/2

$16.00

Want to mix it up? Choose two different halves.

GF Carne Special

$20.50

Kielbasa, roasted leeks, mushrooms, peppers, whole milk mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, herb mix

GF Veggie Special

$20.50

Spinach, Roasted potatoes, sauteed cauliflower, fontina cheese, whole milk mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and herb mix

Salads

Our Evolution Salad topped with Vermont Creamery goat cheese
Evolution Salad

Evolution Salad

$7.75

Organic mesclun and organic sweet leaf lettuces tossed with organic celery and carrots, Toasted sesame seeds, Maine sea kelp and our homemade ginger-tamari vinaigrette

Blue Cheese Salad

Blue Cheese Salad

$9.50

Our Evolution salad topped with Great Hill Blue Cheese

Goat Cheese salad

Goat Cheese salad

$9.50

Free Form Salad

$7.75

Start with our Evolution Salad and add your favorite meats., cheeses and veggies

Farmer's Market Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens tossed in our homemade ginger-tamari vinaigrette with, avocado, farm fresh eggs, blue cheese, corn and bacon.

Farmer's Market Salad w/ Goat Cheese

$10.75

Mixed greens tossed in our homemade ginger-tamari vinaigrette with, avocado, farm fresh eggs, blue cheese, corn, and bacon. *Can Substitute blue cheese for goat cheese*

Sides

Side of Blue Cheese

$2.00

Side of Goat Cheese

$2.00

Side of Parmesan

$2.00

Side of Mozzarella

$2.00

Side of Roasted Chicken

$3.00

Side of Kalua Pulled Pork

$3.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$7.75
Gluten Free Brownie Sundae

Gluten Free Brownie Sundae

$7.75
Banana Bread Sundae

Banana Bread Sundae

$7.75

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Brownie Plain

$4.75

Banana Bread Plain

$4.75

Dish of Ice Cream

$3.00
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$7.75

Special Dessert

$10.00

N/A Drinks

Maine Root Rootbeer

$3.25

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$3.25

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$3.25

Bottled Water

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

76 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

