Angie's Prime Grill- Food Truck 1901 W Pinnacle Peak Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1901 West Pinnacle Peak Road, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Retreat at Alameda - 1920 W Alameda Rd N/A
No Reviews
1920 W Alameda Rd N/A Phoenix, AZ 85085
View restaurant
Kitchen+Bar - Happy Valley - Drury #147
No Reviews
2335 West Pinnacle Peak Road Phoenix, AZ 85027
View restaurant
Pork On A Fork BBQ - 1515 W Deer Valley Rd
No Reviews
1515 West Deer Valley Road Phoenix, AZ 85027
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Phoenix
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurant
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurant