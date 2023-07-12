Restaurant header imageView gallery

Urban Cookies Bakeshop

review star

No reviews yet

2325 N 7th St

Phoenix, AZ 85006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Seasonal

Americana (Tues. 6/27 - Mon. 7/24)

S'mores Cupcake - avail. 6/27 - 7/24

S'mores Cupcake - avail. 6/27 - 7/24

$4.10

Chocolate cake with a graham cracker base, chocolate ganache filling, & toasted marshmallow topping. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, cornstarch, soy lecithin

*Red, White & Blue Cupcake / made without gluten ingredients - avail. 6/27 - 7/24

*Red, White & Blue Cupcake / made without gluten ingredients - avail. 6/27 - 7/24

$4.10

Made without gluten ingredients: Vanilla cake topped with strawberry buttercream frosting and house-made blueberry compote.

Sweets & Gifts

Cookies

Milk & Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie

Milk & Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.90

Milk and dark chocolate chip. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs.

Cowboy Cookie

Cowboy Cookie

$2.90

A brown sugar cookie with dark chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, pecans, oats, and natural corn chips. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs, pecans, corn.

Oatmeal Almond Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Almond Raisin Cookie

$2.90

A classic oatmeal cookie with oats, almonds, sun flower seeds and raisins. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs, almonds.

Pineapple Coconut Cookie

Pineapple Coconut Cookie

$2.90

A chewy cookie dotted with dried pineapple and unsweetened coconut. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs, coconut.

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.90

A classic peanut butter cookie. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs, peanuts.

* Dark Chocolate Walnut Cookie/ Made without dairy, eggs, gluten ingredients

* Dark Chocolate Walnut Cookie/ Made without dairy, eggs, gluten ingredients

$2.90

A brown sugar oat cookie dotted with dark chocolate, walnut and unsweetened coconut. Contains walnuts, almond meal, coconut

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.90

Chewy sugar cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs.

Double Chocolate with Sea Salt Cookie

Double Chocolate with Sea Salt Cookie

$2.90

Chewy chocolate cookie sprinkled with sea salt flakes. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs.

* Confetti Cookie / Made without dairy & eggs

* Confetti Cookie / Made without dairy & eggs

$2.90

Made without dairy & eggs/ A chewy sugar cookie dotted with natural confetti sprinkles and rolled in organic sugar. Contains: wheat

Dipped Cookies

Birthday Cake Dipped Cookie

Birthday Cake Dipped Cookie

$4.00

Chewy sugar cookie, natural pink vanilla icing, birthday cake crumble

* Chocolate Graham with Sea Salt Dipped Cookie

* Chocolate Graham with Sea Salt Dipped Cookie

$4.00

Made without dairy, eggs, gluten ingredients/Chewy brown sugar cookie dipped in chocolate ganache, sprinkled with graham crumb and sea salt

Cupcakes

Chocolate Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Chocolate Cupcake

$4.10

Chocolate cake, chocolate ganache frosting, chocolate pearls. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, soy lecithin (sprinkles)

Brown Velvet Cupcake

Brown Velvet Cupcake

$4.10

Our version of a red velvet with no red dye. Moist chocolate cake, cream cheese frosting, chocolate pearls. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, soy lecithin (sprinkles)

Birthday Cupcake

Birthday Cupcake

$4.10

Vanilla cake, milk chocolate buttercream, natural confetti sprinkles. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, cornstarch.

Marble Coffee Cupcake

Marble Coffee Cupcake

$4.10

Marble cake, coffee buttercream, a swirl of fudge. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, cornstarch.

Lemon Honey Cupcake

Lemon Honey Cupcake

$4.10

Lemon olive oil cake, lemon curd, honey mascarpone frosting, white chocolate pearls. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, cornstarch, soy lecithin (sprinkles)

Carrot Cupcake

Carrot Cupcake

$4.10

Carrot cake with walnuts and shredded carrots, cream cheese frosting and sprinkled walnuts. Contains wheat, milk, eggs walnuts, cornstarch.

* Chocolate Party Cupcake/Made without dairy, eggs

* Chocolate Party Cupcake/Made without dairy, eggs

$4.10

Made without dairy & eggs/ Chocolate cake, vanilla bean frosting, natural confetti sprinkles. Contains wheat, coconut

* Banana Coconut Cupcake/Made without dairy, eggs

* Banana Coconut Cupcake/Made without dairy, eggs

$4.10

Made without dairy & eggs/ Banana cardamom spice cake, coconut frosting, shredded coconut. Contains wheat, coconut

* Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake/Made without gluten ingredients

* Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake/Made without gluten ingredients

$4.10

Made without gluten ingredients/ Chocolate cake, caramel buttercream, sea salt flakes. Contains milk, eggs, cornstarch.

* Strawberry Cupcake/Made without gluten ingredients

* Strawberry Cupcake/Made without gluten ingredients

$4.10

Made without gluten ingredients/ Strawberry cake, strawberry compote filling, strawberry buttercream, dried strawberry dust. Contains milk, eggs, cornstarch.

* Blueberry Cupcake /Made without gluten ingredients

* Blueberry Cupcake /Made without gluten ingredients

$4.10

Made without gluten ingredients/ Vanilla cake, fresh blueberries, natural blue cream cheese frosting, dried blueberry dust. Contains milk, eggs, cornstarch.

*Red, White & Blue Cupcake / made without gluten ingredients - avail. 6/27 - 7/24

*Red, White & Blue Cupcake / made without gluten ingredients - avail. 6/27 - 7/24

$4.10

Made without gluten ingredients: Vanilla cake topped with strawberry buttercream frosting and house-made blueberry compote.

S'mores Cupcake - avail. 6/27 - 7/24

S'mores Cupcake - avail. 6/27 - 7/24

$4.10

Chocolate cake with a graham cracker base, chocolate ganache filling, & toasted marshmallow topping. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, cornstarch, soy lecithin

Bars

* Double Chocolate Brownie / Made without gluten ingredients

* Double Chocolate Brownie / Made without gluten ingredients

$3.25

Made without gluten ingredients/ Dark chocolate and chewy, made with espresso. Contains milk, eggs.

Salted Caramel Nut Bar

Salted Caramel Nut Bar

$3.25

Buttery shortbread, salted caramel, pecans, almonds, sunflower seeds. Contains wheat, milk, almonds, pecans.

To Go Cakes

Classic Churro To Go Cake

Classic Churro To Go Cake

$48.00

Vanilla cake dredged in cinnamon sugar, cream cheese frosting. 6" Round 3 Layers Serves 8. Contains wheat, milks, eggs, cornstarch. No changes or writing available.

Birthday Cake To Go Cake

Birthday Cake To Go Cake

$48.00

Layers of chocolate and vanilla cake, milk chocolate buttercream, strawberry cream cheese frosting, natural confetti sprinkles. 6" round 3 layers serves 8. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, cornstarch.

Gifts & Such

Cupcake Toppers

Cupcake Toppers

$0.75

Add some extra pizazz to your cupcakes! Please specify which cupcake topper you'd like below.

Happy Birthday Cake Topper

Happy Birthday Cake Topper

$10.00

Add a topper to your cake!

Single Classic Cookie Favor

Single Classic Cookie Favor

$3.40

Choose 1 classic cookie flavor to be individually wrapped and sealed with an Urban Cookies sticker.

Single Cupcake Gift Favor

Single Cupcake Gift Favor

$5.00

Choose 1 cupcake to be packed in a clear cupcake container and sealed with an Urban Cookies sticker.

5-Cookie Gift Jar

5-Cookie Gift Jar

$17.00

Choose 5 classic cookies to fill your jar + choose your occassion.

12-Cookie Gift Box

12-Cookie Gift Box

$34.00

Choose 12 classic cookies to fill your gift box + choose your occasion.

4-Cupcake Gift Box

4-Cupcake Gift Box

$22.00

Choose 4 cupcakes to fill your box + choose your occasion.

6-Cupcake Gift Box

6-Cupcake Gift Box

$30.00

Choose 6 cupcakes to fill your box + choose your occasion.

12-Cupcake Gift Box

12-Cupcake Gift Box

$54.00

Choose 12 cupcakes to fill your box + choose your occasion.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet cupcakes, cookies, & cakes.

Website

Location

2325 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rice Paper Phoenix - 2241 N 7th Street
orange starNo Reviews
2241 N 7th Street Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
America's Taco Shop- Coronado (7th St)
orange star4.4 • 3,511
2041 North 7th Street Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Giving Tree Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2024 N 7th St #111, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
CC'S On Central
orange starNo Reviews
2800 North Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Throne Brewing and Pizza Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1326 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston