Anthony's Hearthfire Grill Bellingham HearthFire

7 Bellwether Way

Bellingham, WA 98225

Dinner

Appetizers

Calamari with Romesco Aioli

$18.00

Chargilled Prawns

$19.00

Basted with cilantro pesto and served over corn bread pudding.

Crab Cocktail

$24.00

Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip

$20.00

Served with homemade flatbread.

Seared Tenderloin Strips

$18.00

Tenderloin strips seared with red onion and garlic-tamari lime glaze.

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Tempura Portobello Mushroom

$14.00

Crispy panko crusted slices of portobello mushrooms. Served with almond romesco aioli.

1/2 Flat Bread

Flat Bread

Side Flat Bread $

$3.00

Soups & Salads

Cup Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$12.00

Crab & Corn Chowder

$14.00

Northwest Seasonal Salad - Strawberry

$12.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Hearts of Romaine Blue Cheese Salad

$10.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts.

Hearts of Romaine with Chicken

$19.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts and Rotisserie Chicken.

Hearts of Romaine with Shrimp

$19.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts and Oregon Coast Shrimp.

Large Classic Caesar W/Chicken

$18.00

Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Rotisserie Chicken.

Large Classic Caesar W/Shrimp

$18.00

Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Oregon Coast Shrimp.

Rotisserie Chicken Cobb Salad

$28.00

With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.

Steelhead Salad

$28.00

Chargrilled and citrus glazed steelhead, romaine, field greens, Opal apples and hazelnuts with citrus shallot dressing and local rhubarb-strawberry relish.

Sub Caesar Salad

$2.00

Sub Seasonal

$3.00

Copper Sockeye Salad with Strawberry Salsa

$34.00

Rotisserie

Rotisserie Chicken Dinner

$28.00

One-half fresh Washington chicken basted with fresh herbs, citrus and garlic. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Chicken & Prosciutto Macaroni 'n Cheese

$26.00

Corkscrew pasta tossed with creamy white cheddar cheese sauce, rotisserie chicken, prosciutto and peas. Topped with golden panko crumbs.

St. Louis Style Ribs

$39.00

Spice rubbed, glazed with maple-chipotle barbecue sauce and slow roasted in our rotisserie. Served with savory cornbread pudding and seasonal vegetable.

Steaks & Grill

Wagyu Burger

$19.00

One-third pound American Kobe burger chargrilled to order. Served with French fries.

Double R Ranch Flank Steak

$28.00

Signature Double R Ranch flank steak spice rubbed, grilled to your liking and finished with chipolte lime butter. Served with cornbread pudding.

Pork Chop

$36.00

Salmon Creek Farms bone in pork chop finished with fresh ginger sauce and apple-cranberry compote. Served with cornbread pudding.

Top Sirloin - Double R Ranch

$32.00

Applewood grilled to your liking and served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Top & BBQ Prawns

$41.00

Top & Scampi Prawns

$42.00

Tenderloin Filet - NW

$49.00

A petite filet seared to your liking with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Ribeye - Double R Ranch

$62.00

45-day aged, 14 ounce ribeye grilled to your liking with a basil demi butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Seafood Dinner

Columbia River Steelhead

$32.00

Chargrilled with sundried tomato basil butter with cornbread pudding and seasonal vegetables.

Halibut w/Citrus Butter

$46.00

Chargrilled with citrus hazelnut butter and finished with fresh Northwest rhubarb coulis. Served with a craisin pistachio rice pilaf.

Roasted Scampi Prawns

$29.00

White prawns hearth oven roasted with garlic butter and sprinked with gremolata. Served with craisin pistachio rice pilaf.

Hearthfire Jambalaya

$26.00

A richly flavored Cajun dish with rotisserie chicken, Andouille sausage, prawns, Oregon Coast bay shrimp, tomatoes, file, green pepper and basmati rice.

True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$25.00

Three pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.

True Cod 'n Chips 4pc

$28.00

Four pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.

Lingcod - Wild Alaska

$32.00

Potato crusted wild Lingcod marinated in white wine and baked with a topping of sour cream, red onion and fresh dill. Served with craisin pistachio rice pilaf.

Barbecued Garlic Prawns

$26.00

Sauteed New Orleans style with garlic butter, spices, red potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Margarita Prawn Fettuccine

$29.00

Jumbo wild prawns butterflied, roasted with margarita butter and sprinkled with cilantro and lime zest. Served over a bed of fettuccine.

Copper River Sockeye

$38.00

Chargrilled with sundried tomato basil butter with cornbread pudding and seasonal vegetables.

Early Bird

ED Caesar Salad

ED Shrimp Cocktail

ED Tomato Basil Cup

Barbecued Garlic Prawns ED

$30.00

New Orleans style sauteed prawns with garlic butter, Cajun spices and red potatoes. Served with seasonal vegetables.

Chicken Pot Pie ED

$30.00

Our homemade specialty combining rotisserie chicken with fresh vegetables and herbs under a tender crust.

Flank Steak ED

$30.00

Signature Double R Ranch flank steak spice rubbed, applewood grilled to your liking, and finished with chipolte lime butter. Served with cornbread pudding.

True Cod Caddy Ganty ED

$30.00

Marinated in white wine and baked with bread crumbs, sour cream, red onion and fresh dill. Served with craisin pistachio rice pilaf.

SS Burnt Cream

SS Jar Pie Chocolate

SS Jar Pie Seasonal

SS 4 Course Upgrade

$5.00

Sides

Side 1/4 Avocado

$2.50

Side 2pc Bacon

$2.50

Side Chicken Cold

$6.00

Side Chicken Hot

$6.00

Side Cornbread Pudding

$3.50

Side Crab Meat Cold 2 oz

$15.00

Side Crab Meat Hot 2 oz

$15.00

Side Flat Bread $

$3.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Mashed

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Panko Cod 1 pc

$6.00

Side 5 Prawns

$10.00

Side Prawn 26/30

$2.50

Side Ribs 4-bones

$19.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Shrimp Cold 2 oz

$5.00

Side Shrimp Hot 2 oz

$5.00

Side Silver Salmon 4oz

$14.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Sub Pasta

$4.00

Side U-15 Prawn

$3.50

Side Veg

$3.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Soda

$4.00

Soda Refill

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Refill Arnold Palmer

Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.50

Refill Lemonade

Milk

$4.00

NOjito

$6.50

A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Strawberry Lemonade

Virgin Basil Pom

$6.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Cran-Lime Spritzer

$7.00

Virgin Carefree Sunset

$6.00

Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters

$6.00

Virgin Mai Tai

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Virgin Minty Pear

$6.50

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Raspberry Lemonade

Rhubarb Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Rhubarb Lemonade

Beer

Scuttlebutt Anthony's Pale Ale

$7.00

Everett, WA

Pike Brewing Kilt Lifter

$8.00

Kulshan Lager

$7.50

Kulshan Bastard Kat IPA

$8.00

Boundary Bay Amber Ale

$8.00

Fremont Summer Ale

$8.50

Bud Light

$6.50

Budweiser

$6.50

Corona

$7.00

Kokanee

$7.00

O'Doul's (Non-Alcoholic)

$6.50

Tieton Cider Works Apple Cider

$7.50

Liquor

Early Times

$8.50

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Blantons

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Dry Fly Whiskey

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.50

MacNaugton's

$9.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Pendleton

$10.00

R & R

$8.50

Seagram's 7

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woodinville Rye

$11.00

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

E & J Brandy

$8.50

Seagram's Gin

$8.50

Beefeaters

$9.50

Bombay Dry Gin

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Dry Fly Gin

$10.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Oola Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Montego Bay

$8.50

Appleton 12

$12.50

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Capt Morgan

$9.00

Malibu Rum

$8.50

Myers Rum

$9.00

Pyrat XO

$10.00

Pancho Villa

$8.50

Cazadores Resposado

$11.00

Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Hornitos - Sauza Resposado

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Sauza Tres Generaciones Anejo

$13.00

Heritage Batch 12 Vodka

$8.50

Absolut

$9.50

Absolut Ruby Red

$9.50

Absolut Vanilla

$9.50

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Dry Fly Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Le Poire

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Oola

$10.00

Titos

$9.50

Amaretto Disarrono

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Carpano Antica

$11.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Dorda Double Chocolate

$10.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kahlua

$9.50

Limoncello

$9.50

Rumplemintz

$9.50

St Germain

$11.00

Tia Maria

$9.50

Tuaca

$10.00

Ballantines

$8.50

Balvenie Portwood 21 yr

$27.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Cutty Sark

$9.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$12.50

Glenlivet 12

$12.50

Highland Park 12 yr

$13.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Laphroiag 10 yr

$16.50

MaCallan 12 yr.

$16.50

Oban 14 yr

$16.50

Springbank 10 yr

$14.00

Menu Cocktails

Almond Joy

$11.00

Appletini

$9.50

Beautiful

$10.00

Bitter Bees Knees

$12.50

Washington's Dry Fly gin shaken with fresh lemon juice, honey syrup and rhubarb ginger.

Boulevardier

$14.00

Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.

Coffee Nudge

$9.50

Cucumber Cooler

$11.00

St~Germaine, gin, fresh mint, fresh cucumber and soda.

Hot Buttered Rum

$9.50

Moscow Mule

$9.50

The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.

Pomegranate Drop

$12.50

Vodka and cointreau muddled with pomegranate, lemon, lime and orange.

Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Rhubarb Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka

$9.00

Roasted Pear Martini

$13.50

Pear vodka, Riesling and pear puree in a cinnamon rimmed glass.

Rosemary Grapefruit Drop

$12.00

Rye Speakeasy

$14.00

Woodinville Rye Whiskey, muddled with carpanot antica, fresh orange and a cherry

Washington Manhattan

$14.00

Waterside Citrus

$11.50

Dry Fly gin, lime, grapefruit and mint over ice.

Straw Basil Mojito

$12.00

Strawberrillini

$12.00

Straw Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Strawberry Spiked Lemonade

$9.00

Br Screwdriver

$7.50

Br Mimosa

$7.50

Br Bloody Mary

$8.00

Standard Cocktails

Almond Joy

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Angel Kiss

$10.00

Appletini

$9.50

B 52 Coffee

$11.00

Bailey's Coffee

$10.00

Bart Margarita

$13.00

Beautiful

$10.00

Black Russian

$9.50

Bloody Caesar

$9.50Out of stock

Bloody Maria

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Blueberry Tea

$10.50

Brandy Alexander

$8.50

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Cape Cod

$8.50

Champ Cocktail

$9.50

Br Champ Kir

$8.50

BR Champ Magnolia

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.50

Cilantro Paloma

$9.00

Classic Margarita

$10.50

Coffee Nudge

$9.50

Coffee Royale

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Daquiri

$9.00

Derby Iced Tea

$9.50

Elder Manhattan

$12.00

Early Times Kentucky Whiskey, St~Germain and Angostura bitters.

Gimlet - Gin

$8.50

Gimlet - Vodka

$8.50

Gin Fizz

$9.50

Grape Nehi

$12.50

Grasshopper

$8.50

Greyhound

$8.50

Hot Apple Cider Toddy

$8.50

Hot Buttered Rum

$9.50

Hot Caramel Apple

$10.50

Hot Chocolate Mint Kiss

$9.50

Hot Oatmeal Cookie

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Hurricane

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Jamaican Coffee

$9.50

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Key Lime Mart

$12.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.

Limoncello Drop

$11.00

Long Island

$11.50

Lynchberg Lemonade

$11.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.50

Martini Gin

$12.00

Martini Vodka

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Midori Sour

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$10.50

A refreshing cooler with rum, soda, mint and ice.

Negroni

$11.00

Campari, Noilly Pratt vermouth and gin.

NW Warmer

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Oola Garden Cocktail

$10.50

Paloma

$9.50

Peach Schnapps

$8.50

Peppermint Patty

$11.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$8.50

Rye Speakeasy

$14.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$9.50

Side Car

$11.00

Smith & Kerns

$9.50

Smith & Wesson

$9.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$9.50

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

Sparkling Elderberry

$10.50

Sparkling Tarragon Lemonade

$9.00

Speakeasy Rye Manhattan

$14.00

Strawberry Spiked Lemonade

$9.00

Spritzer

$8.50

Straw Basil Mojito

$12.00

Straw Chi Chi

$8.50

Straw Cosmo

$10.50

Straw Daquiri

$9.50

Straw Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Straw Lime Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Straw Marg

$11.00

Straw Pina

$11.00

Strawberrillini

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tequila Sunset

$8.50

Tia Maria

$9.50

Tom Collins

$8.50

Vanilla White Russian Martini

$10.00

Very Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Cadillac

$8.50

White Russian

$9.50

White Russiantini

$12.00

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Buried Cane Glass

$8.00

Cabernet Saviah Cellars "The Jack" Glass

$12.50

Chardonnay Buried Cane Glass

$8.00

Chardonnay Gordon Estate Glass

$9.50

Merlot Red Diamond Glass

$8.00

Pinot Gris Latah Creek Glass

$9.00

Pinot Noir Big Fire Glass

$11.00

Red Blend Sparkman Wilderness Glass

$13.00

Riesling Ste Michelle Glass

$8.00

Rose by Seven Hills Glass

$10.50

Sauvignon Blanc Hedges "CMS"

$10.00

Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Glass

$8.50

Syrah Boomtown Glass

$11.00

**Port Whidbey's

$8.50

**Port Taylor Fladgate - 10 Year Tawny

$9.50

*Corkage Fee*

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Amavi Cellars

$75.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Anthony's Buried Cane

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Betz Pere de Famille

$110.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Canvasback Duckhorn

$105.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Dunham Cellars IX

$80.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Dusted Valley Boomtown

$46.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Indian Wells Chateau Ste. Michelle

$42.00

Cabernet Sauvignon L'Ecole No 41

$150.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Leonetti Cellars

$225.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Saviah Cellars "The Jack"

$46.00

Merlot Luke

$46.00

Merlot Pepper Bridge Winery

$105.00

Merlot Red Diamond

$32.00

Merlot Ste Michelle Indian Wells

$48.00

Pinot Noir Big Fire by R. Stuart

$44.00

Pinot Noir Cloudline Cellars

$48.00

Pinot Noir King Estate Winery

$68.00

Pinot Noir Willamette Valley Vineyards

$63.00

Red Blend DeLille Cellars D-2

$98.00

Red Blend Dunham Cellars Three Legged Red

$54.00

Red Blend Kindred Sparkman Cellars

$52.00

Red Blend Sparkman Cellars Wilderness

$52.00

Syrah Alexandria Nicole "Jet Black"

$58.00

Syrah Betz La Serenne

$98.00

Syrah Dusted Valley Boomtown

$40.00

Syrah Pomum Cellars

$58.00

Syrah Saviah Cellars The Jack

$46.00

Zinfandel Thurston Wolfe

$46.00

*Corkage Fee*

$10.00

Albarino by Idilico

$44.00

Chardonnay "Lumiere" by Sparkman Cellars

$64.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Buried Cane

$32.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Gordon Estates

$38.00

Chardonnay Chateau Ste. Michelle Cold Creek

$56.00

Chardonnay L'Ecole No 41

$65.00

Chardonnay Nine Hats Long Shadows

$60.00

Chardonnay Woodward Canyon

$95.00

Pinot Gris A to Z

$42.00

Pinot Gris Big Fire

$38.00

Pinot Gris Erath Winery

$40.00

Pinot Gris Latah Creek

$34.00

Riesling Sparkman Birdie

$38.00

Riesling Ste Michelle

$32.00

Rose L'Ecole 41 Grenache Rose Alder Ridge Vineyard

$48.00

Rose Seven Hills

$42.00

Sauvignon Blanc Chateau Ste Michelle

$42.00

Sauvignon Blanc CMS Hedges Family Estate

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc Sparkman Cellars "Pearl"

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc Va Piano

$40.00

Viognier Alexandria Nicole

$49.00

White Blend Cadaretta "SBS"

$46.00

White Blend L'Ecole No 41 "Luminesce"

$48.00

White Blend Thurston Wolfe "PGV"

$44.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Brut

$36.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut- Yellow Label

$125.00

Lunch

L Soups & Salads

Cup Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$12.00

Crab & Corn Chowder

$14.00

Hearthfire Classic Caesar

$9.00

Served with crispy bacon and Parmesan frico.

Hearts of Romaine Blue Cheese Salad

$10.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts.

Hearts of Romaine with Chicken

$19.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts and Rotisserie Chicken.

Hearts of Romaine with Shrimp

$19.00

Served with toasted hazelnuts and Oregon Coast Shrimp.

Large Classic Caesar W/Chicken

$18.00

Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Rotisserie Chicken.

Large Classic Caesar W/Shrimp

$18.00

Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Oregon Coast Shrimp.

Northwest Seasonal Salad - Rhubarb

$12.00

Rotisserie Chicken Cobb Salad Lunch

$21.00

With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.

Shrimp & Mango Salad Lunch

$21.00

Oregon Coast shrimp over mixed greens, romaine lettuce and slaw with cherry tomatoes, mango, avocado, wontons and a ginger sesame dressing. Topped with Danish blue cheese, bacon and a side of ginger.

Steelhead Salad

$24.00

Chargrilled and citrus glazed steelhead, romaine, field greens, Opal apples and hazelnuts with citrus shallot dressing and local rhubarb-strawberry relish.

Trio

$14.00

Chargrilled and citrus glazed steelhead, romaine, field greens, Opal apples and hazelnuts with citrus shallot dressing and local rhubarb-strawberry relish.

L Entrees

Barbecued Garlic Prawns

$24.00

New Orleans style sauteed prawns with garlic butter, spices and red potatoes. Served with seasonal vegetables.

Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Toast

$21.00

Open-faced toasted soudough finished with crab, shrimp and artichoke mix. Served with slaw.

Double R Ranch Prime Top Sirloin

$29.00

Grilled to your liking and served with French fries.

Fried Chicken Burger

$18.00

With crispy bacon, creamy slaw and sliced tomato. Served with French fries.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup

$16.00

Crispy grilled cheese paired with tomato soup.

Impossible Burger

$21.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$21.00

Flour tortilla, salsa mayo, tomatoes and cilantro.

Prosciutto & Chicken Mac 'n Cheese

$16.00

Corkscrew pasta tossed with creamy cheese, prosciutto and peas. Topped with golden panko crumbs.

Steelhead Burger

$24.00

Chargrilled and topped with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with French fries.

True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$24.00

Three pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.

True Cod 'n Chips 4pc

$27.00

Four pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.

True Cod Burger

$19.00

Lightly panko crusted and served open-faced with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.

Wagyu Burger

$19.00

One-third pound American Kobe burger chargrilled to order. Served with French fries.

Steelhead Chargrilled Lunch

$27.00

Desserts

Dessert

Anthony's Burnt Cream

$9.00

Our signature creamy, rich custard with caramelized top.

Chocolate Caramel Mousse Jar Pie

$6.50

Jar Pie Duo

$11.00

Enjoy both of our jar pie flavors.

Child's Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.00

Child Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00

Strawberry Sorbet

$9.00

Strawberry Jar Pie

$7.00

Childrens' Menu

Kids Menu

Child's Beverage

$2.00

Child's Burger

$8.00

Child's Fish & Chips

$10.00

Child's Salmon

$15.00

Child's Top

$15.00

Childs Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Child Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Child's Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.00

Happy Hour

HH Food

HH Cup Fire Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

HH Bowl Fire Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

$12.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

HH Classic Caesar

$9.00

HH Hearts of Romaine

$10.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp mixed with avocado and salsa. Served with crispy tortilla chips.

HH Dungeness Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip

$20.00

Served with sourdough bread bites.

HH Ribs & Rings

$22.00

Capers, red onion, and dill served with croccatini.

HH Seared Tenderloin Strips

$18.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

HH Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Capers, red onion, and dill served with croccatini.

HH Tempura Portobello Mushroom

$14.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

HH Wild Salmon Swimmers

$16.00

HH Liquor

HH BOS Vodka Lemonade

$8.50

HH Martini Gin

$12.00

HH Martini Vodka

$12.00

HH Manhattan

$12.00

HH Moscow Mule

$9.50

The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.

HH Rhubarb Hard Seltzer

$8.50

HH Ballantines

$8.50

HH Early Times

$8.50

HH Heritage Vodka

$8.50

HH Montego Bay

$8.50

HH Pancho Villa

$8.50

HH Seagram's Gin

$8.50

HH Wine

HH Anthony's Chardonnay by Buried Cane Glass

$8.00

HH Cabernet Sauvignon by Buried Cane Glass

$8.00

HH Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling Glass

$8.00

HH Pinot Gris Latah Creek

$9.00

HH Red Diamond Merlot Glass

$8.00

HH Sauv Blanc Hedges "CMS"

$10.00

HH Syrah Boomtown

$11.00

HH Beer

HH Scuttlebutt Pale Ale

$7.00

Everett, WA

HH Kulshan Lager

$7.50

Bellingham, WA

Open Items

Kitchen Communication Cold

Kitchen Communication Hot

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fresh northwest seafood on the eastern shores of Lake Washington with stunning views of Hunts Point, Sand Point, and the Seattle skyline.

7 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, WA 98225

