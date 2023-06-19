- Home
Anthony's Hearthfire Grill Bellingham HearthFire
7 Bellwether Way
Bellingham, WA 98225
Dinner
Appetizers
Calamari with Romesco Aioli
Chargilled Prawns
Basted with cilantro pesto and served over corn bread pudding.
Crab Cocktail
Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip
Served with homemade flatbread.
Seared Tenderloin Strips
Tenderloin strips seared with red onion and garlic-tamari lime glaze.
Shrimp Cocktail
Tempura Portobello Mushroom
Crispy panko crusted slices of portobello mushrooms. Served with almond romesco aioli.
1/2 Flat Bread
Flat Bread
Side Flat Bread $
Soups & Salads
Cup Tomato Basil Soup
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup
Crab & Corn Chowder
Northwest Seasonal Salad - Strawberry
Classic Caesar Salad
Hearts of Romaine Blue Cheese Salad
Served with toasted hazelnuts.
Hearts of Romaine with Chicken
Served with toasted hazelnuts and Rotisserie Chicken.
Hearts of Romaine with Shrimp
Served with toasted hazelnuts and Oregon Coast Shrimp.
Large Classic Caesar W/Chicken
Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Rotisserie Chicken.
Large Classic Caesar W/Shrimp
Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Oregon Coast Shrimp.
Rotisserie Chicken Cobb Salad
With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.
Steelhead Salad
Chargrilled and citrus glazed steelhead, romaine, field greens, Opal apples and hazelnuts with citrus shallot dressing and local rhubarb-strawberry relish.
Sub Caesar Salad
Sub Seasonal
Copper Sockeye Salad with Strawberry Salsa
Rotisserie
Rotisserie Chicken Dinner
One-half fresh Washington chicken basted with fresh herbs, citrus and garlic. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
Chicken & Prosciutto Macaroni 'n Cheese
Corkscrew pasta tossed with creamy white cheddar cheese sauce, rotisserie chicken, prosciutto and peas. Topped with golden panko crumbs.
St. Louis Style Ribs
Spice rubbed, glazed with maple-chipotle barbecue sauce and slow roasted in our rotisserie. Served with savory cornbread pudding and seasonal vegetable.
Steaks & Grill
Wagyu Burger
One-third pound American Kobe burger chargrilled to order. Served with French fries.
Double R Ranch Flank Steak
Signature Double R Ranch flank steak spice rubbed, grilled to your liking and finished with chipolte lime butter. Served with cornbread pudding.
Pork Chop
Salmon Creek Farms bone in pork chop finished with fresh ginger sauce and apple-cranberry compote. Served with cornbread pudding.
Top Sirloin - Double R Ranch
Applewood grilled to your liking and served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Top & BBQ Prawns
Top & Scampi Prawns
Tenderloin Filet - NW
A petite filet seared to your liking with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Ribeye - Double R Ranch
45-day aged, 14 ounce ribeye grilled to your liking with a basil demi butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Seafood Dinner
Columbia River Steelhead
Chargrilled with sundried tomato basil butter with cornbread pudding and seasonal vegetables.
Halibut w/Citrus Butter
Chargrilled with citrus hazelnut butter and finished with fresh Northwest rhubarb coulis. Served with a craisin pistachio rice pilaf.
Roasted Scampi Prawns
White prawns hearth oven roasted with garlic butter and sprinked with gremolata. Served with craisin pistachio rice pilaf.
Hearthfire Jambalaya
A richly flavored Cajun dish with rotisserie chicken, Andouille sausage, prawns, Oregon Coast bay shrimp, tomatoes, file, green pepper and basmati rice.
True Cod 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.
True Cod 'n Chips 4pc
Four pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.
Lingcod - Wild Alaska
Potato crusted wild Lingcod marinated in white wine and baked with a topping of sour cream, red onion and fresh dill. Served with craisin pistachio rice pilaf.
Barbecued Garlic Prawns
Sauteed New Orleans style with garlic butter, spices, red potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Margarita Prawn Fettuccine
Jumbo wild prawns butterflied, roasted with margarita butter and sprinkled with cilantro and lime zest. Served over a bed of fettuccine.
Copper River Sockeye
Chargrilled with sundried tomato basil butter with cornbread pudding and seasonal vegetables.
Early Bird
ED Caesar Salad
ED Shrimp Cocktail
ED Tomato Basil Cup
Barbecued Garlic Prawns ED
New Orleans style sauteed prawns with garlic butter, Cajun spices and red potatoes. Served with seasonal vegetables.
Chicken Pot Pie ED
Our homemade specialty combining rotisserie chicken with fresh vegetables and herbs under a tender crust.
Flank Steak ED
Signature Double R Ranch flank steak spice rubbed, applewood grilled to your liking, and finished with chipolte lime butter. Served with cornbread pudding.
True Cod Caddy Ganty ED
Marinated in white wine and baked with bread crumbs, sour cream, red onion and fresh dill. Served with craisin pistachio rice pilaf.
SS Burnt Cream
SS Jar Pie Chocolate
SS Jar Pie Seasonal
SS 4 Course Upgrade
Sides
Side 1/4 Avocado
Side 2pc Bacon
Side Chicken Cold
Side Chicken Hot
Side Cornbread Pudding
Side Crab Meat Cold 2 oz
Side Crab Meat Hot 2 oz
Side Flat Bread $
Side Fries
Side Mashed
Side Onion Rings
Side Panko Cod 1 pc
Side 5 Prawns
Side Prawn 26/30
Side Ribs 4-bones
Side Rice
Side Shrimp Cold 2 oz
Side Shrimp Hot 2 oz
Side Silver Salmon 4oz
Side Slaw
Side Sub Pasta
Side U-15 Prawn
Side Veg
Drinks
NA Beverages
Soda
Soda Refill
Arnold Palmer
Refill Arnold Palmer
Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer
Chocolate Milk
Cock & Bull Ginger Beer
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice
Lemonade
Refill Lemonade
Milk
NOjito
A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger
Sparkling Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Refill Strawberry Lemonade
Virgin Basil Pom
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Cran-Lime Spritzer
Virgin Carefree Sunset
Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters
Virgin Mai Tai
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mary
Virgin Minty Pear
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Strawberry Margarita
Raspberry Lemonade
Refill Raspberry Lemonade
Rhubarb Lemonade
Refill Rhubarb Lemonade
Beer
Liquor
Early Times
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Dry Fly Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
MacNaugton's
Makers Mark
Pendleton
R & R
Seagram's 7
Woodford Reserve
Woodinville Rye
Courvoisier VS
Remy Martin VSOP
E & J Brandy
Seagram's Gin
Beefeaters
Bombay Dry Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Dry Fly Gin
Hendrick's
Oola Gin
Tanqueray
Montego Bay
Appleton 12
Bacardi Light
Capt Morgan
Malibu Rum
Myers Rum
Pyrat XO
Pancho Villa
Cazadores Resposado
Cuervo Gold
Herradura Anejo
Hornitos - Sauza Resposado
Patron Anejo
Patron Silver
Sauza Tres Generaciones Anejo
Heritage Batch 12 Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Ruby Red
Absolut Vanilla
Belvedere
Chopin
Dry Fly Vodka
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Le Poire
Ketel One
Oola
Titos
Amaretto Disarrono
Bailey's Irish Cream
Campari
Carpano Antica
Chambord
Cointreau
Dorda Double Chocolate
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Limoncello
Rumplemintz
St Germain
Tia Maria
Tuaca
Ballantines
Balvenie Portwood 21 yr
Chivas Regal
Cutty Sark
Dewars
Glenfiddich 12yr
Glenlivet 12
Highland Park 12 yr
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Laphroiag 10 yr
MaCallan 12 yr.
Oban 14 yr
Springbank 10 yr
Menu Cocktails
Almond Joy
Appletini
Beautiful
Bitter Bees Knees
Washington's Dry Fly gin shaken with fresh lemon juice, honey syrup and rhubarb ginger.
Boulevardier
Tequila, pomegranate juice, grapefruit juice, lemon lime soda over ice.
Coffee Nudge
Cucumber Cooler
St~Germaine, gin, fresh mint, fresh cucumber and soda.
Hot Buttered Rum
Moscow Mule
The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.
Pomegranate Drop
Vodka and cointreau muddled with pomegranate, lemon, lime and orange.
Pomegranate Martini
Rhubarb Hard Seltzer
Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka
Roasted Pear Martini
Pear vodka, Riesling and pear puree in a cinnamon rimmed glass.
Rosemary Grapefruit Drop
Rye Speakeasy
Woodinville Rye Whiskey, muddled with carpanot antica, fresh orange and a cherry
Washington Manhattan
Waterside Citrus
Dry Fly gin, lime, grapefruit and mint over ice.
Straw Basil Mojito
Strawberrillini
Straw Hard Seltzer
Strawberry Spiked Lemonade
Br Screwdriver
Br Mimosa
Br Bloody Mary
Standard Cocktails
Almond Joy
Amaretto Sour
Angel Kiss
Appletini
B 52 Coffee
Bailey's Coffee
Bart Margarita
Beautiful
Black Russian
Bloody Caesar
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Tea
Brandy Alexander
Cadillac Margarita
Cape Cod
Champ Cocktail
Br Champ Kir
BR Champ Magnolia
Chocolate Martini
Cilantro Paloma
Classic Margarita
Coffee Nudge
Coffee Royale
Cosmopolitan
Cuba Libre
Daquiri
Derby Iced Tea
Elder Manhattan
Early Times Kentucky Whiskey, St~Germain and Angostura bitters.
Gimlet - Gin
Gimlet - Vodka
Gin Fizz
Grape Nehi
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Hot Apple Cider Toddy
Hot Buttered Rum
Hot Caramel Apple
Hot Chocolate Mint Kiss
Hot Oatmeal Cookie
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Jamaican Coffee
Fuzzy Navel
Key Lime Mart
Kir Royale
Lemon Drop
Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.
Limoncello Drop
Long Island
Lynchberg Lemonade
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Mexican Coffee
Midori Sour
Mimosa
Mojito
A refreshing cooler with rum, soda, mint and ice.
Negroni
Campari, Noilly Pratt vermouth and gin.
NW Warmer
Old Fashioned
Oola Garden Cocktail
Paloma
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Patty
Pina Colada
Pomegranate Martini
Rusty Nail
Rye Speakeasy
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Side Car
Smith & Kerns
Smith & Wesson
Sour Apple Pucker
Spanish Coffee
Sparkling Elderberry
Sparkling Tarragon Lemonade
Speakeasy Rye Manhattan
Strawberry Spiked Lemonade
Spritzer
Straw Basil Mojito
Straw Chi Chi
Straw Cosmo
Straw Daquiri
Straw Hard Seltzer
Straw Lime Hard Seltzer
Straw Marg
Straw Pina
Strawberrillini
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Sunset
Tia Maria
Tom Collins
Vanilla White Russian Martini
Very Chocolate Martini
Whiskey Sour
White Cadillac
White Russian
White Russiantini
Spiked Strawberry Lemonade
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon Buried Cane Glass
Cabernet Saviah Cellars "The Jack" Glass
Chardonnay Buried Cane Glass
Chardonnay Gordon Estate Glass
Merlot Red Diamond Glass
Pinot Gris Latah Creek Glass
Pinot Noir Big Fire Glass
Red Blend Sparkman Wilderness Glass
Riesling Ste Michelle Glass
Rose by Seven Hills Glass
Sauvignon Blanc Hedges "CMS"
Sparkling Ste Michelle Brut Glass
Syrah Boomtown Glass
**Port Whidbey's
**Port Taylor Fladgate - 10 Year Tawny
*Corkage Fee*
Cabernet Sauvignon Amavi Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon Anthony's Buried Cane
Cabernet Sauvignon Betz Pere de Famille
Cabernet Sauvignon Canvasback Duckhorn
Cabernet Sauvignon Dunham Cellars IX
Cabernet Sauvignon Dusted Valley Boomtown
Cabernet Sauvignon Indian Wells Chateau Ste. Michelle
Cabernet Sauvignon L'Ecole No 41
Cabernet Sauvignon Leonetti Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon Saviah Cellars "The Jack"
Merlot Luke
Merlot Pepper Bridge Winery
Merlot Red Diamond
Merlot Ste Michelle Indian Wells
Pinot Noir Big Fire by R. Stuart
Pinot Noir Cloudline Cellars
Pinot Noir King Estate Winery
Pinot Noir Willamette Valley Vineyards
Red Blend DeLille Cellars D-2
Red Blend Dunham Cellars Three Legged Red
Red Blend Kindred Sparkman Cellars
Red Blend Sparkman Cellars Wilderness
Syrah Alexandria Nicole "Jet Black"
Syrah Betz La Serenne
Syrah Dusted Valley Boomtown
Syrah Pomum Cellars
Syrah Saviah Cellars The Jack
Zinfandel Thurston Wolfe
*Corkage Fee*
Albarino by Idilico
Chardonnay "Lumiere" by Sparkman Cellars
Chardonnay Anthony's Buried Cane
Chardonnay Anthony's Gordon Estates
Chardonnay Chateau Ste. Michelle Cold Creek
Chardonnay L'Ecole No 41
Chardonnay Nine Hats Long Shadows
Chardonnay Woodward Canyon
Pinot Gris A to Z
Pinot Gris Big Fire
Pinot Gris Erath Winery
Pinot Gris Latah Creek
Riesling Sparkman Birdie
Riesling Ste Michelle
Rose L'Ecole 41 Grenache Rose Alder Ridge Vineyard
Rose Seven Hills
Sauvignon Blanc Chateau Ste Michelle
Sauvignon Blanc CMS Hedges Family Estate
Sauvignon Blanc Sparkman Cellars "Pearl"
Sauvignon Blanc Va Piano
Viognier Alexandria Nicole
White Blend Cadaretta "SBS"
White Blend L'Ecole No 41 "Luminesce"
White Blend Thurston Wolfe "PGV"
Domaine Ste Michelle Brut
Veuve Clicquot Brut- Yellow Label
Lunch
L Soups & Salads
Cup Tomato Basil Soup
Bowl Tomato Basil Soup
Crab & Corn Chowder
Hearthfire Classic Caesar
Served with crispy bacon and Parmesan frico.
Hearts of Romaine Blue Cheese Salad
Served with toasted hazelnuts.
Hearts of Romaine with Chicken
Served with toasted hazelnuts and Rotisserie Chicken.
Hearts of Romaine with Shrimp
Served with toasted hazelnuts and Oregon Coast Shrimp.
Large Classic Caesar W/Chicken
Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Rotisserie Chicken.
Large Classic Caesar W/Shrimp
Served with crispy bacon, Parmesan frico and Oregon Coast Shrimp.
Northwest Seasonal Salad - Rhubarb
Rotisserie Chicken Cobb Salad Lunch
With avocado, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, egg, alder smoked bacon, hazelnuts and fresh basil vinaigrette.
Shrimp & Mango Salad Lunch
Oregon Coast shrimp over mixed greens, romaine lettuce and slaw with cherry tomatoes, mango, avocado, wontons and a ginger sesame dressing. Topped with Danish blue cheese, bacon and a side of ginger.
Steelhead Salad
Chargrilled and citrus glazed steelhead, romaine, field greens, Opal apples and hazelnuts with citrus shallot dressing and local rhubarb-strawberry relish.
Trio
Chargrilled and citrus glazed steelhead, romaine, field greens, Opal apples and hazelnuts with citrus shallot dressing and local rhubarb-strawberry relish.
L Entrees
Barbecued Garlic Prawns
New Orleans style sauteed prawns with garlic butter, spices and red potatoes. Served with seasonal vegetables.
Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Toast
Open-faced toasted soudough finished with crab, shrimp and artichoke mix. Served with slaw.
Double R Ranch Prime Top Sirloin
Grilled to your liking and served with French fries.
Fried Chicken Burger
With crispy bacon, creamy slaw and sliced tomato. Served with French fries.
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup
Crispy grilled cheese paired with tomato soup.
Impossible Burger
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Flour tortilla, salsa mayo, tomatoes and cilantro.
Prosciutto & Chicken Mac 'n Cheese
Corkscrew pasta tossed with creamy cheese, prosciutto and peas. Topped with golden panko crumbs.
Steelhead Burger
Chargrilled and topped with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with French fries.
True Cod 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.
True Cod 'n Chips 4pc
Four pieces of true cod lightly panko crusted and served with French fries and slaw.
True Cod Burger
Lightly panko crusted and served open-faced with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.
Wagyu Burger
One-third pound American Kobe burger chargrilled to order. Served with French fries.
Steelhead Chargrilled Lunch
Desserts
Dessert
Anthony's Burnt Cream
Our signature creamy, rich custard with caramelized top.
Chocolate Caramel Mousse Jar Pie
Jar Pie Duo
Enjoy both of our jar pie flavors.
Child's Hot Fudge Sundae
Child Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Sorbet
Strawberry Jar Pie
Happy Hour
HH Food
HH Cup Fire Roasted Tomato Basil Soup
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
HH Bowl Fire Roasted Tomato Basil Soup
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
HH Classic Caesar
HH Hearts of Romaine
Oregon Coast bay shrimp mixed with avocado and salsa. Served with crispy tortilla chips.
HH Dungeness Crab, Shrimp & Artichoke Dip
Served with sourdough bread bites.
HH Ribs & Rings
Capers, red onion, and dill served with croccatini.
HH Seared Tenderloin Strips
Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.
HH Sweet Potato Fries
Capers, red onion, and dill served with croccatini.
HH Tempura Portobello Mushroom
Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.
HH Wild Salmon Swimmers
HH Liquor
HH BOS Vodka Lemonade
HH Martini Gin
HH Martini Vodka
HH Manhattan
HH Moscow Mule
The classic 1940's cocktail with vodka and Cock & Bull ginger beer over ice.
HH Rhubarb Hard Seltzer
HH Ballantines
HH Early Times
HH Heritage Vodka
HH Montego Bay
HH Pancho Villa
HH Seagram's Gin
HH Wine
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fresh northwest seafood on the eastern shores of Lake Washington with stunning views of Hunts Point, Sand Point, and the Seattle skyline.
7 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, WA 98225