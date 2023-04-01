Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arepa Queen

review star

No reviews yet

5010 Buckeystown Pike Suite 120

Frederick, MD 21703

Popular Items

CATIRA
CHEESE AREPA
TROPICAL


AREPAS

CHEESE AREPA

$6.00
DOMINO

$7.00

BLACK BEANS WITH QUESO FRESCO

PELUA

$7.00

SHREDDED BEEF WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

CATIRA

$7.00

SHREDDED CHICKEN WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

VEGGIE

$8.00

BLACK BEANS, AVOCADO AND SWEET PLANTAINS

TROPICAL

$8.00

QUESO FRESCO, AVOCADO AND SWEET PLANTAINS

CAPRESSE

$8.00Out of stock

FRESH MOZZARELLA, TOMATO AND PESTO

TUNA

$8.00Out of stock

TUNA SALAD WITH ONIONS AND TOMATO

QUEEN

$8.00Out of stock

CHICKEN SALAD, AVOCADO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

KING

$9.00

SHREDDED BEEF, BLACK BEANS, SWEET PLANTAINS AND QUESO FRESCO

PERICO

$8.00Out of stock

SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH TOMATO, ONION, PEPPERS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

APPETIZERS

CHEESE EMPANADA

$5.00Out of stock

BEEF EMPANADA

$5.00Out of stock

CHICKEN EMPANADA

$5.00Out of stock

TEQUENOS

$6.00

SIDE OF PLANTAINS

$4.00

TOSTONES

$5.00Out of stock

YUCA

$5.00Out of stock

CACHITOS

$5.00Out of stock

VENEZUELAN BUN FILLED WITH HAM AND BACON

DESSERTS

3 LECHES CAKE

$5.00Out of stock

FLAN/QUESILLO

$5.00Out of stock

ARROZ CON LECHE

$5.00Out of stock

BOWL

KING BOWL

$13.00Out of stock

SHREDDED BEEF, RICE, BLACK BEANS, SWEET PLANTAINS AND AVOCADO

QUEEN BOWL

$13.00Out of stock

SHREDDED CHICKEN, RICE, BLACK BEANS, SWEET PLANTAINS AND AVOCADO

BREAKFAST BOWL

$13.00Out of stock

SCRAMBLED EGGS, SHREDDED BEEF, BLACK BEANS, QUESO FRESCO AND MINI AREPAS

DRINK

CHICHA

$5.00Out of stock

TRADITIONAL VENEZUELAN RICE DRINK

SODAS

$2.00

WATER

$2.00

EXTRAS

EXTRA SAUCE

$1.00

CHEESE

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Venezuelan Cuisine

5010 Buckeystown Pike Suite 120, Frederick, MD 21703

