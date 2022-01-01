Austin Java Online

Restaurant header imageView gallery

3799 E. Hwy 290 West

Austin, TX 78620

Appetizers

Fruit Tray (Serves 20)

$65.00

Cheese & Crostini Tray (Serves 20)

$75.00

BYO Avocado Toast (Serves 10)

$75.00

Tortilla Chips & Salsa (Serves 20)

$40.00

Hummus Dip & Spicy Feta Dip (Serves 20)

$100.00

Bruschetta (Serves 10)

$75.00

Breakfast

Assorted Bagels (10 bagels) Served with Cream Cheese

$35.00

Assorted Muffins (10 Muffins)

$35.00

Biscuits & Gravy (Serves 10)

$110.00

Breakfast Sandwiches (Serves 10)

$75.00

Breakfast Scrambles (Serves 10)

$100.00

Breakfast Tacos (Serves 10) 2 Per Person Served with House Made Salsa

$70.00

Cinnamon Rolls (10 Cinnamon Rolls)

$35.00

French Toast Platter (Serves 10)

$100.00

Pancake Platter (Serves 10) 3 Per person

$85.00

Buenos Bundle

$95.00

Lunch

Traditional Sandwich Tray (Serves 10)

$75.00

Java Original Sandwich Tray (Serves 10)

$90.00

Box Lunch Served with Kettle Chips and Chocolate Chip Cookie

BYO BBQ Sandwich & Taco Bar (Serves 10)

$100.00+

Salads

House Salad (Serves 10)

$90.00

Cobb Salad (Serves 10)

$120.00

Roasted Beet Salad (Serves 10)

$110.00

Caesar Salad (Serves 10)

$90.00

Sides

House-Made Kettle Chips (Serves 10)

$30.00

Side House Salad (Serves 10)

$45.00

Side Caesar Salad (Serves 10)

$45.00

Coffee & Drinks

Gallon Coffee (Serves 10)

$25.00

Gallon Cold Brew (serves 10)

$35.00

Gallon Orange Juice (Serves 10)

$25.00

Gallon Iced Tea (Serves 10)

$25.00

Bottled Water

$2.00+

Hot Cocoa Bar

$50.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray (Serves 12)

$30.00

Extras

Sterno Service

$50.00

Cambro Rental

$30.00

Plates & Utensils

$0.50

A La Cart

Tenderbelly Bacon (Serves 10)

$30.00

Sausage (Serves 10)

$30.00

Eggs (Serves 10)

$30.00

Potatoes (Serves 10)

$30.00

Biscuits (Serves 10)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
AUSTIN JAVA ONLINE CATERING

Location

3799 E. Hwy 290 West, Austin, TX 78620

Directions

