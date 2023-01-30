  • Home
  • /
  • Dripping Springs
  • /
  • How'z It Hawaiian Grill - How'z It @ The Hub. Corner of 290 and Sunset Canyon Dr S
Restaurant header imageView gallery

How'z It Hawaiian Grill How'z It @ The Hub. Corner of 290 and Sunset Canyon Dr S

review star

No reviews yet

4002 East US Highway 290

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hapa Plates

Sunset Spicy Pork Burrito

Sunset Spicy Pork Burrito

$12.00

Our Sunset Spicy Pork diced and wrapped in a 10" tortilla with rice, black beans, house Kwik Kim Chee, sesame seeds and spicy aoli.

North Shore Burger

North Shore Burger

$12.00

Two 4oz 100% Angus beef patties grilled to perfection with lettuce, tomato, white onion and American cheese. Topped with our house teriyaki and spicy pineapple serrano chutney. Because everyone knows, the best way to get to the North Shore is through the pineapple fields.

Pork Belly Poke Bowl

Pork Belly Poke Bowl

$12.00

Decadent pork belly, dry-brined and roasted, diced to bite size, and sauced in your choice of traditional Hawaiian Poke flavors: Shoyu, or Spicy poke sauce. Served over rice with marinaded cucmber and ginger.

Classic Plates

Kalbi Short Ribs

Kalbi Short Ribs

$16.00

Korean Style Short Ribs marinaded in our house sweet and savory Kalbi sauce, grilled to perfection over the open flame.

Char Sui BBQ Chicken

Char Sui BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Juicy and tender chicken thighs marinated in rich Chinese Char Sui style BBQ sauce and fire roasted.

Kalua Pork

Kalua Pork

$12.00

Hawaiian style pulled pork. Juicy pork shoulder, slow roasted for hours and shredded for the rich smoky flavor that's the star of any luau.

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$12.00

Tender boneless chicken thigh, panko battered and crispy fried with traditional katsu sauce on the side.

Tofu Katsu

Tofu Katsu

$12.00

Extra firm marinated tofu strips, panko battered and crispy fried, with a wasabi avocado aioli drizzle and vegetarian katsu sauce on the side.

Spicy Pork

Spicy Pork

$12.00

Tender thin cut pork shoulder marinated in spicy Korean Dwaeji sauce and grilled over the fire.

Mochiko Chicken

$12.00

Sides

Scoop Rice

Scoop Rice

$2.00
Mac Salad

Mac Salad

$2.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.00
Green Salad

Green Salad

$4.00
Hurricane Tots

Hurricane Tots

$4.00

Crispy fried tots with spicy sirracha miso aioli and sesame seeds.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hawaii Flavor, Texas Style

Location

4002 East US Highway 290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Austin Java Online
orange starNo Reviews
3799 E. Hwy 290 West Austin, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Island Getaway Rum Distillery
orange starNo Reviews
231 Frog Pond Lane Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Flores Mexican Restaurant - Dripping Springs
orange star3.9 • 1,312
2440 E Hwy 290 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
The League Kitchen and Tavern - 803-League Belterra
orange starNo Reviews
166 Hargraves Dr Austin, TX 78737
View restaurantnext
The Switch
orange starNo Reviews
166 Hargraves Dr Austin, TX 78737
View restaurantnext
Via 313 - Oak Hill
orange starNo Reviews
6705 West US Highway 290 Austin, TX 78737
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dripping Springs

Alice's Restaurant / Treaty Oak Market
orange star4.6 • 1,020
16604 Fitzhugh Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Route 12 Filling Station
orange star4.6 • 537
31560 Ranch Road 12 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Crepe Crazy
orange star4.5 • 510
660 W 290 Hwy B Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Family Business Beer Company
orange star4.5 • 431
19510 Hamilton Pool Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Le Vacher
orange star4.5 • 423
136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Almost Grown Play Cafe and Ice Cream Shop
orange star5.0 • 21
18901 Hamilton Pool Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dripping Springs
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (943 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston