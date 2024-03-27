Restaurant info

Where Rebelicious Flavor Meets Authentic NY Style! Brace yourself for a bagel experience like no other. These bold, handcrafted bagels boast a wickedly crispy crust and an insidiously chewy center. From classic everything to daringly innovative flavors, their rebellious creations defy convention. Embrace the sinfully delicious bagels that make you want to be a 'bad guy' every breakfast!