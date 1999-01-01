Bangers and Lace 1670 W Division St
1670 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60622
Beer
Beer Sample
#1 Noon Whistle Bernie Nitro Test
$8.00
#2 Belhaven Scottish Ale Nitro 12 Oz.
$8.00
#3 Old Style 16 Oz.
$4.00
#4 Hidden Hand 77 16 Oz.
$8.00
#5 Dovetail Hefeweizen 12 Oz.
$8.00
#6 Pipeworks Mini Unicorn 16 Oz.
$8.00
#7 Fair State Big Doinks 16 Oz.
$8.00
#8 Maine Little Whaleboat12 Oz.
$9.00
#9 ATG Loo-a-vuhl 16 Oz
$8.00
#10 Half Acre Double Nelson Daisy 9 Oz.
$8.00
#11 Duneyrr Freya Franc 9 Oz.
$8.00
#12 Marz French Kiss 12 Oz.
$10.00
#13 Allagash White 12 Oz.
$8.00
#14 Wiseacre Tiny Bomb 16oz
$8.00
#15 Prairie Birthday Bomb 2016 9 Oz.
$8.00
#18 Cruz Blanca Mexico Calling 16oz
$8.00
#19 Pollyanna Eleanor 12 Oz.
$8.00
#20 Odell Isolation 16 Oz.
$8.00
#21 Une Annee Quad 9 Oz.
$9.00
#22 Revolution Peanut Butter Eugene 12 Oz.
$8.00
#23 Fair State Eternal Shrug 12 Oz.
$8.00
#24 Allagash Resurgram 6 Oz.
$11.00
#25 Right Bee Cider Clementine 12 Oz.
$8.00
#26 Pux Orchard Brut 12 Oz.
$8.00
#27 Goose Island BCS 2016 6 Oz.
$12.00
#28 Victory Wild Devil 6 Oz.
$8.00
#29 Tilquin Lambic 6oz
$10.00
#30 Afterthought Biere de Pieces 6 Oz.
$10.00
#31 Duchesse de Bourgogne 6 Oz.
$10.00
#32 Dovetail Vignette 6oz
$9.00
Miller High Life
$4.00
Athletic Brewing N/A Can
$7.00
City Water Pink Lemonade
$8.00
Cocktails
$13 Featured Cocktail
$13.00
Airmail
$13.00
Americano
$13.00
Aperol Spritz
$13.00
Aviation
$13.00
Baller Daiquiri
$20.00
Baller Manhattan
$18.00
Baller Penicillin
$30.00
Be A Better Person Beer
$4.00
Be A Better Person Shot
$4.00
Beermosa
$13.00
Bees Knees
$13.00
Brooklyn
$13.00
Coffee Drank
$13.00
Corpse Reviver
$13.00
Cosmopolitan
$13.00
Daiquiri
$13.00
Dark N Stormy
$13.00
Derby
$13.00
Enzoni
$13.00
Espresso Martini
$13.00
Final Word
$13.00
Flannel Shirt
$13.00
French 75
$13.00
Frozen Vegas Bomb
$13.00
Gimlet
$13.00
Gin Fizz
$13.00
Hot Toddy
$13.00
Irish Coffee
$13.00
Jimmy Jazz
$13.00
Jungle Bird
$13.00
Last Word
$13.00
Long Island
$13.00
Margarita
$13.00
Martinez
$13.00
Martini
$13.00
Michelada
$13.00
Mint Julep
$13.00
Mocktail
$13.00
Moscow Mule
$13.00
Negroni
$13.00
New York Sour
$13.00
Nikki Spritz 2.0
$13.00
Old Fashioned
$13.00
Painkiller
$13.00
Paloma
$13.00
Paper Plane
$13.00
Pegu Club
$13.00
Pimm's Cup
$13.00
Pisco Sour
$13.00
Rob Roy
$13.00
Rye Old Fashioned
$13.00
Sazerac
$13.00
Seltzer Combo Can
$6.00
Seltzer Combo Shot
$4.00
Sidecar
$13.00
Tom Collins
$13.00
Toronto
$13.00
VooDoo Margarita
$13.00
Whiskey Sour
$13.00
House Cocktails
Liquor
Ketel One Shot
$7.00
Khor Shot
$5.00
Nikka Vodka Shot
$7.00
Tito's Shot
$6.00
Ketel One Mixer
$10.00
Khor Mixer
$8.00
Nikka Vodka Mixer
$10.00
Tito's Mixer
$9.00
Ketel One Cocktail
$14.00
Khor Cocktail
$11.00
Nikka Vodka Cocktail
$14.00
Tito's Cocktail
$12.00
Beefeater Shot
$6.00
Botanist Shot
$7.00
Broker's Shot
$5.00
Hendricks Shot
$7.00
Beefeater Mixer
$9.00
Botanist Mixer
$10.00
Broker's Mixer
$8.00
Hendricks Mixer
$10.00
Beefeater Cocktail
$12.00
Botanist Cocktail
$14.00
Broker's Cocktail
$11.00
Hendricks Cocktail
$14.00
Appleton Estate Signature Shot
$6.00
Cruzan Blackstrap Shot
$6.00
Holmes Cay Barbados Shot
$12.00
Holmes Cay Fiji Shot
$20.00
Holmes Cay Mauritius Shot
$12.00
Holmes Cay Mhoba Shot
$14.00
Leblon Cachaca Shot
$6.00
Plantation 3 Star Shot
$6.00
Plantation OFTD Shot
$6.00
Plantation Pineapple Shot
$6.00
Appleton Estate Signature Mixer
$9.00
Cruzan Blackstrap Mixer
$9.00
Holmes Cay Barbados Mixer
$18.00
Holmes Cay Fiji Mixer
$30.00
Holmes Cay Mauritius Mixer
$18.00
Holmes Cay Mhoba Mixer
$21.00
Leblon Cachaca Mixer
$9.00
Plantation 3 Star Mixer
$9.00
Plantation OFTD Mixer
$9.00
Plantation Pineapple Mixer
$9.00
Appleton Estate Signature Cocktail
$12.00
Cruzan Blackstrap Cocktail
$12.00
Holmes Cay Barbados Cocktail
$24.00
Holmes Cay Fiji Cocktail
$40.00
Holmes Cay Mauritius Cocktail
$24.00
Holmes Cay Mhoba Cocktail
$28.00
Leblon Cachaca Cocktail
$12.00
Plantation 3 Star Cocktail
$12.00
Plantation OFTD Cocktail
$12.00
Plantation Pineapple Cocktail
$12.00
5 Sentidos Coleccion Azul Shot
$17.00
5 Sentidos Coleccion de Horno Shot
$17.00
5 Sentidos Coleccion Papalote Shot
$17.00
5 Sentidos Coleccion Pechuga de Azul Shot
$19.00
5 Sentidos Papalometl Shot
$17.00
5 Sentidos Pechuga de Mole Shot
$26.00
5 Sentidos Tobala Shot
$17.00
Banhez Arroqueno Shot
$14.00
Banhez Cuishe Shot
$13.00
Banhez Espadin Shot
$6.00
Banhez Pechuga Shot
$13.00
Banhez Tepeztate Shot
$13.00
Banhez Tobala Shot
$15.00
Don Julio 1942 Shot
$18.00
Fortaleza Anejo Shot
$11.00
Fortaleza Blanco Shot
$9.00
Fortaleza Blanco Still Strength Shot
$10.00
Fortaleza Reposado Shot
$10.00
Fortaleza Winter Blend Reposado Shot
$11.00
Libelula Joven Shot
$6.00
Los Vecinos Shot
$6.00
Pueblo Viejo Blanco Shot
$5.00
5 Sentidos Coleccion Azul Mixer
$25.00
5 Sentidos Coleccion de Horno Mixer
$25.00
5 Sentidos Coleccion Papalote Mixer
$25.00
5 Sentidos Coleccion Pechuga de Azul Mixer
$28.00
5 Sentidos Papalometl Mixer
$25.00
5 Sentidos Pechuga de Mole Mixer
$39.00
5 Sentidos Tobala Mixer
$25.00
Banhez Arroqueno Mixer
$21.00
Banhez Cuishe Mixer
$19.00
Banhez Espadin Mixer
$9.00
Banhez Pechuga Mixer
$19.00
Banhez Tepeztate Mixer
$19.00
Banhez Tobala Mixer
$22.00
Don Julio 1942 Mixer
$27.00
Fortaleza Anejo Mixer
$16.00
Fortaleza Blanco Mixer
$13.00
Fortaleza Blanco Still Strength Mixer
$15.00
Fortaleza Reposado Mixer
$15.00
Fortaleza Winter Blend Reposado Mixer
$16.00
Libelula Joven Mixer
$9.00
Los Vecinos Mixer
$9.00
Pueblo Viejo Blanco Mixer
$8.00
5 Sentidos Coleccion Azul Cocktail
$34.00
5 Sentidos Coleccion de Horno Cocktail
$34.00
5 Sentidos Coleccion Papalote Cocktail
$34.00
5 Sentidos Coleccion Pechuga de Azul Cocktail
$38.00
5 Sentidos Papalometl
$25.00
5 Sentidos Pechuga de Mole Cocktail
$52.00
5 Sentidos Tobala Cocktail
$34.00
Banhez Arroqueno Cocktail
$28.00
Banhez Cuishe Cocktail
$26.00
Banhez Espadin Cocktail
$12.00
Banhez Pechuga Cocktail
$26.00
Banhez Tepeztate Cocktail
$26.00
Banhez Tobala Cocktail
$30.00
Don Julio 1942 Cocktail
$36.00
Fortaleza Anejo Cocktail
$22.00
Fortaleza Blanco Cocktail
$18.00
Fortaleza Blanco Still Strength Cocktail
$20.00
Fortaleza Reposado Cocktail
$20.00
Fortaleza Winter Blend Reposado Cocktail
$22.00
Libelula Joven Cocktail
$12.00
Los Vecinos Cocktail
$12.00
Pueblo Viejo Blanco Cocktail
$11.00
Ancient Age Shot
$6.00
Angel's Envy Bourbon Shot
$8.00
Angel's Envy Ice Cider Cask Rye Shot
$30.00
Angel's Envy Rye Shot
$12.00
Bardstown Discovery #6 Shot
$18.00
Bardstown Ferrand Shot
$18.00
Bardstown The Prisoner Shot
$18.00
Basil Hayden Shot
$8.00