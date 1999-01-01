Main picView gallery

Bangers and Lace 1670 W Division St

review star

No reviews yet

1670 W Division St

Chicago, IL 60622

Food

Chicago Dog

$7.00

Caprese Dog

$9.00

Danger Dog

$9.00

Elote Dog

$9.00

Spicy Seattle Dog

$9.00

Maxwell St. Polish

$9.00

Corn Dog

$6.50

Fries

$6.50

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Pretzel

$8.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Walking Taco

$8.00

Beer

Beer Sample

#1 Noon Whistle Bernie Nitro Test

$8.00

#2 Belhaven Scottish Ale Nitro 12 Oz.

$8.00

#3 Old Style 16 Oz.

$4.00

#4 Hidden Hand 77 16 Oz.

$8.00

#5 Dovetail Hefeweizen 12 Oz.

$8.00

#6 Pipeworks Mini Unicorn 16 Oz.

$8.00

#7 Fair State Big Doinks 16 Oz.

$8.00

#8 Maine Little Whaleboat12 Oz.

$9.00

#9 ATG Loo-a-vuhl 16 Oz

$8.00

#10 Half Acre Double Nelson Daisy 9 Oz.

$8.00

#11 Duneyrr Freya Franc 9 Oz.

$8.00

#12 Marz French Kiss 12 Oz.

$10.00

#13 Allagash White 12 Oz.

$8.00

#14 Wiseacre Tiny Bomb 16oz

$8.00

#15 Prairie Birthday Bomb 2016 9 Oz.

$8.00

#18 Cruz Blanca Mexico Calling 16oz

$8.00

$8.00

#19 Pollyanna Eleanor 12 Oz.

$8.00

#20 Odell Isolation 16 Oz.

$8.00

#21 Une Annee Quad 9 Oz.

$9.00

#22 Revolution Peanut Butter Eugene 12 Oz.

$8.00

#23 Fair State Eternal Shrug 12 Oz.

$8.00

#24 Allagash Resurgram 6 Oz.

$11.00

#25 Right Bee Cider Clementine 12 Oz.

$8.00

#26 Pux Orchard Brut 12 Oz.

$8.00

#27 Goose Island BCS 2016 6 Oz.

$12.00

#28 Victory Wild Devil 6 Oz.

$8.00

#29 Tilquin Lambic 6oz

$10.00

#30 Afterthought Biere de Pieces 6 Oz.

$10.00

#31 Duchesse de Bourgogne 6 Oz.

$10.00

#32 Dovetail Vignette 6oz

$9.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Athletic Brewing N/A Can

$7.00

City Water Pink Lemonade

$8.00

Cocktails

$13 Featured Cocktail

$13.00

Airmail

$13.00

Americano

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Aviation

$13.00

Baller Daiquiri

$20.00

Baller Manhattan

$18.00

Baller Penicillin

$30.00

Be A Better Person Beer

$4.00

Be A Better Person Shot

$4.00

Beermosa

$13.00

Bees Knees

$13.00

Brooklyn

$13.00

Coffee Drank

$13.00

Corpse Reviver

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark N Stormy

$13.00

Derby

$13.00

Enzoni

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Final Word

$13.00

Flannel Shirt

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Frozen Vegas Bomb

$13.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Gin Fizz

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Jimmy Jazz

$13.00

Jungle Bird

$13.00

Last Word

$13.00

Long Island

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martinez

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Michelada

$13.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Mocktail

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

New York Sour

$13.00

Nikki Spritz 2.0

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Painkiller

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Pegu Club

$13.00

Pimm's Cup

$13.00

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Rye Old Fashioned

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Seltzer Combo Can

$6.00

Seltzer Combo Shot

$4.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Toronto

$13.00

VooDoo Margarita

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

House Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Nikki Spritz 2.0

$13.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

VooDoo Margarita

$13.00

Jimmy Jazz

$13.00

Flannel Shirt

$13.00

Baller Daiquiri

$20.00

Baller Manhattan

$18.00

Baller Penicillin

$30.00

Be A Better Person Shot

$4.00

Be A Better Person Beer

$4.00

Seltzer Combo Shot

$4.00

Seltzer Combo Can

$6.00

Liquor

Ketel One Shot

$7.00

Khor Shot

$5.00

Nikka Vodka Shot

$7.00

Tito's Shot

$6.00

Ketel One Mixer

$10.00

Khor Mixer

$8.00

Nikka Vodka Mixer

$10.00

Tito's Mixer

$9.00

Ketel One Cocktail

$14.00

Khor Cocktail

$11.00

Nikka Vodka Cocktail

$14.00

Tito's Cocktail

$12.00

Beefeater Shot

$6.00

Botanist Shot

$7.00

Broker's Shot

$5.00

Hendricks Shot

$7.00

Beefeater Mixer

$9.00

Botanist Mixer

$10.00

Broker's Mixer

$8.00

Hendricks Mixer

$10.00

Beefeater Cocktail

$12.00

Botanist Cocktail

$14.00

Broker's Cocktail

$11.00

Hendricks Cocktail

$14.00

Appleton Estate Signature Shot

$6.00

Cruzan Blackstrap Shot

$6.00

Holmes Cay Barbados Shot

$12.00

Holmes Cay Fiji Shot

$20.00

Holmes Cay Mauritius Shot

$12.00

Holmes Cay Mhoba Shot

$14.00

Leblon Cachaca Shot

$6.00

Plantation 3 Star Shot

$6.00

Plantation OFTD Shot

$6.00

Plantation Pineapple Shot

$6.00

Appleton Estate Signature Mixer

$9.00

Cruzan Blackstrap Mixer

$9.00

Holmes Cay Barbados Mixer

$18.00

Holmes Cay Fiji Mixer

$30.00

Holmes Cay Mauritius Mixer

$18.00

Holmes Cay Mhoba Mixer

$21.00

Leblon Cachaca Mixer

$9.00

Plantation 3 Star Mixer

$9.00

Plantation OFTD Mixer

$9.00

Plantation Pineapple Mixer

$9.00

Appleton Estate Signature Cocktail

$12.00

Cruzan Blackstrap Cocktail

$12.00

Holmes Cay Barbados Cocktail

$24.00

Holmes Cay Fiji Cocktail

$40.00

Holmes Cay Mauritius Cocktail

$24.00

Holmes Cay Mhoba Cocktail

$28.00

Leblon Cachaca Cocktail

$12.00

Plantation 3 Star Cocktail

$12.00

Plantation OFTD Cocktail

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple Cocktail

$12.00

5 Sentidos Coleccion Azul Shot

$17.00

5 Sentidos Coleccion de Horno Shot

$17.00

5 Sentidos Coleccion Papalote Shot

$17.00

5 Sentidos Coleccion Pechuga de Azul Shot

$19.00

5 Sentidos Papalometl Shot

$17.00

5 Sentidos Pechuga de Mole Shot

$26.00

5 Sentidos Tobala Shot

$17.00

Banhez Arroqueno Shot

$14.00

Banhez Cuishe Shot

$13.00

Banhez Espadin Shot

$6.00

Banhez Pechuga Shot

$13.00

Banhez Tepeztate Shot

$13.00

Banhez Tobala Shot

$15.00

Don Julio 1942 Shot

$18.00

Fortaleza Anejo Shot

$11.00

Fortaleza Blanco Shot

$9.00

Fortaleza Blanco Still Strength Shot

$10.00

Fortaleza Reposado Shot

$10.00

Fortaleza Winter Blend Reposado Shot

$11.00

Libelula Joven Shot

$6.00

Los Vecinos Shot

$6.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco Shot

$5.00

5 Sentidos Coleccion Azul Mixer

$25.00

5 Sentidos Coleccion de Horno Mixer

$25.00

5 Sentidos Coleccion Papalote Mixer

$25.00

5 Sentidos Coleccion Pechuga de Azul Mixer

$28.00

5 Sentidos Papalometl Mixer

$25.00

5 Sentidos Pechuga de Mole Mixer

$39.00

5 Sentidos Tobala Mixer

$25.00

Banhez Arroqueno Mixer

$21.00

Banhez Cuishe Mixer

$19.00

Banhez Espadin Mixer

$9.00

Banhez Pechuga Mixer

$19.00

Banhez Tepeztate Mixer

$19.00

Banhez Tobala Mixer

$22.00

Don Julio 1942 Mixer

$27.00

Fortaleza Anejo Mixer

$16.00

Fortaleza Blanco Mixer

$13.00

Fortaleza Blanco Still Strength Mixer

$15.00

Fortaleza Reposado Mixer

$15.00

Fortaleza Winter Blend Reposado Mixer

$16.00

Libelula Joven Mixer

$9.00

Los Vecinos Mixer

$9.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco Mixer

$8.00

5 Sentidos Coleccion Azul Cocktail

$34.00

5 Sentidos Coleccion de Horno Cocktail

$34.00

5 Sentidos Coleccion Papalote Cocktail

$34.00

5 Sentidos Coleccion Pechuga de Azul Cocktail

$38.00

5 Sentidos Papalometl

$25.00

5 Sentidos Pechuga de Mole Cocktail

$52.00

5 Sentidos Tobala Cocktail

$34.00

Banhez Arroqueno Cocktail

$28.00

Banhez Cuishe Cocktail

$26.00

Banhez Espadin Cocktail

$12.00

Banhez Pechuga Cocktail

$26.00

Banhez Tepeztate Cocktail

$26.00

Banhez Tobala Cocktail

$30.00

Don Julio 1942 Cocktail

$36.00

Fortaleza Anejo Cocktail

$22.00

Fortaleza Blanco Cocktail

$18.00

Fortaleza Blanco Still Strength Cocktail

$20.00

Fortaleza Reposado Cocktail

$20.00

Fortaleza Winter Blend Reposado Cocktail

$22.00

Libelula Joven Cocktail

$12.00

Los Vecinos Cocktail

$12.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco Cocktail

$11.00

Ancient Age Shot

$6.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon Shot

$8.00

Angel's Envy Ice Cider Cask Rye Shot

$30.00

Angel's Envy Rye Shot

$12.00

Bardstown Discovery #6 Shot

$18.00

Bardstown Ferrand Shot

$18.00

Bardstown The Prisoner Shot

$18.00

Basil Hayden Shot

$8.00