The Angry Crab @ Wicker Park
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Cajun joint for seafood served by the pound with various sauces, plus fish baskets, sliders & more.
Location
1308 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
