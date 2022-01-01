Main picView gallery

The Angry Crab @ Wicker Park

1308 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Order Again

Appetizers

Mixed Grilled Vegetables

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp & Vegetable Skewers

$14.99

Grilled Lobster Tail & Vegetables

$20.99

Grilled Calamari & Vegetables

$15.99

Da Grill Master

$47.99

French Fries

$5.00

Corn Bread

$3.50

Wings

$8.00

Garlic Noodles

$10.00

Calamari

$12.50

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Soft Shell Crab

$13.00

Catfish

$12.00

Cod Fish

$12.00

Oyster Basket

$12.00

Lobster Roll

$19.00

Alligator Hot Dog

$12.00

Cajun Andouille Hot Dog

$9.00

Crawfish Hot Dog

$11.00

Raw Oysters

$13.99

Nola Oysters

$16.99

California Oysters

$16.99

Oyster Sampler

$22.99

Add Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Add Cajun

$0.50

Add Garlic

$1.00

Add Cajun Garlic

$1.50

Seafood

Two Crabby

$55.99

Ultimate Eat

$77.99

Kings Feast

$229.99

Hella Snappy!

$30.99

****NO PORK****

1/2 lb. Fresh Crawfish

$10.99Out of stock

Fresh Crawfish (1 lb.)

$16.99Out of stock

1/2 lb. Frozen Crawfish

$10.99

Frozen Crawfish (1 lb)

$16.99

1/2 lb. Headless Shrimp

$11.99

Headless Shrimp (1 lb.)

$18.99

1/2 lb. Whole Shrimp

$10.99

Whole Shrimp (1 lb.)

$16.99

1/2 lb. Mussels

$8.99

Mussels (1 lb.)

$12.99

1/2 lb. Clams

$10.99

Clams (1 lb.)

$18.99

1/2 lb. Scallops

$20.99

Scallops (1 lb.)

$33.99

1/2 lb. Snow Crab Legs

$24.99

Snow Crab Legs (1 lb.)

$40.99

1/2 lb. King Crab

$52.99

King Crab Legs (1 lb.)

$84.99

1/2 lb. Jonah Crab Claws

$12.99

Jonah Crab Claws (1 lb.)

$20.99

1/2 Lobster Claws

$17.99

Lobster Claws (1 lb.)

$27.99

Lobster Tails (ea)

$19.99

Whole Dungeness Crab

$54.99

TG

Corn

$1.25

Corn (3 pack)

$3.25

Sausage

$1.25

Sausage (3 pack)

$3.25

Potato

$1.00

Potatoes (3 pack)

$2.50

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.25

Hard Boiled Eggs (3 pack)

$3.25

Family Pack (6 of the 3 choices

$14.99

Flavor & Spice

Extra Dirty

Steamed Rice

$2.75

Garlic Rice

$3.75

Snow Crab Fried Rice

$4.75

French Bread

$2.75

Garlic Bread

$4.25

Extra Sauce & Spice

$4.00

Extra Spice Only

$0.75

Extra Condiments

$0.75

Limes

$0.75

Lemons

$0.75

Cracker

$2.50

Red Slicer

$2.00

Butcher Paper

$2.00

Mask

$2.00

Gloves

$0.50

Bibs

$0.50

T - Shirt

$15.99

Misc Add On

$1.00

Credit Card Pre-Authorization

$5.00

Gift Card - No Tax

$25.00+

Vodka

Grey Goose

$5.00

DBL Grey Goose

$9.00

Gin

Hendricks

$5.00

DBL Hendricks

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

Tequila

Cazadores

$5.00

DBL Cazadores

$9.00

Patron Silver

$5.00

DBL Patron Silver

$9.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$5.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.00

Buillett

$5.00

DBL Buillett

$9.00

Jameson

$5.00

DBL Jameson

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Hennessy

$5.00

DBL Hennessy

$9.00

Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Jack & Coke

$8.00

Vodka & Cranberry

$8.00

Rum & Coke

$8.00

Paloma (Tequila and Grapefruit)

$8.00

Passionfruit Vodka

$8.00Out of stock

Oyster Shooter (Virgin)

$6.00

Oyster Shooter (Vodka)

$11.00

Oyster Shooter (Tequila)

$11.00

Custom Cocktail

Bacardi CC 1.5 oz

$8.00

Bulleit CC 1.5 oz

$8.00

Cazadores CC 1.5 oz

$8.00

Grey Goose CC 1.5 oz

$8.00

Hendrick's CC 1.5 oz

$8.00

Hennessy CC 1.5 oz

$8.00

Jack Daniels CC 1.5 oz

$8.00

Jameson CC 1.5 oz

$8.00

Patron CC 1.5 oz

$8.00

Mezcal CC 1.5 oz

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Fuze Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Fuze Lemon Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

La Croix Lemon

$2.50

La Croix Lime

$2.50

La Croix Tangerine

$2.50

La Croix Coconut

$2.50

La Croix Berry

$2.50

La Croix Passionfruit

$2.50

Fiji Bottled Water

$2.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Outside Drinks

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ice Water

Bottled Beer

Stella

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Goose 312

$4.00

Anchor Steam

$4.00Out of stock

Little Sumpin' Sumpin

$6.00

Daisy Cutter

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Corkage fee

$3.00

6 Pack Discount

-$2.00

Red

Alamos Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Fetzer Merlot

$28.00

White

Santa Rita Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Relax Riesling

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cajun joint for seafood served by the pound with various sauces, plus fish baskets, sliders & more.

Website

Location

1308 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

