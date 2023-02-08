Restaurant header imageView gallery

BANH CUON TAY HO SAN JOSE

review star

No reviews yet

2895 Senter Road #110

#110

San Jose, CA 95111

Steamed Rice Crepe Plates

11. Banh Cuon Tay Ho Dac Biet

11. Banh Cuon Tay Ho Dac Biet

$13.95

Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with ground pork & mushroom & ground shrimp, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, cilantro and our famous dipping sauce.

12. Banh Cuon Nhan Thit

12. Banh Cuon Nhan Thit

$12.95

Rice crepe rolls filled with seasoned ground pork and mushrooms, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, fried onions, herb veggie mix and our famous dipping sauce.

14. Banh Uot Cuon Thit Nuong

14. Banh Uot Cuon Thit Nuong

$12.95

Rice crepe rolls filled with seasoned BBQ pork,steamed bean sprouts, fresh cilantro, fried onions and our famous dipping sauce. rolled inside.

15. Banh Uot Bi Cha Thit Nuong

15. Banh Uot Bi Cha Thit Nuong

$13.95

Classic rice crepe with shredded pork, seasoned BBQ pork, Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce.

16. Banh Cuon Hai San

16. Banh Cuon Hai San

$12.95

Classic rice crepe with seafood filling, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce

17. Banh Uot Thanh Tri

17. Banh Uot Thanh Tri

$12.95

Classic rice crepe with Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce

18. Banh Uot Tom Chay (Vegetarian)

18. Banh Uot Tom Chay (Vegetarian)

$12.95

Classic rice crepe filled with ground shrimp, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce

19. Banh Cuon Nhan Chay (Vegetarian)

19. Banh Cuon Nhan Chay (Vegetarian)

$12.95

Vegetarian-stuffed Flour Sheet with Fried Tofu and Yam Tempura

20. Banh Uot Thanh Tri Chay (Vegetarian)

20. Banh Uot Thanh Tri Chay (Vegetarian)

$12.95

Classic Flour Sheet with Fried Tofu and Yam Tempura

21. Banh Cuon Tay Ho Chay (Vegetarian)

21. Banh Cuon Tay Ho Chay (Vegetarian)

$13.95

Vegetarian Tay Ho Combination

Dac Biet

52. Banh Tam Bi Tom Chay

52. Banh Tam Bi Tom Chay

$13.50

Soft Noodles Mixed with Shredded Pork and Ground Shrimp

53. Banh Mi Bo Kho

53. Banh Mi Bo Kho

$13.50

Vietnamese-style tender beef stew with carrots; includes French Bread for dipping.

53a. Hu Tiu Bo Kho

53a. Hu Tiu Bo Kho

$13.50

Vietnamese-style tender beef stew with carrots; includes rice noodles.

53b. Mi Bo Kho

53b. Mi Bo Kho

$13.50

Vietnamese-style tender beef stew with carrots; includes egg noodles.

51. Banh Hoi Nem Nuong

51. Banh Hoi Nem Nuong

$15.75

Angel Hair Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Pork Meatball

51a. Banh Hoi Thit Nuong

51a. Banh Hoi Thit Nuong

$15.75

Woven Angel-Hair Rice Vermicelli with BBQ Pork

51b. Banh Hoi Tom Nuong

51b. Banh Hoi Tom Nuong

$15.75

Woven Angel-Hair Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Shrimp.

51c. Banh Hoi Bo Nuong La Lot

$15.75

Woven Angel Hair Rice Vermicelli with Beef wrapped in Wild Pepper Leaves.

Rice Plates

Rice Plates
43. Com Thit Kho

43. Com Thit Kho

$13.50
44. Com Tam Suon

44. Com Tam Suon

$13.50

BBQ Pork Chops over Steamed Broken Rice.

44a. Com Tam Thit Nuong

44a. Com Tam Thit Nuong

$13.50

BBQ Pork over Steamed Broken Rice

45. Com Tam Bi Cha Thit Nuong

45. Com Tam Bi Cha Thit Nuong

$14.50

BBQ Pork, Shredded Pork, Egg Cake over Broken Rice. Served with our famous dipping sauce.

45a. Com Tam Suon Bi Cha

45a. Com Tam Suon Bi Cha

$14.50

BBQ Pork Chops, Shredded Pork, Egg Cake over Broken Rice

46. Com Ga Chien

46. Com Ga Chien

$13.50

Fried Chicken over Steamed Rice.

48. Com Bo Dai Han

48. Com Bo Dai Han

$14.50

Korean BBQ Beef Ribs over White Rice.

49. Com Ga Hai Nam

49. Com Ga Hai Nam

$13.50

Steamed Chicken over Hai Nam Rice (cooked with chicken broth)

50. Com Tam Bi Suon

50. Com Tam Bi Suon

$13.95

BBQ Pork Chops, Shredded Pork over Broken Rice.

50a. Com Tam Bi Cha

50a. Com Tam Bi Cha

$13.95

Egg Cake, Shredded Pork over Broken Rice

50b. Com Tam Suon Cha

50b. Com Tam Suon Cha

$13.95

BBQ Pork Chops, Egg Cake over Broken Rice

50c. Com Tam Cha Thit Nuong

50c. Com Tam Cha Thit Nuong

$13.95

BBQ Pork, Egg Cake over Steamed Broken Rice.

47. Com Ga Nuong

47. Com Ga Nuong

$13.50

Grilled chicken Served over Steamed White Rice.

Appetizer

1. Cha Gio - Egg Rolls

1. Cha Gio - Egg Rolls

$9.50

Crispy deep-fried egg rolls filled with taro, carrot, clear vermicelli, mushroom, pork and eggs. 5 rolls included.

2. Goi Cuon - Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls

2. Goi Cuon - Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls

$7.50

Steamed shrimp and pork slices wrapped in rice paper with fresh herbs and rice noodles, served with peanut sauce. 2 rolls included.

3. Bi Cuon - Shredded Pork Spring Rolls

3. Bi Cuon - Shredded Pork Spring Rolls

$7.50

Shredded pork wrapped in rice paper with fresh herbs and vermicelli, served with our famous house dipping sauce. 2 rolls included.

4. Nem Cuon - Roasted Pork Spring Rolls

4. Nem Cuon - Roasted Pork Spring Rolls

$7.50

Broiled pork wrapped in rice paper with fresh herbs and vermicelli, served with Tay Ho ‘s signature sauce. 2 rolls.

5. Banh Tom Chien Khoai

5. Banh Tom Chien Khoai

$12.50

Fried Sweet potato and shrimp fritters served with lettuce and fresh herbs and our famous house dipping sauce

6. Banh Cong

6. Banh Cong

$12.50

Mung bean fritters with deep-fried shrimp on top, served with our house special dipping sauce and vegetables.

7. Soup Bo Vien

7. Soup Bo Vien

$7.50

Beef ball soup with chicken broth, green onion, cilantro and beef balls.

8. Banh Beo

8. Banh Beo

$11.25

Steamed rice cake topped with shrimp bits, mung bean and green onions, served with shredded pork and our famous house dipping sauce.

9. Tom Khai Vi

9. Tom Khai Vi

$10.50

Tay Ho’s Shrimp Special, served with sweet and sour sauce and vegetables.

Egg Noodles

31a. Mi Bo Vien

31a. Mi Bo Vien

$12.50

Egg Noodles Soup with Beef Meat Balls

32. Mi Tom Dac Biet Tay Ho

32. Mi Tom Dac Biet Tay Ho

$14.50

Special Egg Noodles with Fried Shrimps

33. Mi (Kho/Nuoc)

33. Mi (Kho/Nuoc)

$13.50

Egg Noodles with Steamed Pork, Shrimps, Fish Cake and Quail Eggs

55. Mi Quang

55. Mi Quang

$13.50

Egg Noodles with Steamed Pork, Shrimps, Fish Cake and Quail Eggs

53b. Mi Bo Kho

53b. Mi Bo Kho

Vietnamese Beef Stew Egg Noodles Soup.

Vermicelli

22. Bun Oc

22. Bun Oc

$13.50

Vermicelli Noodles Soup with Sea Snail

23. Bun Rieu

23. Bun Rieu

$13.50

Vermicelli Noodles Soup with Shrimp Egg

23a. Bun Rieu Oc

23a. Bun Rieu Oc

$14.95

Vermicelli Noodles Soup with Shrimp Egg and Sea Snail

24. Bun Moc

24. Bun Moc

$13.50

Vermicelli Noodles Soup with Pork Ball , Lean Pork and Vietnamese Steamed Ham

25. Bun Bo Hue

25. Bun Bo Hue

$13.95

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup with Pork and Beef Slices, Vietnamese Ham & Blood Cake

26. Canh Bun

26. Canh Bun

$13.50

Large Vermicelli Noodles with Fried Tofu, Ground Meat, and Shrimp Egg Soup

28. Mien Ga

28. Mien Ga

$13.50

Chicken Clear Vermicelli Noodles Soup

35. Bun Tom Thit Nuong

35. Bun Tom Thit Nuong

$14.50

Vermicelli Noodles with BBQ Pork and Shrimp

36. Bun Nem

36. Bun Nem

$13.50

Vermicelli Noodles with Broiled Pork Meat

37. Bun Cha Gio

37. Bun Cha Gio

$13.50

Vermicelli Noodles with Egg Rolls

38. Bun Cha Gio Thit Nuong

38. Bun Cha Gio Thit Nuong

$14.50

Vermicelli Noodles with Egg Rolls, BBQ Pork

39. Bun Bi

39. Bun Bi

$13.50

Vermicelli Noodles with Shredded Pork

40. Bun Bo Xao

40. Bun Bo Xao

$13.50

Stir Fried Beef with Lemon Grass vermicelli

41. Bun Cha Dong Xuan

41. Bun Cha Dong Xuan

$14.50

Dong Xuan Grilled Pork Vermicelli

42. Bun Thit Nuong

42. Bun Thit Nuong

$13.50

Vermicelli Noodles with BBQ Pork

42a. Bun Tom Nuong

42a. Bun Tom Nuong

$13.50

Vermicelli Noodles with BBQ Shrimp

42b. Bun Ga Nuong

42b. Bun Ga Nuong

$13.50

Vermicelli Noodles with BBQ Chicken

26a. Canh Bun Oc

26a. Canh Bun Oc

$14.95

Large Vermicelli Noodles with Fried Tofu, Ground Meat, Shrimp Egg Soup and Sea Snail.

Rice Noodles

33a. Hu Tieu

33a. Hu Tieu

$13.50

Rice Noodles with Steamed Pork, Shrimps, Fish Cakes and Quail Eggs

53. Banh Mi Bo Kho

53. Banh Mi Bo Kho

$13.50

Beef Stew with French Bread

53a. Hu Tiu Bo Kho

53a. Hu Tiu Bo Kho

$13.50

Vietnamese Style Beef Stew with Soft Rice Noodles.

33a. Hu Tieu Nuoc (Soft Rice Noodles served with Tasty Chicken Broth)

33a. Hu Tieu Nuoc (Soft Rice Noodles served with Tasty Chicken Broth)

$13.50

Rice Noodles with Steamed Pork, Shrimps, Fish Cakes and Quail Eggs Served with Tasty Chicken Broth.

Pho Bo (Beef)

Aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs.
30. Pho Bo

30. Pho Bo

$13.95

Beef rice noodle soup with Well-Done Lean Brisket and a side of fresh herbs (includes bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, and limes).

Pho Bo Vien

Pho Bo Vien

$10.95

Beef rice noodle soup with Beef Meatballs, and a side of fresh herbs (includes bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, and a lime wedge).

Pho Ga (Chicken)

Aromatic chicken broth with fresh rice noodles topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs:
27. Pho Ga (Chicken)

27. Pho Ga (Chicken)

Dark Meat Chicken Rice Noodles Soup.

Thick Rice Noodles

29. Banh Canh

29. Banh Canh

$13.50

Thick n' Soft n' Chewy Vietnamese Style Rice Noodles with Steamed Pork, and Shrimps Served in Tasty Chicken Broth.

29a. Udon

29a. Udon

$13.50

Thick Japanese Style Rice Noodles (Udon) soup with Pork Leg, Shrimp and Quail Eggs, served in Tasty Chiken Broth.

29b. Banh Canh Cha Ca

29b. Banh Canh Cha Ca

$13.50

Vietnamese Style Thick n' Soft n' Chewy Rice Noodles with Fried Catfish Cake Served with Tasty Chicken Broth.

29c. Udon Cha Ca

29c. Udon Cha Ca

$13.50

Thick Japanese Style Rice Noodles (Udon) with Fried Catfish Cake Served in Tasty Chicken Broth.

Beverages

Cà Phê Đen Đá

Cà Phê Đen Đá

$5.25

Iced Expresso Black Coffee

Cà Phê Sữa Đá

Cà Phê Sữa Đá

$5.50

Iced Expresso Coffee with Condensed Milk

Trà Đá Chanh Đường

Trà Đá Chanh Đường

$4.75

Iced Tea Lemonade

Nước Đá Chanh

Nước Đá Chanh

$4.75

Iced Lemonade

Nước Đá Chanh Muối

Nước Đá Chanh Muối

$4.75

Iced Salty Lemonade

Soda Chanh

Soda Chanh

$5.75

Soda Lemonade

Soda Chanh Muối

Soda Chanh Muối

$5.75

Soda Salty Lemonade

Sữa Đậu Nành

Sữa Đậu Nành

$4.75

Fresh soy milk

Nước Cam Vắt

Nước Cam Vắt

$5.25

Freshly queezed orange juice

Nước Dừa

Nước Dừa

$4.45

Fresh Coconut Juice with Coconut Meat.

Trà Thái

Trà Thái

$4.75

Thai Tea

Soda Xí Muội

Soda Xí Muội

$5.75

Salted Plum Soda

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
7-Up

7-Up

$2.50
Sunkist

Sunkist

$2.50

Smoothies

Sinh Tố Bơ (Avocado)

Sinh Tố Bơ (Avocado)

$6.50

Avocado Smoothies

Sinh Tố Dâu (Strawberry)

Sinh Tố Dâu (Strawberry)

$6.50

Strawberry Smoothies

Sinh Tố Khoai Môn (Taro)

Sinh Tố Khoai Môn (Taro)

$6.50

Taro Smoothies

Sinh Tố Mocha

Sinh Tố Mocha

$6.50

Mocha Smoothies

Sinh To Sau Rieng

Sinh To Sau Rieng

$6.50

Durian Smoothie.

Vietnamese Desserts (Che)

Suong Sa Hot Luu

Suong Sa Hot Luu

$6.50
Che Ba Mau

Che Ba Mau

$6.50
Dau Xanh Banh Lot

Dau Xanh Banh Lot

$6.50
Banh Lot

Banh Lot

$6.50
Dau Do Banh Lot

Dau Do Banh Lot

$6.50
Banh Cuon Tay Ho focuses on serving fresh, authentic, made to order traditional Vietnamese food.

2895 Senter Road #110, #110, San Jose, CA 95111

