Bar Harbor Lobster Bakes

review star

No reviews yet

10 Maine 3

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

New England Clam Chowder
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Garden Salad

Appetizers

Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, chopped peppers and onions, with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Steamed Mussels

$8.99Out of stock

1 lb of Local Steamed Mussels , served with butter and lemon.

Street Corn Dip

$8.99Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Lobster Bisque

$22.99

Homemade Creamy Lobster Bisque, fresh lobster meat, cream, Sherry and a secret bakes recipe.

New England Clam Chowder

$7.99

Creamy Clam Chowder, with potato's and onions.

Roasted Corn & Cotija Cheese Salad

$10.99

Roasted corn, shredded carrots, red onion, cotija cheese served atop mixed greens.

Garden Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens with red onion, red pepper, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Haddock Chowder

$7.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

$30.99Out of stock

Fresh Handpicked Maine lobster Down East style chilled mixed with very light mayo. Market Price

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Homemade Shredded Pulled Pork, topped with slaw and pickles.

Southwest Black Bean Burger

$14.99

Spicy Black bean burger with chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a bun.

Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Angus Beef Burger, smashed with spices, topped lettuce tomato and onion. Add Cheddar or American $2.00 Add Bacon $3.00 *Consuming raw or under cooked meats increases your risk of food born illness.

Hot Dog

$6.99

Grilled All beef hot dog.

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Cheese hot on a panini press. Add Bacon $3.00 Pork $5.99 or Tomato $1.00!

Lobster Melt

$28.99Out of stock

Hand picked Maine Lobster pressed with Cheddar on a panini.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

House marinated grilled chicken breast served on a bun and topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Entrees

Lobster Dinner

$30.00Out of stock

1.5 LB Fresh Maine Lobster, served with corn, hot butter and lemon. Ask our Team about the other sizes in house!

Down East Lobster Bake

$53.99Out of stock

Cup of creamy clam chowder, 1.5 Lb Lobster served with corn on the cob, mussels, a dinner roll and Blueberry cake.

Mac & Cheese Lobster

$30.99Out of stock

Hand picked Maine Lobster Tossed with home made mac and cheese.

Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork

$21.99

Pulled Pork Tossed with home made mac and cheese.

Sides

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.99

House made creamy mac & cheese.

Cole Slaw

$4.99

Shredded Cabbage & Carrots in a creamy poppy seed house made dressing.

Potato Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Homemade potato and egg salad tossed in mayo with a hint of dill.

Bag of Chips

$3.00

Corn on the Cob

$2.99Out of stock

Garden Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens with red onion, red pepper, cucumbers and cherry tomatoes served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Apple sauce

$2.00

2 Rolls

$2.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Mac & Cheese Served with Chips or Applesauce

Kids Dog

$8.99

Kids Dog Served with Chips or Apple Sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Cheese Served with Chips or Apple Sauce

Kids Beef Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Burger Served with Chips or Apple Sauce

Desserts

Blue Berry Pie

$7.99

Homemade Traditional Maine Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Cake

$5.99

Homemade Blueberry Crumb Cake

Ala Mode

$2.00Out of stock

Lobster Sizes

1.75 Lb Lobster

$35.00Out of stock

1.75 lb. Lobster served with drawn butter and corn on the cob.

2 lb Lobster

$40.00Out of stock

2. 25 lb Lobster

$45.00Out of stock

2.5 lb Lobster

$50.00Out of stock

2 .75 lb Lobster

$55.00Out of stock

3 lb Lobster

$60.00Out of stock

3.5 lb Lobster

$70.00Out of stock

4 Lb Lobster

$80.00Out of stock

3.75 lb Lobster

$75.00Out of stock

3.25 Lb Lobster

$65.00Out of stock

4.25

$85.00Out of stock

4.5 lb Lobster

$90.00Out of stock

Soda & Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Old Soaker Root Beer

$5.00

Atlantic Blueberry Soda

$5.00

Fanta Orange Soda

$3.00

Poland Spring Bottle Water

$2.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$4.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Coke Zero Can

$3.00

Cherry Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Fresca

$3.00

Gingerale Cans

$3.00

Orange Soda Can

$3.00

Moxie

$3.00

Vitamin Water Dragon Fruit

$4.00

Vitamin Water Lemonade Sugar Free

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Juice

Bloody Tomato Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coffee, Tea & Milk

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

White Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.99

Maine Man Flavahs

Blue Hab Hot Sauce

$10.00

Habanero Pepper Sauce

$10.00

Blueberry Syrup

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Fresh Maine Seafood, Handpicked Lobster Rolls, Entrees, Burgers, Paninis, Salads & Soups, Draft Beer, wine and cocktails Dailey.

Location

10 Maine 3, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

