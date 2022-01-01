The Bayou Bethlehem
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We've brought Southern Hospitality to the heart of Bethlehem, Pa. Our focus is on the guest experience. As you approach our front door we want the sounds of New Orleans to transport you. Relax when you're with us, this is like a meal at Big Momma's house plenty of flavor, plenty of love, plenty of leftovers. Welcome Home!
702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem, PA 18018
