The Bayou Bethlehem

review star

No reviews yet

702 Hawthorne Road

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chix Sandwich
Cornbread
Bayou Mac n' Cheese

Large Plates

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$25.00

Five (5) pieces of fried chicken, Sweet Potato Mash, House Pickles

Bronzed Salmon

$29.00

pork hoppin' john, southern trinity

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$23.00

Belgian Waffle, Spicy Maple Syrup on the side, Pickled Fruit

Bayou BBQ Ribs

Bayou BBQ Ribs

$24.00

A half rack of smoked ribs served with collard greens & cornbread.

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$30.00

Crawfish, Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage & Rice

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$25.00

nashville hot oil, white bread, pickles

Shrimp N Grits

Shrimp N Grits

$29.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Grits, Tomato Marmalade & Nola BBQ Sautéed Shrimp

Shrimp Creole

$28.00

southern trinity, spicy tomato broth, rice

Sandwiches & Po Boys

Fried Chix Sandwich

Fried Chix Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Thigh, House Pimento Cheese, Bread & Butter Pickles. Served with Fresh Cut Fries Nashville Style (+$1) add Nashville hot sauce and switch Pimento Cheese to Pimento Ranch

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

Fried Shrimp, Pickled Fennel & Cabbage Slaw, Voodoo Sauce. Served with Fresh Cut Fries

Plain Burger

$13.00

classic burger with your choice of toppings

Brisket Po' Boy

Brisket Po' Boy

$16.00

Aged Cheddar, Shallot Marmalade, Cabbage Slaw, Marinated Tomatoes. Served with Fresh Cut Fries

Smokehouse Burger

Smokehouse Burger

$16.00

8oz Burger topped with Bayou house BBQ, bacon, aged cheddar & onion straws

Catfish Po' Boy

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, remoulade

BBQ Pork Po' Boy

$16.00

bbq aioli, cabbage slaw, pickles

Bayou Cuban

$16.00

Shareables

Bayou Mac n' Cheese

Bayou Mac n' Cheese

$16.00

Smoked ham hock, cave aged cheddar, fontina, sweet peas

Brisket Mac n' Cheese

Brisket Mac n' Cheese

$18.00

Mac n Cheese mixed with house smoked brisket & blistered tomatoes

Nashville Mac n' Cheese

Nashville Mac n' Cheese

$17.00

Mac n Cheese mixed with our Nashville Hot fried chicken & broccoli

Collard Greens

$9.00

Slow cooked greens with pork & molasses

Cornbread

Cornbread

$10.00

Three (3) pieces of Cast iron skillet baked cornbread served with whipped honey butter

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Two (2) Crab Cakes served with house made remoulade

Cast Iron Pierogies

Cast Iron Pierogies

$17.00

Seared house-made pierogies, lump crab, lobster cognac butter

Dirty Rice

$9.00

finely minced chicken, andouille, trinity vegetables

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

Our fries are hand cut daily!

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$10.00

Jalapeño, Aged Cheddar, Herb Chimichurri

Sweet Mash

$9.00

Roasted sweet potatoes mashed with brown sugar and a hint of spice. Topped with homemade marshmallow fluff.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

arugula, applewood bacon jam, pimento ranch

Soup & Salad

Gumbo

Gumbo

$10.00

Andouille & chicken. Served with white rice.

Beet & Goat

Beet & Goat

$15.00

spring mix, arugula, crumbled goat cheese, beets, bacon, pickled eggs, pecans, pecan vinaigrette on the side

Local Orchard

$15.00

spring mix, bleu cheese, radish, citrus apples, candied pecans, blackstrap vinaigrette

Cajun Chicken Caeser

$18.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Spiced cornbread croutons, parmesan, cracked black pepper. Served with dressing on the side

Dessert

Beignets

Beignets

$10.00

Classic Beignets, dusted with powdered sugar and served with Maple Creme Anglaise

Peanut Butter Mousse

Peanut Butter Mousse

$10.00

Layers of house made peanut butter mousse, peanut brittle and chocolate soil. Yummy!!

Bayou Bread Pudding

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$9.00

plain burger served with fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

3 chicken fingers served with fries

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.00

fried shrimp served with fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

mac-n-cheese served with fries

Kids Pulled Pork

$9.00

pulled pork sandwich served with fries

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

cheese burger served with fries

Sides

Collard Greens

$9.00

Slow cooked greens with pork & molasses

Sweet Mash

$9.00

Roasted sweet potatoes mashed with brown sugar and a hint of spice. Topped with homemade marshmallow fluff.

Dirty Rice

$9.00

finely minced chicken, andouille, trinity vegetables

Jalapeno Grits

$9.00

Aged Cheddar, Jalapeño puree

Fried Brussels

$11.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Side Pimento

$1.00

Side White Rice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We've brought Southern Hospitality to the heart of Bethlehem, Pa. Our focus is on the guest experience. As you approach our front door we want the sounds of New Orleans to transport you. Relax when you're with us, this is like a meal at Big Momma's house plenty of flavor, plenty of love, plenty of leftovers. Welcome Home!

Website

Location

702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem, PA 18018

Directions

Gallery
The Bayou image
The Bayou image
The Bayou image

