Bearology Schamburg

review star

No reviews yet

16 E Golf Rd Suite E

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Classic Teas

Original Milk Tea

Original Milk Tea

$7.00

Brewed Black Tea mixed w. Non-Dairy Creamer & Brown Sugar

Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$7.00

Double shots of espresso with Original Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$7.00

Original Milk Tea blended w. Strawberries

Banana Milk Tea

Banana Milk Tea

$7.00

Original Milk Tea blended w. Banana Chunks

Almond Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

$7.00

Original Milk Tea blended w. Almonds

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$7.00

Brewed Jasmine Green Tea Leaves with Half n' Half

Honey Green Tea

Honey Green Tea

$7.00

Jasmine Green Tea sweetened w. Honey

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$7.00

Thai Tea topped w. Half n’ Half

Signature Drinks

Coco Pine Slush

Coco Pine Slush

$7.75

Ice Blended Pineapple & Coconut Cream

Brown Sugar Frosted Milk

Brown Sugar Frosted Milk

$7.75

Ice Blended Brown Sugar w. Whole Milk

Blended Matcha Latte

Blended Matcha Latte

$7.75

Ice Blended Matcha w. Milk

Black Sesame Smoothie

Black Sesame Smoothie

$7.75

Ice Blend Black Sesame & Bananas w. Milk

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$7.75

Ice Blend of Mangoes w. Milk

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.75

Strawberries and Bananas blended w. Milk & Vanilla

Passionfruit Slush

Passionfruit Slush

$7.75

Ice Blend Passionfruit

Watermelon Slush

Watermelon Slush

$7.75

Ice Blend of Watermelon Chunks

Mixed Berry Slush

Mixed Berry Slush

$7.75

Ice Blend of Strawberries, Blueberries, & Blackberries

Strawberry Calpico Slush

Strawberry Calpico Slush

$7.75

Ice Blend of Strawberries w. Calpico

Butterfly Lemonade

Butterfly Lemonade

$7.50

Lemonade w. Butterfly Pea Extract

Grapefruit Lemonade

Grapefruit Lemonade

$7.50

Grapefruit w. Lemonade & Butterfly Pea Extract

Huckleberry Lemonade

Huckleberry Lemonade

$7.50

Huckleberry w. Lemonade & Butterfly Pea Extract

Mangoberry Green Tea

Mangoberry Green Tea

$7.50

Jasmine Green Tea w. muddled Strawberries & Mangoes

Strawberry Green Tea

Strawberry Green Tea

$7.50

Green Tea w. muddled Strawberries

Mixed Berry Green Tea

Mixed Berry Green Tea

$7.50

Jasmine Green Tea w. muddled Strawberries, Blueberries, & Blackberries

Watermelon Green Tea

Watermelon Green Tea

$7.50

Green Tea w. muddled Seasonal Watermelon Chunks

Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea

$7.50

Green Tea mixed w. Passionfruit Seeds, Oranges, & Apples

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$7.50

Matcha Powder w. Milk

Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.75
Blended Coffee

Blended Coffee

$6.75
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$6.00
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$6.00

Espresso shots w. Water

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$6.00
Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.50
Hot Cappuccino

Hot Cappuccino

$4.50

Hot Americano

$4.50
Espresso (Double Shots)

Espresso (Double Shots)

$2.50

Shimmering Drinks

Pink Lemonade (in Flask)

Pink Lemonade (in Flask)

$9.50

Butterfly Pea Extract w. Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice & Edible Shimmering Powder

Pink Lemonade (in Jar)

Pink Lemonade (in Jar)

$7.75

Butterfly Pea Extract w. Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice & Edible Shimmering Powder

Kiwi Lemonade (in Flask)

Kiwi Lemonade (in Flask)

$9.50

Kiwi w. Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice & Edible Shimmering Powder

Kiwi Lemonade (in Jar)

Kiwi Lemonade (in Jar)

$7.75

Kiwi w. Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice & Edible Shimmering Powder

24k Golden Tea (in Flask)

24k Golden Tea (in Flask)

$9.50

Honey Green Tea w. Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice & Edible Shimmering Powder

24K Golden Tea (in Jar)

24K Golden Tea (in Jar)

$7.75

Honey Green Tea w. Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice & Edible Shimmering Powder

Served Hot

Crimson Punch

Crimson Punch

$4.50Out of stock

A Sugar Free, Tangy Fruit Blend w. Blood Orange, Apple, Cranberry, Cherry & Hibiscus flowers

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Mocha, Milk & Whipped Cream

Hot Original Milk Tea

Hot Original Milk Tea

$6.00

Steamed Original Milk Tea

Jasmine Dream

Jasmine Dream

$4.50

A Top-grade Green Tea Meticulously Perfumed for Several Days w. Night-blooming Jasmine Blossoms

Peachy Oolong

Peachy Oolong

$4.50

A Deep, Dark Formosa Oolong Tea from Taiwan Sweetened w. Peach Pieces & Sunflowers.

Serenity

Serenity

$4.50Out of stock

A relaxing Caffeine-free Herbal Blend Consisting of Chamomile, Peppermint, Lemongrass, Rooibos & Vanilla

Waffles

Waffle topped with Boba, Brown Sugar Syrup, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream
A1

A1

$7.99

Waffle Topped W/ Boba, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream 10-15 Mins Prep Time***

A2

A2

$7.99

Waffle Topped W/ Strawberry, Blueberry, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream 10-15 Mins Prep Time***

A3

A3

$7.99

Waffle Topped W/ Banana, Chocolate Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream 10-15 Mins Prep Time***

Merchandise

One Piece Gift Box

One Piece Gift Box

$60.00
Flask

Flask

$5.00
Jars (2)

Jars (2)

$6.00
Stainless Straw

Stainless Straw

$2.75
Restaurant info

Bubble Teas, Milk Teas, Smoothies, Slushes, Iced Teas, Lemonades, Juices and Coffee.

Location

16 E Golf Rd Suite E, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Directions

Gallery
Bearology Schaumburg image
Bearology Schaumburg image
Bearology Schaumburg image

