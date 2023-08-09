Morning Treats

Fruit & Cheese

flaky Danish pastry filled with a sweet cream cheese filling topped with a thin layer of apricot glaze

Orange Raisin Roll

buttery Danish dough rolled with orange zest, pastry crème and raisins, glazed with a luscious orange royal icing

Ham & Brie

flaky Danish pastry filled with smoky black forest ham, creamy brie and topped with a thin layer of apricot glaze

Croissant

Butter

classic flaky, buttery pastry

Chocolate

flaky croissant pocket with a dark chocolate baton, topped with cocoa powder

Almond

flaky butter croissant with an almond pastry crème filling, topped with toasted almonds and powdered sugar

Morning Bun

flaky croissant dough rolled out and brushed with melted butter, orange zest, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked and rolled in sugar

Ham & Swiss

Buttery croissant rolled up with black forest ham and creamy swiss cheese

Everything

Mini Bakers DZN

Twice Bake Nutella

chocolate croissant split open and drizzled with a honey-vanilla syrup, filled with a Nutella pastry cream, then baked and topped with toasted almond, powdered sugar and cocoa powder

Coffee Cake SC

$3.75

sour cream cake with a layer of brown sugar and cinnamon running through the center, topped with a buttery crumble topping

Coffee Cake V

$3.75

Coffee cake filled with raspberries and topped with toasted almonds and powdered sugar

Danish

Fruit Galette

$6.00

sugared pie dough filled with apples & cinnamon. Like an open hand pie

Seasonal Sweet Bread

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread (V)

Zucchini Bread

$3.75

simple sweetbread filled with shredded zucchini and spices (V)

Sticky Buns

$5.00

Delicious bun topped with pecans & a sticky sugary glaze

Bleuberry Lemon Crème Scone

$3.75

honey cream scone studded with blueberries and lemon zest topped with a luscious lemon icing

Mini Pastry Platter

Chocolate Brioche

$4.25

Cardamom Twisty

$4.25

dough filled with cinnamon, sugar, & cardamom. Twisted, rolled, & baked to perfection and topped with a drizzle of icing (V)

Bacon Cheddar Biscuit

$3.85

flaky, biscuit packed full of applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese

Blondie Bar GF

$4.00

Peanut butter blondie filled with peanuts and topped with a white chocolate drizzle (GF)

Seasonal Biscuit

$3.75

Cookie

Iced Sugar Cookie

Desserts

Tart

Pie Slice

$6.00

Olive Oil Cake

$6.50

Napoleon

$7.50

flaky puff pastry layered with creamy pastry cream & berries

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.50

Old fashioned chocolate fudge cake. Chocolate cake with a chocolate frosting (V)

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Brownie

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Art Dip Combo

$12.50

Art Dip

$10.00

Eclair

$6.50

Bars

Cakes

Sandwiches

CHX Curry EXP

$12.00

Shredded chicken breast, red grapes, green apples and toasted almonds tossed in a light curry mayo served with lettuce on a butter croissant. All sandwiches come with a mini salted peanut butter cookie.

Ciabatta EXP

$10.75

A house favorite! Turkey, Pepper Jack cheese and honey butter grilled on a jalapeño corn ciabatta. All sandwiches come with a mini salted peanut butter cookie.

Garden Veg EXP

$10.75

Roasted zucchini, tomato, lettuce, thinly sliced red onion, English cucumbers and red bell pepper with roasted garlic artichoke spread on marbled wheat white bread

Grilled Cheese EXP

$7.50

Ham Havarti EXP

$11.50

HOT Ham Swiss EXP

$10.75

RB Bleu EXP

$11.50

RB Horse EXP

$12.00

Reuben EXP

$13.50

Tuna Avocado EXP

$12.00

Tuna Melt EXP

$12.00

Turkey BLTA EXP

$13.00

Turkey Cucumber EXP

$10.75

Vegan Veggie EXP

$10.75

Cold Meat Sand EXP

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese EXP

$5.25

Kids PB&J EXP

$5.25

Sandwich Special Brunch

$16.00

Reuben Brunch

$17.00

French Dip

$15.00

HOT Veggie (V)

$12.00

KIDS PB&J

$8.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Reuben Lunch

$16.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Salads

Chipotle Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$15.00

Pasta

$5.00

Field Green

$5.00

Brunch

Pain Perdue

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Mushroom B&G w/Egg

$14.00

Mushroom B&G

$11.00

B&G Cafe

$12.00

B&G w/Egg

$15.00

Bacon Bennie

$17.00

Vegan Bennie

$16.00

Veggie Hash

$16.00

Corned Beef Hash

$17.00

Classic

$14.00

Classic

$15.00

VEGAN Breakfast Bowl

$16.00

Quiche Cafe

$13.00

Quiche Crustless

$13.00

Crustless Quiche

$6.50

Quiche

$6.50

Cold Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sprindrift Lime

$2.50

Spindrift Lemon

$2.50

Spindrift Orange Mango

$2.50

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.50

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.50

Spindrift Cucumber

$2.50

Pepsi

$3.00

20 oz Lavender Lemonade

$5.00

16 oz Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

20 oz Lemonade

$4.35

16 oz Lemonade

$3.50

Tomato 16 oz

$4.75

Tomato 12 oz

$3.75

Pomegranate 16 oz

$5.00

Pomegranate 12 oz

$4.00

Orange Kids 8 oz

$2.50

Orange 16 oz

$5.00

Orange 12 oz

$4.00

Grapefruit 16 oz

$5.00

Grapefruit 12 oz

$4.00

Apple Kids 8 oz

$2.50

Apple 16 oz

$4.00

Apple 12 oz

$3.00

20 oz Mango Hibiscus/Lemonade

$4.70

20 oz Mango Hibiscus

$4.20

20 oz Regular Iced Tea

$4.20

16 oz Mango Hibiscus/Lemonade

$3.75

16 oz Mango Hibiscus

$3.25

16 oz Regular Iced Tea

$3.25

iced coffee 20 oz

$4.00

iced coffee Cafe

$3.50

iced coffee 16 oz

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Milk Kids 8 oz

$2.50

Milk 16 oz

$3.75

Milke 12 oz

$3.00

Chocolate Milk Kids 8 oz

$2.50

Chocolate Milk 16 oz

$4.00

Chocolate Milk 12 oz

$3.25

Hot Drinks

iced coffee 20 oz

$4.00

Cafe HOUSE

$3.00

20 oz HOUSE

$2.85

12 oz HOUSE

$2.45

16 oz HOUSE

$2.65

Cafe White Mocha

$5.85

20 oz White Mocha

$5.80

16 oz White Mocha

$5.30

12 oz White Mocha

$4.80

Cafe Turmeric Latte

$6.00

20 oz Turmeric Latte

$5.80

16 oz Turmeric Latte

$5.30

12 oz Turmeric Latte

$4.80

KIDS (8 oz) Steamer

$2.50

Cafe Steamer

$3.40

20 oz Steamer

$3.40

16 oz Steamer

$3.10

12 oz Steamer

$2.60

Rotary Coffee, single & 1 decaf

$50.00

20 oz Spring Fling

$5.85

16 oz Spring Fling

$5.45

12 oz Spring Fling

$4.85

Cafe (2) Shot in the Dark

$4.85

Cafe (1) Shot in the Dark

$4.05

20 oz (2) Shot in the Dark

$4.55

20 oz (1) Shot in the Dark

$3.75

16 oz (2) Shot in the Dark

$4.35

16 oz (1) Shot in the Dark

$3.55

12 oz (2) Shot in the Dark

$4.15

12 oz (1) Shot in the Dark

$3.35

Cafe Mocha

$5.85

20 oz Mocha

$5.80

16 oz Mocha

$5.30

12 oz Mocha

$4.80

Cafe Matcha Green Tea Latte

$6.00

20 oz Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.80

16 oz Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.30

12 oz Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.80

Cafe London Fog Latte

$6.00

20 oz London Fog Latte

$5.80

16 oz London Fog Latte

$5.30

12 oz London Fog Latte

$4.80

Cafe Latte

$4.85

20 oz Latte

$5.30

16 oz Latte

$4.75

12 oz Latte

$4.25

CAFE Hot Tea

$4.00

20 oz Hot Tea

$3.25

16 oz Hot Tea

$3.25

12 oz Hot Tea

$3.25

KIDS (8 oz) Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Cafe Hot Chocolate

$4.75

20 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.20

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.90

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.40

Cafe Honey Lavender Latte

$6.00

20 oz Honey Lavender Latte

$5.80

16 oz Honey Lavender Latte

$5.30

12 oz Honey Lavender Latte

$4.80

Espresso Special

$6.00

Double Shot

$2.00

Cafe Espresso

$2.25

Cafe Creme Brule Latte

$5.85

20 oz Creme Brule Latte

$5.80

16 oz Creme Brule Latte

$5.30

12 oz Creme Brule Latte

$4.80

Cafe Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

20 oz Chai Tea Latte

$5.80

16 oz Chai Tea Latte

$5.30

12 oz Chai Tea Latte

$4.80

Cafe Cardamom Oat Latte

$6.50

20 oz Cardamom Oat Latte

$6.45

12 oz Cardamom Oat Latte

$5.60

16 oz Cardamom Oat Latte

$6.10

Cafe Cappuccino

$3.75

12 oz Cappuccino

$4.25

8 oz Cappuccino

$4.00

Cafe Cafe Au Lait

$4.35

20 oz Cafe Au Lait

$4.35

16 oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.90

12 oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.35

Cafe Bleu Door Latte

$5.85

20 oz Bleu Door Latte

$5.80

16 oz Bleu Door Latte

$5.30

12 oz Bleu Door Latte

$4.80

Cafe Black & White Mocha

$5.85

20 oz Black & White Mocha

$5.80

16 oz Black & White Mocha

$5.30

12 oz Black & White Mocha

$4.80

Cafe Americano

$4.20

20 oz Americano

$3.95

16 oz Americano

$3.75

12 oz Americano

$3.35

Sides

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Chicken Sausage (1)

$4.00

Eggs (2)

$5.00

Vegan Sausage (1)

$5.00

Applewood Bacon (3)

$6.50

Sausage Links (2)

$4.50

House Potatoes

$4.00

Combo

Half & Half Turkey

$14.00

Half & Half Ham

$14.00

Half & Half Roast Beef

$14.00

Soup & Salad Cup

$9.75

Soup & Salad Bowl

$11.50