Wild Garlic Pizza & Pub - Mt. Rose

No reviews yet

670 Mt Rose St

Reno, NV 89509

Pie Small

S Create Your Own

$8.95

S Pizza of the Month

$14.95

S Angry Pig

$14.95

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, salami, Pepperoni, Linguiça, Bacon and Italian Sausage.

S BBQ Chicken

$14.95

BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, corn, pepperoncini, roasted garlic, Red Onions, and cilantro.

S Californian

$13.95

Califonia Red Sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, corn, pineapple, and our secret spice

S Cheez me

$10.95

Red sauce and Mozzarella

S Margherita

$12.95

Red Sauce, Cooked Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Basil.

S Platos Pie

$14.95

Our Hummus, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, and Feta Cheese

S Pepperoni

$11.95

Red sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni

S Popeye's

$14.95

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Spinach, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Red Onions, and Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

S The Everything

$14.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, and Red Onions & Roasted Garlic

S Veggie

$14.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts and Fresh Roma Tomatoes and Roasted Garlic

S Wild Garlic

$14.95

Wild Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Roasted Garlic, Red Onions & Grated Parmesan

S Wild Hawaiian

$12.95

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and Pineapple

Pie Medium

M Create Your Own

$14.45

M Pizza of the Month

$23.45

M Angry Pig

$23.45

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, salami, Pepperoni, Linguiça, Bacon and Italian Sausage.

M BBQ Chicken

$23.45

BBQ sauce, chicken breast, mozzarella, corn , pepperoncinis, cilantro, red  onions & roasted garlic

M Cheese

$17.45

Red sauce and Mozzarella

M Californian

$23.45

Califonia Red Sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, corn, pineapple, and our secret spice

M Margherita

$20.45

Red Sauce, Cooked Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Basil.

M Pepperoni

$18.95

Red sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni

M Platos Pie

$23.45

Our Hummus, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, and Feta Cheese

M Popeye's

$23.45

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Spinach, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Red Onions, and Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

M The Everything

$23.45

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, and Red Onions & Roasted Garlic

M Veggie

$23.45

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts and Fresh Roma Tomatoes and Roasted Garlic

M Wild Garlic

$23.45

Wild Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Roasted Garlic, Red Onions & Grated Parmesan

M Wild Hawaiian

$20.45

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, Pineapple, and Red Onions.

Pie Large

L Create Your Own

$19.95

L Pizza of the Month

$34.95

L Angry Pig

$34.95

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, salami, Pepperoni, Linguiça, Bacon and Italian Sausage.

L BBQ Chicken

$34.95

BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, corn, pepperoncini, roasted garlic, Red Onions, and cilantro.

L Californian

$34.95

Califonia Red Sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, corn, pineapple, and our secret spice

L Cheez me

$24.95

Red sauce and Mozzarella

L Margherita

$29.95

Red Sauce, Cooked Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Basil.

L Pepperoni

$27.45

Red sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni

L Platos Pie

$34.95

Our Hummus, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, and Feta Cheese

L Popeye's

$34.95

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Spinach, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Red Onions, and Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

L The Everything

$34.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, and Red Onions & Roasted Garlic

L Veggie

$34.95

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts and Fresh Roma Tomatoes and Roasted Garlic

L Wild Hawaiian

$29.95

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, Pineapple, and Red Onions.

L Wild Garlic

$34.95

Wild Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Roasted Garlic, Red Onions & Grated Parmesan

Pie Side Sauces

Sauce Ranch - California Catchup

$0.50

Sauce Honey

$0.50

Sauce Red

$0.50

Sauce BBQ

$0.50

Sauce Pesto

$0.50

Sauce White

$0.50

Pie Slice

SS Create Your Own

$6.00

SS Pizza of the Month

$9.00

SS Angry Pig

$9.00

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, salami, Pepperoni, Linguiça, Bacon and Italian Sausage.

SS BBQ Chicken

$9.00

BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Red Onions, and Herbs.

SS Californian

$8.25

Califonia Red Sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, corn, pineapple, and our secret spice

SS Cheez me

$6.00

Red sauce and Mozzarella

SS Margherita

$7.50

Red Sauce, Cooked Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Basil.

SS Pepperoni

$6.75

Red sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni

SS Platos Pie

$9.00

Our Hummus, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, and Feta Cheese

SS Popeye's

$9.00

Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Spinach, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Red Onions, and Fresh Roma Tomatoes.

SS The Everything

$9.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, and Red Onions & Roasted Garlic

SS Veggie

$9.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts and Fresh Roma Tomatoes and Roasted Garlic

SS Wild Garlic

$9.00

Wild Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Roasted Garlic, Red Onions & Grated Parmesan

SS Wild Hawaiian

$7.75

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian bacon and Pineapple

Pie Slice Side Sauces

Sauce Ranch - California Catchup

$0.50

Sauce Honey

$0.50

Sauce Red

$0.50

Sauce BBQ

$0.50

Sauce Pesto

$0.50

Sauce White

$0.50

Starters

Garlic Knots

$9.95

Oven baked crispy pieces of flatbread with minced garlic and topped with mozzarella

Pesto Knots

$9.95

Oven baked crispy pieces of flatbread with Pesto and topped with mozzarella

Cinnamon Knots

$9.95

Oven baked knots filled with cream cheese cinnamon sugar spread.

Garlic Cheesy Bites

$9.95

House made Focaccia bread topped with minced garlic, mozzarella and Italian herbs

Corn

Roasted Garlic

Pepperoncinis

Wild Garlic Sauce

Starters Side Salads

Side House Salad

$5.95

Cold and crispy Romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and herbed croutons

Side Caesar

$5.95

Cold and crispy Romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan, and herbed croutons. Tossed with your choice of Creamy

Side Spinach Salad

$5.95

Fresh Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, red onions and Crispy Bacon Bits

Starters Regular Salads

Regular House Salad

$9.95

Cold and crispy Romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and herbed croutons

Regular Caesar

$9.95

Cold and crispy Romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan, and herbed croutons. Tossed with your choice of Creamy

Spinach Salad

$10.95

Fresh Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, red onions and Crispy Bacon Bits

Starters Side Sauces

Sauce Ranch - California Catchup

$0.50

Sauce Honey

$0.50

Sauce Red

$0.50

Sauce BBQ

$0.50

Sauce Pesto

$0.50

Sauce White

$0.50

Panini

Panini Create Your Own

$10.95

Panini Wild White

$10.95

Our White Sauce with a splash of Pesto, Canadian bacon, chicken breast,  Roma tomatoes & mozzarella cheese​

Panini Sicilian

$10.95

Cream cheese, basil, pepperoni, Genoa salami, red onions & Roma tomatoes​

Panini Pizza Panino

$10.95

Red sauce, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms & mozzarella​

Panini Toasty Veggie

$10.95

Hummus, basil, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, tri-color peppers, cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella​

Panini BBQ Chicken

$10.95

BBQ sauce, chicken breast, mozzarella, corn , pepperoncinis, cilantro, red  onions & roasted garlic

Panini Maui Wowie

$10.95

Cream cheese, Canadian bacon & pineapple

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$3.00

Beer Pint

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$7.00

805 - Pint

$7.00

Mango Cart

$7.00

Moon Dunes Hazy IPA

$7.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$7.00

Kona Longboard

$7.00

Beer Tall

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$8.00

805 - Tall

$8.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$8.00

Moon Dunes Hazy IPA

$8.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$8.00

Kona Longboard

$8.00

Beer Bottled

Bud Light - Bottle

$5.00

Budweiser - Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light - Bottle

$5.00

Stella - Bottle

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Anchor Steam - Bottle

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon Belgian White

$6.00

Beer Cans

10 Barrel Cucumber Sour

$6.00

10 Barrel Raspberry Sour

$6.00

Revision Hazy IPA - Can

$7.00

10 Barrel Cucumber Sour (Copy)

$6.00

Truly Hard Seltzer Variety

$6.00

Wine Red Glass

Santa Julia Malbec Cab - RWG

$7.00

Crusher Petite Sirah - RWG

$7.00

Wine Red Carafe

Santa Julia Malbec Cabernet - Carafe

$24.00

Crusher Petite Sirah

$24.00

Wine White Glass

DH Chardonnay - Glass

$7.00

Wine White Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Wine White Carafe

Wine White Pinot Grigio Carafe

$24.00

DH Chardonnay - Carafe

$24.00

Spirits Mixed Drinks

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Gin Martini

$9.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Midori Sour

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Blue Lagoon

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Woo-Hoo!

$5.00

Spirits Bourbon

Bourbon "Well"

$4.00

Bourbon Maker's Mark

$8.00

Bourbon Redemption

$8.00

Spirits Gin

Gin *Well*

$4.00

Gin 10 Torr

$7.00

Bourbon Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Gin Tanqueray

$7.00

Spirits Liqueur

Liqueur Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.00

Liqueur Blue Curacao

$4.00

Liqueur Extra Dry Vermouth

$4.00

Liqueur Jägermeister

$6.00

Liqueur Kahlua

$6.00

Midori Sour

$9.00

Liqueur Sweet Vermouth

$4.00

Liqueur Triple Sec

$4.00

Liqueur Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Spirits Rum

Rum *Well*

$4.00

Rum Bacardi White

$6.00

Rum Cptn Morgan White

$6.00

Rum Malibu

$6.00

Rum Sailor Jerry Spiced

$6.00

Spirits Tequila

Tequila *Well*

$4.00

Tequila Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Tequila Espolón

$8.00

Tequila Hornitos Plata - Silver

$7.00

Tequila Sauza Gold

$6.00

Tequila Patrón Silver

$9.00

El Sativo

$8.00

Spirits Vodka

Vodka *Well*

$4.00

Vodka 10 Torr Vodka

$7.00

Vodka Absolut

$6.00

Vodka Absolut Citron

$7.00

Vodka Absolut Raspberri

$7.00

Vodka Absolut Vanilia

$7.00

Vodka Towers

$8.00

Vodka Tahoe Blue

$8.00

Vodka Tito's

$7.00

Spirits Whiskey

Whiskey *Well*

$4.00

Whiskey Crown Royal

$8.00

Whiskey Glenlivet Scotch

$9.00

Whiskey Jack Daniels

$7.00

Whiskey JD Honey

$8.00

Whiskey Jameson

$7.00

Whiskey Pendleton

$7.00

Mixed Drinks Whiskey Screwball

$6.00

Whiskey Southern Comfort

$6.00

Whiskey Fireball

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Offkiltur Peanut Butter Whiskey

$9.00

$5 Special

$5 Special

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood pizza place.

Location

670 Mt Rose St, Reno, NV 89509

Directions

