Blue Ribbon Brews and BBQ imageView gallery

Blue Ribbon Brews and BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

8305 Hampton Blvd.

Norfolk, VA 23505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1/3 lb Pulled Pork Sandwich
1/2 lb Burnt Ends
Mac&Cheese

Starters

Blue Ribbon Nachos

$13.99

KC Slider

$11.99

Damn Good Cornbread Appetizer

$7.99

Chicken Tenders with fries

$10.99

1/2 lb Burnt Ends

$8.99

Grilled Cheese with fries

$7.99

Salads

BBQ Salad

$9.99

House Salad

$8.99

Pork On Side

Burgers

Classic Burger

$10.99

Mojo Burger

$11.99

The Cowboy Burger

$15.99

Hangover Burger

$11.99

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99

BBQ Burger

$14.99

Plain burger

$8.99

Wings

6 JUMBO WINGS

$12.99

12 JUMBO WINGS

$24.99

BBQ

1/3 lb Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

1/2 lb Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$9.99

1/3 lb Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

1/2 lb Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

1/3 Rack Pork Ribs

$12.99

1/2 Rack Pork Ribs

$15.99

Full Rack Pork Ribs

$28.99

Combos

Ribs and Pork

$22.99

Ribs and Brisket

$24.99

Ribs and Chicken

$21.99

Chicken and Pork

$19.99

Chicken and Brisket

$21.99

Pork and Brisket

$22.99

Nick's Special

$30.99

Sides

Crispy Fries

$2.49

Pit Beans

$2.49

Red Skin Potato Salad

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Damn Good Cornbread /side

$2.49

Whole Ass Okra (fried) /side

$2.49

Side Salad

$5.00

Green Beans

$2.49

Broccoli

$2.49

Mac&Cheese

$3.49

Dessert

"Old-Fashioned" Cheesecake

$5.95

Condiments

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Vinegar base

$0.25

Carolina Gold

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Soda

Coke

$2.99

Diet

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Mello yello

$2.99

Pibb

$2.99

Root beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet tea

$2.99

Unsweet tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer In-house smoked meats, freshly prepared sides, and a rotating craft beer selection. Our atmosphere is laid-back and family friendly. We can't wait to see you! Go on pig out!

Location

8305 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23505

Directions

Gallery
Blue Ribbon Brews and BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pancake House & Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,038
7633 Granby Street Norfolk, VA 23505
View restaurantnext
Elation Brewing
orange star4.5 • 39
5104 Colley Ave Norfolk, VA 23508
View restaurantnext
Cracker's Little Bar Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
4226 Granby street norfolk, VA 23504
View restaurantnext
Punjabi Rasoi - 4200 Monarch Way
orange starNo Reviews
4200 Monarch Way NORFOLK, VA 23529
View restaurantnext
Borjo Coffeehouse - 4416 Monarch Way
orange starNo Reviews
4416 Monarch Way Norfolk, VA 23508
View restaurantnext
La Herradura ODU
orange star4.3 • 651
4220 Monarch Way Norfolk, VA 23508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norfolk

The Pancake House & Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,038
7633 Granby Street Norfolk, VA 23505
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 102 Ghent
orange star4.4 • 2,761
330 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Ballentine Blvd
orange star4.3 • 2,554
3033 Ballentine Blvd Norfolk, VA 23509
View restaurantnext
No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk
orange star4.5 • 1,631
806 Spotswood Ave Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
80/20 Burger Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,376
123 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Some Da Eat
orange star4.2 • 1,022
6586 Tidewater Dr Norfolk, VA 23509
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norfolk
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston