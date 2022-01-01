Bob's Pizza & Amante's imageView gallery

Bob's Pizza & Amante's

2068 N.E. 2 ST.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Order Again

Appetizers

APP Eggplant Rollatini

$18.00

Eggplant stuffed with ricotta and topped with mozzarella and marinara then baked to perfection.

Fried Mozzarella

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Bruschetta

$16.00

Fresh diced tomatoes seasoned with fresh garlic, basil, salt and pepper. Served on toasted bread topped with shaved parmesean and drizzled with basalmic glaze.

Crab Cakes

$21.00

Lump crab with panko bread crumbs, pan seared and served over a bed of arugula. Served with a spicy remoulade.

App Sauteed Calamari

$21.00

App Fried Calamari

$19.00

Wings (6)

$12.00

Wings (12)

$19.00

Salads/Soups

SMALL Caesar

$8.00

Small Caesar W/ Chicken

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Small Garden Salad

$8.00

Garden Salad

$12.00

Amante Salad

$15.00

Bob's Chopped Salad

$15.00

Mediterranean Seafood

$26.00

Chicken Palliard Salad

$18.00

Steak Paillard

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Citrus Salmon Salad

$18.00

Arugula & Gorgonzola

$16.00

Italian Wedge Regular

$17.00

SMALL Stracciatella

$8.00

SMALL Pasta Fagioli

$8.00

Stracciatella

$11.00

Pasta Fagioli

$11.00

Pescatini

$10.00

Subs

Sub- Italian Combo

$13.00

Sub- Chicken Parm

$12.00

Sub- Eggplant Parm

$12.00

Sub- Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Sub- Meatball Parm

$12.00

Sub- Veal Parmigiana

$14.00

Sub- Ham & Chz

$12.00

Sub- Salami & Chz

$12.00

Sub- Cheese Steak & Onion

$12.00

Sub- Chicken Caprese Sub

$15.00

Sub- Capicola & Cheese

$12.00

Sub- Proscuitto & Mozz

$13.00

Sub- Sausage & Peppers

$12.00

Sub Special

$8.50

Sub - Shrimp Parm

$18.00

Sides

Sausage (2)

$8.00

Meatballs (2)

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Side Of Breaded Chicken (1)

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Steamed Spinach

$9.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$9.00

Steamed Broccoli

$9.00

Sauteed Assorted Veggies

$9.00

Steamed Assorted Veggies

$9.00

Steamed Asparagus

$9.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$9.00

Broccoli Rabe

$14.00

French Fries

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Ricotta

$3.50

SIDE PROCIUTTO

$5.00

16OZ MARINARA

$8.00

16OZ VODKA SAUCE

$10.00

16OZ ALFREDO SAUCE

$10.00

16OZ MEAT SAUCE

$9.00

Garlic Bread(6)/ Full Loaf

$5.00

Plain Rolls(6)/ Full Loaf

$5.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Balsamic Glaze

$0.75

Chefs Dressing

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

4 Oz Marinara

$1.00

Half Loaf Bread

$2.50

Chicken

Chicken Rollantini

$30.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$27.00

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Chicken Amante

$28.00

Chicken Martini

$28.00

Chicken Francese

$28.00

Chicken Scarpiello

$31.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$30.00

Chicken Piccata

$28.00

Chicken Saltimboca

$32.00

Chicken Sorrento

$29.00

Chicken Palliard Salad

$18.00

Pasta More

Pasta Entree

Lasagna Casserole

$22.00

Eggplant Parm

$22.00

Eggplant Rollantini

$24.00

Lobster Ravioli

$32.00

Penne Primavera

$25.00

Linguini Amante

$35.00

Cheese Ravioli

$22.00

Baked Ziti

$22.00

Seafood

Mussels ENTREE

$30.00

Snapper Francese

$36.00

Zuppa de Pesce

$43.00

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$31.00

Shrimp Scampi

$31.00

Baby Clams in Sauce

$28.00

Mahi Mahi Livornese

$38.00

Stuffed Grouper

$40.00

Grouper Oreganata

$38.00

Chilean Seabass Brodetto

$41.00

Calamari Marinara

$31.00

Lobster Tail Fra Diavolo

$45.00

Lobster Tail Marinara

$40.00

Scungili

$40.00

Veal & Beef

Lamb Chops

$32.00Out of stock

Veal Saltimbocca

$36.00

Veal Francese

$32.00

Veal Marsala

$32.00

Veal Chop Valdostano

$40.00

Short Ribs

$38.00Out of stock

Veal Piccata

$32.00

Veal Parmigiana

$32.00

Cognac NY Strip

$40.00

Kids

Kid Entrees

$13.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$15.00

Kids Ravioli

$13.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Chocolate Lava

$8.00

Florida Orange Sunshine

$10.00

CAKE CUTTING FE

$2.00

BLK WHT MOOSE

$8.00

Homemade Dessert

$6.00

Sugar Stick

$0.75Out of stock

Macarons

$2.00

Mini Canoli

$2.00

Catering Full 1

C-Full Italian Antipasto

$180.00

C-Full Shrimp Cocktail

$260.00

C-Full House Salad

$75.00

C-Full Caprese Salad

$120.00

C-Full Ceasar Salad

$75.00

C-Full Seafood Salad

$160.00

C-Full Bruschetta

$130.00

C-Full Rabe&Sausage Platt

$160.00

C-Full Mussels Marinara

$130.00

C-Full Clam Casino

$120.00

C-Full Calamari Fra Diavo

$130.00

C-Full Stuffed Mushrooms

$95.00

C-Full Jumbo Stromboli 2

$80.00

C-Full Rigatoni Vodka

$100.00

C-Full Tortellini Rose

$100.00

C-Full Mini Ravioli

$110.00

C-Full Manicotti

$100.00

C-Full Lasagna

$110.00

C-Full Baked Ziti

$100.00

C-Full Spaghetti MeatSauc

$95.00

C-Full Penne Rabe

$140.00

C-Full Eggplant Parmigian

$110.00

C-Full Eggplant Rollantin

$140.00

C-Full Ziti Marinara

$75.00

C-Full Pasta Primavera

$120.00

C-Full Chicken Rollantini

$150.00

C-Full Chicken Marsala

$110.00

C-Full Chicken Francese

$110.00

C-Full Chicken Picatta

$110.00

C-Full Chicken Scarpiello

$120.00

C-Full Chicken Parmigiana

$120.00

C-Full Chicken Martini

$130.00

C-Full Chicken Amante

$130.00

C-Full Chicken Cacciatore

$130.00

C-Full Chicken Fiorantina

$140.00

Full Bobs Chopped Salad

$130.00

Catering Full 2

Garlic Rolls (12)

$6.00

C-Full Veal Rollantini

$180.00

C-Full Veal Marsala

$160.00

C-Full Veal Francese

$160.00

C-Full Veal Piccata

$160.00

C-Full Veal Parmigiana

$160.00

C-Full Veal Sicilian

$180.00

C-Full Veal Saltimbocca

$180.00

C-Full Seafood Platter

$220.00

C-Full Shrimp Scampi

$180.00

C-Full Baby Clams

$140.00

C-Full Mussel Dinner

$140.00

C-Full Fish

$210.00

C-Full Shrimp Parm

$210.00

C-Full Shrimp Francese

$210.00

C-Full Meatballs

$130.00

C-Full Sausage

$130.00

C-Full Brandy Potatoes

$75.00

C-Full Broccoli

$65.00

C-Full Spinach

$65.00

C-Full Asparagus

$65.00

C-Full Assorted Veggies

$65.00

Catering Full 3

1Ft Chick Parm

$18.00

1Ft Veal Parm

$20.00

1FT Meatball Parm

$18.00

1Ft Sausage Parm

$18.00

1FT Eggplant Parm

$18.00

1FT Pepperoini Saus Parm

$18.00

1Ft Cheese Steak Onion

$18.00

1Ft Italian Combo

$18.00

1FT Turkey Sub

$18.00

1FT Ham&Cheese

$18.00

1FT Salami&Cheese

$18.00

1FT Turkey Ham Cheese

$18.00

1Ft Capicola & Cheese

$20.00

1FT Prosciutto Fresh Mozz

$22.00

Catering 1/2 1

C-1/2 Italian Antipasto

$95.00

C-1/2 Shrimp Cocktail

$140.00

C-1/2 House Salad

$40.00

C-1/2 Caprese Salad

$65.00

C-1/2 Ceasar Salad

$40.00

C-1/2 Seafood Salad

$90.00

C-1/2 Bruschetta

$70.00

C-1/2 Rabe&Sausage Platte

$85.00

C-1/2 Musssels Marinara

$70.00

C-1/2 Clam Casino

$65.00

C-1/2 Calamari Fra Diavol

$70.00

C-1/2 Stuffed Mushrooms

$50.00

C-1/2 Jumbo Stromboli

$45.00

C-1/2 Rigatoni Vodka

$55.00

C-1/2 Tortellini Rose

$55.00

C-1/2 Mini Ravioli

$60.00

C-1/2 Manicotti

$55.00

C-1/2 Lasagna

$60.00

C-1/2 Baked Ziti

$55.00

C-1/2 Spaghetti MeatSauce

$50.00

C-1/2 Penne Rabe

$75.00

C-1/2 Eggplant Parmigiana

$60.00

C-1/2 Eggplant Rollantini

$75.00

C-1/2 Ziti Marinara

$40.00

C-1/2 Pasta Primavera

$70.00

C-1/2 Grilled Chicken 10pc

$35.00

C-1/2 Bobs Chopped Salad

$70.00

Catering 1/2 2

Garlic Rolls (12)

$6.00

C-1/2 Chicken Rollantini

$80.00

C-1/2 Chicken Marsala

$65.00

C-1/2 Chicken Francese

$65.00

C-1/2 Chicken Picatta

$65.00

C-1/2 Chicken Scarpiello

$70.00

C-1/2 Chicken Parmigiana

$65.00

C-1/2 Chicken Martini

$70.00

C-1/2 Chicken Amante

$70.00

C-1/2 Chicken Cacciatore

$70.00

C-1/2 Chicken Fiorantina

$80.00

C-1/2 Veal Rollantini

$95.00

C-1/2 Veal Marsala

$85.00

C-1/2 Veal Francese

$85.00

C-1/2 Veal Piccata

$85.00

C-1/2 Veal Parmigiana

$85.00

C-1/2 Veal Sicilian

$95.00

C-1/2 Veal Saltimbocca

$95.00

C-1/2 Seafood Platter

$125.00

C-1/2 Shrimp Scampi

$95.00

C-1/2 Baby Clams

$75.00

C- 1/2 Mussel Marinara

$75.00

C-1/2 Fish

$110.00

C-1/2 Shrimp Parm

$110.00

C-1/2 Shrimp Francese

$110.00

C-1/2 Meatballs

$70.00

C-1/2 Sausage

$70.00

C-1/2 Brandy Potatoes

$40.00

C-1/2 Broccoli

$35.00

C-1/2 Spinach

$35.00

C-1/2 Asparagus

$35.00

C-1/2 Assorted Veggies

$35.00

Calzone/Stromboli

Individual Pizza

$15.00

Calzone

$17.00

Stromboli

$15.00

Pizza Slice

$4.00

Large Pizza

The Delight Large

$31.00

The Amante Large

$29.00

The Bianca Large

$26.00

Vegetarian Large

$31.00

Meat Lovers Large

$31.00

Make Your Own Large

$22.00

Large Cheese

$22.00

Sicilian

$26.00

Traditional Margarita Large

$29.00

Pizza Slice

$4.00

Insalata Large

$29.00

Large Seafood Pizza

$42.00

Medium Pizzas

The Delight Medium

$29.00

The Amante Medium

$26.00

The Bianca Medium

$24.00

Vegetarian Medium

$29.00

Meat Lovers Medium

$29.00

Make Your Own Medium

$20.00

Medium Cheese

$20.00

Traditional Margarita Medium

$27.00

Pizza Slice

$4.00

Medium Insalata

$25.00

Medium Seafood Pizza

$40.00

Pizza Slice

Individual Pizza

$14.00

Individual Pizza Dough

$3.00

Medium Pizza Dough

$4.00

Large Pizza Dough

$5.00

Soup & Salad

E-Stracciatella

$6.00

E-Caesar Salad

$8.00

E-Bruschetta

$6.00

Appetizers

E-Wings 6

$5.00

E-Meatballs 2

$4.00

E-Side Chicken

$5.00

E-Fried Mozzarella

$7.00

Subs

E-Grilled Chicken Sub

$6.00

E-Ham and Cheese Sub

$6.00

E-Turkey & Ham Sub

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Family owned and operated since 1975!

Location

2068 N.E. 2 ST., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Directions

Gallery
Bob's Pizza & Amante's image

