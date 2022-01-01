Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bodega Brew Pub

review star

No reviews yet

122 4th St S

La Crosse, WI 54601

Order Again

Specials

BBQ Pork

$9.00

Carnitas Tacos

Fish Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos with housemade spicy slaw, pickled onion & cilantro.

Sunday Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Ham & Cheese on a Pretzel Bun.

Hot Dog Special

Out of stock

Easter Special

$12.00Out of stock

Saturday Chef's Special

$12.00

Art Dip Special Half

$6.00

Art Dip Special Full

$10.00

Sunday Ham & Bloody

$11.00

Appetizers

Kettle Chips

Chips & Salsa

$7.25

Housemade salsa, served with yellow corn chips.

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke hearts baked with Parmesan cheese and spices. Served with toasted Fayze's baguettes.

Bacon & Blue Cheese Bruschetta

$11.00

Caramelized onions & blue cheese crumble atop a bacon and blue cheese spread, served on toasted Fayze's baguettes.

Carprese Bruschetta

$10.00

Sundried tomatoes, capers, topped with mozzarella cheese & balsamic vinagrette, served on toasted Fayze's baguettes with walnut pesto.

Walnut Pesto Bruschetta

$10.00

Tomato, basil and onions, topped with Parmesan cheese, served on toasted Fayze's baguettes with walnut pesto.

Bavarian Twist Pretzel

$13.25

Served on a plank with dipping sauce.

Quesadilla

$13.25

Choice of Chicken, pork or our famous Henry J's corned beef.

Soups & Salads

Soup O' The Day

An ever-changing variety of housemade soups, made to suit by season.

Tomato Basil Soup

Thick, creamy, tomatoey goodness, with basil and other spices.

Caesar Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Fresh romaine, housemade dressing, red onion, cherry tomatoes, croutons and Parmesan. (Dressing contains anchovies)

Cobb Salad

$11.75Out of stock

Fresh romaine, cherry tomatoes, sliced hard boiled egg, red onion, croutons, bacon and choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$5.75Out of stock

Fresh romaine, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onion and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$6.75Out of stock

Fresh romaine, cherry tomatoes, shaved Parmesan cheese, red onion, croutons, served with housemade dressing.

Sandwiches

Avocubano

A new twist on our cubano. Fresh ham, roasted pork shoulder, Swiss cheese, sliced dill pickle, housemade guacamole on a fresh Fayze's sub roll.

B.L.T.

$10.50

Hand sliced smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayonnaise. Served on Fayze's sourdough bread.

Barbecue Pulled Pork

Slow roasted smoked pork topped w/ Wisconsin cheddar and our housemade BBQ sauce served on a fresh Fayze's sub roll.

Bodega Club

$13.50

Triple stacked toasted fresh Fayze's sourdough bread layered with ham, turkey, St. Joe's bacon lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Braunschweiger & Onion

$8.75

An old Wisconsin classic. Braunschweiger, yellow onion and whole-grain horseradish mustard on marble rye.

Caprese Panini

$12.75

The essential elements of a caprese salad repurposed as a sandwich. Roasted chicken, basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese on fresh Fayze's sourdough bread.

Classic Pastrami

$13.00

Pastrami sandwich traditional style with whole grain mustard on Fayze's toasted rye bread.

Cubano

Traditional style fresh ham, roasted pork shoulder, Swiss cheese, sliced dill pickle, yellow mustard on a fresh Fayze's sub roll.

Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Wisconsin cheddar & Swiss cheese grilled on marble rye into a behemoth of melted cheesy goodness.

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Smoked ham and Wisconsin Swiss cheese on a soft pretzel bun.

Pusan

$16.00

An eastern twist on the classic reuben. Croned beef, Wisconsin Swiss cheese and kimchi (spicy fermented cabbage) in place of sauerkraut, served with our famous Henry J's corned beef.

Sicilian

Oven roasted chicken topped with feta cheese, fresh basil and tomatoes on a fresh Fayze's sub roll, served with Kalamata olive mayo.

Sweet Tang Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Cream cheese, raspberry jam, cheddar, habanero jack and banana peppers between fresh Fayze's sourdough bread.

SXSW (South-By-Southwest)

Spicy-Oven roasted chicken served with jalapeno infused cilantro pesto, chipotle mayo and pepperjack cheese served ona fresh Fayze's sub roll.

Turkey Avocado

Smoked turkey breast, mozzarella, spicy housemade guacamole and cherry tomato chutney served on a fresh Fayze's sub roll.

Vegetarian Caprese Panini

$8.25

The essential elements of a caprese salad repurposed as a sandwich. Basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese on fresh Fayze's sourdough bread.

Brat

$8.00Out of stock

Ozzie's Own Reuben

$15.50

Jeff's dad, Wayne "Ozzie" Hotson, loved a great Reuben sandwich. To honor Wayne, our Reuben is served just the way he liked it. With the finest Henry J's corned beef, sauerkraut, brown mustard and Swiss cheese on marble rye. Substitute 1000 island dressing for mustard to make it the "Classic" Reuben. Substitute smoked turkey to make a "Rachel".

Classic Reuben

$16.50

Jeff's dad, Wayne "Ozzie" Hotson, loved a great Reuben sandwich. To honor Wayne, our Reuben is served just the way he liked it. With the finest Henry J's corned beef, sauerkraut, brown mustard and Swiss cheese on marble rye. Substitute 1000 island dressing for mustard to make it the "Classic" Reuben. Substitute smoked turkey to make a "Rachel".

Rachel

$14.00

Jeff's dad, Wayne "Ozzie" Hotson, loved a great Reuben sandwich. To honor Wayne, our Reuben is served just the way he liked it. With the finest Henry J's corned beef, sauerkraut, brown mustard and Swiss cheese on marble rye. Substitute 1000 island dressing for mustard to make it the "Classic" Reuben. Substitute smoked turkey to make a "Rachel".

Pizzas

BBQ Pork Pizza

$13.00

Pulled pork combined wiht our housemade BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.00

Chicken, smoked back and ranch dressing.

Reuben Pizza

$16.25

Slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss &

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Roasted chicken, buffalo sauce and blue cheese.

Spicy Sausage & Banana Pepper Pizza

$15.25

Meats jalapeno-cheddar sausage, bruschetta, banana peppers, smoked paprika and Italian seasoning.

Vegetarian Pizza

$13.00

Tomatoes, yellow pepper, Kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese, roasted garlic & fresh basil.

Margarita Pizza

$13.00

Our very own walnut pesto sauce, layered with cheese and fresh tomatoes, topped with fresh basil.

Merch

B&W Tee

$15.00

Colored Tee

$16.50

Long Sleeve

$22.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Ball Cap

$18.75

Beanie

$15.50

Coozie

$2.00

Sticker

$2.00

Patch

$4.00

Glass

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Sprecher Soda

$3.25

Coffee

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull (SF)

$4.50

Tonic

$2.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Mule

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:45 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:45 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:45 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:45 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:45 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:45 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:45 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

122 4th St S, La Crosse, WI 54601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

