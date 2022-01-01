Bodega Brew Pub

Ozzie's Own Reuben

$15.50

Jeff's dad, Wayne "Ozzie" Hotson, loved a great Reuben sandwich. To honor Wayne, our Reuben is served just the way he liked it. With the finest Henry J's corned beef, sauerkraut, brown mustard and Swiss cheese on marble rye. Substitute 1000 island dressing for mustard to make it the "Classic" Reuben. Substitute smoked turkey to make a "Rachel".