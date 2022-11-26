Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crow

review star

No reviews yet

100 3rd Street S

La Crosse, WI 54601

Flatbreads

BBQ Chix Fltbrd

$12.99

Seasoned chicken tenderloin, chopped pecan wood bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, red onion, Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce and drizzled with ranch

Buff Chix Fltbrd

$12.99

Seasoned chicken tenderloin, chopped pecan wood bacon, Mozzarella cheese, red onion, pepper mix and buffalo sauce

Cheese Fltbrd

$11.99

Chix&Bac Fltbrd

$12.99

Seasoned chicken tenderloin, chopped pecan wood bacon, garlic herb spread, green onion, roasted red pepper, mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend

Hawaiian Fltbrd

$12.99

Juicy pulled pork, pineapple, cheddar cheese, green onion and Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce

Pepperoni Fltbrd

$12.99

Sausage Fltbrd

$12.99

Ssg&Pepp Fltbrd

$12.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce

Supreme Fltbrd

$12.99

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, red onion and pepper mix with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Fltbrd

$11.99

Garlic herb spread, roasted red pepper, green onion, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Kidz Menu

K* Chz Burger

$6.99

K* Pretzel

$5.99

K* Mac & Chz

$5.99

K* Grilled Chz

$5.99

K* Boneless Wings

$5.99

Burgers

Aloha Burger

$14.99

2 quarter pound seasoned patties topped with lettuce, red onion, pineapple, Havarti cheese and Memphis Sweet BBQ

Bac Bleu Burger

$14.99

2 quarter pound seasoned patties topped with pecan wood bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and homemade bleu cheese dressing

Bacon Chz Burger

$15.99

Burrito Burger

$13.99

Gourmet black bean patty topped with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce and nacho cheese chips

Chorizo Burger

$15.99

2 quarter pound seasoned patties topped with spicy chorizo, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pepper jack cheese and fried jalapenos

Chz Curd Burger

$14.99

2 quarter pound seasoned patties topped with jalapeño cheese curds, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion

Crunchy Guac

$16.99

2 quarter pound seasoned patties topped with pecan wood bacon, guacamole, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, crunchy nacho cheese chips and fiesta ranch

Deluxe

$15.99

2 quarter pound seasoned patties topped with American cheese, pecan wood bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo

Doughnut Burger

$12.99

1 quarter pound seasoned patty topped with pecan wood bacon and American cheese between a freshly glazed doughnut

Fest Burger

$14.99

1 quarter pound seasoned patty topped with a filleted “Johnsonville Beer Brat” from Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, fried onion, Swiss and American cheese. Served on a pretzel bun

Gr ChzBurger

$14.99

2 quarter pound seasoned patties positioned within two grilled American cheese sandwiches

Mac&Chz Burger

$15.99

2 quarter pound seasoned patties topped with our Mac & Cheese, pecan wood bacon and American cheese. Served on a pretzel bun

Mush Sw Burger

$13.99

2 quarter pound seasoned patties topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Plain Chz Burger

$13.99

Rodeo Burger

$16.99

2 quarter pound patties topped with juicy pulled pork, pecan wood bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion rings and Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce

Teriyaki Burger

$15.99

2 quarter pound seasoned patties topped with juicy pulled pork, mushrooms, Havarti cheese, garlic mayo and topped with Black Pepper Bourbon Teriyaki sauce

The Crow

$16.99

2 quarter pound seasoned patties topped with pecan wood bacon, Havarti cheese, fried onion and garlic mayo served on a pretzel bun

Sandwiches & Tacos

Bac & Spinach

$10.99

Pecan wood bacon, guacamole, Havarti cheese and fresh spinach served on grilled Texas toast

Baja Chix Sand

$11.99

French sub roll topped with seasoned and diced chicken tenderloin, pecan wood bacon, American cheese, red onion, fiesta ranch and Memphis Sweet BBQ

Banh Mi Taco

$12.99

2 tacos made with fresh pulled pork, cabbage, garlic mayo, Stingin' Honey Garlic sauce finished with green onion and served with chips and salsa

BBQ Pork Mac

$10.99

Our classic Crow mac & cheese topped with shredded pork covered in Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce served as an open faced sandwich on Texas Toast.

BBQ Steak Sand

$10.99

French sub roll topped with shaved steak, American cheese, red onion, mayo and Memphis Sweet BBQ

Buff Chix Sand

$11.99

French sub roll filled with buffalo sauced diced chicken tenderloin served with pecan wood bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & ranch dressing

Chix Parm Sand

$12.99

Fried chicken breast topped with parmesan garlic sauce, marinara, spinach, mozzarella & parmesan cheese all on a pretzel bun

Crispy Chix

$11.99

Fried chicken breast with lettuce, mayo and pickles on a classic bun

Grilled Mac

$9.99

A single grilled cheese sandwich stuffed full with our classic Crow mac & cheese

HM Smk Chix Sand

$11.99

French sub roll with seasoned and diced chicken tenderloin, pecan wood bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard

Nash Chix Sand

$12.99

Fried chicken breast with homemade Nashville Hot Sauce, lettuce, sriracha mayo and pickles on a classic bun

Sloppy Crow

$9.99

House recipe of BBQ beef served with shredded cheddar cheese and pickles served on a classic bun

Steak Melt

$11.99

French sub roll filled with shaved steak, fried onion, jalapeño and mushroom and topped with pepper jack cheese and smothered with Monterey Jack cheese sauce

Turkey Guac

$11.99

French sub roll stuffed with sliced turkey breast, pecan wood bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion and ranch dressing. This sandwich is served cold and is a refreshing combination of flavors

Grilled Chz

$8.99

Wraps

WR Hon Mustard

$12.99

Seasoned diced chicken tenderloin, pecan wood bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce mix, tomato, red onion and honey mustard dressing

WR Caprese

$11.99

Fresh vegetarian wrap with garlic herb spread, spinach, diced tomato, mozzarella cheese, croutons and balsamic glaze

WR Chorizo

$12.99

Spicy Italian Chorizo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper mix, nacho chips, salsa verde, fried jalapenos and fiesta ranch

WR Buff Chix

$12.99

Buffalo sauced diced chicken tenderloin, pecan wood bacon, lettuce mix, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion and ranch dressing

WR Stingin' Honey

$12.99

Seasoned diced chicken tenderloin, pecan wood bacon, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce mix, and Stingin' Honey Garlic Sauce

Salads

Buff Salad

$13.99

Buffalo sauced diced chicken tenderloin, chopped pecan wood bacon, pepper mix and carrots on top of our organic spring mix and chopped romaine blend. Served with a side of ranch dressing

Swt Crow Salad

$10.99

Organic spring mix and chopped romaine blend topped with craisins, sunflower seeds and mandarin oranges served with a side of raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Organic spring mix and chopped romaine blend topped with croutons, parmesan cheese and a side of Caesar dressing

House Salad

$10.99

Organic spring mix and chopped romaine blend topped with shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, croutons and shredded cheddar cheese. Choice dressing: Honey Mustard, Bleu Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Caesar, Italian, French or Ranch

Taco Salad

$10.99

Organic spring mix and chopped romaine blend topped with a pepper and onion mix, shredded cheddar cheese, crunchy nacho cheese chips and side of fiesta ranch

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Boneless wings, tossed in the sauce of your choice, and a side of our famous combo fries. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Buff Dip

Our homemade buffalo chicken dip served with a side of our tortilla chips

Cauliflower Wings

$10.99

A vegetarian version of wings! Fried cauliflower bites served with a side of ranch and your choice of dipping sauce with a side of fries

Cheese Curds

Made with Leinenkugel’s Honey Weiss, Water’s Edge Cheese Curds can be enjoyed in your choice of cheddar or jalapeño. Served with sides of ranch and marinara

Combo App

Our skinny, curly, waffle, and thick fries to share with the table. Served with sides of ketchup, ranch, and our signature Crow sauce

Duck Wontons

$11.99

Wontons filled with duck bacon, cream cheese sauce, corn, red peppers and spinach. Served with a side of Sweet Chili sauce

Fried Pickles

Deep fried pickles served with a side of ranch

Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips topped with our Salsa Verde cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, lettuce and green & red pepper mix. Served with sides of sour cream & guacamole

Onion Rings

Crispy deep-fried onion rings served with Crow Sauce and garlic mayo

Pretzel Sticks

Fried pretzel sticks, lightly salted, served with Monterey jack cheese sauce

Shrimp App

$11.99

Breaded popcorn shrimp tossed in our homemade sweet & Spicy Sauce

Sloppy Fries

$11.99

A heaping pile of our skinny, curly, waffle, and thick fries along with our homemade sloppy crow mix, Monterey jack cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onion

Wings

$12.99

Our seasoned wings, Sauce with Crow Sauce, Black Pepper Bourbon Teriyaki, Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili, Memphis Sweet BBQ, Buffalo, or Stingin’ Honey Garlic. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Sides

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Bwl Mac DuJuour

$5.99

Chili Bowl

$4.99

Chili Cup

$2.99

Cup Mac Dujuor

$3.99

Mac Bowl

$4.99

Mac Cup

$2.99

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Cot Chz

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side O-Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Sloppy Fry

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$4.99

Soup Cup

$2.99

Cookie

$1.00

Side of....

Side of...

NA Beverages

1919 Root Beer

$5.00

Coffee

$1.99

Cream Soda

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

N/A Beverage

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Water

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Marg

$5.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Mule

$5.00

Retail/Misc

Elijah Craig Private Bottle

$74.99

Flex Hat

$25.00

Long Sleeve

$30.00

Sweatshirt S-XL

$45.00

Sweatshirt XXL

$50.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Visor

$20.00

Fast Bar

$3 Double Rail

$3.00

$3 Chry Bomb

$3.00

$3 Truly

$3.00

$3 Miller/Coors

$3.00

$6 Rail

$6.00

$7 Call

$7.00

$8 Liquor

$8.00

$9 Liquor

$9.00

$10 Liquor

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

$8 Cocktail

$8.00

$4 Domestic

$4.00

$5 Seltzer

$5.00

$4.50 Cold Shot

$4.50

$5.50 Cold Shot

$5.50

$Rockstar Mixer$

$1.00

$Rockstar Bomb$

$0.50

Spotted Cow

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Voted 2015's Best New Restaurant in La Crosse, we earn our reputation through our commitment to excellent food, rare and unique spirits, quality craft beer and good ol' Wisconsin hospitality.

Location

100 3rd Street S, La Crosse, WI 54601

