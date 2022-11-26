The Crow
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Voted 2015's Best New Restaurant in La Crosse, we earn our reputation through our commitment to excellent food, rare and unique spirits, quality craft beer and good ol' Wisconsin hospitality.
Location
100 3rd Street S, La Crosse, WI 54601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in La Crosse
Recovery Room Sports Pub and Grill - 901 7th St
4.5 • 323
901 7th St La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurant