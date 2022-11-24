A map showing the location of Boujee Bistro 60 N Main StView gallery

Boujee Bistro 60 N Main St

review star

No reviews yet

60 N Main St

Memphis, TN 38103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

60 N Main St, Memphis, TN 38103

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Genre Memphis - 200 POPLAR AVE SUITE #105
orange starNo Reviews
200 POPLAR AVE SUITE #105 MEMPHIS, TN 38001
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ Catering
orange starNo Reviews
239 JEFFERSON Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
INCHES TACO SHOP AND BAR
orange starNo Reviews
111 Harbor Town Square Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com
orange star3.4 • 669
197 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Crazy Gander Coffee Company
orange star5.0 • 28
150 Madison Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Fam
orange starNo Reviews
149 Madison Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Memphis

Central BBQ - Midtown - 2249 Central Ave
orange star4.4 • 7,518
2249 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
DYER'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - dyersonbeale.com
orange star4.1 • 2,697
205 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Mahogany Memphis
orange star4.0 • 2,561
3092 Poplar Avenue #11 Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,953
603 North McLean Blvd Memphis, TN 38107
View restaurantnext
Pop’s Deli
orange star4.5 • 1,863
6749 E Shelby Dr Memphis, TN 38141
View restaurantnext
Central BBQ - Summer - 4375 Summer Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,763
4375 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Memphis
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston