Bradshaws Sandwich Shoppe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3591 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento, CA 95827
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
61 Beach Hut Deli - 61 Cordova Golf Course
No Reviews
9425 Jackson Rd Sacramento, CA 95826
View restaurant
8Teas - 3579 Mather Field Road, Suite B
No Reviews
3579 Mather Field Road, Suite B Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant