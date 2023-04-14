Bradshaws Sandwich Shoppe

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sandwiches

The Italian

The Italian

$6.99+

Aioli, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, BS Vinaigrette

The Veggie

The Veggie

$6.99+

Aioli, Cucumber, Onion, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncinis, Tomatoes, Avocado, Olives, Sprouts, BS Vinaigrette, Balsamic Glaze

The Cuban

The Cuban

$7.99+

Aioli, Sliced Ham, Bacon, Pickles, Swiss, Mustard

The Tuna

The Tuna

$6.99+

Aioli, Swiss, Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$8.99+

Aioli, Pulled Pork, Onion, Cheddar, Pickles, BBQ Sauce

The Pastrami

$8.99+

Aioli, Pastrami, Swiss, Mustard, Pepperoncini's

Turkey Sandwiches

Classic Club

Classic Club

$6.99+

Aioli, Roasted Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, BS Vinaigrette

California Club

California Club

$6.99+

Aioli, Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, BS Vinaigrette

Turkey Ranch

Turkey Ranch

$6.99+

Aioli, Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken and Pesto

Chicken and Pesto

$7.99+

Aioli, Chicken, Provolone, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze

Chipotle Chicken BBQ

Chipotle Chicken BBQ

$7.99+

Chipotle, Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, BBQ

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99+

Aioli, Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch

Beef Sandwiches

Chipotle Beef

Chipotle Beef

$8.99+

Chipotle, Pit Beef, Cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Hot Honey

The Bradshaw

The Bradshaw

$9.99+

Chipotle, Pit Beef, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cheddar, Onions, BBQ, Hot Honey

French Dip

French Dip

$8.99+

Horseradish Aioli, Pit Beef, Provolone, Onions, Au Jus

Salads - Fresh

Classic Chicken Caesar

Classic Chicken Caesar

$10.99+

Chicken, Chopped Greens, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.99+

Chopped Greens, Salami, Cucumbers, Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Peppercini’s, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta, Vinaigrette

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99+

Chopped Greens, Ham, Turkey, Cherry tomatoes, red onions, cooked egg, Ranch

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$10.99+Out of stock

Chopped Greens, Crispy Bacon, Red Onion, Golden Raisin, Mayonnaise, Pepper, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Vinaigrette

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.99+
Chili

Chili

$4.99+
Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$4.99+

Chips

Dirty - Deli Style Chips
Sea Salted

Sea Salted

$2.49
Cracked Pepper & Salt

Cracked Pepper & Salt

$2.49
Sour Cream & Onion

Sour Cream & Onion

$2.49
Maui Onion

Maui Onion

$2.49
Jalapeno Heat

Jalapeno Heat

$2.49
Funky Fusion

Funky Fusion

$2.49
Mesquite BBQ

Mesquite BBQ

$2.49
Salt & Vinegar

Salt & Vinegar

$2.49

Fountain Drinks

22oz Fountain Soda

$2.29

Bottled Drinks

Boxed Water

$3.49
Canned Soda 16oz

Canned Soda 16oz

$2.79
Yerba Mate Tea

Yerba Mate Tea

$3.99
Pure Leaf Tea

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.79
Juice

Juice

$2.79
Kevita Kombucha

Kevita Kombucha

$4.99

Bubly Sparkling Water

$2.79

Ooh La Lemin Lemonade

$2.79
Prime

Prime

$3.69
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3591 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento, CA 95827

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

