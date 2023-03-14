Restaurant header imageView gallery

JJ Pfister Distillery

review star

No reviews yet

JJ Pfister Distilling Company

Sacramento, CA 95827

Food

Kitchen

Half & Half

Half & Half

$12.00

Any combination of half a sandwich*, half a salad or half a dirty chip. (*excludes the french dip sandwich) - GFO

Adult Lunchable

Adult Lunchable

$24.00

Assorted meats and cheeses accompanied with pickles, olives, almonds, jam and crackers - GFO

Botanical Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Capital Gin marinated chicken breast, mayo, cucumber and butter lettuce on grilled coriander sourdough. Served with kettle chips or side salad. Upgrade to dirty kettle chips ($2), Caesar salad ($2) or JJ salad ($3) GFO

Buffalo Chicken Panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$14.00

Buffalo style chicken breast, mozzarella, shaved carrots, mayo, bleu cheese crumbles and spring mix on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips or side salad. Upgrade to dirty kettle chips ($2), Caesar salad ($2) or JJ salad ($3) -GFO

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons and house made Caesar dressing. Add chicken for $2. Add carnitas for $4. GFO

Caramel Sauce

$12.95
Classic Panini

Classic Panini

$14.00

Ham, prosciutto, arugula, red onion, tomato, house made pickles and provolone cheese with mayo and whole grain mustard on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips or side salad. Upgrade to dirty kettle chips ($2), Caesar salad ($2) or JJ salad ($3) -GFO

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled pork, mustard, pickles, provolone cheese on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips or side salad. Upgrade to dirty kettle chips ($2), Caesar salad ($2) or JJ salad ($3) - GFO

Dirty Chips - Balsalmic

Dirty Chips - Balsalmic

$12.00

~Balsamic glaze, fresh basil and gorgonzola cheese. -GF

Dirty Chips - BBQ

Dirty Chips - BBQ

$12.00

~BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, pickled red onions and cilantro -GF

Dirty Chips - Buffalo Chicken

Dirty Chips - Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

~Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, red hot sauce, ranch and celery -GF

Dirty Chips - Jalapeno Honey

Dirty Chips - Jalapeno Honey

$12.00

~Jalapeno-Honey and goat cheese. -GF

Dirty Chips- Tomato Confit

Dirty Chips- Tomato Confit

$12.00

~Confit tomatoes, chimichurri, goat cheese and balsamic glaze -GF

Full Size Plain Chips

$7.00
Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Mozzarella, jack cheese with whole grain mustard on sourdough. Add turkey, ham or bacon for $2. Add carnitas for $4. Served with your choice of one (1) side. Upgrade to dirty kettle chips ($2), Caesar salad ($2), JJ salad ($3) GFO

Half Size Plain Chips

$5.00
J.J Salad

J.J Salad

$14.00

A bed of spring mix topped with fresh sliced apples, candied pecans, dried cranberries, red onions and gorgonzola cheese. Served with apple cider vinaigrette. Add grilled chicken for $2 Add carnitas for $4 GF,VO

Side Salad

$4.00
Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$12.00

Three (3) soft tacos, topped with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, salsa verde and mexican crema and your choice of one of the following: chicken, pork carnitas or cauliflower VO, GF

Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

$14.00

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, Dijon mustard and mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips or side salad. Upgrade to dirty kettle chips ($2), Caesar salad ($2) or JJ salad ($3) - GFO

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$14.00Out of stock

Sliced turkey breast, mayo, mustard, pepperoncini’s, pepper jack cheese, tomato, arugula on grilled sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips or side salad. Upgrade to dirty kettle chips ($2), Caesar salad ($2) or JJ salad ($3) -GFO

Veggie Panini

Veggie Panini

$14.00

Tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic reduction and roasted piquillo pepper on ciabatta. Served with kettle chips or side salad. Upgrade to dirty kettle chips ($2), Caesar salad ($2) or JJ salad ($3) - GFO

French Dip

French Dip

$14.00

Roast beef, horseradish aioli, caramelized onions and provolone cheese on grilled ciabatta bread with au jus on the side. Served with kettle chips or side salad. Upgrade to dirty kettle chips ($2), Caesar salad ($2) or JJ salad ($3) -GFO

Half JJ Salad

$8.00

A bed of spring mix topped with fresh sliced apples, candied pecans, dried cranberries, red onions and gorgonzola cheese. Served with apple cider vinaigrette.

Appetizer Special

$8.00Out of stock
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock
Chili Cheese Taylor Tots

Chili Cheese Taylor Tots

$12.00

Taylor Tots (Plain)

$10.00
Picnic Sandwich

Picnic Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Romaine Wedge Salad

$12.00

Chili Con Carne

$9.00

Dessert

Dessert Special

$8.00

Caramel Sampler

$8.00

Single scoops of vanilla ice cream with three different boozy caramel sauces. -GF

Just the one

$8.00

Your choice of boozy caramel sauce over three scoops of ice cream topped with candied pecans. -GF

Oreo Cheese Cake

$8.00

Topped with boozy caramel sauce. -GF

Plain Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Brownie ala Mode

$8.00

Boozy Float

$11.00

Spirits & Hospitality

Rye Vodka

$25.00

Capitol Gin

$30.00

High Rye Bourbon

$39.50

JJ Bourbon

$64.95

JJ Blue & Gold Bourbon

$64.99

Rye Whiskey

$44.50

Drakas Finished Rye

$54.00

Navy Strength Rum

$37.50

Drakas

$30.00

Aged Drakas

$30.00

Drakas + Honey Bear Combo

$35.00

Drakas Combo

$55.00

Eau De Vie Apple

$30.00

Apple Brandy

$30.00

Eau de Vie of Pear

$30.00

Aged Pear Brandy

$30.00

Pick 3 (375ml Tall)

$75.00

Vintners Road - Cabernet

$49.95

Vintners Road - Sangiovese

$49.95

Vintners Road - Set

$90.00

Gift Box

$5.00

Gift Wrap

$1.00

375 Gin

$19.50

375 Bourbon

$25.50

375 Rye Whiskey

$29.50

375 Combo No Box

$64.50

375 Box Set

$69.50

UC Davis Aggie Gift Box

$36.00

Merchandise

JJ Simples

$10.00

Rocks Glass

$10.00

3oz Shot Glass

$5.00

Glencairn Glass

$15.00

Barrel Stave

$8.00

3 Piece Shaker

$15.00

Measuring Jigger

$3.00

Medallion Mug

$10.00

Bitters - 6.7oz Bottle

$17.00

Bitters - 4oz Bottle

$11.50

Fee Brothers Barrel-Aged Bitters

$15.00

Speed Key

$8.00

Burly Shrub

$20.00

2023 Vitage T-Shirt

$20.00

Mens Olive T-Shirt

$18.00

Womens Teal T-Shirt

$18.00

Womens Shiraz T-Shirt

$18.00

Mens Clay T-Shirt

$18.00

Multi Colored Sweatshirt

$35.00

Boozy Caramel Sauce

$12.95

Sweatshirt Navy Large

$30.00

Hat

$10.00

Lapel Pin

$5.00

Potstill Decanter Bowtie

$95.00

Potstill Decanter Signature

$95.00

Sun Glasses

$5.00

Flask

$20.00

Glencarin Pitcher

$15.00

Gift Wrap

$1.00

Gift Box

$5.00

Barrel Chips

$10.00

Garden Barrel

$35.00

Pear Juice

$5.00

Face Mask

$5.00

Coffee Mug

$6.00

Torch Lighter

$6.00

Jj Pfister Glass Towel

$10.00

Movement Brewery Barrel Aged Stout

$22.00

Zip Up Hoodie

$35.00

Hemly Cider 12oz Can

$4.00

Pocketknife

$5.00

Vintage Hat

$25.00

Hemly Apple In The Rye

$25.00

Spirit of Rye - Book

$35.00

Fuji Ginger Syrup

$10.00

Fanny Pack

$20.00

Bourbon Shirt

$20.00

Fireweed Honey Bear

$8.00

Kor Water Bottle

$29.00

JJ Baseball Jersey

$75.00

Wind Breaker

$30.00

Catering

Food

Pick 3

$10.00

pick 4

$14.00

pick 5

$17.00

pick 6

$20.00

Fruit PLatter - GF, V (Serves 12)

$108.00

Veggie Platter - GF, V (Serves 12)

$108.00

Charcuterie Platter - GFO (Serves 12)

$192.00

JJ Salad - GF, V (Serves 12)

$108.00

Caesar Salad - GFO, V (Serves 12)

$96.00

Grain Salad - V (Serves 12)

$120.00

Taco Bar - GF (serves 20)

$160.00

Nacho Bar - GF (Serves 20)

$160.00

Split Meat (serves 20)

$50.00

Mixed Veggies - GF, V (per person)

$8.00

Enchiladas - GF, VO (per person)

$10.00

Chicken Breast - GF (per person)

$14.00

Pasta - Vodka Marinara - VO (per person)

$12.00

Pasta - Butter & Parmesan - VO (per person)

$8.00

Pasta - Bolognese - VO (per person)

$14.00

Pasta - Alfredo - VO (per person)

$12.00

Brunch - Bisquits and Gravy - GF (serves 12)

$120.00

Brunch - Bacon (serves 12)

$72.00

Brunch - Sausage (serves 12)

$72.00

Cookie Platter (serves 12)

$30.00

Brownie Platter - GF (serves 12)

$30.00

Cheese cake Bites (serves 12)

$30.00

Beverage

Hosted Bar

$35.00

Beverage Ticket

$10.00

N/A Beverage Ticket

$3.00

NO HOST BAR

Batched Cocktail (Serves 20 Drinks)

$125.00

Lemonade Dispenser (Serves 20 Drinks)

$60.00

Iced Tea Dispenser (Serves 20 Drinks)

$40.00

Juice Carafe

$9.00

Soda Cans

$3.00

Unlimited Soda (per pewrson)

$10.00

Coffee (serves 10)

$20.00

Spirit Tasting

$12.00

Premium Batched Cocktail (serves 20)

$165.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
JJ Pfister Distilling Company, Sacramento, CA 95827

