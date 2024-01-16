Breckenridge Brewery - Farm House Farm House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery welcomes folks of all ages seven days a week for handcrafted food and beer. Located just 10 miles south of Denver beside the Platte River and bike trail, we’re easy to find by car, bicycle, or inner tube. Enjoy a meal in our rustic dining room or on the cozy back porch overlooking the mountains and sip on some beer brewed right here! Challenge a few friends to lawn games in our beer garden, or just hang out by the fire pits. Our house is all yours.
Location
2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton, CO 80120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Angelo's Taverna / Carboy Winery - Littleton - 6885 S Santa Fe Dr
4.5 • 707
6885 S Santa Fe Dr Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurant
Copper Door Coffee Roasters - Littleton
No Reviews
7301 S. Santa Fe Drive Suite 310 Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurant
Chez Lizeth Creperie - 5856 S Lowell Blvd
No Reviews
5856 South Lowell Boulevard Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurant
Don Juan'S Mexican Grill - 3625 West Bowles Avenue
No Reviews
3625 West Bowles Avenue Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Littleton
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurant
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurant
More near Littleton