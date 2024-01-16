Restaurant info

The Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery welcomes folks of all ages seven days a week for handcrafted food and beer. Located just 10 miles south of Denver beside the Platte River and bike trail, we’re easy to find by car, bicycle, or inner tube. Enjoy a meal in our rustic dining room or on the cozy back porch overlooking the mountains and sip on some beer brewed right here! Challenge a few friends to lawn games in our beer garden, or just hang out by the fire pits. Our house is all yours.