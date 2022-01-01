Restaurant header imageView gallery

Copper Door Coffee Roasters Littleton

review star

No reviews yet

7301 S. Santa Fe Drive Suite 310

Littleton, CO 80120

Order Again

Latte

Foamy milk and espresso beverage.

12oz Hot Latte

$4.75

16oz Hot Latte

$5.25

16oz Iced Latte

$4.75

20oz Iced Latte

$5.25

Espresso

Double Shot

$3.75

Quad Shot

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Con Pana

$4.50

Cappuccino

6oz Cappuccino

$4.25

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Americano

12oz Hot Americano

$4.00

16oz Quad Hot Americano

$4.75

16oz Iced Americano

$4.00

20oz Quad Iced Americano

$4.75

Mocha

12oz Hot Mocha

$5.00

16oz Hot Mocha

$5.50

16oz Iced Mocha

$5.00

20oz Iced Mocha

$5.50

Creme Frappe

16oz Creme Frappe

$5.25

20oz Creme Frappe

$5.75

Cafe Frappe

16oz Cafe Frappe

$5.50

20oz Cafe Frappe

$6.00

Batch Brew

12oz Batch Brew

$3.25

16oz Batch Brew

$4.00

8oz Batch Brew

$3.00

Joe-To-Go

$20.00

3 Gallons Batch brew

$50.00

Fixin's (Cups Cream and Sugars)

$12.00

5 Gallons Batch Brew

$80.00

Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$5.00

20oz Cold Brew

$5.50

16oz Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

20oz Nitro Cold Brew

$6.50

Refill

12oz Refill

$1.25

16oz Refill

$2.00

Seasonal Beverage

16oz Watermelon Palmer

$4.50

20oz Watermelon Palmer

$5.00

16oz Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

20oz Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

12oz Passionfruit Matcha

$6.00

16oz Passionfruit Matcha

$6.50

12oz Acai Latte

$5.75

16oz Acai Latte

$6.25

12oz Lavender Latte

$5.50

16oz Lavender Latte

$6.00

12oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75

16oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.25

12oz Maple Orange Latte

$5.50

16oz Maple Orange Latte

$6.00

12oz Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

16oz Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$6.00

12oz Cider

$3.50

16oz Cider

$4.00

12oz Chi-der

$4.75

16oz Chi-der

$5.25

Matcha

12oz Hot Matcha

$5.00

16oz Hot Matcha

$5.50

16oz Iced Matcha

$5.00

20oz Iced Matcha

$5.50

Tea

12oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Iced Tea

$3.50

20oz Iced Tea

$4.00

Tea Latte

$3.50

Retail Tea Box

$10.00

Chai

12oz Hot Chai

$4.75

16oz Hot Chai

$5.25

16oz Iced Chai

$4.75

20oz Iced Chai

$5.25

Steamer

8oz Kids Steamer

$2.75

12oz Steamer

$3.75

16oz Steamer

$4.25

8oz Hot Chocolate

$3.25

12oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Cup of water

Water cup

$0.51

Milk Cup

16oz Milk

$2.50

20oz Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7301 S. Santa Fe Drive Suite 310, Littleton, CO 80120

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

