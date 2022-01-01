- Home
- Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd
Richmond, VA 23224
Popular Items
Breakfast (ALL DAY)
Bainbridge
Bacon Egg and Cheddar on your choice of bread
Dogtown
Turkey Egg and Provolone on your choice of bread
Manchester
Ham Egg and Swiss on your choice of bread
Blackwell
Veggie Sausage Egg and Cheddar on your choice of bread
Southside
Egg, sausage (Pork or Turkey) and Cheddar on your choice of bread
Exit 73 Veggie Panini
Egg, portobello mushroom, tomato, arugula, Provolone, Sriracha Mayo on sourdough bread
Brewers Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, turkey, arugula, portobello mushroom, tomato, egg, pepperjack cheese, wrapped in a tomato basil wrap
Bagel
Assorted bagels with choice of cream cheese, hummus, butter, strawberry jam.
Pancakes
Stack of 3 pancakes served with syrup and fruit cup
French Toast
Two Pieces of brioche bread french toast, served with syrup and fruit
Egg & Cheese
Oatmeal
Breakfast/Avocado Toast (ALL DAY)
OG (Avocado Toast)
Avocado spread, red pepper flakes, and arugula on sourdough bread
The BB (Avocado Toast)
Avocado spread, bacon, balsamic glaze, tomatoes, arugula on sourdough bread
The 1 Up (Avocado Toast)
Avocado spread, arugula, egg, roasted red peppers, sauted onions, provolone cheese on sourdough bread
The Kiki (Avocado Toast)
Avocado spread, provolone, spinach, tomato, red pepper flakes, garlic salt, feta cheese on sourdough bread
Ice Cream
Breakfast/Omelet (ALL DAY)
Meat Me (Omelet)
Bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar cheese, served with fruit and toast
Early Bird (Omelet)
Sausage, peppers, onions, mushroom, pepperjack cheese, served with fruit and toast
Veggie Delight (Omelet)
Veggie sausage, roasted red peppers, onions, spinach, tomato, provolone cheese, served with fruit and toast
Brewer's Waffles (ALL DAY)
The Carver (Waffle)
Banana, chocolate mousse, nutella drizzle, peanut brittle
The Holton (Waffle)
Strawberries, strawberry streusel, creme anglaise,
The Blackwell (Waffle)
Blueberry, vanilla yogurt, granola, honey
The Munford (Waffle)
Baked granny smith apples, craisins, caramel sauce, lemon zest
The Overby (Waffle)
Bacon, egg, cheese sauce or hollandaise, chives
The Henderson (Waffle)
Sausage (pork,turkey,veggie) carmalized onions, white gravy
The Armstrong (Waffle)
Cornbread waffle, jalapeno, sage, whipped honey butter
Chicken and Waffles
Our homeade waffle, served with a deep fried chicken breast and served with fruit, syrup, and honey butter.
Build Your Own Waffle
Build your own waffle with whatever you want!
Waffle Sandwich
Bacon or Sausage Egg and Cheese on a waffle
Waffle Sticks
Try one, or six of our delectable waffle sticks with powered sugar.
Lunch/Sandwich
Brewers Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes, leaf lettuce, sriracha mayo on hearty white bread
The Virginian (Cuban)
Virginia baked ham, swiss cheese, kosher pickle, stone ground mustard, pressed on sourdough.
Roast Beef
Roast beef, tomatoes, leaf lettuce, pepper jack cheese, mayo, stone ground mustard on sourdough bread
Chicken Salad
Tomatoes, arugula, craisins, sriracha mayo, on your choice of croissant, sourdough bread, or a spinach wrap. Ask for Vegan Chicken salad!
Reuben
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand isalnd dressing, served on toasted marble rye bread
Mediterranean Veggie Wrap
Roasted red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, hummus, wrapped in spinach wrap, MAKE IT VEGAN BY ASKING FOR NO FETA!
Vegan Joy Wrap
Plant based protein and cheese, arugula, spinach avocado slices, red pepper hummus, wrapped in spinach wrap
Falafel Wrap
Deep fried falafel, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, feta, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce, banana peppers, wraped in a warm pita
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of cheese and bread toasted.
Almond Butter and Jelly
A true classic with our jelly of the week served on your choice of bread!
BLT
Grill
Brewers Burger & Fries
Housemade beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion
Veggie Burger
Housemade veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion
Chicken Breast Sandwich & Fries
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, srirach mayo on toasted bun
Brewers Steak and Cheese With Fries
Marinated steak, sautee peppers and onions, provolone and pepperjack cheese on toast hogie
Brewers 8pc Bucket of Chicken
10 pieces of fried chicken in our Brewers bucket!
Brewers Chicken Cheesesteak & Fries
Marinated chicken, sautee peppers and onions, provolone and pepperjack cheese on toast hogie
Sesame Ginger Chicken Tacos
3 Marinated chicken, cilantro rice, coleslaw, cilantro garnish.
Steak tacos
3 Marinated steak, fresh pico, cilantro garnish
Crabcake Taco
Fresh crab meat, capers, lemon zest, fresh dill, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli
Potato Taco
Black Beans, Avocado, Red onion, Potato, Crumbled Queso Fresca, Cilantro
Soup
Rotating soup, served with toast!
Pams Chili
Pams famous chili served with toast!
Brewers wings
5 fried jumbo wings in your choice of sauce!
Sides
Extras
Add any extra onto your menu item!
Side of Fries
Housemade french Fries with side of ketchup!
Bag of Chips
Your choice of chips!
Breakfast Potatoes
Housemade breakfast potatoes fried to perfection!
Croissant
Toasted croissant with choice of cream cheese, jam, or butter
Fruit Cup
Apple
Pastries
Scones
Pies
Cookie
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Cinnamon Bun
Muffin
Lemon Bars
Banana Bread
Cake
Cookie Cream Pie
Cheesecake Bites
Danish
Hot Coffee
Cold Coffee
Cold Tea
Iced Chai Latte
Chai tea, vanilla syrup, cinnamon, splash of half and half, and ice!
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Matcha
Matcha tea, agave, cold milk, and ice!
Iced Black Tea
Iced Orange Spiced Tea
Iced Chai Spice Tea
Choose your choice of tea! Ask for sweetner if needed!
Iced Wildberry Hibiscus Tea
Hot Espresso
Double Shot Espresso
Double shot of Espresso 4oz
Macchiato 3oz
Shot of espresso, and a dollip of foam!
Cortado 6oz
Shot of espresso, and 4oz steamed milk!
Cappuccino 6oz
Shot of espresso, 6oz of steamed milk and a dollip of foam!
Cafe Latte
Espresso, steamed milk!
Cafe Americano
Espresso, hot water.
Cafe Mocha
Espresso, mocha syrup, and steamed milk!
Golden Milk Latte
Agave, ground turmeric and steamed milk!
Hot Tea
Chai Tea Latte
Steeped tea, vanilla syrup, cinnamon, hot water.
Hot Black Tea
Choose your choice of tea! Ask for sweetner if needed!
Hot Matcha
Matcha tea, agave syrup, steamed milk!
Wildberry Hibiscus Tea
Peppermint Tea
Chai Spice Tea
Orange Spice
Vanilla Rooibos
Matcha Latte
Orange Ginger Mint
BOURBON
Bourbon Toast Crunch
Shot of bourbon, simple syrup, coffee, and splash of cream
Iced Bourbon Toast Crunch
Shot of bourbon, simple syrup, iced coffee, and splash of cream
Bourbon Coffee and Cream
Shot of bourbon, coffee, and splash of cream
Iced Bourbon Coffee and Cream
Shot of bourbon, iced coffee, and splash of cream
Hot Toddy
Shot of bourbon, hot water, splash of lemon juice and honey!
Dirty Bourbon Chai Latte
Shot of bourbon, hot chai tea, cinnamon, vanilla syrup, splash of cream
Iced Dirty Bourbon Chai Latte
Shot of bourbon, chai tea, cinnamon, vanilla syrup, splash of cream
Whole Bean Coffee
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Blanco
Herradura Silver
Tequila Ocho Reposado
Patron Silver
Espolon
Sauza
Casamigos Reposado
Lunazul Blanco
El Toro Blanco
Espolon Resposado
Tequila
Espolon Anejo
Don Julio
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Sweet Vermouth
Dry Vermouth
Southern Comfort
St. Germain
Signature Bourbon Cocktails
Brown Derby
bourbon, Fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, honey syrup, Garnished w/ grapefruit twist
Manhattan on Hull
Dash Angostura bitters, Comparno Antica (Sweet Vermouth), Rye Whiskey, Maraschino cherry
Old Fashioned
Dash Angostura bitters, Bourbon, Simple syrup, Expressed orange and Maraschino cherry garnish
Broad RocK Boulevardier
Equal parts; Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Uncle Nearest, Expressed lemon garnish
Kentucky mule
Bourbon, Ginger Beer, & Fresh Lime, Simple syrup, Fresh Mint
Blackwell Breakfast
Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup or Maple, Shot of espresso, Egg White, Bourbon or Rye, Dry shake, Rocks shake, Double strain
San Souci
Pinch Mint, Lime Juice, Honey Syrup, Cointreau, Bourbon or Rye, Splash soda, Mint garnish/
Black Demure
bourbon, Massenez crème de mure, Cointreau, lemon juice, freshly squeezed, syrup, Garnish: blackberry, Garnish: orange wheel
Signature Cocktails
Cocktails
Green Tea Jamison
Champagne Cocktail
Bloody Mary
Bellini
Casanova
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Brooklyn
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mexican Firing Squad
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Espolon Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Negroni
Airmail
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Dot The Eye
The Sous
Author Ashe Boulevardier
South Side Smash
Ginny's Breakfast
Pitchers
Can/ Btl
Drafts
Ardent Saison
Jamboree
Sierra Nevada Ipa
DB Vienna
Hardywood Lager
El Guapo
Blue Bee cider
HW Great Return
Victory Gldn Mnky
Blue Moon
Richmond Lager
Richmond Lager
Pocahoptas
3$ Special
Red Wine
Sparkling/Rose
Cold Pressed Juices
Juice Cleanses
Yerba Mate
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond, VA 23224