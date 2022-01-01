Brewer’s Cafe imageView gallery
Popular Items

Bainbridge
Brewers Breakfast Burrito
Cafe Latte

Breakfast (ALL DAY)

Bainbridge

Bainbridge

$6.00

Bacon Egg and Cheddar on your choice of bread

Dogtown

Dogtown

$6.50

Turkey Egg and Provolone on your choice of bread

Manchester

Manchester

$6.00

Ham Egg and Swiss on your choice of bread

Blackwell

$6.50

Veggie Sausage Egg and Cheddar on your choice of bread

Southside

$6.50

Egg, sausage (Pork or Turkey) and Cheddar on your choice of bread

Exit 73 Veggie Panini

Exit 73 Veggie Panini

$7.50

Egg, portobello mushroom, tomato, arugula, Provolone, Sriracha Mayo on sourdough bread

Brewers Breakfast Burrito

Brewers Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Bacon, turkey, arugula, portobello mushroom, tomato, egg, pepperjack cheese, wrapped in a tomato basil wrap

Bagel

Bagel

$3.00+

Assorted bagels with choice of cream cheese, hummus, butter, strawberry jam.

Pancakes

$8.99Out of stock

Stack of 3 pancakes served with syrup and fruit cup

French Toast

French Toast

$8.99Out of stock

Two Pieces of brioche bread french toast, served with syrup and fruit

Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Oatmeal

$4.99

Breakfast/Avocado Toast (ALL DAY)

OG (Avocado Toast)

$5.50Out of stock

Avocado spread, red pepper flakes, and arugula on sourdough bread

The BB (Avocado Toast)

$7.50Out of stock

Avocado spread, bacon, balsamic glaze, tomatoes, arugula on sourdough bread

The 1 Up (Avocado Toast)

$7.25Out of stock

Avocado spread, arugula, egg, roasted red peppers, sauted onions, provolone cheese on sourdough bread

The Kiki (Avocado Toast)

$7.25Out of stock

Avocado spread, provolone, spinach, tomato, red pepper flakes, garlic salt, feta cheese on sourdough bread

Ice Cream

Brewer's Milkshake

$6.50

Build your own milkshake with our waffle toppings!!!

Ice Cream 1 scoop

$3.50

Choose 1 scoop of any ice cream! In cup of cone!

Ice Cream 2 scoop

$4.99

Choose 2 scoops of any ice cream! In cup or cone!

Breakfast/Omelet (ALL DAY)

Meat Me (Omelet)

$10.50

Bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar cheese, served with fruit and toast

Early Bird (Omelet)

$9.50

Sausage, peppers, onions, mushroom, pepperjack cheese, served with fruit and toast

Veggie Delight (Omelet)

$10.50

Veggie sausage, roasted red peppers, onions, spinach, tomato, provolone cheese, served with fruit and toast

Brewer's Waffles (ALL DAY)

The Carver (Waffle)

The Carver (Waffle)

$8.00+Out of stock

Banana, chocolate mousse, nutella drizzle, peanut brittle

The Holton (Waffle)

The Holton (Waffle)

$8.00+Out of stock

Strawberries, strawberry streusel, creme anglaise,

The Blackwell (Waffle)

The Blackwell (Waffle)

$8.00+Out of stock

Blueberry, vanilla yogurt, granola, honey

The Munford (Waffle)

The Munford (Waffle)

$8.00+Out of stock

Baked granny smith apples, craisins, caramel sauce, lemon zest

The Overby (Waffle)

$8.00+Out of stock

Bacon, egg, cheese sauce or hollandaise, chives

The Henderson (Waffle)

The Henderson (Waffle)

$8.00+Out of stock

Sausage (pork,turkey,veggie) carmalized onions, white gravy

The Armstrong (Waffle)

The Armstrong (Waffle)

$8.00+Out of stock

Cornbread waffle, jalapeno, sage, whipped honey butter

Chicken and Waffles

$10.99+Out of stock

Our homeade waffle, served with a deep fried chicken breast and served with fruit, syrup, and honey butter.

Build Your Own Waffle

$5.00+Out of stock

Build your own waffle with whatever you want!

Waffle Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Bacon or Sausage Egg and Cheese on a waffle

Waffle Sticks

Waffle Sticks

$1.99+Out of stock

Try one, or six of our delectable waffle sticks with powered sugar.

Lunch/Sandwich

Brewers Club

Brewers Club

$12.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes, leaf lettuce, sriracha mayo on hearty white bread

The Virginian (Cuban)

The Virginian (Cuban)

$10.50

Virginia baked ham, swiss cheese, kosher pickle, stone ground mustard, pressed on sourdough.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$11.00Out of stock

Roast beef, tomatoes, leaf lettuce, pepper jack cheese, mayo, stone ground mustard on sourdough bread

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.25

Tomatoes, arugula, craisins, sriracha mayo, on your choice of croissant, sourdough bread, or a spinach wrap. Ask for Vegan Chicken salad!

Reuben

$11.00Out of stock

Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand isalnd dressing, served on toasted marble rye bread

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Roasted red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, hummus, wrapped in spinach wrap, MAKE IT VEGAN BY ASKING FOR NO FETA!

Vegan Joy Wrap

$10.00

Plant based protein and cheese, arugula, spinach avocado slices, red pepper hummus, wrapped in spinach wrap

Falafel Wrap

$10.50

Deep fried falafel, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, feta, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce, banana peppers, wraped in a warm pita

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Your choice of cheese and bread toasted.

Almond Butter and Jelly

$5.50Out of stock

A true classic with our jelly of the week served on your choice of bread!

BLT

$4.50

Grill

Brewers Burger & Fries

$12.95

Housemade beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

Veggie Burger

$9.50Out of stock

Housemade veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

Chicken Breast Sandwich & Fries

$12.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, srirach mayo on toasted bun

Brewers Steak and Cheese With Fries

Brewers Steak and Cheese With Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Marinated steak, sautee peppers and onions, provolone and pepperjack cheese on toast hogie

Brewers 8pc Bucket of Chicken

$19.99Out of stock

10 pieces of fried chicken in our Brewers bucket!

Brewers Chicken Cheesesteak & Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Marinated chicken, sautee peppers and onions, provolone and pepperjack cheese on toast hogie

Sesame Ginger Chicken Tacos

$3.99+Out of stock

3 Marinated chicken, cilantro rice, coleslaw, cilantro garnish.

Steak tacos

$3.99+Out of stock

3 Marinated steak, fresh pico, cilantro garnish

Crabcake Taco

$4.99+Out of stock

Fresh crab meat, capers, lemon zest, fresh dill, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli

Potato Taco

Potato Taco

$3.99+Out of stock

Black Beans, Avocado, Red onion, Potato, Crumbled Queso Fresca, Cilantro

Soup

$6.95Out of stock

Rotating soup, served with toast!

Pams Chili

$6.95Out of stock

Pams famous chili served with toast!

Brewers wings

$11.95Out of stock

5 fried jumbo wings in your choice of sauce!

Sides

Extras

$0.50

Add any extra onto your menu item!

Side of Fries

$3.95+Out of stock

Housemade french Fries with side of ketchup!

Bag of Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Your choice of chips!

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Housemade breakfast potatoes fried to perfection!

Croissant

$2.50

Toasted croissant with choice of cream cheese, jam, or butter

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Apple

$1.00

Pastries

Scones

$2.50Out of stock

Pies

$4.50Out of stock

Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun

$5.00Out of stock

Muffin

$4.99Out of stock

Lemon Bars

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Bread

$3.25Out of stock

Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Cookie Cream Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Bites

$2.00Out of stock

Danish

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$1.75+

Fresh ground brewed coffee

Black Eye

Black Eye

$2.75+

Fresh ground brewed coffee, with a shot of espresso!

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.25+

Fresh ground brewed coffee, steam milk

Cocoa

Cocoa

$2.25+

Chocolate sauce, vanilla, and steamed milk

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$2.75+

Cold coffee and ice!

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Espresso, cold milk, and ice!

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Espresso, cold water, and ice!

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso, mocha syrup, cold milk, and ice!

Iced Golden Milk Latte

$3.45+

Agave, ground turmeric, cold milk, and Ice!

Cold Tea

Iced Chai Latte

$3.95+

Chai tea, vanilla syrup, cinnamon, splash of half and half, and ice!

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.45+

Iced Matcha

$3.00+Out of stock

Matcha tea, agave, cold milk, and ice!

Iced Black Tea

$2.00+

Iced Orange Spiced Tea

$2.00+

Iced Chai Spice Tea

$2.00+Out of stock

Choose your choice of tea! Ask for sweetner if needed!

Iced Wildberry Hibiscus Tea

$2.00+

Hot Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$2.25

Double shot of Espresso 4oz

Macchiato 3oz

$3.00

Shot of espresso, and a dollip of foam!

Cortado 6oz

$3.00

Shot of espresso, and 4oz steamed milk!

Cappuccino 6oz

$3.25

Shot of espresso, 6oz of steamed milk and a dollip of foam!

Cafe Latte

$3.50+

Espresso, steamed milk!

Cafe Americano

$2.50+

Espresso, hot water.

Cafe Mocha

$4.00+

Espresso, mocha syrup, and steamed milk!

Golden Milk Latte

$4.00+

Agave, ground turmeric and steamed milk!

Hot Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$3.45+

Steeped tea, vanilla syrup, cinnamon, hot water.

Hot Black Tea

$2.75+

Choose your choice of tea! Ask for sweetner if needed!

Hot Matcha

$3.75+

Matcha tea, agave syrup, steamed milk!

Wildberry Hibiscus Tea

$2.75+

Peppermint Tea

$2.75+

Chai Spice Tea

$2.75+Out of stock

Orange Spice

$2.75+

Vanilla Rooibos

$2.75+Out of stock

Matcha Latte

$3.75+

Orange Ginger Mint

$2.75+

BOURBON

Bourbon Toast Crunch

$9.25

Shot of bourbon, simple syrup, coffee, and splash of cream

Iced Bourbon Toast Crunch

$9.25

Shot of bourbon, simple syrup, iced coffee, and splash of cream

Bourbon Coffee and Cream

$7.25

Shot of bourbon, coffee, and splash of cream

Iced Bourbon Coffee and Cream

$7.25

Shot of bourbon, iced coffee, and splash of cream

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Shot of bourbon, hot water, splash of lemon juice and honey!

Dirty Bourbon Chai Latte

$11.00

Shot of bourbon, hot chai tea, cinnamon, vanilla syrup, splash of cream

Iced Dirty Bourbon Chai Latte

$11.00

Shot of bourbon, chai tea, cinnamon, vanilla syrup, splash of cream

Whole Bean Coffee

Sgt. Betty's Blend

$15.99

Pothead Espresso

$15.99

Vodka

Titos

$7.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00

Belle Isle Moonshine

$7.00

$2 Vodka

$2.00Out of stock

Aristocrat Vodka

$6.00

Vodka

$6.00

Ketel 1

$9.00

Titos DBL

$14.00

New Amsterdam DBL

$12.00

Ciroc DBL

$20.00

Belle Isle Moonshine DBL

$14.00

Gin

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

$2 Gin

$2.00Out of stock

Aristocrat Gin

$6.00

Gin

$6.00

Bombay

$9.00

Hendricks DBL

$24.00

Tanqueray DBL

$16.00

New Amsterdam DBL

$12.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi Gold

$6.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$13.00

Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$8.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$14.00

Bacardi Silver DBL

$12.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva DBL

$26.00

Tequila

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Herradura Silver

$16.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$15.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$13.00Out of stock

Espolon

$8.00

Sauza

$8.00Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00Out of stock

El Toro Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Resposado

$10.00

Tequila

$6.00

Espolon Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Cuervo Silver DBL

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$24.00

Herradura Anejo DBL

$32.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado DBL

$30.00

Patron Silver DBL

$26.00

Whiskey

Old Forestor

$7.00

Angels Envy

$11.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam Black

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Hennesey

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00Out of stock

Blantons

$15.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel Barrel Proof

$16.00Out of stock

Jefferson's Ocean

$16.00

John Bowman

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

Larceny

$8.00

Old Forestor 1870

$12.00

Old Forestor 1910

$12.00

Old Forestor 1897

$12.00

Reservoir

$14.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$12.00

Russell's Reserve

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00Out of stock

Uncle Nearest 1884

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Hatozaki Small Batch

$12.00Out of stock

Dusse

$12.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$8.00

Evan Williams

$6.00

Martel

$10.00

$2 Whiskey

$2.00Out of stock

Whiskey

$6.00

Elijah Small Batch

$13.00

Old Forestor DBL

$12.00

Angels Envy DBL

$22.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$20.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$16.00

Jameson DBL

$16.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$14.00

Jim Beam Black DBL

$14.00

Knob Creek DBL

$16.00

Makers Mark DBL

$16.00

Hennesey DBL

$20.00

Eagle Rare DBL

$18.00

Blantons DBL

$30.00

Wild Turkey 101 DBL

$14.00

Bulliet DBL

$16.00

Crown Royal DBL

$16.00

Four Roses DBL

$14.00

Four Roses Single Barrel DBL

$24.00

Four Roses Small Batch DBL

$20.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel Barrel Proof DBL

$32.00

Jefferson's Ocean DBL

$32.00

John Bowman DBL

$20.00

Knob Creek Rye DBL

$16.00

Larceny DBL

$16.00

Old Forestor 1870 DBL

$24.00

Old Forestor 1910 DBL

$24.00

Old Forestor 1897 DBL

$24.00

Reservoir DBL

$28.00

Uncle Nearest 1856 DBL

$24.00

Russell's Reserve DBL

$26.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$14.00

Uncle Nearest 1884 DBL

$22.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$18.00

Hatozaki Small Batch DBL

$24.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Glenfiddich 14

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Glenfiddich 14 DBL

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$20.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$12.00Out of stock

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Irish Mist

$8.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Mathilde Cassis

$7.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$8.00Out of stock

Sweet Vermouth

$11.00

Dry Vermouth

Southern Comfort

$6.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$14.00

Aperol DBL

$16.00

Campari DBL

$16.00

Chartreuse, Green DBL

$24.00

Cointreau DBL

$18.00

Drambuie DBL

$18.00

Frangelico DBL

$16.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$16.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$18.00

Irish Mist DBL

$16.00

Kahlua DBL

$12.00

Lemoncello DBL

$12.00

Licor 43 DBL

$14.00

Mathilde Cassis DBL

$14.00

Molly's Irish Cream DBL

Sweet Vermouth DBL

Dry Vermouth DBL

Southern Comfort DBL

$12.00

Signature Bourbon Cocktails

Brown Derby

$10.00

bourbon, Fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, honey syrup, Garnished w/ grapefruit twist

Manhattan on Hull

$11.00

Dash Angostura bitters, Comparno Antica (Sweet Vermouth), Rye Whiskey, Maraschino cherry

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Dash Angostura bitters, Bourbon, Simple syrup, Expressed orange and Maraschino cherry garnish

Broad RocK Boulevardier

$13.00

Equal parts; Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Uncle Nearest, Expressed lemon garnish

Kentucky mule

$11.00

Bourbon, Ginger Beer, & Fresh Lime, Simple syrup, Fresh Mint

Blackwell Breakfast

$13.00

Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup or Maple, Shot of espresso, Egg White, Bourbon or Rye, Dry shake, Rocks shake, Double strain

San Souci

$11.00

Pinch Mint, Lime Juice, Honey Syrup, Cointreau, Bourbon or Rye, Splash soda, Mint garnish/

Black Demure

$13.00

bourbon, Massenez crème de mure, Cointreau, lemon juice, freshly squeezed, syrup, Garnish: blackberry, Garnish: orange wheel

Signature Cocktails

Classic Martini

$11.00+

Mojito

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Ric City Smash

$10.00

A Jazzy Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Ole Ginny's Brunch

$10.00

Terra's Beet Rose

$12.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Green Tea Jamison

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bellini

$10.00Out of stock

Casanova

$10.00Out of stock

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Brooklyn

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$10.00Out of stock

Mai Tai

$10.00Out of stock

Manhattan

$12.00

Espolon Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Airmail

$10.00Out of stock

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Dot The Eye

$12.00

The Sous

$10.00

Author Ashe Boulevardier

$12.00

South Side Smash

$10.00

Ginny's Breakfast

$10.00

Pitchers

Manchester Lemonade Pitcher

$20.00

P Blackwell Berry

$20.00

P Mimosa

$20.00

P Pineapple Mimosa

$20.00

P Cranberry Mimosa

$20.00

Can/ Btl

Bold Rock Apple

$7.00

Bud Light 16

$5.50

Corona

$6.50

Bud Light 12

$4.50

Modelo

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Heiniken

$6.50

$2 Special

$2.00

Drafts

Ardent Saison

$7.00Out of stock

Jamboree

$8.00Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Ipa

$7.00

DB Vienna

$6.00

Hardywood Lager

$6.00Out of stock

El Guapo

$7.00

Blue Bee cider

$9.00Out of stock

HW Great Return

$7.00Out of stock

Victory Gldn Mnky

$7.50

Blue Moon

$7.00

Richmond Lager

Out of stock

Richmond Lager

$6.00

Pocahoptas

$7.00Out of stock

3$ Special

$3.00

White Wine

Barone Fini P Grigio

$7.00

Line 39 Chard

$6.00Out of stock

Moscato

$6.00

Red Wine

Merlot

$6.00

19 Crimes

$7.00

Sparkling/Rose

Bonterra Rose

$8.00

Wycliff Brut

$6.00

Cold Pressed Juices

Citrus Sunrise

$8.95

Cool Melon

$8.95

Apple Juice

$5.25

Orange Juice

$5.25

Paradise

$8.95

Stay Woke

$8.95

Green Revolution

$8.95

Not Your Mama's Green

$8.95

Liquid Sunshine

$8.95

Black Is Beautiful

$8.95

Lemonade

$4.95

I Am Root

$8.95

Feel The Beat

$8.95

Blackberry Lemonade

$5.50

Sweet Greens

$8.95

Juice Cleanses

One Day Juice Cleanse

$54.00

Candy

Swedish Fish

$2.00

Blow Pop

$0.25

Kind Bar

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

Reeses Cups

$2.00

Butterfinger

$2.00

Cliff Bar

$3.00

Cheese Its

$1.00

Hersheys

$2.00

Crunch Bar

$2.00

Oreo

$3.00

Pistachio

$3.50

Welchs

$1.00

M&Ms

$2.00

Starburst

$2.00

Takis

$1.00

Air Heads

$0.25

Fig Bar

$3.00

T- Shirts

Red Pothead Shirt

$22.00

White Pothead Shirt

$22.00

Black Pothead Shirt

$22.00

Blue Pothead Shirt

$22.00

Yellow Pothead Shirt

$22.00

Grey Pothead Shirt

$22.00

RVA Kid Shirt

$14.99

Pothead Hoodie

Grey Hoodie

$39.99

Black Hoodie

$39.99

Oatmeal Heather

$39.99

Hats

Beanie

$22.00

Mugs

Brewer's Mug

$10.00

Waters

Topo Chico

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.50

La croix

$2.99

Steez

$2.99

Kombucha

$2.99

Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

$4.00

Honest© Tea

$2.99

Steaz

Kombucha Rosemary & Sage

$4.00

Kombucha Hibiscus, Rose And Honeysuckle

$4.00

Kombucha Ginger, Cayenne And Turmeric

$4.00

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock

Sierra Mist

$2.50Out of stock

Pink Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.50Out of stock

Ginger Brew

$2.99Out of stock

Red Bull

$5.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond, VA 23224

Directions

Gallery
Brewer’s Cafe image

