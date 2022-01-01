Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Bricco Pizza a Taglio Romano

review star

No reviews yet

111 S Independence Mall E

Suite 17

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Order Again

Popular Items

Classico Slice

PIZZA AL TAGLIO (pizza by the slice)

Mozzarella , Pistacchio Pesto , Sausage
Classico Slice

Classico Slice

$4.17

Mozzarella , Tomato sauce

VIA PEPPERONI

VIA PEPPERONI

$5.09

MOZZARELLA , PEPPERONI , TOMATO RED PIZZA

Margherita Slice

Margherita Slice

$5.56

Fiori De Latte mozzarella , Tomato sauce Basil EVO

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$6.02

MOZZARELLA , TOMATO, SAUSAGE , PEPPERONI , PANCETTA, MEATBALLS RED PIZZA

Carbonara

Carbonara

$5.55

MOZZARELLA, TOMATO , SAUSAGE, CALABRIAN CHILE (spicy italian pepper) RED PIZZA

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$5.56

MOZZARELLA, TOMATO , MEATBALLS, RICOTTA

Cheesesteak Slice

Cheesesteak Slice

$6.02

FONTINA, PROSCIUTTO, GRANA PADANO(aged shaved cheese) LEMON OIL WHITE PIZZA

VIA SPINACH GRUYERE

VIA SPINACH GRUYERE

$5.56

GRUYERE CHEESE , MOZZARELLA CHEESE, GARLIC , SPINACH WHITE PIZZA

VIA Mushroom Taleggio

VIA Mushroom Taleggio

$5.56

TRUFFLE OIL , FONTINA , TALEGGIO CHEESE ,WILD MUSHROOMS , THYME WHITE PIZZA

Marinara

Marinara

$4.17

TOMATO, CALABRIAN CHILE, EVO , OREGANO BASIL RED PIZZA VEGAN

SODA

$3.24

BOTTLE WATER

$3.01
Chicken For Salad

Chicken For Salad

$3.70
Salad

Salad

$9.26

GRUYERE CHEESE, POTATOES , ROSEMARY , EVO WHITE PIZZA

VIA Gluten free

VIA Gluten free

$12.00

MOZZARELLA, SPICY SOPPRESATA, HONEY , WALNUT ROMESCO WHITE PIZZA

Ranch

Ranch

$0.70

FONITNA , SHALLOTS , GOAT CHEESE , CRISP PANCETTA (italian bacon) WHITE PIZZA

Stromboli

Stromboli

$7.41
Topping

Topping

$2.00

MOZZARELLA, SPICY SOPRESATA, MINT, HONEY, BASIL RED PIZZA

Potato

$5.56

Caprese

$5.56

SUPPLI

Classico Risotto Ball (beef cheese)

Classico Risotto Ball (beef cheese)

$4.00Out of stock

Risotto, Beef ,Tomatoes, Parmigiano Reggiano

Cacio Pepe (cheese risotto ball)

Cacio Pepe (cheese risotto ball)

$4.00

Risotto, Black Pepper, Pecorino, Parmigiano Reggiano ,

Crocco Patate (potato croquette)

$4.00

Potato , Prosciutto Cotto, (italian ham) , Parmigiano

DOLCI (roman style desserts )

Profiteroles

Profiteroles

$3.00

Doughnut ,Lemon Marscapone Ricotta filling , Raspberry Jam

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$3.00

Lady Fingers dipped in espresso , topped with a Marscapone Cream , Cocoa

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.00

No Explanation Needed ,Classic !!!

INSALATE INVERNALI

Kale , Shaved Brussel Sprouts , Almonds , Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette
KALE

KALE

$6.00

Chef Salad

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Boylan Soda

Boylan Soda

$3.50
Jones Diet

Jones Diet

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$3.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.50
Black Cherry

Black Cherry

$3.50
Black Tea

Black Tea

$3.50
Lemonade Tea

Lemonade Tea

$3.50

S. Pellegrino

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
111 S Independence Mall E, Suite 17, Philadelphia, PA 19106

