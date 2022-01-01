A map showing the location of Buddha Ruksa 3520 SW Genesee StView gallery

Buddha Ruksa 3520 SW Genesee St

review star

No reviews yet

3520 SW Genesee St

Seattle, WA 98126

Order Again

STARTERS

FRESH SALAD ROLL

$6.00

Fresh vegetables and vermicelli wrapped in rice paper. With our housemade sauce. (2 rolls)

SPRING ROLLS

$9.00

Mixed vegetables and bean-thread rolled in a wrapper and golden fried. Served with plum sauce. (4 rolls)

CHICKEN SATAY

$14.00

Chicken breast marinated in a mixture of spices. Served with mildly spicy peanut sauce

CRAB WONTON

$12.00

Crispy-fried wonton stuffed with crabmeat and cream cheese.

CARAMARI RINGS

$12.00

Calamari lightly dusted in tempura batter and golden fried. Served with sweet garlic-chili sauce.

PRAWN IN A BLANKET

$12.00

Prawns marinated in garlic and pepper. Wrapped in spring-roll, deep-fried to golden brown. With sweet garlic-chili sauce.

BAGS OF GOLD

$13.00

Delicately fried parcels stuffed with shrimp, chicken, shiitake mushroom and water chestnut. With sweet garlic-chili sauce.

FRIED SQUASH

$9.00

Fresh squash, Thai spices and rice-flour batter, golden fried. Served with plum sauce.

FRIED TOFU

$9.00

Firm tofu deep-fried. Served with a sweet garlic-chili sauce.

SAMPLE PLATTER

$17.00

Spring Rolls, Crab Wonton, Prawns in a Blanket, Bags of Gold, Fried Fresh Squash, and Fried Tofu.

FRIED BANANA

$10.00

Bananas dipped in rice flour batter, shredded coconut and sesame seeds. Golden fried and served with honey. Good as a nibbler or as a dessert.

SOUP

TOM YUM

$13.00

Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom, and cilantro.

TOM KHA

$13.00

Hot & sour soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galanga,mushroom, cilantro.

VEGETABLE SOUP

$13.00

A non-spicy soup with mixed vegetables, bean thread and tofu,topped with crispy garlic and cilantro.

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Fresh green vegetables, lettuce, cucumber, onion, tomato and carrot topped

SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed with spicy chili lime dressing, shallots, mint,

TROUT SALAD

$18.00

Deep-fried whole boneless trout, topped with shredded cabbage, carrot, fresh ginger, lemongrass, red onion,

YUM WOON SEN

$15.00

Bean thread with ground chicken, calamari, prawns, and onion in chili lime

LARB GAI

$15.00

Minced chicken in spicy lime juice, tossed with onion, mint leaves, basil and cilantro.

BEEF SALAD

$16.00

Tender beef charbroiled and tossed with fresh tomatoes, cucumber, and onion in a chili-lime dressing. Great with beer!

YUM TALAY

$18.00

Prawns, scallops, calamari, and mussels tossed with spicy garlic-lime dressing, with

STIR FRY

22.SWIMMING RAMA

$14.00

Your choice of meat on a bed of spinach, topped with our housemade peanut sauce.

23.GARLIC

$14.00

Fresh garlic, black pepper and cilantro. Served on a bed of steamed broccoli.

24.GINGER

$14.00

Fresh ginger, onion, celery, bell pepper and shiitake mushroom.

25.BASIL

$14.00

Onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and fresh sweet basil in chili-garlic sauce.

26.SWEET & SOUR

$14.00

Onion, cucumber, tomato, pineapple, bell pepper in a sweet-and-sour sauce.

27.PHAD PAK RUM MIT

$14.00

Mixed vegetables: broccoli, carrot, mushroom, celery, napa cabbage and shiitake mushrooms in mild garlic sauce.

28.PHAD PRIK KHING

$14.00

Fresh green beans, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves in curry paste.

29.SPICY EGGPLANT

$14.00

Fresh eggplant, sweet basil, and bell pepper in housemade chili paste.

30.PHAD PHED NEUA

$16.00

Hot and spicy! Round steak stir-fried in curry paste with young green pepper corns,

31.BEEF IN OYSTER SAUCE

$16.00

Sautéed beef with onion, fresh mushroom, carrots and bell pepper in oyster sauce.

32.CASHEW CHICKEN

$14.00

Stir-fried chicken with roasted cashew nuts, bell pepper, onion, carrot and

CURRY

33.RED CURRY

$14.00

Red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and sweet basil.

34.GREEN CURRY

$14.00

Green curry cooked with coconut milk, eggplant, bell pepper, sweet basil.

35.YELLOW CURRY

$14.00

Spicy yellow curry, with coconut milk, potato, carrot.

36.PANANG CURRY

$14.00

Spicy panang curry, with coconut milk, sweet basil, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves.

37.MUSSAMUN BEEF CURRY

$16.00

Spicy beef curry cooked with coconut milk, potato, onion, peanuts.

38.FOREST CURRY

$14.00

A non-coconut milk curry with bamboo shoots, zucchini, fresh mushroom, green bean,

39.PRAWN PINEAPPLE CURRY

$18.00

Fresh prawns in our spicy red curry and coconut milk with sweet basil,

SEAFOOD

40.SEAFOOD MEDLEY

$19.00

Combination of sautéed prawns, scallops, calamari, salmon and New Zealand mussels,

41.SCALLOP PRIK PAO

$19.00

Sautéed scallops with onion, carrot, fresh mushroom, bell pepper and

42.GARLIC FISH

$18.00

Deep fried whole trout, topped with a garlic pepper sauce.

43.THREE FLAVOR FISH

$18.00

Whole trout deep-fried to a golden brown, served with a drizzle of our

44.SALMON CURRY

$18.00

Filet of salmon in spicy red curry and coconut milk with bell pepper,

GRILL

45.NUEA YANG

$19.00

Grilled flank steak marinated in a light soy sauce and Asian spices. Served with

46.GAI YANG

$17.00

Thai style barbecued chicken. Half chicken marinated in fresh herbs and

47.VEGETABLE GRILL

$17.00

Grilled eggplant, green beans, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, mushroom, bell peppers and and other seasonal vegetables.

NOODLE & RICE

PHAD THAI

$14.00

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, tofu, onion, bean sprout, ground peanut.

PHAD SEE IEW

$14.00

Stir-fried fresh wide rice-noodles with egg and broccoli in black bean sauce.

RAD NAH

$14.00

Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles, topped with broccoli in black bean gravy.

PHAD KEE MAO

$14.00

Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles plus egg, onion, broccoli, bell pepper, tomato,and sweet basil with special chili sauce.

RAMA NOODLE

$14.00

Stir-fried fresh wide rice-noodles with carrot, broccoli, mushroom, zucchini,cabbage, and celery topped with peanut sauce.

PHAD BA MEE

$14.00

Egg noodles stir-fried with baby bok choy in a savory garlic sauce.

SOUTHERN STYLE NOODLE

$14.00

Stir-fried rice vermicelli with seasoned curry powder, white onion, green onion,bell pepper and bean sprouts.

KHAO SOY

$14.00

A Northern Thai specialty. Egg noodles in yellow curry and coconut milk.With pickled mustard green, red onion, cilantro, crispy noodle.

THAI FRIED RICE

$14.00

Fried rice with egg, broccoli, onion and tomato, then topped with cilantro

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$14.00

Stir-fried rice with chunks of pineapple plus Chinese sausage, onion, and green pea and raisins topped with cilantro.

BASIL FRIED RICE

$14.00

Stir-fried rice, onion, bell pepper, fresh mushroom, sweet basil in chili garlic sauce.

YELLOW CURRY FRIED RICE

$14.00

Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, green peas with yellow curry seasoning, cilantro.

GARLIC FRIED RICE

$14.00

Stir-fried rice with crispy garlic, topped with cilantro.

PHAD WOON SEN

$14.00

Stir-fried bean thread with egg, vegetables, mild garlic sauce.

BUDDHA RUKSA CLASSIC

CRISPY GARLIC CHICKEN

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken, sautéed in a rich garlic sauce, served on top of crispy basil.

PRAWN PUMPKIN CURRY

$19.00

Thai traditional dish, red curry with coconut milk and prawns, pumpkin,bell pepper and sweet basil.

WONTON PHAD THAI

$16.00

Fried stuffed wonton stir-fried with prawns, fried tofu, onion, eggs, bean sprouts, topped with ground peanut.

CRISPY DUCK

$24.00

Crispy boneless roasted half-duck. Choose your preparation

LEMONGRASS CHICKEN

$16.00

Marinated chicken stir-fried with lemongrass, bell pepper, and sweet basi Served on a bed of steamed broccoli, carrot, and green beans.

SPICY LONG BEAN

$16.00

Fresh, crisp long bean wok fried with special roasted chili paste

CRAB FRED RICE

$22.00

Dungeness crab, scallions, peas and cilantro prepared in a Thai style fried rice.

FIVE SPICE DUCK NOODLE

$18.00

Egg noodles with housemade five-spice duck, onion, bean sprout, cilantro, and Chinese broccoli. Topped with crispy garlic.

SIDES & EXTRAS

Sm White

$2.25

Sm Brown

$2.25

Lg White

$4.50

Lg Brown

$4.50

STICKY RICE

$4.00

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$6.00

STEAMED VEGETABLES

$6.00

STEAMED NOODLE

$4.50

CUCUMBER SALAD

$5.00

PEANUT SAUCE

$5.50

CURRY SAUCE

$5.50

DESSERT

BLACK RICE PUDDING

$5.00

Topped with coconut milk.

ICE CREAM

$6.00

Please ask your server for today’s selection.

MANGO & SWEET STICKY RICE

$10.00Out of stock

This classic Thai dessert is available seasonaly. Ask your server for availability and pricing.

MONTHLY SPECIAL

Special #1

$18.00

Special #2

$20.00

Special #3

$22.00

Soda

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

SODA

$4.00

TONIC

$4.00

Water/Lemonade

SAN PELLIGRINO

$4.00

PERRIER

$4.00

BOTTLES STILL WATER

$2.50

LEMONADE

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Juice

APPLE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE

$4.00

CRANBERRY

$4.00

ORANGE

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

THAI ICED TEA

$4.50

THAI ICED COFFEE

$4.50

ICED TEA

$3.00

HOT JASMINE TEA

$3.00

HOT GREEN TEA

$3.00

Vodka

Absolut

$11.00

Chopin

$13.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Absolut Citron Vodka

$11.00

Absolut Juice Vodka

$11.00

Absolut Mandarin Vodka

$11.00

SKYY Vodka

$10.00

Stolichnaya Vodka

$11.00

Tito

$11.00

Yazi

$11.00

Gin

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Blue coat

$13.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Bacardi Dark

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Gosling Black Rum

$10.00

Meyer's Rum Dark

$10.00

Novo Fogo

$11.00

Tequila

Altos Plata

$11.00

Casamigos Mezcal Black

$14.00

Casamigos Mezcal Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Mezcal Reposado

$14.00

Cuervo Silver

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Altos Plata

$11.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels Black

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers 46

$13.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Capt. Morgan

$10.00

Fire Ball

$12.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Seagrams Seven

$11.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Lauders Scotch

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Dewars

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$22.00

Liqueres/Cordials

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Cocktails

BANGKOK MULE

$13.00

BASIL MATINI

$13.00

BLOOD ORANGE MAGARITA

$13.00

BLOOD ORANGE MARTINI

$13.00

BLOOD ORANGE SOUR

$13.00

CAIPIRINNA

$13.00

DARK N' STORMY

$13.00

FRENCH 75

$13.00

GINGER-TINI

$13.00

LEBUA

$13.00

LEMON DROP

$13.00

LYCHEE MARTINI

$13.00

MAI TAI

$13.00

MANDARIN COSMOPOLITAN

$13.00

MIKE'S COSMO

$13.00

MOJITO

$13.00

PHUKET MOON

$13.00

POMEGRANATE MARTINI

$13.00

SPICY PEAR MARTINI

$13.00

TAMARIND SOUR

$13.00

VESPER

$14.00

SPECIAL COCKTAIL

$15.00

MANGO MOJITO

$13.00

PASSION FRUIT MOJITO

$13.00

OOLONG-TINI

$13.00

Mocktail

$9.00

MARGARITA

$13.00

Beer

SINGHA SMALL

$5.50

SINGHA LARGE

$6.75

ROGUE HAZELNUT ALE

$9.25

CHANG SMALL

$5.50

SAPPORO

$5.50

SUMERIAN LUCIDITY PILSNER

$5.75

BALE BREAKER FIELD 41 PALE ALE

$5.75

BLACK RAVEN COCO JONES PORTER

$5.75

SILVER CITY TROPIC HAZE IPA

$5.75

MILLER GENUINE DRAFT

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

CLAUSTHALER LAGER & AMBER

$5.75

SINGHA LAGER

$5.00

Wine

Corkage Fee

$20.00

BODEGAS MANO A MANO TEMPRANILLO

$0.00+

HAHN “SANTA LUCIA HIGHLANDS” PINOT NOIR

$0.00+

ROSARIO VERA TEMPRANILLO

$0.00+

EL CHAPARRAL “DE VEGA SINDOA” GARNACHA

$0.00+

ROSEROCK PINOT NOIR

$0.00+

SHOOTING STAR PINOT NOIR

$13.00+

POMUM CELLARS RED BLEND 4

$0.00+

BOEKENHOUTSKLOOF CHOCOLATE BLOCK RED

$0.00+

OAK GROVE PETITE SIRAH RESERVE

$11.00+

QUPÉ A MODERN RED SYRAH

$0.00+

BRICKMASON RED BLEND

$0.00+

CATENA ALTA MALBEC

$0.00+

GASCON MALBEC

$13.00+

KLINKER BRICK OLD VINE ZINFANDEL

$0.00+

ANDREW WILL CABERNET FRANC

$0.00+

SECRET SQUIRREL GMT

$14.00+

GARTELMANN ‘JOEY’ MERLOT

$0.00+

STONE CELLARS MERLOT

$11.00+

RAWSON’S RETREAT SHIRAZ-CABERNET

$11.00+

STONE CELLARS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$11.00+

MURRAY CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$0.00+

SPECIAL RED WINE

$11.00+

BERINGER FOUNDERS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.00+

COPPALA ROSSO AND BIANCO PINOT GRIGIO

$11.00+

DRY CREEK “WILSON RANCH” CHENIN BLANC

$11.00+

NOVELLUM CHARDONNAY

$11.00+

OAK GROVE VIOGNIER

$11.00+

PACIFIC RIM RIESLING

$13.00+

STONE CELLARS CHARDONNAY

$11.00+

FREIXENET CORDON NEGRO

$8.50+

SPECIAL WHITE WINE

$11.00+

Glass

$10.00

Bottle

$27.00

DRAFT BEER

DRAFT

$5.00

SAKE

Zipang

$10.25

Moonstone Asian Pear

$10.25

Moonstone Plum

$10.25

Momokawa Diamond

$10.25

Bag Fee

Bag Fee

$0.08
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3520 SW Genesee St, Seattle, WA 98126

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

