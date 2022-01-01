Buddha Ruksa 3520 SW Genesee St
No reviews yet
3520 SW Genesee St
Seattle, WA 98126
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
STARTERS
FRESH SALAD ROLL
Fresh vegetables and vermicelli wrapped in rice paper. With our housemade sauce. (2 rolls)
SPRING ROLLS
Mixed vegetables and bean-thread rolled in a wrapper and golden fried. Served with plum sauce. (4 rolls)
CHICKEN SATAY
Chicken breast marinated in a mixture of spices. Served with mildly spicy peanut sauce
CRAB WONTON
Crispy-fried wonton stuffed with crabmeat and cream cheese.
CARAMARI RINGS
Calamari lightly dusted in tempura batter and golden fried. Served with sweet garlic-chili sauce.
PRAWN IN A BLANKET
Prawns marinated in garlic and pepper. Wrapped in spring-roll, deep-fried to golden brown. With sweet garlic-chili sauce.
BAGS OF GOLD
Delicately fried parcels stuffed with shrimp, chicken, shiitake mushroom and water chestnut. With sweet garlic-chili sauce.
FRIED SQUASH
Fresh squash, Thai spices and rice-flour batter, golden fried. Served with plum sauce.
FRIED TOFU
Firm tofu deep-fried. Served with a sweet garlic-chili sauce.
SAMPLE PLATTER
Spring Rolls, Crab Wonton, Prawns in a Blanket, Bags of Gold, Fried Fresh Squash, and Fried Tofu.
FRIED BANANA
Bananas dipped in rice flour batter, shredded coconut and sesame seeds. Golden fried and served with honey. Good as a nibbler or as a dessert.
SOUP
TOM YUM
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom, and cilantro.
TOM KHA
Hot & sour soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galanga,mushroom, cilantro.
VEGETABLE SOUP
A non-spicy soup with mixed vegetables, bean thread and tofu,topped with crispy garlic and cilantro.
SALAD
HOUSE SALAD
Fresh green vegetables, lettuce, cucumber, onion, tomato and carrot topped
SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Crispy fried chicken tossed with spicy chili lime dressing, shallots, mint,
TROUT SALAD
Deep-fried whole boneless trout, topped with shredded cabbage, carrot, fresh ginger, lemongrass, red onion,
YUM WOON SEN
Bean thread with ground chicken, calamari, prawns, and onion in chili lime
LARB GAI
Minced chicken in spicy lime juice, tossed with onion, mint leaves, basil and cilantro.
BEEF SALAD
Tender beef charbroiled and tossed with fresh tomatoes, cucumber, and onion in a chili-lime dressing. Great with beer!
YUM TALAY
Prawns, scallops, calamari, and mussels tossed with spicy garlic-lime dressing, with
STIR FRY
22.SWIMMING RAMA
Your choice of meat on a bed of spinach, topped with our housemade peanut sauce.
23.GARLIC
Fresh garlic, black pepper and cilantro. Served on a bed of steamed broccoli.
24.GINGER
Fresh ginger, onion, celery, bell pepper and shiitake mushroom.
25.BASIL
Onion, bell pepper, mushroom, and fresh sweet basil in chili-garlic sauce.
26.SWEET & SOUR
Onion, cucumber, tomato, pineapple, bell pepper in a sweet-and-sour sauce.
27.PHAD PAK RUM MIT
Mixed vegetables: broccoli, carrot, mushroom, celery, napa cabbage and shiitake mushrooms in mild garlic sauce.
28.PHAD PRIK KHING
Fresh green beans, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves in curry paste.
29.SPICY EGGPLANT
Fresh eggplant, sweet basil, and bell pepper in housemade chili paste.
30.PHAD PHED NEUA
Hot and spicy! Round steak stir-fried in curry paste with young green pepper corns,
31.BEEF IN OYSTER SAUCE
Sautéed beef with onion, fresh mushroom, carrots and bell pepper in oyster sauce.
32.CASHEW CHICKEN
Stir-fried chicken with roasted cashew nuts, bell pepper, onion, carrot and
CURRY
33.RED CURRY
Red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and sweet basil.
34.GREEN CURRY
Green curry cooked with coconut milk, eggplant, bell pepper, sweet basil.
35.YELLOW CURRY
Spicy yellow curry, with coconut milk, potato, carrot.
36.PANANG CURRY
Spicy panang curry, with coconut milk, sweet basil, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves.
37.MUSSAMUN BEEF CURRY
Spicy beef curry cooked with coconut milk, potato, onion, peanuts.
38.FOREST CURRY
A non-coconut milk curry with bamboo shoots, zucchini, fresh mushroom, green bean,
39.PRAWN PINEAPPLE CURRY
Fresh prawns in our spicy red curry and coconut milk with sweet basil,
SEAFOOD
40.SEAFOOD MEDLEY
Combination of sautéed prawns, scallops, calamari, salmon and New Zealand mussels,
41.SCALLOP PRIK PAO
Sautéed scallops with onion, carrot, fresh mushroom, bell pepper and
42.GARLIC FISH
Deep fried whole trout, topped with a garlic pepper sauce.
43.THREE FLAVOR FISH
Whole trout deep-fried to a golden brown, served with a drizzle of our
44.SALMON CURRY
Filet of salmon in spicy red curry and coconut milk with bell pepper,
GRILL
45.NUEA YANG
Grilled flank steak marinated in a light soy sauce and Asian spices. Served with
46.GAI YANG
Thai style barbecued chicken. Half chicken marinated in fresh herbs and
47.VEGETABLE GRILL
Grilled eggplant, green beans, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, mushroom, bell peppers and and other seasonal vegetables.
NOODLE & RICE
PHAD THAI
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, tofu, onion, bean sprout, ground peanut.
PHAD SEE IEW
Stir-fried fresh wide rice-noodles with egg and broccoli in black bean sauce.
RAD NAH
Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles, topped with broccoli in black bean gravy.
PHAD KEE MAO
Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles plus egg, onion, broccoli, bell pepper, tomato,and sweet basil with special chili sauce.
RAMA NOODLE
Stir-fried fresh wide rice-noodles with carrot, broccoli, mushroom, zucchini,cabbage, and celery topped with peanut sauce.
PHAD BA MEE
Egg noodles stir-fried with baby bok choy in a savory garlic sauce.
SOUTHERN STYLE NOODLE
Stir-fried rice vermicelli with seasoned curry powder, white onion, green onion,bell pepper and bean sprouts.
KHAO SOY
A Northern Thai specialty. Egg noodles in yellow curry and coconut milk.With pickled mustard green, red onion, cilantro, crispy noodle.
THAI FRIED RICE
Fried rice with egg, broccoli, onion and tomato, then topped with cilantro
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
Stir-fried rice with chunks of pineapple plus Chinese sausage, onion, and green pea and raisins topped with cilantro.
BASIL FRIED RICE
Stir-fried rice, onion, bell pepper, fresh mushroom, sweet basil in chili garlic sauce.
YELLOW CURRY FRIED RICE
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, green peas with yellow curry seasoning, cilantro.
GARLIC FRIED RICE
Stir-fried rice with crispy garlic, topped with cilantro.
PHAD WOON SEN
Stir-fried bean thread with egg, vegetables, mild garlic sauce.
BUDDHA RUKSA CLASSIC
CRISPY GARLIC CHICKEN
Crispy fried chicken, sautéed in a rich garlic sauce, served on top of crispy basil.
PRAWN PUMPKIN CURRY
Thai traditional dish, red curry with coconut milk and prawns, pumpkin,bell pepper and sweet basil.
WONTON PHAD THAI
Fried stuffed wonton stir-fried with prawns, fried tofu, onion, eggs, bean sprouts, topped with ground peanut.
CRISPY DUCK
Crispy boneless roasted half-duck. Choose your preparation
LEMONGRASS CHICKEN
Marinated chicken stir-fried with lemongrass, bell pepper, and sweet basi Served on a bed of steamed broccoli, carrot, and green beans.
SPICY LONG BEAN
Fresh, crisp long bean wok fried with special roasted chili paste
CRAB FRED RICE
Dungeness crab, scallions, peas and cilantro prepared in a Thai style fried rice.
FIVE SPICE DUCK NOODLE
Egg noodles with housemade five-spice duck, onion, bean sprout, cilantro, and Chinese broccoli. Topped with crispy garlic.
SIDES & EXTRAS
DESSERT
MONTHLY SPECIAL
Water/Lemonade
Coffee/Tea
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Cocktails
BANGKOK MULE
BASIL MATINI
BLOOD ORANGE MAGARITA
BLOOD ORANGE MARTINI
BLOOD ORANGE SOUR
CAIPIRINNA
DARK N' STORMY
FRENCH 75
GINGER-TINI
LEBUA
LEMON DROP
LYCHEE MARTINI
MAI TAI
MANDARIN COSMOPOLITAN
MIKE'S COSMO
MOJITO
PHUKET MOON
POMEGRANATE MARTINI
SPICY PEAR MARTINI
TAMARIND SOUR
VESPER
SPECIAL COCKTAIL
MANGO MOJITO
PASSION FRUIT MOJITO
OOLONG-TINI
Mocktail
MARGARITA
Beer
SINGHA SMALL
SINGHA LARGE
ROGUE HAZELNUT ALE
CHANG SMALL
SAPPORO
SUMERIAN LUCIDITY PILSNER
BALE BREAKER FIELD 41 PALE ALE
BLACK RAVEN COCO JONES PORTER
SILVER CITY TROPIC HAZE IPA
MILLER GENUINE DRAFT
MILLER LITE
CLAUSTHALER LAGER & AMBER
SINGHA LAGER
Wine
Corkage Fee
BODEGAS MANO A MANO TEMPRANILLO
HAHN “SANTA LUCIA HIGHLANDS” PINOT NOIR
ROSARIO VERA TEMPRANILLO
EL CHAPARRAL “DE VEGA SINDOA” GARNACHA
ROSEROCK PINOT NOIR
SHOOTING STAR PINOT NOIR
POMUM CELLARS RED BLEND 4
BOEKENHOUTSKLOOF CHOCOLATE BLOCK RED
OAK GROVE PETITE SIRAH RESERVE
QUPÉ A MODERN RED SYRAH
BRICKMASON RED BLEND
CATENA ALTA MALBEC
GASCON MALBEC
KLINKER BRICK OLD VINE ZINFANDEL
ANDREW WILL CABERNET FRANC
SECRET SQUIRREL GMT
GARTELMANN ‘JOEY’ MERLOT
STONE CELLARS MERLOT
RAWSON’S RETREAT SHIRAZ-CABERNET
STONE CELLARS CABERNET SAUVIGNON
MURRAY CABERNET SAUVIGNON
SPECIAL RED WINE
BERINGER FOUNDERS SAUVIGNON BLANC
COPPALA ROSSO AND BIANCO PINOT GRIGIO
DRY CREEK “WILSON RANCH” CHENIN BLANC
NOVELLUM CHARDONNAY
OAK GROVE VIOGNIER
PACIFIC RIM RIESLING
STONE CELLARS CHARDONNAY
FREIXENET CORDON NEGRO
SPECIAL WHITE WINE
Glass
Bottle
DRAFT BEER
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3520 SW Genesee St, Seattle, WA 98126
Photos coming soon!