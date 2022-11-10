Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burger Rush Tempe

532 Reviews

$

790 W Broadway Rd

Tempe, AZ 85282

Double Classic Burger
Classic Burger
French Fries

Drinks/Shakes

Fountain Drink

$2.59

Smoothie

$5.99

Milkshake

$5.49

Malt

$6.49

Cheesecake

$4.99

Rootbeer Float

$5.49

Sundae

$4.99

Water Bottle

$2.00

Kids Meals

Kids Slider Combo

$6.99

Kids Tender Combo

$6.99

Burgers (online ordering)

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$5.99

1/3 lb. Ground Chuck Patty Mesquite-Fired on a Toasted Bun, w/ In-House Made 1000 Island, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Sliced Onions. (Classic w/Cheese Pictured)

Double Classic Burger

Double Classic Burger

$7.99

Two 1/3 lb. Ground Chuck Patty Mesquite-Fired on a Toasted Bun, w/ In-House Made 1000 Island, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Sliced Onions. (Dbl Classic w/Cheese Pictured)

Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger

Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.49

1/3 lb. Ground Chuck Patty Mesquite-Fired on a Toasted Bun, w/ In-House Made 1000 Island, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Sliced Onions. Topped with American Cheese, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, & Fresh Sliced Avocado

Cowboy Cheeseburger

Cowboy Cheeseburger

$7.85

1/3 lb. Ground Chuck Patty Mesquite-Fired on a Toasted Bun, w/ BBQ Sauce, Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, and Deep Fried Onion Strings. Topped With American Cheese.

Ortega Cheeseburger

Ortega Cheeseburger

$7.85

1/3 lb. Ground Chuck Patty Mesquite-Fired on a Toasted Bun, w/ In-House made Chipotle Mayo, Grilled Ortega Chili Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, & Pepper Jack Cheese

Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$8.49

Veggie Patty, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch on a Toasted Sesame Seed Bun

Impossible Rush Burger

Impossible Rush Burger

$9.49

1/4 lb. Impossible Patty (plant based) comes with 1000 Island, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle on a sesame seed bun

Sliders (online ordering)

OG Mini Rush Slider

$1.99

Classic Slider

$2.50

Double Classic Slider

$3.75

Avocado Bacon Cheese Slider

$3.99

Cowboy Slider

$3.25

Ortega Slider

$3.25

Slider Sampler Pack

$14.99

Rush Stackers (online ordering)

Classic Rush Stacker

$12.59

ABC Rush Stacker

$16.09
Cowboy Rush Stacker

Cowboy Rush Stacker

$14.45

Ortega Rush Stacker

$14.45

Impossible Rush Stacker

$16.09

Kids Meals (online ordering)

Kids Slider Combo

$6.99

Kids Tender Combo

$6.99

Sides (online ordering)

French Fries

$3.25

Fried Zucchini

$6.99+

Onion Rings

$5.25+

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.25

Extra Tender

$2.99

Sauce (online ordering)

Ranch

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

1k Island

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

4oz Cup Ketchup

$0.50

Jalapenos

Yellow Banana Peppers

Salt

Pepper

Mayo Packet

Mustard Packet

Drinks/Shakes (online ordering)

Fountain Drink

$2.59

Smoothie

$5.99

Milkshake

$5.49

Malt

$6.49

Cheesecake

$4.99

Rootbeer Float

$5.49

Sundae

$4.99

Water Cup

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Its not fast food, its Real Food Fast... Ready, Set, Mesquite...

Website

Location

790 W Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282

Directions

Burger Rush image
Burger Rush image
Burger Rush image
Burger Rush image

