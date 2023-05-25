Restaurant header imageView gallery

Butcher & Bird 324 Coral St.

review star

No reviews yet

324 Coral St.

Honolulu, HI 96813

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Butcher & Bird [NEW]

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$15.98

All beef patty, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, mayo

Double Cheeseburger

$17.98

Double all beef patty, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, mayo

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$19.98

Double all beef patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, bacon

Oklahoma Onion Burger

$15.98

All beef patty, flat top onions, american cheese, mayo

Pastrami on Rye

$18.98

House pastrami, 1000 Island, kraut, swiss

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.98

Thin sliced steak, peppers, onions, mushooms, provolone and american cheese

Patty Melt

$15.98

All beef patty, grilled onions, 1000 Island, american cheese

Italian Combo

$15.98

Trio of cured meats, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, mayo, oil & vinegar

Satchmostack

$19.98

Sausages

Kielbasa

$14.98

Kraut, pickled mustard seeds

Bratwurst

$14.98

Beer braised onions, mustard

Italian Sausage

$14.98

peppers & onions, provolone

Chorizo

$14.98

jalapeno corn relish, picante crema, cotija cheese

Andouille

$14.98

grilled onions, mustard

Ariyoshi

$19.98

BBQ

Smoked Brisket

$24.98

Per pound

Smoked Pork Belly

$15.98

Per pound

Smoked Chicken Thighs

$10.98

Per pound

Smoked Ribs

$19.98

Per pound

Hot Links

$14.98

Per pound

BBQ Bowl

$10.98

1/4 pound of meat, scoop rice, pickles, bbq sauce

Drinks (Copy)

Pepsi

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Hawaiian Sun

$1.50

Itoen tea

$1.99

Water

$2.00

Grass Fed Beef

By the LBS

NY Strip

$22.98

Rib Steak

$29.98

Shanks

$12.98

Tenderloin

$30.98

Chuck Roast

$12.98

USDA Prime Dry Age

By the LBS

Rib Steak

$49.98

Porterhouse

$49.98

T-Bone

$49.98

K.C. Strip

$49.98

Sausage

House Made

Andouille

$10.98

Bratwurst

$10.98

Kilebasa

$10.98

Chorizo

$10.98

Italian

$10.98

Wagyu Beef

By the LBS

Eye of Ribeye

$62.98

NY Strip

$53.98

USDA Prime

Beef

NY Strip

$28.98

Ribeye

$34.98

Boneless Chuck Roast

$13.98

80/20 Ground Beef

$12.98

Short Ribs

$19.98
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hawaii's neighborhood butcher and deli. Serving house made sausages, cured meats, and prime beef burgers.

Location

324 Coral St., Honolulu, HI 96813

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PITCH SPORTS BAR - KAKAʻAKO
orange starNo Reviews
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217 Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
808 Juice Bar & Grill - 500 Ala Moana Blvd. Suite 5-G
orange starNo Reviews
500 Ala Moana Blvd. Suite 5-G Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Pattaya Thai - 605 Cooke Streeet
orange starNo Reviews
605 Cooke Streeet Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Workplay
orange starNo Reviews
814 Ilaniwai Street Honolulu, HI 96821
View restaurantnext
Aloha Beer Co.
orange star4.0 • 322
700 Queen St Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
53 By The Sea
orange star4.6 • 3,489
53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Tiki's Grill & Bar
orange star4.1 • 14,290
2570 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
orange star4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
53 By The Sea
orange star4.6 • 3,489
53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
orange star4.2 • 3,461
342 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Arancino di Mare
orange star4.2 • 3,444
2552 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston