By the Bucket

41111 N. Daisy Mountain Dr

Suite 113

Anthem, AZ 85086

Popular Items

Family Bucket
Small Bucket
Middle Bucket

Pasta

Small Bucket

Small Bucket

$9.95

Half a pound of pasta with sauce, with three slices of Garlic Bread

Middle Bucket

Middle Bucket

$14.95

One pound of pasta with sauce, with 1/4 loaf of Garlic Bread

Family Bucket

Family Bucket

$19.95

One and a half pounds of pasta with sauce, with 1/2 loaf of Garlic Bread

Side Mac and Cheese

Side Mac and Cheese

$4.95
Large Mac and Cheese

Large Mac and Cheese

$10.95
Gluten Free

Gluten Free

$1.00

If you would like our gluten free pasta, click this to let us know!

Protein

Meatball

Meatball

$2.00

Signature blend of Italian spices, aged cheese, and select cuts of pork & beef

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$4.50
Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$4.00
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$5.00
Big Bucket Of Balls

Big Bucket Of Balls

$21.95

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$10.95

Meatballs, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese, served on a lightly toasted roll

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.95

Breaded all white chicken breast, baked and sliced, topped with marinara, parmesan, and mozzarella, on a lightly toasted roll

Italian Sausage Sub

Italian Sausage Sub

$10.95
Make Combo

Make Combo

$3.00
Sliders

Sliders

$11.95

Three sliders on brioche buns with a full meatball on each slider, topped with mozzarella and marinara

Salad

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, housemade croutons, and Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.50
Assorted Desserts

Assorted Desserts

$2.95

Cookies, Brownies, Rice Krispies

Sides

Full Loaf Garlic Bread

Full Loaf Garlic Bread

$6.95

Full Loaf of fresh baked bread with house made garlic spread, toasted to order

Half Loaf of Garlic Bread

Half Loaf of Garlic Bread

$3.95

Half Loaf of fresh baked bread with house made garlic spread, toasted to order

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$6.95

Half loaf of toasted garlic bread smothered with mozzarella cheese

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$2.50

8 ounces of our signature sauce

Assorted Chips

Assorted Chips

$2.00

Variety of Frito Lay chips

Parmesan

Parmesan

$1.00
Garlic Bread Pizza

Garlic Bread Pizza

$8.95

Catering

Pan Marinara

Pan Marinara

$42.95
Pan Meat Sauce

Pan Meat Sauce

$48.95
Pan Alfredo

Pan Alfredo

$53.95
Meatballs with Marinara

Meatballs with Marinara

$43.95
Catering Garlic Bread

Catering Garlic Bread

$13.95
Pan Caesar Salad

Pan Caesar Salad

$28.95
Pan Mini Cheesecake Slices

Pan Mini Cheesecake Slices

$35.95

Party Pack

$74.95

Beverages

20 ounce Beverages

20 ounce Beverages

$2.50

Pepsi Products

2 Liter Beverages

2 Liter Beverages

$3.95

Pepsi Products

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
41111 N. Daisy Mountain Dr, Suite 113, Anthem, AZ 85086

