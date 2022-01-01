A map showing the location of Classico Takeout 104 South Preston StreetView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Latin American

Classico Takeout 104 South Preston Street

review star

No reviews yet

104 South Preston Street

Louisville, KY 40202

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Chicken Empanada
Caffe Americano
Small White Chicken Pizza

Appetizers

Belgian Pomme Frittes

$8.50

y

Empanada (Order)

$12.00

y

Huevos Fritos Al Caballo

$9.50

y

Tapita Rustica

$15.95

1 Beef Empanada

$4.50

y

1 Chicken Empanada

$4.50

y

1 Vegetarian Empanada

$4.50

y

1 Ham & Cheese Empanada

$4.50

y

Salads

Classico House Salad

$8.50

y

Greek Salad

$10.00+

y

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

y

Nicoise

$10.00+

y

Ensalada Fresca

$10.00+

y

Soup

Chicken Rice

$4.50+

y

Gazpacho

$4.50+

y

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

y

Pizza Alla Bobo

$16.00

y

Spicy Thai Shrimp Pizza

$16.00

y

White Chicken Pizza

$16.00

y

Panini

Proscuitto

$11.95+

y

Americano

$11.95+

y

Italiano

$11.95+

y

Caprese

$11.95+

y

Pavo

$11.95+

y

Feta

$11.95+

y

Specialty Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.95+

y

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95+

y

Tuna Salad On Greens

$9.00+

y

Chicken Salad On Greens

$9.00+

y

The West Coast

$10.95+

y

El Bocadillo

$10.95+

y

Choripán

$10.95+

y

Coffee Selection

Espresso

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Caffe Latte

$5.00+

Caffe Mocha

$5.00+

Caffe Roma

$4.75+

Cortado

$4.75+

Iced Coffee

$4.25+

Mélange

$5.00+

Reg.Coffee

$2.95+

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Choco

$3.95

Chai Latte

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$5.00

Machiato

$4.75+

Con Panna

$4.75+

Caffe Americano

$4.75+

Cafe Con Leche

$5.00+

Syrup Shot

$0.50

Extra Shot

$1.25

Beverages

Aranciata

$2.95

Bitter Lemon Tonic

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Coca Cola

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Fanta Orange

$2.95

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$2.95

Iced Tea

$1.50

Limonata

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$2.95

San Pelligrino

$2.95+

Sprite

$1.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Water

Orange Juice

$2.50

Milk

$1.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Large Evian

$5.95

Red Bull

$4.95

Beer

Heineken, Amsterdam

$4.25

Amstel Light, Amsterdam

$3.95

Kronenbourg, France

$4.75

Carlsberg, Denmark

$4.75

Peroni, Italy

$4.75

Menabrea, Italy

$7.00

Moretti, Italy

$4.75

Newcastle, England

$4.50

Guinness, Ireland

$5.75

Estrella Damm, Spain

$4.75

Estrella Galicia, Spain

$4.75

Moritz, Spain

$4.75

Bells Two Hearted Ale, Usa

$4.95

Duvel, Belgium

$7.50

Stella Artois, Belgium

$4.50

Leffe Blonde, Belgium

$5.00

Quilmes, Argentina

$4.50

Stiegl Gold, Austria

$4.50

Duchess

$7.95

Zombie Dust

$7.00

Goose Island IPA

$7.00

DFT Duchess De Bourgoneon

$7.95

DFT Kronenbourg

$6.00

DFT Chimay

$10.00

DFT Carlsberg

$6.00

DFT Duvel

$7.95

DFT Sapporo

$4.95

Wine

GLS SPARKLING SYRAH,

$8.00

GLS Cloudline PN

$9.00

GLS NERO D’AVOLA

$7.50

GLS CHIANTI

$9.00

GLS TEMPRANILLO

$7.50

GLS CRIANZA

$8.50

GLS RED Bordeaux

$7.50

GLS ALTA VISTA MALBEC

$7.50

GLS AMBROSIA' MLBC

$10.00

GLS INTIMO

$8.50

GLS CABERNET

$8.00

GLS PORT FONSECA

$8.00

Sangria Rojo

$7.50

Lustau Sherry

$9.00

GLS PROSECCO,

$8.00

GLS MOSCATO D’ASTI

$7.50

GLS RIESLING SEEKER

$7.50

GLS PINOT GRIGIO

$7.50

GLS TORRONTES.TRIVENTO

$8.00

GLS Shooting Star SB

$8.00

GLS Horse Heaven SB

$9.00

GLS White Bordeaux

$7.50

GLS ALBARINO, Codax

$7.50

GLS A to Z Chard

$7.50

GLS Frei Bros. Chard

$10.00

GLS ROSE French

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.50

White Sangria Clerico

$7.50

BTL SPARKLING SYRAH, BLACK BUBBLES, California

$30.00

BTL PINOT NOIR, CLOUDLINE, Oregon

$35.00

BTL NERO D’AVOLA, CUSUMANO, Italy

$25.00

BTL CHIANTI, TERRE DEL FICO, Italy

$40.00

BTL TEMPRANILLO, ERGO, Spain

$25.00

BTL CRIANZA, BODEGAS TAMARAL, Spain

$40.00

BTL BORDEAUX, LA FREYNELLE ROUGE, France

$25.00

BTL MALBEC, CIGAR BOX, Argentina

$25.00

BTL MALBEC, COLOME, Argentina

$45.00

BTL MALBEC/CABERNET, HUMBERTO CANALE “INTIMO”, Patagonia

$35.00

BTL CABERNET SAUVIGNON, CONO SUR, Chile

$30.00

BTL PROSECCO, LAMARCA, Italy

$25.00

BTL MOSCATO D’ASTI, CASTELLA DEL POGGIO, Italy

$25.00

BTL RIESLING, RUDI WIEST, Germany

$25.00

BTL PINOT GRIGIO, CAPOSALDO, Italy

$25.00

BTL TORRONTES, COLOME, Argentina

$30.00

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC, SHOOTING STAR, California

$25.00

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC, HORSE HEAVEN, Washington

$40.00

BTL BORDEAUX, LA FREYNELLE BLANC, France

$25.00

BTL ALBARINO, MARTIN CODAX, Spain

$25.00

BTL CHARDONNAY, A TO Z, Oregon

$22.00

BTL CHARDONNAY, FREI BROTHERS, California

$38.00

BTL ROSE, CHATEAU DE CAMPUGET, France

$25.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, HONIG, California

$75.00

CHARDONNAY, SONOMA CUTRER, California

$50.00

Liquor

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Finlandia

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.50

Titos

$8.50

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Mount Gay Dark

$8.00

Mount Gay Silver

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Corazon Reposado

$8.50

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$8.00

Patron Anejo

$8.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Mala Idea

$9.00

Herradura

$10.00

Cuervo 1800

$8.00

Cuervo Especial

$8.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers 46

$9.50

Makers Mark

$9.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Ritten House Rye

$8.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$10.00

Dewars

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Willet Pot Still

$11.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Balvenie

$12.00

old Forester

$8.00

Blantons

$15.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Grappa Nonino

$11.00

Baily's

$9.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Sambuca

$7.50

Chambord

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 South Preston Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Search similar restaurants

