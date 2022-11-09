A map showing the location of Cafe Sofrito 3731 Main StreetView gallery

Cafe Sofrito 3731 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

3731 Main Street

Kansas City, MO 64111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cubano Sandwich
Pernil Sandwich
Empanadas

Appetizers

Empanadas

$4.00

Stuffed Twice Cooked Plantains

$6.00

Bollitos de Papa Rellena

$6.00

Tequenos

$8.00

Pan Sobao

$5.00

Salads

Chopped Salad

$8.50

Roasted peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, queso frescos and olives

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Grilled chicken, white beans, tomatoes, corns, avocados and cilantro dressing

Sandwiches

Pernil Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted pork slowly in mojo sauce on a crunchy baguette with string potatoes and sofrito aioli

Cubano Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted pork, fresh ham, swiss cheese, mustard and dill pickles on a crusty bread

Vegetariano Sandwich

$12.00

Black beans, avocado, roasted red peppers, spinach and Swiss cheese

Pan Con Bisteck Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled marinate sirloin steak with sauteed onions, tomatoes and mayonnaise

Arepas

Arepa Peluda

$8.00

Shredded beef with cheddar cheese

Arepa Carne Mechada

$8.00

Shredded Beef

Arepa Pollo Mechada

$8.00

Shredded chicken

Arepa Queso Fresco

$8.00

Mild tasty white cheese

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$8.50

Shredded chicken and avocado mix salad

Arepa Domino

$8.00

Black beans with grated cotija cheese

Arepa Pabellon

$9.00

Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains and aged cheese

Arepa Pernil

$8.00

Roasted pork with tomato slices

Arepa Guasacaca

$8.50

Venezuelan style guacamole with queso fresco

Entrada

Pabellon Bowl

$14.00

A Venezuelan national dish, platter of white rice, black beans, shredded beef and sweet plantains

Lechon Asado Bowl

$14.00

Roasted pork cooked with citrus juices served with rice, black beans and sweet plantains

Pork Hash Bowl

$14.00

Roasted pork sauteed with peppers, onions, yuca and chorizo served with rice, black beans and plantains

Pollo Adobo Bowl

$16.95

Grilled chicken ribbed with adobo served with rice, beans and sweet plantains

Picadillo Bowl

$14.00

Grounded beef sauteed with olives, peppers, potatoes and tomato sauce served with rice and sweet plantains

Carne Asada Bowl

$16.95

Grilled steak marinated in chimichurri vinaigrette served with rice, beans, tostones and sweet plantains

Cachapa

$9.00

Combos

1/2 Cuban Sandwich & Black Beans

$11.00

Arepa Combo

$13.00

1 arepa with choice of filling with rice, beans and plantains

Empanada Combo

$13.00

Any 2 empanadas (beef or chicken) with rice, beans and plantains

Arepa/Empanada Combo

$15.00

One arepa (beef or chicken) ; one empanada (beef or chicken) with rice, beans and plantains

Side Orders

Black Beans

$3.00

Red Beans

$3.00

Tostones (Green Plantains)

$4.00

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Cream

$1.50

White Cheese

$3.00

Rice and Beans

$4.50

Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$6.95

Yuca Fries

$5.00

Yuca Boiled

$5.00

Guasacaca

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Side Lechon

$4.75

Side Shredded Chicken

$4.75

Side Shredded Beef

$4.75

Sauces

$0.75

Drinks

Cup Of Water

$0.10

Soft Drinks

$1.25

Coke, Coke Zero, Pibb extra, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Minute Maid Lemonade

Sour Soup Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Mango Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Papaya Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Flan

$5.50Out of stock

Tres Leches

$6.00

Bagging

Plasticware

No Bag

No Plasticware

No Napkins

Napkins

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

South American Cuisine

Location

3731 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64111

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hamburger Mary's KC - 3700 Broadway Blvd #110
orange starNo Reviews
3700 Broadway Blvd #110 Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext
Chewology {Gyoza Bar}
orange starNo Reviews
900 Wesport Rd Kansas City, KS 64111
View restaurantnext
Pirate's Bone Burgers MIDTOWN
orange starNo Reviews
3731 Main Street Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Canary
orange starNo Reviews
3835 Main Street Suite B Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext
Aladdin Cafe - 39th Street
orange star4.2 • 905
3903 Wyoming St Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext
Q39 - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
1000 W 39th St Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
orange star4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston