Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hamburger Mary's KC 3700 Broadway Blvd #110

review star

No reviews yet

3700 Broadway Blvd #110

Kansas City, MO 64111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meaty Mushroom
Chicken Tender Wrap
Crispy Pickles

Burgers

Mary Burger

Mary Burger

$13.25

Our humble beginner...served with lettuce, pickles and Mary's special sauce. (290cal)

Mary Cheeseburger

$14.75

Our Mary Burger but with cheese

Barbara-Q Bacon Cheeseburger

Barbara-Q Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.25

Seasoned with a thick spicy-sweet Western BBQ sauce, bacon, onion ring, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickle and Mary's special sauce.

The All-American

The All-American

$15.25

It's an American dream! Topped with mayo, pickle, lettuce and tomato. Goes best with Mary's All-American stuffed patty

Proud Mary

Proud Mary

$19.25

IT'S BIG BABY. A double Mary Burger grilled to perfection then topped with grilled onions, bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, pickles, tomato, a blend of melted cheddar and jack cheeses & Mary's special sauce.

Meaty Mushroom

Meaty Mushroom

$15.25

Sauteed mushrooms melted with Swiss cheese, lettuce, pickles and Mary's sauce.

The Rockstar

The Rockstar

$15.25

Live like a rockstar with this fabulous burger! Mary's Rockstar Patty topped with caramelized onions, Dijon mustard, herb mayo and a slice of gouda cheese

Black & Bleu Boy

Black & Bleu Boy

$15.25

This burger gets hit with blackened seasoning, then finished off with bacon, bleu cheese, lettuce, pickles and red onion.

The Honolulu

The Honolulu

$15.25

Mary says, "Aloha Baby" with her teriyaki charbroiled burger, teriyaki glaze, jack cheese, lettuce, pickles, Mary's special sauce topped with pineapple pico.

BOM - B(acon) J(am) Burger

BOM - B(acon) J(am) Burger

$15.25

Every month a different burger! Ask your server what Mary's got cookin' this month! Price varies per burger of the month.

Fireball Burger

Fireball Burger

$15.25

She's hot and tasty! Blackened seasoning, spicy mayo hot sauce, jalapenos, lettuce, pickles, melted jack cheese and ranch.

Low-Carb Naked Mary

Low-Carb Naked Mary

$15.25

Topped with cheddar and jack cheese, grilled mushroom, bacon, grilled onion, tomato and pickles. On a bed of green leaf lettuce instead of bread.

Pink! The Rocker

Pink! The Rocker

$15.25

Honoring pop rock icon, PINK!, our famous Rock Star patty topped with gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and "The Pink Stuff" dressing from KC's own Pizza Shoppe restaurant chain.

Mac Daddy

Mac Daddy

$15.25

It's the CHEESIEST! Your meat topped with creamy homemade cheese Mac-N-Cheese.

Queen Mary

Queen Mary

$15.25

Melted cheddar and jack cheeses, covered in grilled onion, crisp bacon strips, Mary's sauce, lettuce, pickles and tomato.

Appetizers

Mary's Handbag Sampler

Mary's Handbag Sampler

$21.50

Huge! Chicken Tenders, Mac & Cheese Balls, Onion Rings, Fried Green Beans, and Tasty Fries

Mini Mary's Sliders - Beef

Mini Mary's Sliders - Beef

$12.50

Three cute little versions of the grown up Mary, topped with pickles, tomato & Mary's Special sauce

Mini Mary's Sliders - Pork

Mini Mary's Sliders - Pork

$12.50

Three cute little versions of the grown up Mary, topped with pickles, tomato & Mary's Special sauce

Que Sera Quesadillas

Que Sera Quesadillas

$10.00

Grilled tortilla with melted jalapeno and jack cheeses and diced tomato, served with fresh salsa & sour cream

Macho Nachos

Macho Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips piled high with nacho cheese, onions, tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with sides of sour cream and fresh salsa

Love Me Tenders

Love Me Tenders

$13.50

Golden-fried chicken tenders with your choice of side and sauce.

Buffalo Tenders

$13.50
Mac-N-Cheese Bites

Mac-N-Cheese Bites

$9.50

Homemade Mac-N-Cheese, breaded, deep fried & served with BBQ sauce for dipping

Spinny Dipper

Spinny Dipper

$11.00

Mary's homemade spinach & artichoke dip topped with parmesan served with tortilla chips

Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$9.50

A hefty helping of deep fried batter-dipped green beans with Mary's herb mayo.

Crispy Pickles

Crispy Pickles

$9.50

Deep fried batter dipped dill pickle spears with ranch dipping sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.50

Delicious mozzarella cut into thick lengths, battered and fried until the cheese is dripping inside. Served with marinara.

Chicken Wangs & Thangs - 6 Piece

Chicken Wangs & Thangs - 6 Piece

$9.50

Lightly seasoned and basted with luscious sauces that are sure to please the wing lover in you! Served with your choice of dipping sauce and fresh carrots and celery sticks.

Chicken Wangs & Thangs - "Dirty Dozen"

Chicken Wangs & Thangs - "Dirty Dozen"

$14.50

Lightly seasoned and basted with luscious sauces that are sure to please the wing lover in you! Served with your choice of dipping sauce and fresh carrots and celery sticks.

Marys Big Taco

Marys Big Taco

$11.00

Mary serves up three big tacos with each order. Fresh flour tortillas, loaded with a choice of chicken, pork carnitas, or beef. Then topped with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, & served with sides of salsa and sour cream.

Mary's Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Fresh made tortilla chips with Mary's homemade salsa.

Loaded Tatas

Loaded Tatas

$12.50

Mary Loaded Tatas are piled high with toppings and oh, so, good, Honey!

Soups and Salads

Mary's Famous Homemade Chili Bowl

$6.00

Mary's chef makes her chili from scratch, Honey! Fresh ingredients, slow cooked for awesome flavor.

Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Mary's chef makes her chili from scratch, Honey! Fresh ingredients, slow cooked for awesome flavor.

Marys Soup-O-The-Day

$6.00

Mary's chef makes her soups daily. So warm and yummy.

Mary-Contrary Garden Salad

$10.00

Fresh mixed greens, diced tomato, red onions, cucumbers and croutons.

Avocado and Goat Cheese Salad

$12.50

Fresh mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion on a bed of fresh greens, with balsamic vinaigrette.

Crispy Caramel Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with crispy fried caramel chicken, cucumbers, tomato, bacon, shredded cheese, croutons & ranch dressing.

Mary's Chef Salad

Mary's Chef Salad

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens, diced tomato, red onions, cheese, croutons, and thick slices of fresh turkey breast and ham.

Mary's Chef Side Salad

$8.50

Fresh mixed greens, diced tomato, red onions, cheese, croutons, and thick slices of fresh turkey breast and ham.

Sandwiches and Wraps

The Birdcage of Paradise

The Birdcage of Paradise

$12.50

Warm turkey breast slices, bacon, tomato, and guacamole topped with melted cheddar and Mary's herb mayo.

GLBT Sandwich

GLBT Sandwich

$11.50

The standard bacon, lettuce , and tomato is too straight-laced for Mary. Guacamole and herb mayo make this sandwich FABULOUS!

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast, guacamole, cheddar jack cheese, mixed greens & spicy chipotle ranch dressing in a tortilla.

Chicken Tender Wrap

Chicken Tender Wrap

$12.50

Crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing in a tortilla wrap.

Mamma Mia's Grilled Cheese

Mamma Mia's Grilled Cheese

$10.50

A cheese trio melted and grilled to perfection...

Sides

Fresh Cut Season Fries

Fresh Cut Season Fries

$3.50
Raw Veggies

Raw Veggies

$3.50
Tator Tots

Tator Tots

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00
Cup of Chili

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Mary's chef makes her chili from scratch, Honey! Fresh ingredients, slow cooked for awesome flavor.

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.50
Chili Cheese Tatas

Chili Cheese Tatas

$7.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00
Beer Battered Cork Screw Fries

Beer Battered Cork Screw Fries

$6.00
Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries

Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.50

Cheese Fries

$6.00
Cheese Tatas

Cheese Tatas

$6.50

Whole Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side BBQ

$0.25

Side Bleu Cheese Sauce

$0.25

Side Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side Mary's Sauce

$0.25

Side Mojo

$0.25

Side Herb Mayo

$0.25

Side Mayo

$0.25

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.25

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Side Pink Sauce

$0.25

Desserts

Fried Twinkies

Fried Twinkies

$5.50Out of stock

Two deep-fried golden cream cakes with raspberry sauce and whipped cream. OMG, that’s good!

Brownie Sundae

$7.50

Warm chocolate brownies with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, crushed nuts, and a cherry.

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Rootbeer Float

$5.50

Just like the old days. Scoops of vanilla ice cream with root beer and a cherry.

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.50

Your favorite carnival treat made into fries then deep fried, toppeds with powdered sugar and served with a raspbeerry sauce.

Ice Cream

$3.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.50

Mary's Cherry Dump Cake

$9.00

Kids Meals

Mini Mary Burger Meal

Mini Mary Burger Meal

$6.00

A kid’s size mini burger (with cheese or without) and a side of fries

Mini Mary 2 Burger Meal

Mini Mary 2 Burger Meal

$8.00

Two kid’s size mini burgers (with cheese or without) and a side of fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

A cheesy favorite made just like Mom’s. Served with a side of fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Golden brown chicken breast strips with a side of fries

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Mary’s famous homemade mac & cheese with a side of fries

Kids Bacon Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Mary’s famous homemade mac & cheese, loaded with bacon with a side of fries

Merchandise

Mary's T-shirt

$23.00Out of stock

Mary's Sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

Mary's Skinny Leg

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Eat. Drink, and be Mary!!

Location

3700 Broadway Blvd #110, Kansas City, MO 64111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chewology {Gyoza Bar}
orange starNo Reviews
900 Wesport Rd Kansas City, KS 64111
View restaurantnext
Pirate's Bone Burgers MIDTOWN
orange starNo Reviews
3731 Main Street Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Canary
orange starNo Reviews
3835 Main Street Suite B Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext
Aladdin Cafe - 39th Street
orange star4.2 • 905
3903 Wyoming St Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext
Q39 - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
1000 W 39th St Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext
Ragazza Food & Wine - Kansas City, MO
orange star4.6 • 1,040
4301 Main Street Kansas City, MO 64111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
orange star4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston