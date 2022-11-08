A map showing the location of Calaveras 219 Southeast Main StreetView gallery

Calaveras 219 Southeast Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

219 Southeast Main Street

Lake Lotawana, MO 64063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Birria Empanada

$13.00

Chicharons

$8.00

Chicken Taquitos

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Deconstructed Nachos

$17.00

Elotes

$9.00

Flour Chips

$4.00

Queso Corndito

$10.00

Queso Fondito

$11.00

Tostada

$12.00

Vuela A La Vita

$12.00

Guacamole

$7.00

Apple Flan

$8.00

Horchata

$10.00

Semifreddo

$8.00

Black and White Burrito

$18.00

Chimichanga

$17.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$19.00

Pork Green Chili

$23.00

Red Pozole

$26.00

Scallop

$30.00

Secreto

$31.00

Tasajo Mole Negro

$29.00

Chicken Coloradito

$28.00

Chicken Taco

$10.00

Beef Taco

$10.00

Carnitas Al Pastor

$11.00

Mahi Taco

$14.00

Mushroom Taco

$13.00

Skirt Steak Taco

$11.00

Pineapple Taco

$10.00

Avocado Taco

$10.00

Shrimp Taco

$11.00

Pork Belly Taco

$13.00

Chicken Taquitos

$7.00

Fried Chicken and Rice

$7.00

Kids Taco

$7.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Mushroom

$10.00

Black Bean

$9.00

Avocado

$8.00

Salsa Mexicana

$5.00

Pico De Gallo

$6.00

Salsa Roja

$5.00

TomTom

$6.00

Tomatillo Gazpacho

$6.00

Salsa Habanero

$6.00

Guacamole

$7.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Borracho Beans

$5.00

Corn

$4.00

Corn Chips

Corn Tortillas

$4.00

Flour Chips

$4.00

Flour Tortillas

$4.00

Fried Chickpeas and Pepitas

$4.00

Pico

$4.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

Cup of Soup (green chili)

$4.00

Bowl of Soup (green chili)

$7.00

Cup of Soup (pozole)

$4.00

Bowl of Soup (pozole)

$7.00

Chicken Milanasa

$17.00

Steak Torta

$19.00

Pachola

$17.00

Drinks

Coke Zero

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Poweraid

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Negro

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Oaxacan Nights

$13.00

As the Sun Goes Down

$15.00

Paloma

$11.00

House Marg

$11.00

Frozen Marg

$10.00

Cardillac Marg

$25.00

Rum Negroni

$15.00

Spicy Mule

$11.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Little Miss Popular

$14.00

Farewell For Now

$15.00

Cuba Libre

$12.00

Bloody Hell!

$12.00

El Presidente

$15.00

White Marlin

$13.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Combier Orange

$7.00+

Trenel Casis

$7.00+

Combier Le Bleu

$8.00+

Giffard Banana

$9.00+

Rothman & Winter Violettte

$7.00+

Cointreau

$11.00+

Grand Marnier

$11.00+

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$8.00+

Aperol

$8.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Select

$7.00+

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00+

Dolin Genepy

$8.00+

John D Taylor's Velevet Falernum

$7.00+

Nixta Corn Liqueur

$9.00+

St. George Spiced Pear

$8.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Fernet Branca Menta

$8.00+

Fernet Vallet

$8.00+

Averna

$9.00+

Cardamaro

$7.00+

Gustoso Blanco

$8.00+

Gustoso Anejado

$9.00+

Gustoso Guarapo

$9.00+

Probitas

$9.00+

RL Seale 10 year

$14.00+

Bacardi 4

$8.00+

Bacardi 8

$10.00+

Bacardi 10

$12.00+

Rhum Clement Canne Blue

$10.00+

Rhum Clement VSOP

$13.00+

Wray & Nephew

$10.00+

Novo Fogo Tanager

$12.00+

Lemon Hart 151

$12.00+

Scarlet Ibis

$10.00+

Well Made Rum

$8.00+

Goslings Old Rum

$22.00+

Foursquare Isonomy

$22.00+

Kettle One

$10.00+

Kettle One Citroen

$10.00+

Tito's

$10.00+

J. Rieger & Co. Vodka

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Wheatley

$12.00+

Skeptic Vodka

$10.00+

Well Made Vodka

$9.00+

Sazerac Rye

$20.00+

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve Rye

$14.00+

Angel's Envy Rye

$18.00+

Angle's Envy Bourbon

$15.00+

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$14.00+

Eagle Rare 10 year

$24.00+

Colonel E.H. Taylor BIB

$20.00+

Maker's Strother District

$40.00+

JTS Brown

$8.00+

Buffalo Trace

$12.00+

Weller Special Reserve

$12.00+

Elijah Craig

$10.00+

Oban 14

$14.00+

Glenfarclas 12

$14.00+

John Chester Ross KC Whiskey

$18.00+

Depaula (Monsatrell)

$9.00

Pas de Probleme (Pinot Noir)

$8.00

Flaco (Merlot)

$7.00

La Atalya Del Camino (Garnacha Tinterara/Monostrell)

$9.00

Giacondi (Pinot Grigio)

$7.00

O Fillio de Condesa (Albarino)

$8.00

Vega Sindoa (Chard)

$8.00

Saracco (Moscato)

$9.00

Terra Madi Blanc de Noir (Sparkling)

$9.00

Depaula (Monsatrell)

$32.00

Pas de Probleme (Pinot Noir)

$27.00

Flaco (Merlot)

$25.00

La Atalya Del Camino (Garnacha Tinterara/Monostrell)

$32.00

Giacondi (Pinot Grigio)

$24.00

O Fillio de Condesa (Albarino)

$30.00

Vega Sindoa (Chard)

$28.00

Saracco (Moscato)

$30.00

Terra Madi Blanc de Noir (Sparkling)

$32.00

ElVelo Blanco

$10.00+

ElVelo Reposado

$16.00+

Libelula

$8.00+

Pasote Reposado

$14.00+

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00+

Fortaleza Reposado

$18.00+

Tapatio Blanco

$12.00+

Tapatio Reposado

$14.00+

La Gritona Reposado

$12.00+

Arette Blanco

$8.00+

Arette Reposado

$10.00+

Roca Patron Reposado

$34.00+

La Gritona Can De La Calle

$6.00+

Pueblo Amigo Reposado

$8.00+

Lunazul Blanco

$7.00+

Patron Silver

$14.00+

Patron Reposado

$16.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00+

Banhez Ensamble

$8.00+

Banhez Tepextate

$20.00+

Banhez Pechuga

$22.00+

El Jogorio Espadin

$28.00+

Fidencio Ensamble

$16.00+

La Luna Cupreata

$12.00+

Origen Raiz Cenizo

$19.00+

Derrumbes Oaxaca

$15.00+

Derrumbes Zacatecas

$15.00+

Derrumbes Durango

$16.00+

La Venanosa Sierra Occidental

$19.00+

La Higuera Dasylirion

$10.00+

La Diablada Pisco

$11.00+

Carpano Antica

$9.00+

Timbal Sweet

$6.00+

Dolin Blanc

$6.00+

Bordiga Bianco

$8.00+

Corona Extra (Bottle)

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Pineapple Neutral

$6.00

Stone Beuna Vista

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Sol

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Jarritos Lime

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Food

Salsa Mexicana

$4.00

Salsa Rojo

$4.00

Salsa Verde

$5.00

TomTom

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

219 Southeast Main Street, Lake Lotawana, MO 64063

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Third Street Social - Lee's Summit
orange starNo Reviews
123 SE 3rd Street Lees Summit, MO 64064
View restaurantnext
Main Slice
orange starNo Reviews
235 SE Main Lees Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
Jazzy B's @ Arcade Alley
orange starNo Reviews
316 Southeast Douglas Street Lees Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
Arcade Alley
orange starNo Reviews
316 SE Douglas Lee Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
Libations & Company - 25 Southeast 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
25 Southeast 3rd Street Lees Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables - 321 SE Main St
orange starNo Reviews
321 SE Main St Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Lotawana

Hawaiian Bros - Lees Summit
orange star4.7 • 5,942
304 SE Missouri 291 Hwy Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 12 - Lee's Summit
orange star4.4 • 2,200
1720 NW Chipman Road Lee's Summit, MO 64081
View restaurantnext
Pearl Tavern - Lee's Summit
orange star4.4 • 1,558
1672 Chipman Lee's Summit, MO 64081
View restaurantnext
El Potro Lee's Summit - 210 sw Greenwich dr
orange star4.5 • 842
210 sw Greenwich dr Lees Summit, MO 64082
View restaurantnext
Love Coffee
orange star4.8 • 479
813 SW Lemans Ln Lee's Summit, MO 64082
View restaurantnext
Summit Grill - Lee's Summit
orange star4.0 • 217
4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY Lees Summit, MO 64064
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Lotawana
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston