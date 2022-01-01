A map showing the location of Calvary Church Naperville 9S200 Illinois Route 59View gallery

Calvary Church Naperville 9S200 Illinois Route 59

review star

No reviews yet

9S200 Illinois Route 59

Naperville, IL 60564

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Freshly Brewed Coffee

Regular Hot Coffee

$2.50+

Freshly Brewed Hot Starbucks Coffee

Decaf Hot Coffee

$2.50+

Freshly Brewed Hot Starbucks Coffee

Hot Drinks

Latte

$3.75+

Flavored Latte

$4.25+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.45+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso Macchiato

$2.35+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.55+

Mocha

$4.25+

White Mocha

$4.55+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.55+

Caramelado

$4.55+

Solo Espresso

$2.00

1 Shot of Espresso

Doppio Espresso

$2.50

2 Shots of Espresso

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Teavana Hot Tea Bag

$2.45

Iced Drinks

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Iced Flavored Latte

$4.25+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.45+

Iced Americano

$2.58+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$3.95+

Iced Caramelado

$4.55+

Iced Mocha

$4.25+

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.55+

Iced Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.55+

Shaken Espresso

$4.05+

Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

$4.55+

Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

$4.55+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Strawberry Acai Refresher

$4.00+

Pink Drink

$4.50+

Mango Dragonfruit Refresher

$4.00+

Dragon Drink

$4.50+

Iced Coffee

$2.60+Out of stock

Cold Blended Drinks

Frozen Frappe

$5.45+

Island Smoothie

$4.25+

Bottled Drinks

Smart Water

$2.00

Pure Life Water

$1.00

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.25

Tummy Yummys

$1.75

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$1.50Out of stock

Horizon Milk

$1.75Out of stock

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Protein Shake

$2.50

Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee

$2.00

Peace Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cherry Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$1.40

Bakery

Donut

$1.25

Muffin

$2.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.75

Sweet Street Baked Goods

$1.75

Otis Spunkmeyer Cookie

$1.10

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$2.00

Croissants

$2.25

Sweet Street Brownie

$1.75Out of stock

Snacks

Pure Protein Bar

$1.50

Nature Valley Bar

$1.00

Original Beef Stick

$1.00

Biscotti

$1.25

Clif Bar

$1.50

Kind Bar

$1.50

Trail Mix

$1.00

Power Up Trail Mix

$1.00

Sandwich Crackers

$1.25Out of stock

Candy

Candy Bar

$1.25

Chewing Gum

$1.35

Altoids

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9S200 Illinois Route 59, Naperville, IL 60564

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Strings Ramen - Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
4340 E New York St Aurora, IL 60504
View restaurantnext
Umai Aji-Ya - Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
4416 E New York St Aurora, IL 60504
View restaurantnext
Francesca’s Passaggio
orange starNo Reviews
3124 S. ROUTE 59 NAPERVILLE, IL 60564
View restaurantnext
Oberweis Dairy - Naperville South - Oberweis/That Burger Joint
orange starNo Reviews
2879 95th Street Naperville, IL 60564
View restaurantnext
TOCA Football - Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
1740 Quincy Ave Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
The Town Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 750
2681 E. New York Street Aurora, IL 60502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Naperville

Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
orange star4.5 • 4,283
175 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fiamme
orange star4.4 • 3,122
19 Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Naperville
orange star4.4 • 2,763
123 WATER STREET Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Quiubo
orange star4.5 • 2,421
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fontinas Italian Kitchen - 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131
orange star4.7 • 1,770
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Eggs Inc - Naperville
orange star4.4 • 1,718
220 S Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naperville
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston