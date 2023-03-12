- Home
Camilias Henderson Pass New 16075 Henderson pass
16075 Henderson pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Drinks Menu
Non-Alc Drinks
Small Fountain Drink
16oz
Large Fountain Dink
32oz
Small Iced Tea
16oz
Large Iced Tea
32oz
Coffee
16oz
Mexican Coke
Glass Orange Fanta
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Milk - 16oz
16oz
Chocolate Milk
Small Agua Fresca
16oz No refills
Large Agua Fresca
32oz. No refills
Arnold Palmer
Water
Plastic Bottle
To-Go Cup
Drinks
Beer
Food Menu
Tacos
Al Pastor
Asada
Plain, meat only
Asada a la Mexicana
Asada mixed with Pico de Gallo
Avocado Only Taco
Bacon & Egg
Bacon Only Taco
Barbacoa
Plain, meat only
Bean & Bacon
Bean & Cheese
Bean & Egg
Bean Only
Bean & Rice
Carne De Puerco en Chile Colorado
Carne Guisada
Carnitas
Chicharron
C. Chicharron w/Egg
Chilaquiles
Eggs, pico de gallo, chips & cheese
Choriquiles
Eggs, pico de gallo, chips, cheese & chorizo
Chorizo & Bean
Chorizo & Egg
Chorizo & Potatos
Country Sausage Only Taco
Country & Bean
Country & Egg
Country & Poatato
Country Ranchero
Cpuntry Sausage mixed with salsa ranchera
Egg Only Taco
Egg a la Mexicana
Egg mixed with pico de gallo
Egg & Cheese
Fajita - Beef
Grilled with bell peppers & onions
Fajita - Chicken
Grilled with bell peppers & onions
Ham & Egg
Machacado
Shredded dry beed, egg & pico de gallo
Migas
Eggs, chips & cheese
Nopalitos Only
Nopalitos & Egg
Nopalitos a la Mexicana
Nopales mixed w/ pico de gallo
Potato Only Taco
Potato & Bacon
Potato & Bean
Potato & Cheese
Porkchop Only Taco
Picadillo
Pollo Guisado
Papa Ranchera
Papa a la Mexicana
Potatos mixed with pico de gallo
Potato & Egg
Breakfast Plates
Bacon & Egg Plate
Mixed bacon & eggs, served with beans, potatos & two tortillas
Barbacoa & Eggs
Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas
Chilaquiles Plate
Eggs, pico, chips and cheese. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas.
Choriquiles Plate
Eggs, pico, chips, cheese and chorizo. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas.
Chorizo & Egg Plate
Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas
Country & Egg Plate
Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas
Huevos a la Mexicana Plate
Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas
Huevos Divorciados
One egg topped w/ red sause and one topped with green sauce. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs topped with salsa ranchera. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.
Machacado & Eggs
Scrambled eggs mixed with shredded, dried beef, and pico de gallo. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.
Meat Lovers
Bacon, country sausage, ham, two eggs cooked to your liking, and two small pancakes.
Migas Plate
Scrambled eggs mixed with tortillas chips and topped with melted cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.
Oatmeal
Served with a side of white toast.
Omelette a la Mexicana
Scrambled egg omelette filled with pico de gallo topped with melted cheese.Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.
Pancake Special
Two pancakes, two eggs, and your choice of bacon or ham.
Pancake Triple
Pork Chop & Eggs
Two eggs cooked to your liking with a grilled pork chop. Served with breakfast potatoes, beans, and two tortillas.
1 Pancake
2 Pancakes
Burritos & Tortas
Breakfast Burrito
Choose 3 ingridients. Additional items, extra charge.
Breakfast Torta
Choose 3 ingridients. Additional items, extra charge.
Lunch Burrito
Comes with rice and beans inside, and your choice of meat
Lunch Torta
Comes with lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise, and your choice of meat
Appetizers
Chips & Queso ToGO
Chooze a Size
Chips & Guac ToGO
Chooze a Size
Chips & Salsa ToGO
8oz Queso Dip (Small)
16oz Queso Dip (Large)
Botana Special
Bean and cheese nachos, two flautas, and quesadillas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños. Add fajitas to nachos or quesadilla for extra charge.
Combo Camilas
One cheese enchilada, one chalupa, and one puffy taco.
Chips Before 11AM
Fajita Nachos
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.
1/2 Order of Nachos
1/2 Order of Bean & Cheese Nachos
Queso Flameado
Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with chorizo. Served with six tortillas.
Soups
Small Menudo
Served with cilantro, onions, and two tortillas.
Large Menudo
Served with cilantro, onions, and two tortillas.
Small Tortilla Soup
Chicken breast with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, white cheese, and rise inside. Served with tortillas chips and avocado slices on the side.
Large Tortilla Soup
Chicken breast with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, white cheese, and rise inside. Served with tortillas chips and avocado slices on the side.
Caldo de Pollo
Chicken breast served with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, and rice inside.
Caldo de Res
Served with carrots, zucchini, potatoes, cabbage, and rice on the side.
Lunch & Dinner Plates
#1 - Enchiladas
Three cheese, beef, or chicken enchiladas, with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#2- Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#3 - Big Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and beef or chicken fajitas, with a side of guacamole salad and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
#4- Crispy Tacos
Three ground beef or shredded chicken tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
#5- Enchiladas Rancheras
Three chicken or beef enchiladas topped with red salsa ranchera, and white cheese with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
#6- Big Burrito
Beef or chicken with rice and beans inside topped with either red gravy or quest dip. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream on the side.
#7- Chalupas
Two chalupas topped with beans, shredded chicken or picadillo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
#8 - Puffy Tacos
Two beef or chicken puffy tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
#9- Mini Tacos
Four asada or al pastor mini tacos served with charro beans, cilantro, and onions (fresh and grilled).
#10 - Porkchops
Two pork chops with a side of lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#11- Asada a la Mexicana
Asada grilled with pico de gallo, served with guacamole salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#12- Gorditas
Two beef or chicken Gorditas filled with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
#13- Carne Guisada
Tender seasoned beef tips in gravy served with salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#14- Milanesa
Breaded beef steak, served with fried potatoes, guacamole salad, rice, borracho beans, and two tortillas.
#15-Flautas
Three flautas served with guacamole, sour cream, salad, rice, and beans.
#16 - Fajitas
Your choice of beef or chicken, served with borracho beans, guacamole salad, rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#17 - Deluxe Combo
Carne asada, two cheese enchiladas, one (beef or chicken) puffy taco, and guacamole salad. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#18 - Mexican Combo
Two cheese enchiladas, one pork tamale, one (beef or chicken) puffy taco with lettuce and tomato. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#19 - Enchiladas & Carne Guisada Combo
Two cheese enchiladas and a portion of carne guisada. Served with lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#20- Enchiladas & Fajitas
Two cheese enchiladas and your choice of beef or chicken fajitas with guacamole salad. Served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#21 - Parrillada For Two
Plate for two. Beef or chicken fajitas with grilled shrimp and country sausage. Served with two cheese enchiladas, guacamole salad, rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
#22 - Chile Relleno
Your choice of beef or cheese, topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#23 - Enchiladas en Mole
Three white meat chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce and white cheese. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#24 - Carne de Puerco en Chile Colorado
Served with lettuce and tomato, rice, beans, and two tortillas.
#25 - Taco Salad
Your choice of beef or chicken, served on a bed of lettuce, with tomato, guacamole, and sour cream in our fresh tortilla bowl.
#26 - Camilas Bowl
Borracho beans, rice, your choice of meat topped with guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with two tortillas.
#27 - Burrito Mar & Tierra
Large burrito with shrimp, beef or chicken fajita, rice and beans inside. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream on the side. No substitutions.
#28 - Tex-Mex Combo
Two cheese, beef, or chicken enchiladas, and one beef or chicken crispy taco. Served with a side of lettuce and tomato, rice beans, and two tortillas.
Childrens Plates
Kids Enchilada Plate
One cheese enchilada, served with rice, beans, and two tortillas.
Kids Quesadilla Plate
One single tortilla quesadilla served with rice and beans. Add fajitas to quesadilla for an additional charge.
Kids Crispy Taco Plate
One beef or shredded chicken, served with rice and beans.
Chicken Tenders
Served with French fries.
Seafood
Fried Fish Plate
Two breaded and fried tilapia filets, served with French fries, rice, toast, pickles, and a side of tarter sauce.
Small Shrimp Cocktail
Served in our delicious Mexican style cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and crackers on the side.
Large Shrimp Cocktail
Served in our delicious Mexican style cocktail sauce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, and crackers on the side.
Burgers
TO GO - Side Orders
Avocado Side
Borracho Beans
Side of Bacon
2 Strips
Side of Ham
Side of Country Sausage
8oz
Chile Toreado
Tortilla Order
Choose Quantity
Order of Toast
Order Pan de Torta
Guacamole
Chips & Queso ToGO
Chooze a Size
Chips & Guac ToGO
Chooze a Size
Chips & Salsa ToGO
Chopped Tomato
Cilantro Side
Fresh Jalapeno Side
Nopalitos Side
Pickled Jalapenos Side
Side Of Lettuce
SD-Chopped Onion
Side of Grilled Onions
8oz
SD-Pico de G.
Breakfast Potatoes
Refried Beans
Salsa Ranchera
Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Sour Cream
Rice
Tortilla Order
Choose Quantity
A la Carte
Bean & Cheese Chalupa a la Cart
Picadillo Chalupa a la Cart
Shredded Chicken Chalupa a la Cart
Enchilada a la Cart
Enchilada Verde a la Cart
Enchilada Ranchera a la Cart
Mole Enchilada a la Cart
Tamal a la Cart
Chile Relleno a la Cart
Filled with beef or cheese
Mini Taco a la Cart
Crispy Taco a la Cart
Gordita a la Cart a la Cart
Beef or chicken
Flauta a la Cart
Small Quesdailla a la Cart
Large Quesadilla a la Cart
Egg a la Cart a la Cart
Puffy a la Cart
Family Orders
Fajita Family Order
1 lb. of beef, chicken, or mix fajitas, 16oz. of borracho beans, and rice. Comes with guacamole salad, six tortillas, chips and salsa.
Barbacoa Family Order
1 lb. of fresh, all meat barbacoa, 16oz of refried beans, 16oz of potatoes, 6 tortillas, cilantro, and onions.
Fajitas by the Pound
Barbacoa by the Pound
Comes with cilantro, and onions only.
DINE IN - Side Orders
Avocado Side
Choose a Size
Side of Bacon
2 Strips
Side of Ham
Side of Country Sausage
8oz
Borracho Beans
8oz
Chile Toreado
Guacamole Side
Choose a Size
Queso Dip
Choose a Size
Side of Chopped Tomato
Choose a Size
Side of Cilantro
Choose a Size
Fresh Jalapeno
Choose a Size
Nopalitos
8oz
Pickled Jalapenos
Choose a Size
Side of Lettuce
Side of Fresh Onions
Choose a Size
Side of Grilled Onions
8oz
Pico de Gallo
Choose a Size
Breakfast Potatoes
8oz
Queso dip
Choose a Size
Refried Beans
8oz
Salsa Ranchera
8oz
Shredded Y. Cheese
Choose a Size
Sour Cream
Choose a Size
Rice
Tortilla Order
Choose Quantity
Order of Toast
Order Pan de Torta
Desserts
Daily Specials
Monday Specials
Tuesday Specials
MIX Fajitas Special
Wednesday Specials
Thursday Specials
Chicken Mole Plate
Flauta Special
Friday Specials
Choriquiles Plate
Eggs, pico, chips, cheese and chorizo. Served with beans, potatos and two tortillas.
Enchiladas Poblanas
12 Taco Special
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friendly and family oriented with homemade, fresh food every day!
16075 Henderson pass, San Antonio, TX 78232