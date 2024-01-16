Capers
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
14726 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Junk Food and Friends - Detroit - DET
No Reviews
14119 East 7 Mile Road Detroit, MI 48205
View restaurant
Sweetie Marie's - 23055 Gratiot Avenue
No Reviews
23055 Gratiot Avenue Eastpointe, MI 48021
View restaurant
Legends Coney Express - 17821 E 9 Mile Rd.
No Reviews
17821 E 9 Mile Rd. Eastpointe, MI 48021
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Detroit
Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurant
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurant