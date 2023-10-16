Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Toasted Bread with Garlic Butter

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Mozzarella Cheese breaded and fried

Chicken Wings(7)

$11.99

Choice of Sauce

Bucket Of Wings(16)

$24.99

Choice of Sauce

Chicken Fingers(5)

$11.50

Breaded Chicken Tenders

Bucket Of Fingers(15)

$31.99

Breaded Chicken Tenders

Fried Ravioli(5)

$10.99

Cheese Ravioli Breaded and Deep Fried

Spinach Roll

$11.99

Sauteed Spinach, Garlic, Olive Oil, and Mozzerella Cheese

Pepperoni Roll

$11.99

Pepperoni and Mozzarella

Garlic Knots

$5.99+

Baked Dough tossed in Garlic and oil

Meatball Dish

$9.99

4 Meatballs and Marinara

Fries

$6.99

Plain, Garlic Parmesan, or Hot

Soup

Pasta Fagioli

$4.99+

Salads

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers

Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Marinated and grilled zucchini and Eggplant, Salami, Ham, Mozzarella, and Fresh Mozzarella

Greek Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, and Feta Cheese

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Romain Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons

Chopped Salad

$11.99

Mixed Greens, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella, Marinated and roasted Vegetables, and Tomatoes

Caprese Salad

$10.99

Cliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive oil, and Balsalmic Glaze

Stromboli/Calzone

Original Stromboli

$12.99

Salami, Pepperoni, ham, and Mozzarella Cheese

Calzone Cheese

$12.99

Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese

BYO Stromboli

$12.99

Spinach Calzone

$12.99

Spinach, ricotta and mozzarella

Daily Specials

LgCheese Pizza (Bkt Wing16)

$40.99

LgCheese Pizza (Bkt Finger15)

$43.99

Lg Cheese Pizza (10 Wings)

$28.99

Lg Cheese Pizza (10 Knots)

$21.99

Lg Cheese Pizza (15 Fingers 8 Knots)

$49.99

Sm Cheese Pizza (5 Knots)

$14.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.99

Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella, and Marinara

Meatball Parmigiana

$11.99

Meatballs and Marinara topped with Parmesan, and Mozzarella Cheese

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Sliced NY Steak, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese

Sausg Pepper Onion Sub

$11.99

Sausage, Onions, and green Peppers

Italian Sub

$10.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, and Italian Dressing

Dessert

Cannoli

$5.99

Zeppole

$12.99

Fried Dough with powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, Raspberry Sauce, and Chocolate Sauce

Pasta

Pasta With Marinara

$12.99

Rigatoni Carmine

$16.99

Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Ham, and Pease in creamy tomato sauce

Spaghetti Meatball

$14.99

Baked Ziti

$16.99

Penne Pasta, ricotta, Marinara, and Mozzarella cheese

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Filled with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Chicken Parm Pasta

$18.99

Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella, and Marinara

Kids Menu

Kids Fingers And Fries

$6.99

Kids Wings And Fries

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Sides

4oz Ranch

$1.25

Side 2 Meatballs

$4.50

Side Chicken

$4.95

Side Blue Cheese

$1.53

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Alfredo

$1.95

20 oz Ranch

$6.95

20 oz Marinara

$6.95

20 Italian

$6.95

Side Ricotta

$2.95

1 Meatball

$2.25

Side Of Hot Sauce

$1.25

Side Of Mild Sauce

$1.25

Side Of Teriyaki

$1.25

Side Of Bbq

$1.25

Side Of Fetta

$1.95

Anchovies

$3.50

Personal Pizza

SM BBQ Pizza

$15.99

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

SM Greek Pizza

$16.99

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

SM Lasagna Pizza

$16.99

SM Carmine’s Special Pizza

$15.99

SM Margharita Pizza

$15.99

SM Meatlovers Pizza

$15.99

SM Cheese Pizza

$12.99

SM Veggie Pizza

$15.99

SM White Pizza

$16.99

SM White Primavera

$16.99

Large Pizza

Lg BBQ Pizza

$25.99

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.99

Lg Carmine’S Special Pizza

$25.99

Lg Greek Pizza

$26.99

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$24.99

Lg Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Lg Lasagna Pizza

$26.99

Lg Margharita Pizza

$24.99

Lg Meatlovers Pizza

$25.99

Lg Veggie Pizza

$25.99

Lg White Pizza

$27.99

Lg White Primavera

$27.99