Restaurant info

Mama Bird is a southern inspired kitchen and smokehouse. Our restaurant celebrates and revives what it means to be home-made and backyard-smoked with a fresh, modern take on traditional dishes. ​We invite guests to reminisce of a time gone by where southern homes and backyards were always open to welcome in neighbors or folks just passing through. From ole Dixie Fried Chicken to low’n-slow Smoked Texas Brisket. A home-cooked meal is always wholesome, hearty and good.