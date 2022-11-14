Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Carson's American Bistro Carson's American Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Commonwealth Blvd

Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chopped Salad
House Salad
Caesar Salad

Starters

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.95

crispy fried cauliflower, buffalo sauce, and green goddess dressing

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.95

with warm tortilla chips

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.95

with sautéed peppers, lemon, and garlic

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.95

with maple mustard, parmesan, and pecans

Mediterranean Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta

Mediterranean Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta

$14.95

Soup & Salad

Bacon Corn Chowder

Bacon Corn Chowder

$5.95+
House Salad

House Salad

$5.95

tomato, cucumber, white cheddar, and balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Hand-cut romaine lettuce, housemade Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$16.95

tomato, corn, egg, avocado, bacon, scallion, blue cheese, grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, and balsamic vinaigrette

Traverse Bay Salad

Traverse Bay Salad

$12.95

mixed baby greens, maple mustard dressing, dried cherries, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, and red onion

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

$13.95

with baby kale, farro, goat cheese, blackberry bourbon dressing, and spiced green pumpkin seeds

Veggie Soup Of The Day

$5.95+

Entrées

Bourbon Glazed Cedar Salmon

Bourbon Glazed Cedar Salmon

$29.95

served with smashed Yukon Gold potatoes and roasted broccoli

Pub Style Fish & Chips

Pub Style Fish & Chips

$23.95

served with french fries, tartar sauce, and creamy coleslaw

Parmesan Crusted Whitefish

Parmesan Crusted Whitefish

$26.95

roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and lemon caper beurre blanc

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$43.95

6 oz filet mignon served with crispy potato cake, fried onions, sautéed greens with leek and mushroom, and grilled asparagus with a peppercorn sauce

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$35.95

12 oz. herb-roasted prime rib served with smashed Yukon gold potatoes, roasted broccoli, au jus, and creamy horseradish sauce

Carson's Seared Ribeye

Carson's Seared Ribeye

$36.95

Aggressively seasoned and flat-top seared, served with salsa, fried onions, sweet potatoes, corn, roasted broccoli, and green pumpkin seed pesto

Carson's Bistro Burger

Carson's Bistro Burger

$16.95

fresh, 7 oz. ground beef patty seasoned and flat-top seared, with lettuce, tomato, french fries, and a pickle

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Buttermilk soaked fresh chicken breast is double-dipped, fried until crispy, and dressed with our spicy oil. Served on a brioche bun with mayo, shredded iceberg, and pickles.

Carson's Babyback Ribs

Carson's Babyback Ribs

$20.95+

Expertly trimmed baby back ribs, rubbed with our house seasoning and glazed with Carson's barbecue sauce, served with french fries and creamy coleslaw

Pecan Crusted Chicken

Pecan Crusted Chicken

$22.95

sautéed until golden and served with smashed Yukon Gold potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and Maple-mustard Beurre Blanc

Shrimp Gnocchi

Shrimp Gnocchi

$24.95

jumbo gulf shrimp, crisp potato dumplings, roasted pepper cream sauce, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, and green pumpkin seed pesto

Beef Stroganoff Fettuccine

Beef Stroganoff Fettuccine

$25.95

Rich braised beef ragout with onions and mushrooms enriched with sour cream served over fresh fettuccine pasta

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$14.95

Completely made from plants but eats like meat! Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun, & French fries.

Sides

Cast Iron Macaroni and Cheese

Cast Iron Macaroni and Cheese

$10.95

with chunky smoked bacon

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$7.95
Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$6.95
Roasted Broccoli

Roasted Broccoli

$6.95
Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

$3.95
French Fries

French Fries

$3.95
Seasonal Vegetables

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.95

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.95
Maple Créme Brülée

Maple Créme Brülée

$8.95

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Mocktail

$4.95

Bottled Non-Alcoholic

Sprecher Root Beer

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.95
Sprecher Orange Dream

Sprecher Orange Dream

$4.95
Fiji-Large

Fiji-Large

$6.95
Figi-small

Figi-small

$3.95
San Pellegrino-Large

San Pellegrino-Large

$6.95
San Pellegrino- Small

San Pellegrino- Small

$3.95

Juice

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$5.95

Tonic

$3.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

At Carson's American Bistro, you can expect to enjoy the highest quality ingredients expertly prepared by our culinary team. We take pride in sourcing the finest fresh ingredients available through our network of suppliers. We take pride in creating contemporary American fare with an eclectic flare.

Location

2000 Commonwealth Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Directions

Gallery
Carson's American Bistro image
Carson's American Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rappourt
orange starNo Reviews
2721 Plymouth Road Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurantnext
Casey's Tavern - Casey's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
304 Depot Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Tomukun Korean BBQ
orange star4.4 • 1,770
505 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Pizza House
orange starNo Reviews
618 Church Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Good Time Charley's
orange star3.6 • 691
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor

The Earle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,931
121 W Washington St Ste 101 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Haymaker Public House
orange star4.5 • 3,389
203 E WASHINGTON ST Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Scorchy's Burrito's - Cantina
orange star4.3 • 3,035
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
orange star4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
BTB Burrito
orange star4.4 • 2,414
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ann Arbor
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston