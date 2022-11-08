Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Vega Restaurant 13301 Ventura Boulevard

13301 Ventura Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 91423

Popular Items

Taco
Dozen Corn Tortillas
Large Chips and Salsa

Appetizers (L)

Guacamole Fresco (L)

Guacamole Fresco (L)

$14.75

Fresh avocado, fresh lime juice, tomato, cilantro, flour tortilla chips.

Flour Quesadilla (L)

$14.75

Monterey jack cheese, flour tortilla, guacamole, sour cream.

Classic Vega Combo (L)

Classic Vega Combo (L)

$17.75

Mini chimis, flour quesadillas, chicken flautas, beef taquitos, red avocado salsa, guacamole, sour cream.

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (L)

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (L)

$17.75

Diced shrimp, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, cocktail sauce.

Esquites (L)

Esquites (L)

$14.75

Corn Kernels, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro, chile, spices, fresh lime.

Taquitos con Guacamole (L)

$14.75

Shredded beef, corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream.

Taquitos de Juan (L)

Taquitos de Juan (L)

$15.75

Shredded chicken, flour tortilla, creamy red salsa, guacamole, sour cream

Mexican Pizza (L)

Mexican Pizza (L)

$16.75

Ground beef, refried beans, monterey jack cheese, parmesan cheese, black olives, pico de gallo, flour tortilla.

Supreme Vega Combo (L)

Supreme Vega Combo (L)

$17.75

Beef and chicken taquitos, black bean taquitos, mini chimis, flour quesadillas, monterey jack cheese, red avocado salsa, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, crema.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$8.75

Ensaladas y Tostadas (L)

Chopped Taco Salad (L)

$18.75

Grilled Chicken Breast or Ground Beef, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce Blend

Fajita Salad (L)

Fajita Salad (L)

$18.75

Marinated Chicken or Steak, Tomatoes Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Lettuce Blend

Mexican Chicken Caesar (L)

Mexican Chicken Caesar (L)

$18.75

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Asiago, Romaine, Croutons CV Cilantro Caesar Dressing

Kale and Jicama Salad (L)

Kale and Jicama Salad (L)

$18.75

Grilled Chicken Breast, Cotija Cheese Chopped Kale, Black Beans, Jicama, Cilantro Olive Oil, Fresh Lime, Roasted Pepitas Champagne Dressing

Avocado Salad (L)

Avocado Salad (L)

$16.75

Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Sliced Egg, Beets Carrots, Tomatoes, Lettuce Blend

Mixed Greens Salad (L)

$9.50

Lettuce Blend, Beets, Carrots, Tomatoes

Tostada Chiquita (L)

Tostada Chiquita (L)

$14.50

Beef Chorizo, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Beets, Parmesan Cheese Casa Vega Vinaigrette, Corn Tostada

Soups (L)

Albondigas (L)

Albondigas (L)

$8.50

Homemade Beef Meatballs, Carrots, Potatoes, Celery, Green Onion

Tortilla Soup (L)

Tortilla Soup (L)

$8.50

Chicken, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Carrots, Potatoes, Celery, Tortilla Strips

Combos (L)

#1 House Combo (L)

#1 House Combo (L)

$22.00

Choice of 2 Items, includes spanish rice and refried beans

#2 House Combo (L)

$26.00

Choice of 3 Items, includes spanish rice and refried beans

House Specials (L)

Tres Tacos Chicos (L)

Tres Tacos Chicos (L)

$22.00

Choice of: Carne Asada, Al Pastor, Grilled Chicken Avocado Salsa, Cilantro, Onions, Corn Tortillas

Pollo Asado (L)

Pollo Asado (L)

$26.00

½ All Natural Grilled Chicken, Tomatillo Salsa Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas

Pollo en Mole (L)

Pollo en Mole (L)

$26.00

½ All Natural Chicken, Red Onions, Sesame Seeds Red Mole Sauce, Tortillas

Chicken Flautas Rancheras (L)

Chicken Flautas Rancheras (L)

$21.00

Shredded Chicken, Flour Tortilla, Chile con Queso Guacamole, Sour Cream

Fajitas (L)

Fajitas (L)

$26.00

Marinated Chicken Breast or Steak, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Onions, Tortillas Guacamole, Sour Cream

Sopes con Carne (L)

Sopes con Carne (L)

$25.00

Steak, Parmesan Cheese, Refried Beans Lettuce, Tomatoes, Salsa Roja, Pico de Gallo Cornmeal Cakes

Carnitas de Puerco (L)

Carnitas de Puerco (L)

$26.00

Seasoned braised pork, salsa verde, guacamole, pico de gallo

Casa Vega Molcajete (L)

Casa Vega Molcajete (L)

$27.00

Sliced Flank Steak, Chicken Breast, Tiger Shrimp Grilled Chile Relleno, Green Onion, Guacamole BBQ Enchilada Sauce, Sour Cream, Tortillas

Taquitos Rancheros (L)

$21.00

Shredded beef, corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream.

Carne Chile Colorado (L)

Carne Chile Colorado (L)

$26.00

Beef, Onion, Cilantro, Red Chile Sauce, Tortillas

Carne Asada con Enchilada (L)

$27.00

Flank Steak, Cheese Enchilada Grilled Anaheim Chile, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Sonora Tacos (L)

Sonora Tacos (L)

$22.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole Sour Cream, Flour Shells

The Vega Rib Eye Steak (L)

The Vega Rib Eye Steak (L)

$27.00

Grilled All-Natural Rib Eye, Guacamole Sour Cream, Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream -

Picado Special (L)

$29.00

Diced Chicken Breast or Steak, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers Onions, Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Seafood Specials (L)

Crab & Shrimp Tostadas (L)

Crab & Shrimp Tostadas (L)

$26.00

Crab, Shrimp, Avocado, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Mayo, Corn Tostadas

Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas (L)

$26.00

Crab, Shrimp, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa Verde Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Lobster Enchiladas (L)

Lobster Enchiladas (L)

$32.00

Lemon Garlic Lobster, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa Verde, Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream -

Tacos de Pescado (L)

$26.00

Beer-Battered Halibut, Cabbage Creamy Guacamole Sauce, Pico de Gallo Corn Tortillas

Burritos (L)

Special "Oven Style" Burrito (L)

Special "Oven Style" Burrito (L)

$18.00

Chicken or Beef, topped with Enchilada Sauce Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Refried Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream

Burrito Empanada (L)

$18.00

Deep Fried Burrito Carnitas, Chile Verde, Shredded Chicken or Beef Monterey Jack Cheese, Spanish Salsa Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Burrito Chile Colorado (L)

$18.00

Beef, Red Chile Sauce, Refried Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream -

Bean Burrito (L)

$15.00

Refried Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese , Salsa Roja Guacamole, Sour Cream

Burrito Ranchero (L)

$18.00

Chicken, Refried Beans, Chile Con Queso Guacamole, Sour Cream

Carnitas Burrito (L)

$18.00

Carnitas, Monterey Jack Cheese, Refried Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream

Chile Verde Burrito (L)

$20.00

Slow-Simmered Pork in Tomatillo Salsa, Monterey Jack Cheese, Beans, Tomatillo Salsa, Flour Tortilla Guacamole, Sour Cream

Carne Asada Burrito (L)

$19.00

Marinated Steak, Refried Beans Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo

Chicken Burrito (L)

$18.75

Vegetarian (L)

Vegetarian Mexican Pizza (L)

Vegetarian Mexican Pizza (L)

$15.00

Soy Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese, Parmesan, Black Beans Black Olives, Pico de Gallo, Crispy Flour Tortilla

Black Bean Taquito Plate (L)

Black Bean Taquito Plate (L)

$14.00

Black Beans, Cotija Cheese, Shredded Lettuce Avocado Salsa, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Corn Tortilla

Veggie Burrito (L)

$16.00

Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Vegetarian Spanish Rice, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms Tomato, Red Onion, Vegetarian Spanish Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Enchiladas Rancheras (L)

$22.00

Monterey Jack Cheese, Chile Con Queso Corn Tortillas Guacamole, Sour Cream

Enchiladas de Espinaca (L)

$22.00

Sauteed Spinach, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa Verde Corn Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream -

Egg Plates (L)

Huevos Rancheros Frescos

Huevos Rancheros Frescos

$16.75

Sunny Side Up Eggs, Sliced Avocado, Black Beans Pico de Gallo, Corn Tostada

Huevos Rancheros

$16.75

Sunny Side Up Eggs, Salsa Ranchera, Guacamole Sour Cream, Corn Tortilla

Machaca con Huevo

Machaca con Huevo

$16.75

Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Beef Spices, Tortillas

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$16.75

Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Pico De Gallo Strips of Corn Tortillas, Sour Cream -

Breakfast Burrito

$16.75

Scrambled Eggs, Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Chile Con Queso

Grill (L)

CV Bowl (L)

CV Bowl (L)

$18.00

Grilled Chicken or Carne Asada Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Beans Spanish Rice, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatillo Salsa Guacamole, Sour Cream -

Casa Vega Hamburger (L)

$14.50

All-Beef Patty, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato Onion, Hawaiian Bun -

Grilled Poblano Sandwich (L)

Grilled Poblano Sandwich (L)

$14.50

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Pepper Jack Cheese, Poblano & Anaheim Chile Garlic Aioli, Hawaiian Bun -

A La Carte

Taco

$8.00

Crab & Shrimp Enchilada

$11.00

Tamal

$8.00

Enchilada Ranchera

$9.00

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Enchilada

$8.00

Beans

$5.00

Chile Relleno

$8.00

Chile Verde

$13.00

Tortillas with Butter

$3.00

Lobster Enchilada

$20.00

Beans/Rice

$8.00

Carne Asada

$16.00

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$9.50

Classic Mexican Caramel Egg Custard

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$9.50

Vanilla Ice Cream Rolled in Honey, Corn Flakes, Sugar Cinnamon Lightly Fried

Churros for a Crowd

Churros for a Crowd

$12.50

Double Order Churros de Rafael Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Papa's Grande Sundae

Papa's Grande Sundae

$18.75

5 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream, Warm Churros Salted Caramel Sauce, Whip Cream, Chocolate Sauce To be shared family style for groups of 4 or more

Kids Menu

Kids Meal

$12.00

Sides

Sour Cream

$0.00+

Guacamole

$0.00+

Cheese

$0.00+

Jalapeños

$0.00+

Mole Brown

$2.75+

Onions

$0.00+

Cilantro

$0.00+

Chiles Torrado

$1.25

French Fries

$4.95

Pico De Gallo

$0.00+

Large Chips and Salsa

$10.00

CV Salsa

$4.00+

Flour Chips

$1.00+

Casa Vega Margaritas

Casa Vega Margarita

Casa Vega Margarita

$13.50
Guava Margarita

Guava Margarita

$14.95
Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$14.95

To-Go Margarita 6 Pack

Black Lime Margaritas

$15.75

Soda

Coca Cola

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$5.50

Juice

Pink Lemonade

$4.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.50

Water

Bottled Water Still

$7.00

Bottled Water Sparkling

$7.00

Energy

Coffee

$4.50

Red Bull

$7.00

Milk

$5.00

Tea

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Jamaica

$4.00

Trays

Mini Taco Tray

$40.00

Crispy Taco Tray

$63.00

Mini Burrito Tray

$70.00

Enchilada Tray

$63.00

Vega Combo Tray

$98.00

Tamale Tray

$49.00

Fajita Tray

$108.00

Chicken Caesar Tray

$87.00

Chopped Taco Salad

$87.00

Crispy Taco Tray (Copy) (Copy)

$126.00

Mini Taco Tray (Copy) (Copy)

$88.00

Mini Burrito Tray (Copy) (Copy)

$144.00

Enchilada Tray (Copy) (Copy)

$126.00

Vega Combo Tray (Copy) (Copy)

$195.00

Tamale Tray (Copy) (Copy)

$98.00

Fajita Tray (Copy) (Copy)

$216.00

Chicken Caesar Tray (Copy) (Copy)

$173.00

Chopped Taco Salad Tray (Copy) (Copy)

$173.00

Party Platter Sides

Pint Refried Beans

$8.00

Pint Black Beans

$8.00

Pint Guacamole

$18.00

Pint Pico de Gallo

$12.00

Pint Rice

$8.00

Pint Sour Cream

$10.00

Dozen Corn Tortillas

$7.00

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$7.00

Large Chips & Pint of Salsa

$15.00

Quart Of Rice

$12.00

Quart Of Beans

$12.00

Soup

Pint Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Pint Albondigas

$12.00

Pint Chile con Queso

$12.00

Quart Tortilla Soup

$22.00

Quart Albondigas

$22.00

Quart Chile con Queso

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Family owned Mexican restaurant established in 1956 that specializes in feel-good food that is always fresh and homemade.

Location

13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91423

Directions

