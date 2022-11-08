Casa Vega Restaurant 13301 Ventura Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Family owned Mexican restaurant established in 1956 that specializes in feel-good food that is always fresh and homemade.
Location
13301 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant
Mistral Sherman Oaks - 13422 Ventura Blvd
4.8 • 2,190
13422 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurant