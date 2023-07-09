Castle Island Brewing Company - South Boston

Restaurant info

Castle Island Brewing brings award-winning beers to its namesake neighborhood. Housed at Iron Works, site of the former Cole Hersee Company, Castle Island's new taproom sports 20+ different draft beers, live entertainment, an outdoor patio and mouthwatering eats, courtesy of Bardo's Bar Pizza. Located inside Castle Island's South Boston taproom, Bardo's was named Best New South Shore-style Bar Pizza in 2021, and serves up house made bar pizzas, chicken cutlet sandwiches, wings, salads and other shareables.

Website