Castle Island Brewing Company - South Boston

No reviews yet

10 Old Colony Ave

Boston, MA 02127

Popular Items

Cheese

Cheese

$12.00

Classic South Shore Style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and sharp cheddar cheese blend

Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams

$17.00

Classic South Shore Style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, sharp cheddar cheese blend, pepperoni, hot honey, ricotta

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.00

South shore style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend, and pepperoni

Beer and Other Beverages

NA Bev

Hibiscus Ginger Kombucha

Hibiscus Ginger Kombucha

$5.50
Jasmine Lavender Kombucha

Jasmine Lavender Kombucha

$5.50
Mexican Cola

Mexican Cola

$3.75
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.75
Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$3.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.75
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00
Pineapple Chamomile Kombucha

Pineapple Chamomile Kombucha

$5.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.75

Retail Cans

American Lager 4pk

American Lager 4pk

$13.20

Brewed distinctively for the everyday, this classic American Lager is light and crisp, and will have you reaching for another sip. (5.2% ABV)

Big Ern 4pk

Big Ern 4pk

$17.20

Double IPA. Big Ern is our Citra & Mosaic loaded DIPA, an homage to our favorite cinematic bowling villains Ernie "Big Ern" McCracken. A legend of its own, this beer delivers crushability with power hop swagger. Boasting aromas of mango, blueberry, grapefruit, and pineapple. (8.5% ABV)

Bohemian Shine 4pk

Bohemian Shine 4pk

$13.20

Czech Pilsner: Pilsners kick ass, no question about it. Our tribute to this style, Bohemian Shine, is a pilsner beer that has us beaming with pride. Clean and crisp with a slight malt sweetness, this award-winning beer shatters the label of simplicity and puts the style’s nuance on full blast. (4.9% ABV)

Candlepin 4pk

Candlepin 4pk

$13.20

Pale Ale: Candlepin is an anytime beer. Scratch that- Candlepin is an everytime beer. We brew it with Columbus and Citra for big hop flavor in a tight, crushable, easy drinking package. No need to wait your turn; just crack, sip, repeat. (4.4% ABV)

Castillo Lime 4pk

Castillo Lime 4pk

$17.20

A thirst-quenching light corn lager with zesty aromas and flavors of citrus lime thanks to 100% pure lime juice, dosed to taste just before packaging. So refreshing… (4.5% ABV)

Core Sample Two 6pk

Core Sample Two 6pk

$20.00

A one-of-a-kind release. Pick up our Castle Island Core Sample. 1 can each of Keeper, Fiver, Hi Def, Lager, Bohemian Shine, White

Crooked Cow Prints 4pk

Crooked Cow Prints 4pk

$17.20

Our collaboration with J.P Licks. Salted Caramel Coffee-Inspired Blonde Stout. (6.5% ABV) (Contains Lactose)

Fiver 4pk

Fiver 4pk

$17.20

New England IPA: A juicy, tropical IPA supported by Citra, Simcoe, and El Dorado. Best part? Five percent of all sales from this beer go to help great causes in our community and beyond. Feel good about making it a Fiver, because this beer gives back. (6.3% ABV)

Going Bridge 4pk

Going Bridge 4pk

$17.20

Step up to the box with this soft and juicy IPA that balances sweet notes of pineapple and lemon citrus. Fermented w/ Sunburst Chico yeast and DH'd with Lemondrop, BRU-1, and Citra. This beer is looking to go bridge right from jump street. Don't become a pair of shoes... (6.0% ABV)

Hi-Def 4pk

Hi-Def 4pk

$17.20

Hazy DIPA: Emanating from the tanks with a juicy burst of tropical hops, Hi-Def hits with huge flavors of fresh melon, papaya, and tangerine. A touch of honey malt and heaping doses of Citra, Mosaic, and Idaho 7 keep this year-round crusher beautifully balanced for a seriously smooth sip. (8.4% ABV)

Keeper 4pk

Keeper 4pk

$13.20

New Age IPA: Our flagship India Pale Ale is smooth but punchy; balanced yet intense. (6.5% ABV)

Sweet Sandia 4pk

Sweet Sandia 4pk

$17.20

Kettle-soured ale brewed with watermelon flavoring and conditioned on hibiscus flowers to impart a fitting fruit juice complexion. Sweet and sour with a potent candy watermelon aroma and flavor. (7.2% ABV)

The Fiz: Pomegranate 4pk

The Fiz: Pomegranate 4pk

$13.20

Pomegranate Seltzer. (4.2% ABV)

White Ale 4pk

White Ale 4pk

$13.20

White Ale: Brewed with Valencia orange and coriander, this bright, beautiful award-winning American White Ale will send your thoughts straight to the orange grove. (5.4% ABV)

Patio Days 4pk

Patio Days 4pk

$17.20

Tropical fruit-forward, double-dry hopped oat pale ale. Golden Promise base malt along with a hefty blend of flaked and malted oats provide a comfy setting to a vibrant pairing of Nectaron and Vic Secret hops. (4.8%)

Growlers

Empty 32 oz Growler

$3.00

Empty 32oz branded growler. Purchase it to fill and re-fill... or just use it to decorate your house... the options are endless

Empty 64oz Growler

$5.00

Empty 64oz branded growler. Purchase it to fill and re-fill... or just use it to decorate your house... the options are endless

American Lager Growler

American Lager. Clean and crisp with a full malt backbone. Silver medal winner at GABF 2018. (5.2% ABV)

Big Ern Growler

Double IPA. Big Ern is our Citra & Mosaic loaded DIPA, an homage to our favorite cinematic bowling villains Ernie "Big Ern" McCracken. A legend of its own, this beer delivers crushability with power hop swagger. Boasting aromas of mango, blueberry, grapefruit, and pineapple. (8.5% ABV)

Bob's Your Uncle Growler

A sessionable yet full bodied English Bitter ale. Artisanal made floor-malted marris otter and a dynamic blend of crystal malt creates a wonderful baked bread and biscuity body. Balanced with herbaceous and floral hop aromas and a clean bitterness. (5.1% ABV)

Bohemian Shine Growler

Hop-forward Czech pils. "Bo Shine" is a house favorite. GABF 2019 gold metal winner. (4.9% ABV)

Candlepin Growler

American Pale Ale. Named for the New England classic, this Citra-heavy pale ale is low on alc but high on flavor. (4.4% ABV)

Castillo Lime Growler

A thirst-quenching light corn lager with zesty aromas and flavors of citrus lime thanks to 100% pure lime juice, dosed to taste just before packaging. So refreshing… (4.5% ABV)

Dank Sinatra Growler

Rye Double IPA: A CIBC favorite, this DIPA features flaked rye along with classic West Coast hop varieties such as Simcoe, Chinook, CTZ, and Citra. Dank, resinous, and citrusy with a subtle-spicy kick. (8.2% ABV)

Fiver Growler

Hazy IPA. Hazy, juicy, and tropical with a dry finish. 5% of sales of this beer go directly back to charity. (6.3% ABV)

Goats Don't Float Growler

DDH hazy IPA featuring Galaxy, Cashmere, Citra, and Simcoe hops. Fresh cut lemongrass was steeped in the whirlpool, allowing lemon citrus oils to immerse themselves into the wort before cooling for fermentation. (5.7% ABV)

Hi-Def Growler

Double IPA. This bodacious double IPA leans in Idaho 7 hops for massive flavors of pineapple and peach. (8.4% ABV)

I See Blue Growler

Blueberry Ale: A glorious looking, creamy blueberry laden tart fruit ale with subtle notes of Ceylon cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla beans. (5.1% ABV) *Contains lactose

Keeper Growler

IPA. Our flagship IPA, this hop bomb balances citrus and pine flavors with a tempered bitterness. (6.5% ABV)

Modern Gem: Citrine Edition Growler

Lemon Hard Seltzer. Citrine properties emanate positivity and joy. This radiant seltzer is uplifting with notes of limoncello. (4.2% ABV)

Strange Arrangement Growler

India Pale Lager. Collaboration brew with Remnant Brewing Co. (Somerville, MA). Drinks clean and crisp with notes of floral citrus. Features Michigan-grown Centennial, Citra, and Simcoe hops. (6.9% ABV)

Sweet Sandia Growler

Watermelon Hibiscus Sour: Kettle Soured ale brewed with watermelon and conditioned on hibiscus flowers to impart a fitting fruit juice complexion. Sweet and sour with a potent candy watermelon aroma and flavor. (7.2% ABV)

The Fiz: Pomegranate Growler

Pomegranate Seltzer. (4.2% ABV)

Time Tough Growler

Dark and inviting American porter boasting deliciously complex flavors of rich chocolate, roasted coffee, and dark fruits. Medium-light mouthfeel with a mildly sweet finish. (5.6% ABV)

West 7th Fadeaway Growler

Looking for a west coast pale ale but only one will do? Then enjoy this breezy, tropical take on one of our favorite styles. Fermented w/ Sunburst Chico (Berkeley Yeast -Berkeley, CA) and DH'd w/ HBC 586 and Simcoe Cryo that melt sweet flavors of ripe pineapple, lemon/citrus, mango, and grapefruit. (5.5% ABV)

White Ale Growler

Belgian-Style Wheat Beer. Super smooth Belgian-style wheat beer brewed with orange, coriander, and pink peppercorns. (5.4% ABV)

Overpriced Strawberries Growler

This hazy, fruited IPA boasts over 1lb per gallon of ripe strawberry puree and dry hopped with Strata and Belma hops. Fermented with Sundew Ale yeast from Omega Yeast (St Louis, MO) for a more pure, juicy red-fruit flavor medley. (6.4% ABV)

Food

Pizza

BBQ Pit & Pickle

BBQ Pit & Pickle

$17.00

Citrus chipotle bbq pork, pickles, bacon, house pizza cheese, red onions

Bigge Shrimps

Bigge Shrimps

$17.50

Garlicy Shrimp, Arugula, Basil Aioli (Oil Base)

Buffa-WHOA!!!

Buffa-WHOA!!!

$17.00

Buffalo chicken, house cheese blend, blue cheese, scallions

Cheese

Cheese

$12.00

Classic South Shore Style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and sharp cheddar cheese blend

Cluckin' Hot

Cluckin' Hot

$17.00

Smokin' Hot Sauce, Garlic Roast Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion.

Dill Pickle

Dill Pickle

$13.50

South shore style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend with homemade dill pickles... yes pickles

Happy Camper

Happy Camper

$16.50

Classic South Shore Style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, sharp cheddar cheese blend, pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Kale, Roasted Red Peppers, Parmesan

House Made Linguica

House Made Linguica

$14.50

South shore style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend, and house made linguica

Lombardo Sweet Sausage

Lombardo Sweet Sausage

$14.50

South shore style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend, and Lombardo's sweet sausage

Mushroom

Mushroom

$13.50

South shore style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend, with mushrooms

Onion & Pepper

Onion & Pepper

$13.50

South shore style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend, with peppers and onions

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.00

South shore style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend, and pepperoni

Pizza of the Week

Pizza of the Week

$16.00

Cheeseburger Pizza: Ground Beef, Cheese Blend, Red Onions, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Pickles, Diced Tomatoes, AA Sauce, American Cheese, Sesame Seeds

Smoked Bacon

Smoked Bacon

$14.50

South Shore Style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend, and smoked bacon

Social Climber

Social Climber

$17.00

Classic South Shore Style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, sharp cheddar cheese blend, Lombardo's Sweet Sausage, Red Onion, Mama Lil's Peppers

Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams

$17.00

Classic South Shore Style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, sharp cheddar cheese blend, pepperoni, hot honey, ricotta

Wings

Smokin' Hot

Smokin' Hot

$16.00
Classic Roasted

Classic Roasted

$16.00
Garlic & Hot Honey

Garlic & Hot Honey

$16.00
Sweet Thai Chili

Sweet Thai Chili

$16.00
Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ

$16.00
Citrus Chipotle BBQ

Citrus Chipotle BBQ

$16.00

Salad

M Street Beach

M Street Beach

$12.50

Shredded Kale Caesar Salad, Marinated Cured Tomatoes, Herb Focaccia Crostini

Southie of the Border

Southie of the Border

$15.00

Charred Cauliflower, Quinoa, Black Beans, mama lil peppers, Arugula, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish with Chili-Lime Vinaigrette (Note: The quinoa, black beans, peppers, and cauliflower are a premixed topping item and cannot be separate)

Sandwiches

Nana Classic

Nana Classic

$16.50

Chicken Cutlet, Pickles Provolone, Sriracha Aioli

Bon YAH!

Bon YAH!

$15.00

CIBC White ale braised pulled pork, Korean BBQ sauce, veggie slaw, cilantro, scallions, sriracha aioli

C.B.K. Wrap

C.B.K. Wrap

$17.00

Kale, Chicken cutlet, Bacon, House Cheese Blend, Pickle Ranch, White Wrap

New England Lobster Roll

New England Lobster Roll

$30.00

New England Lobster Roll – fresh lobster salad, basil mayo, celery, crisp lettuce, toasted brioche bun. Served with house made potato chips and pickles

Pesto Cutlet Parm

Pesto Cutlet Parm

$17.00

Chicken Cutlet, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Cured Tomato, Arugula, Basil Mayo, Ciabatta

Paezano

Paezano

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella & Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Organic Basil, Arugula, Roast Garlic Aioli, Ciabatta

Shareable

Don't Kale My Vibe

Don’t Kale My Vibe

$13.00

Cheese smothered chips, topped with kale, hot peppers, scallions, garlic oil, sriracha aioli

Loaded Chips

Loaded Chips

$13.00

Pulled pork, peppers, onions, cheddar mozzarella cheese blend, house made potato chips, AA sauce

Warm Pretzel Nugs

Warm Pretzel Nugs

$16.50

Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bites served with spicy mustard.

Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$4.00

Warm Churros

Warm Churros

$7.50

Cinnamon sugar, malted chocolate ganache

Half Dipped

Half Dipped

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookies, milk chocolate half dip & sprinkles

Brownie ANYdae

Brownie ANYdae

$8.00

2 slices of fudge brownie baked on our pizza crust, Butterscotch bits, Pretzels, Vanilla ice cream, Caramel sauce, Whipped cream

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream. Enjoy the Summer!

Sauces

Pickle Ranch Side

$1.00

AA Sauce Side

$1.00

Basil Aioli Side

$1.00

Citrus BBQ sauce

$1.00

Hot Honey

$2.50

Korean BBQ sauce

$1.00

Pesto

$2.00

Smokin' Hot Sauce Side

$1.00

Spicy Mustard Side

$1.00

Sriracha Aioli Side

$1.00

Thai Chili Sauce Side

$1.00

Merchandise

Hats

Black CIBC Trucker Hat

Black CIBC Trucker Hat

$25.00
Grey & Green CIBC Trucker Hat

Grey & Green CIBC Trucker Hat

$25.00
Navy Dad Hat

Navy Dad Hat

$25.00
Stone Dad Hat

Stone Dad Hat

$25.00

Dog Merch

Dog Toy Collar

Dog Toy Collar

$15.00
Dog Toy Leash

Dog Toy Leash

$20.00
Fiver Dog Toy

Fiver Dog Toy

$15.00
Keeper Dog Toy

Keeper Dog Toy

$15.00
Dog Bowl

Dog Bowl

$22.00

CIBC branded Silipint dog bowl

Tennis Ball

$2.00+

Drinkware

Half Glass

Half Glass

$5.00

Mass Beer Week Pint Glass

$4.00
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$7.00
Stemless Glass

Stemless Glass

$10.00
Tumbler

Tumbler

$12.00
Taster

Taster

$5.00

Stickers/Koozies/Onesies/Poster

Castle Island Sticker

Castle Island Sticker

$3.00
Fermenter Sticker

Fermenter Sticker

$4.00
Keeper Sticker

Keeper Sticker

$3.00

Koozie

$3.00
Keeper Onesie

Keeper Onesie

$16.00

AFH x CIBC Tote Bag

$4.00

West 7th Poster

$6.00

West 7th Sticker

$2.00

Rolling Papers

$2.00

Branded Rolling Papers

Keeper Tin Tacker

$10.00
Sunday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Castle Island Brewing brings award-winning beers to its namesake neighborhood. Housed at Iron Works, site of the former Cole Hersee Company, Castle Island's new taproom sports 20+ different draft beers, live entertainment, an outdoor patio and mouthwatering eats, courtesy of Bardo's Bar Pizza. Located inside Castle Island's South Boston taproom, Bardo's was named Best New South Shore-style Bar Pizza in 2021, and serves up house made bar pizzas, chicken cutlet sandwiches, wings, salads and other shareables.

