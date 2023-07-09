Castle Island Brewing Company - South Boston
10 Old Colony Ave
Boston, MA 02127
Popular Items
Cheese
Classic South Shore Style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and sharp cheddar cheese blend
Sweet Dreams
Classic South Shore Style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, sharp cheddar cheese blend, pepperoni, hot honey, ricotta
Pepperoni
South shore style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend, and pepperoni
Beer and Other Beverages
NA Bev
Retail Cans
American Lager 4pk
Brewed distinctively for the everyday, this classic American Lager is light and crisp, and will have you reaching for another sip. (5.2% ABV)
Big Ern 4pk
Double IPA. Big Ern is our Citra & Mosaic loaded DIPA, an homage to our favorite cinematic bowling villains Ernie "Big Ern" McCracken. A legend of its own, this beer delivers crushability with power hop swagger. Boasting aromas of mango, blueberry, grapefruit, and pineapple. (8.5% ABV)
Bohemian Shine 4pk
Czech Pilsner: Pilsners kick ass, no question about it. Our tribute to this style, Bohemian Shine, is a pilsner beer that has us beaming with pride. Clean and crisp with a slight malt sweetness, this award-winning beer shatters the label of simplicity and puts the style’s nuance on full blast. (4.9% ABV)
Candlepin 4pk
Pale Ale: Candlepin is an anytime beer. Scratch that- Candlepin is an everytime beer. We brew it with Columbus and Citra for big hop flavor in a tight, crushable, easy drinking package. No need to wait your turn; just crack, sip, repeat. (4.4% ABV)
Castillo Lime 4pk
A thirst-quenching light corn lager with zesty aromas and flavors of citrus lime thanks to 100% pure lime juice, dosed to taste just before packaging. So refreshing… (4.5% ABV)
Core Sample Two 6pk
A one-of-a-kind release. Pick up our Castle Island Core Sample. 1 can each of Keeper, Fiver, Hi Def, Lager, Bohemian Shine, White
Crooked Cow Prints 4pk
Our collaboration with J.P Licks. Salted Caramel Coffee-Inspired Blonde Stout. (6.5% ABV) (Contains Lactose)
Fiver 4pk
New England IPA: A juicy, tropical IPA supported by Citra, Simcoe, and El Dorado. Best part? Five percent of all sales from this beer go to help great causes in our community and beyond. Feel good about making it a Fiver, because this beer gives back. (6.3% ABV)
Going Bridge 4pk
Step up to the box with this soft and juicy IPA that balances sweet notes of pineapple and lemon citrus. Fermented w/ Sunburst Chico yeast and DH'd with Lemondrop, BRU-1, and Citra. This beer is looking to go bridge right from jump street. Don't become a pair of shoes... (6.0% ABV)
Hi-Def 4pk
Hazy DIPA: Emanating from the tanks with a juicy burst of tropical hops, Hi-Def hits with huge flavors of fresh melon, papaya, and tangerine. A touch of honey malt and heaping doses of Citra, Mosaic, and Idaho 7 keep this year-round crusher beautifully balanced for a seriously smooth sip. (8.4% ABV)
Keeper 4pk
New Age IPA: Our flagship India Pale Ale is smooth but punchy; balanced yet intense. (6.5% ABV)
Sweet Sandia 4pk
Kettle-soured ale brewed with watermelon flavoring and conditioned on hibiscus flowers to impart a fitting fruit juice complexion. Sweet and sour with a potent candy watermelon aroma and flavor. (7.2% ABV)
The Fiz: Pomegranate 4pk
Pomegranate Seltzer. (4.2% ABV)
White Ale 4pk
White Ale: Brewed with Valencia orange and coriander, this bright, beautiful award-winning American White Ale will send your thoughts straight to the orange grove. (5.4% ABV)
Patio Days 4pk
Tropical fruit-forward, double-dry hopped oat pale ale. Golden Promise base malt along with a hefty blend of flaked and malted oats provide a comfy setting to a vibrant pairing of Nectaron and Vic Secret hops. (4.8%)
Growlers
Empty 32 oz Growler
Empty 32oz branded growler. Purchase it to fill and re-fill... or just use it to decorate your house... the options are endless
Empty 64oz Growler
Empty 64oz branded growler. Purchase it to fill and re-fill... or just use it to decorate your house... the options are endless
American Lager Growler
American Lager. Clean and crisp with a full malt backbone. Silver medal winner at GABF 2018. (5.2% ABV)
Big Ern Growler
Double IPA. Big Ern is our Citra & Mosaic loaded DIPA, an homage to our favorite cinematic bowling villains Ernie "Big Ern" McCracken. A legend of its own, this beer delivers crushability with power hop swagger. Boasting aromas of mango, blueberry, grapefruit, and pineapple. (8.5% ABV)
Bob's Your Uncle Growler
A sessionable yet full bodied English Bitter ale. Artisanal made floor-malted marris otter and a dynamic blend of crystal malt creates a wonderful baked bread and biscuity body. Balanced with herbaceous and floral hop aromas and a clean bitterness. (5.1% ABV)
Bohemian Shine Growler
Hop-forward Czech pils. "Bo Shine" is a house favorite. GABF 2019 gold metal winner. (4.9% ABV)
Candlepin Growler
American Pale Ale. Named for the New England classic, this Citra-heavy pale ale is low on alc but high on flavor. (4.4% ABV)
Castillo Lime Growler
A thirst-quenching light corn lager with zesty aromas and flavors of citrus lime thanks to 100% pure lime juice, dosed to taste just before packaging. So refreshing… (4.5% ABV)
Dank Sinatra Growler
Rye Double IPA: A CIBC favorite, this DIPA features flaked rye along with classic West Coast hop varieties such as Simcoe, Chinook, CTZ, and Citra. Dank, resinous, and citrusy with a subtle-spicy kick. (8.2% ABV)
Fiver Growler
Hazy IPA. Hazy, juicy, and tropical with a dry finish. 5% of sales of this beer go directly back to charity. (6.3% ABV)
Goats Don't Float Growler
DDH hazy IPA featuring Galaxy, Cashmere, Citra, and Simcoe hops. Fresh cut lemongrass was steeped in the whirlpool, allowing lemon citrus oils to immerse themselves into the wort before cooling for fermentation. (5.7% ABV)
Hi-Def Growler
Double IPA. This bodacious double IPA leans in Idaho 7 hops for massive flavors of pineapple and peach. (8.4% ABV)
I See Blue Growler
Blueberry Ale: A glorious looking, creamy blueberry laden tart fruit ale with subtle notes of Ceylon cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla beans. (5.1% ABV) *Contains lactose
Keeper Growler
IPA. Our flagship IPA, this hop bomb balances citrus and pine flavors with a tempered bitterness. (6.5% ABV)
Modern Gem: Citrine Edition Growler
Lemon Hard Seltzer. Citrine properties emanate positivity and joy. This radiant seltzer is uplifting with notes of limoncello. (4.2% ABV)
Strange Arrangement Growler
India Pale Lager. Collaboration brew with Remnant Brewing Co. (Somerville, MA). Drinks clean and crisp with notes of floral citrus. Features Michigan-grown Centennial, Citra, and Simcoe hops. (6.9% ABV)
Sweet Sandia Growler
Watermelon Hibiscus Sour: Kettle Soured ale brewed with watermelon and conditioned on hibiscus flowers to impart a fitting fruit juice complexion. Sweet and sour with a potent candy watermelon aroma and flavor. (7.2% ABV)
The Fiz: Pomegranate Growler
Pomegranate Seltzer. (4.2% ABV)
Time Tough Growler
Dark and inviting American porter boasting deliciously complex flavors of rich chocolate, roasted coffee, and dark fruits. Medium-light mouthfeel with a mildly sweet finish. (5.6% ABV)
West 7th Fadeaway Growler
Looking for a west coast pale ale but only one will do? Then enjoy this breezy, tropical take on one of our favorite styles. Fermented w/ Sunburst Chico (Berkeley Yeast -Berkeley, CA) and DH'd w/ HBC 586 and Simcoe Cryo that melt sweet flavors of ripe pineapple, lemon/citrus, mango, and grapefruit. (5.5% ABV)
White Ale Growler
Belgian-Style Wheat Beer. Super smooth Belgian-style wheat beer brewed with orange, coriander, and pink peppercorns. (5.4% ABV)
Overpriced Strawberries Growler
This hazy, fruited IPA boasts over 1lb per gallon of ripe strawberry puree and dry hopped with Strata and Belma hops. Fermented with Sundew Ale yeast from Omega Yeast (St Louis, MO) for a more pure, juicy red-fruit flavor medley. (6.4% ABV)
Food
Pizza
BBQ Pit & Pickle
Citrus chipotle bbq pork, pickles, bacon, house pizza cheese, red onions
Bigge Shrimps
Garlicy Shrimp, Arugula, Basil Aioli (Oil Base)
Buffa-WHOA!!!
Buffalo chicken, house cheese blend, blue cheese, scallions
Cheese
Classic South Shore Style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and sharp cheddar cheese blend
Cluckin' Hot
Smokin' Hot Sauce, Garlic Roast Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion.
Dill Pickle
South shore style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend with homemade dill pickles... yes pickles
Happy Camper
Classic South Shore Style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, sharp cheddar cheese blend, pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Kale, Roasted Red Peppers, Parmesan
House Made Linguica
South shore style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend, and house made linguica
Lombardo Sweet Sausage
South shore style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend, and Lombardo's sweet sausage
Mushroom
South shore style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend, with mushrooms
Onion & Pepper
South shore style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend, with peppers and onions
Pepperoni
South shore style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend, and pepperoni
Pizza of the Week
Cheeseburger Pizza: Ground Beef, Cheese Blend, Red Onions, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Pickles, Diced Tomatoes, AA Sauce, American Cheese, Sesame Seeds
Smoked Bacon
South Shore Style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese blend, and smoked bacon
Social Climber
Classic South Shore Style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, sharp cheddar cheese blend, Lombardo's Sweet Sausage, Red Onion, Mama Lil's Peppers
Sweet Dreams
Classic South Shore Style bar pizza, signature Keeper crust, tomato sauce, sharp cheddar cheese blend, pepperoni, hot honey, ricotta
Wings
Salad
M Street Beach
Shredded Kale Caesar Salad, Marinated Cured Tomatoes, Herb Focaccia Crostini
Southie of the Border
Charred Cauliflower, Quinoa, Black Beans, mama lil peppers, Arugula, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish with Chili-Lime Vinaigrette (Note: The quinoa, black beans, peppers, and cauliflower are a premixed topping item and cannot be separate)
Sandwiches
Nana Classic
Chicken Cutlet, Pickles Provolone, Sriracha Aioli
Bon YAH!
CIBC White ale braised pulled pork, Korean BBQ sauce, veggie slaw, cilantro, scallions, sriracha aioli
C.B.K. Wrap
Kale, Chicken cutlet, Bacon, House Cheese Blend, Pickle Ranch, White Wrap
New England Lobster Roll
New England Lobster Roll – fresh lobster salad, basil mayo, celery, crisp lettuce, toasted brioche bun. Served with house made potato chips and pickles
Pesto Cutlet Parm
Chicken Cutlet, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Cured Tomato, Arugula, Basil Mayo, Ciabatta
Paezano
Fresh Mozzarella & Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Organic Basil, Arugula, Roast Garlic Aioli, Ciabatta
Shareable
Don’t Kale My Vibe
Cheese smothered chips, topped with kale, hot peppers, scallions, garlic oil, sriracha aioli
Loaded Chips
Pulled pork, peppers, onions, cheddar mozzarella cheese blend, house made potato chips, AA sauce
Warm Pretzel Nugs
Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bites served with spicy mustard.
Side of Chips
Dessert
Warm Churros
Cinnamon sugar, malted chocolate ganache
Half Dipped
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookies, milk chocolate half dip & sprinkles
Brownie ANYdae
2 slices of fudge brownie baked on our pizza crust, Butterscotch bits, Pretzels, Vanilla ice cream, Caramel sauce, Whipped cream
Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream. Enjoy the Summer!
Sauces
Merchandise
Hats
Dog Merch
Drinkware
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 12:00 am
Castle Island Brewing brings award-winning beers to its namesake neighborhood. Housed at Iron Works, site of the former Cole Hersee Company, Castle Island's new taproom sports 20+ different draft beers, live entertainment, an outdoor patio and mouthwatering eats, courtesy of Bardo's Bar Pizza. Located inside Castle Island's South Boston taproom, Bardo's was named Best New South Shore-style Bar Pizza in 2021, and serves up house made bar pizzas, chicken cutlet sandwiches, wings, salads and other shareables.
10 Old Colony Ave, Boston, MA 02127