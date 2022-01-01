Restaurant header imageView gallery

Centennial Grill

review star

No reviews yet

500 W Jackson Ave

Naperville, IL 60540

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders Combo
Chicken Tenders
Fries

Combo Meal

Hot Dog Combo

$8.00Out of stock

Hot Dog with Fries & Medium Fountain Drink

Hamburger Combo

$9.50Out of stock

Hamburger with Fries & Medium Fountain Drink Served with Lettuce & Tomato

Cheeseburger Combo

Cheeseburger Combo

$10.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger with Fries & Medium Fountain Drink Served with Lettuce & Tomato

Chicken Tenders Combo

$10.00

4 Chicken Tenders with Fries & Medium Fountain Drink

Veggie Burger Combo

$10.25Out of stock

Veggie Black Bean Burger with Fries & Medium Fountain Drink

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie- Baked in House

Hot Off the Grill

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Dog

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

4 Chicken Tenders

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.00Out of stock

Hamburger- Served with Lettuce & Tomato

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.50Out of stock

Cheeseburger- Served with Lettuce & Tomato

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.75Out of stock

Veggie Black Bean Burger- Served with Lettuce & Tomato

Kid's Meal

Hot Dog Kid Combo

$6.00Out of stock

Hot Dog with Chips & Small Fountain Drink or Juice

Chicken Tenders Kid Combo

$7.00

2 Chicken Tenders with Chips & Small Fountain Drink or Juice

Hamburger Kid Combo

$6.50Out of stock

Hamburger with Chips or Watermelon & Small Fountain Drink or Juice Served with Lettuce & Tomato

Cheeseburger Kid Combo

$7.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger with Chips or Watermelon & Small Fountain Drink or Juice Served with Lettuce & Tomato

Uncrustable Kid Combo

Uncrustable Kid Combo

$5.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich with Chips & Small Fountain Drink or Juice

Snacks

Soft Pretzel with Cheese

Soft Pretzel with Cheese

$4.50
Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$3.50

Soft Pretzel

Nachos

Nachos

$4.25

Corn Tortilla Chips with Cheese

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.50
Fries

Fries

$3.50

French Fries

Naper Nuts & Sweets

Naper Nuts & Sweets

$6.00

From Naperville's Favorite Candy Shop

Popcorn

Popcorn

$2.00

Popcorn Made Fresh Daily

Uncrustable

Uncrustable

$2.50

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich. *Frozen, thaw quickly*

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Bag of Chips

Watermelon

Watermelon

$1.50Out of stock
Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$3.25

Extras

Cheese Cup

Cheese Cup

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.50Out of stock

Beverages

Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.00

20oz Bottle of Gatorade

Juice

Juice

$2.00

10oz Bottle of Apple Juice

Large Fountain Soft

Large Fountain Soft

$4.00

32oz Choice of Pepsi Products

Medium Fountain Soft

Medium Fountain Soft

$3.50

21oz Choice of Pepsi Products

Small Fountain Soft Drink

Small Fountain Soft Drink

$3.00

16oz Choice of Pepsi Products

Water

Water

$2.50

20oz Bottle of Water

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

18.5oz Bottle

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

9.6oz Canned Cold Brew Coffee

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00

14oz Bottle

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 W Jackson Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Centennial Grill image
Centennial Grill image

