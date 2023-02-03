- Home
Ceviche Arigato
288 Indian Trace
Weston, FL 33326
Coffee
Beverages
Juice
SPECIAL LUNCH
Soups
Aguadito
Mixed fresh seafood and rice in a cilantro sauce.
Chicken Soup
Chicken, carrots, celery, noodles with a touch of cilantro.
Chilcano
Light fish broth accompanied with scallions, ginger and touch of cilantro.
Chupe De Camarones
Shrimp soup served with milk, white rice and pieces of cheese.
Miso Soup With Pieces of Fish
Shrimp soup served with milk, white rice and pieces of cheese.
Parihuela
Mixed seafood, fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, in a tomato sauce broth.
Chupe de Lobster
Lobster soup served with milk, white rice and pieces of cheese.
Aguadito de Pollo
Aguadito de Pescado
Salads
Arigato Salad
Mixed seafood salad, calamari, octopus and shrimp served with arigato dressing.
Avocado Salad
Fresh avocado chunks with lettuce, tomato, and corn tossed with lite lime vinaigrette.
Goat Cheese Salad
Romaine lettuce, strawberry, caramelized walnuts and crumb goat cheese.
House Salad
Tossed romaine served with tomato, cucumber, carrots and red peppers.
Seaweed Salad
Rolls
Acevichado Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with fresh tuna garnished, with fried sweet potato.
Arigato Roll
Tempura roll with grouper, avocado, cucumber with seafood red pepper sauce.
Brooklynn's Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese with passion fruit and eel sauce.
Lomo Maki
Core lomo saltado ingredients presented in Japanese style sushi roll.
Miami Heat Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese topped with eel sauce, yellow and red Peruvian pepper.
Pulpo Al Olivo Roll
Freshly slice Japanese octopus with avocado topped with an olive cream sauce.
Salmon Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado with mango and eal sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shirmp tempura and avocado with spicy mayonnaise filling.
Tiradito Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, fish marinated with lime topped with yellow and red Peruvian pepper.
Tuna & Avocado Roll
Sushi grade tuna married with fresh avocado and eal sauce.
Vegetarian Roll
Avocado, cucumber, seaweed and lettuce.
California Roll
Salmon extra to rolls
Ceviches
Aphrodisiac
Fine slices of fresh fish, shrimp, mussels, calamari and octopus marinated in fresh lime juice,red and yellow peruvian pepper, olive cream on the side.
Ceviche - Carretillero
Ceviche Al Callao
Mixed seafood ceviche with mussels chalaca style.
Ceviche Arigato
Fresh fish marinated with lime, soy sauce, a touch of mustard, garnish with avocado and wasabi.
Ceviche Arigato - Mixto
Ceviche De Camarones
Fresh Shrimps, marinated with lime.
Ceviche De Pescado
Fresh fish, marinated with lime.
Ceviche de Pulpo y Camarones
Fresh Octopus and Shrimps, marinated with lime.
Ceviche de Pulpo y Pescado
Fresh Octopus and Fish, marinated with lime.
Ceviche En Salsa Rocoto
Fresh fish marinated with lime and red peruvian pepper.
Ceviche Mariscos
Ceviche Mixto
Fresh fish, calamari, shrimp and octopus ceviche.
Ceviche Mixto - Aji Amarillo
Fresh fish, Calamari, shrimp and octopus ceviche marinated with lime and yellow peruvian pepper.
Ceviche pescado y camarones
Fresh fish and Shrimps, marinated with lime.
Ceviche Pulpo
Trilogia de pescado
Leche De Tigre
Tiradito Tricolor
Fresh fish marinated in lime juice topped with yellow and red peruvian pepper.
Trilogia Mixta
Vuelve A La Vida
Mixed seafood, spanish onions and corn finely chopped served in chilled lime juice.
Ceviche Mixto. Salsa Rocoto
Ceviche Pescado y Camarón con Ají Amarillo
Ceviche Camarón con Ají Amarillo
Ceviche En Salsa aji amarillo
Fresh fish marinated with lime and red peruvian pepper.
Entrees
Aji De Gallina
Shredded chicken in a yellow Peruvian pepper, milk and cheese sauce served with potato and rice.
Arrizotado con Camarones
Arrizotado De Lomo Saltado
Peruvian style risotto with huancaina sauce and Lomo Saltado.
Arrizotado De Mariscos
Peruvian style risotto with seafood sauce and parmesan cheese.
Arroz con Camarones
Arroz Con Mariscos
Rice served with fresh mixed seafood, Red Pepper, reduced White wine.
Camarones Al Ajillo
Sautéed shrimp served with a white wine garlic sauce, topped with parsley.
Camarones Al Ajo
Chaufa de Camaron
Choice of mixed shrimps, fried rice.
Chaufa de Carne y Pollo
Choice of mixed chicken and beef, fried rice.
Chaufa de Lomo
Choice of mixed beef, fried rice.
Chaufa de Mariscos
Choice of mixed seafood, fried rice.
Chaufa de Pescado
Choice of mixed fish, fried rice.
Chaufa de Pollo
Choice of mixed Chicken, fried rice.
Chaufa de Veggie
Choice of mixed vegetables, fried rice.
Chaufa Especial, Carne, Camaron y Pollo
Choice of mixed Shrimps, chicken, beef, fried rice.
Chaufa Especial, Mariscos, Carne y Pollo
Choice of mixed seafood, chicken, beef, fried rice.
Churrasco Al Chimichurri
Grilled churrasco with chimichurri sauce on the side, served with rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Fettuccine A La Huancaina Con Camarones
Fettuccini pasta drenched in a yellow peruvian pepper cheese sauce served with shrimp.
Fettuccine with Lomo
Fettuccini pasta served with Beef.
Filet de Grouper
Filete A Lo Macho
Fish fillet served with mixed seafood in a tomato based broth accompanied with rice and fried yuca.
Filete En Salsa De Mariscos
Fish fillet served with mixed seafood in a yellow pepper based accompanied with rice and golden potato.
Grilled Chicken
Fresh chicken breast prepared on the grill with rice and black beans and plantains.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon, with mango sauce, golden potato and touch of chimichurri.
Jalea Mixta
Gently fried mixed seafood topped with a red onion, lime and cilantro salad and with a sides of tartar sauce.
Lobster Risotto
Mixed Grill
Churrasco, pork chunks, grilled chicken breast and spanish chorizo served with chimichurri sauce on the side.
Parrilla De Mariscos
Assorted grilled mixed seafood matched with our golden potatoes.
Parrilla Mariscos con Lobster
Picante de Camarones
Picante De Mariscos
Mixed seafood in a spicy red Peruvian pepper sauce, served with rice and boiled yuca.
Picante Mariscos Con Filet Pargo
Raviolis De Aji De Gallina
Stuffed chicken raviolis in a yellow peruvian pepper and parmesan cheese.
Red Snapper Entero
Deep Fried Red Snapper Served your choice of mixed green salad or rice and beans (Market Price).
Red Snapper Filet
Ronda Criolla
Ají de gallina, seco de res, pork chunks, boiled yuca and rice garnished with red onion and lime.
Ronda Marina
Rondas Calientes
Rondas Frias
Saltado de Lomo
Steak strips marinated in soy based sauce with tomato and onions served with rice and french fries.
Saltado de Mariscos
Seafood marinated in soy based sauce with tomato and onions served with rice and french fries.
Saltado de Pescado
Fish marinated in soy based sauce with tomato and onions served with rice and french fries.
Saltado de Pollo
Chicken strips marinated in soy based sauce with tomato and onions served with rice and french fries.
Seco De Res
Beef stew in a cilantro sauce with rice and white beans.
Sudado de Pescado
Sudado Pargo con Mariscos
Sudado Pargo Entero con Mariscos
Tacu Tacu De Lomo Saltado
White beans and rice tortilla style served with Lomo Saltado.
Tacu Tacu De Mariscos
White beans and rice tortilla style served with mixed seafood.
Tallarin Saltado
Tallarines Verdes Con Churrasco
Fettuccini pasta served in a creamy pesto sauce with churrasco steak.
Sides
SD Ensalada
SD Arroz Blanco
SD Frijoles Negro 8oz
SD Frijoles Blanco 8oz
SD Sweet Potato
SD French Fries
SD Grilled Vegies
SD Huancaina 4oz
SD Aji Amarillo 4oz
SD Rocoto 4oz
SD Olivo Sauce 4oz
SD Tostones
SD Maduros
SD Choclo
SD Cancha 8 o.z.
SD Cancha 16 o.z.
SD Cancha 32 o.z.
SD Aji Verde 16 o.z.
SD Aji Verde 32 O.Z.
SD Choclo con queso
SD Avocado
SD HUANCAINA 8 o.z.
SD HUANCAINA 16 o.z.
SD HUANCAINA 32 o.z.
SD DE HUEVO
SD SALSA CRIOLLA
SD TACU TACU
SD RISSOTO
Yucas
SD Aji Verde 8oz.
Camarones (8 pieces) Side
Salmon Side
Pulpo Side (6 pieces)
Dressings
SD Salsa chalaca
SD Aji de verde 4oz
SD Frijoles negros 16oz
SD Frijoles blancos 16oz
SD Chimichurri 4oz
SD Chimichurri 8oz
SD Teriyaki sauce 4oz
Tapas
Anticucho
Grilled heart beef steak lightly seasoned, with golden potato and peruvian corn.
Causa Maki
Mashed peruvian potato filled with a lite mayo cream sauce and a protein of your choice.
Chicharrones
Fried protein of your choice accompanied with red onions and tartar sauce on the side.
Choros A Las Chalaca
Mussels in the half shell marinated in lime juice garnished with red onions, corn and cilantro.
Conchas A La Parmesana
Baked scallops in the half shell layered with parmesan cheese.
Mariscos Al Fuego
Trifecta of Mixed grill seafood glazed with Brandy.
Papa A La Huancaina
Fresh baked potato topped with our signature huancaina cream sauce.
Pulpo Al Olivo
Fresh chilled japanese octopus matched with a perfectly balanced olive cream sauce.
Tuna Tataki
Lightly seasoned sushi grade tuna with a raw care served over a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with b/w sesame seeds.
Sashimi Arigato
Mixed Grill Skewer
Grilled Octopus
Sachimi Arigato Salmon
Cocktail de Camarones
Teriyaki Ribs
Succulent ribs, draped in our homemade teriyaki sauce.
Yucainas
Fried Yuca links accompanied with huancaina cream sauce on the side.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Available for orders delivered to our location in Weston. Enjoy!
288 Indian Trace, Weston, FL 33326