Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ceviche Arigato

review star

No reviews yet

288 Indian Trace

Weston, FL 33326

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Saltado de Lomo
Tuna & Avocado Roll
Arrizotado De Lomo Saltado

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Café con Leche

$5.00

Cuban Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortadito

$4.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

American Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

DBL Espresso

$8.00

Beverages

Ice Tea

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Inca Kola

$4.00

Inca Kola Diet

$4.00

Lemonade Natural

$5.00

Juice

Mango Juice

$4.00

Peach Juice

$4.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00

Chicha

$4.00

Jarra de Chicha Morada

$12.00

Kid Milk

$4.00

Jarra Maracuya

$12.00

Water

Lt. Peligrino

$6.00

1/2 Lt. Peligrino

$4.00

Lt. Aqua Pana

$6.00

1/2 Lt. Aqua Pana

$3.00

Piskomama

Pisko sour

$14.00

Pisko maracuya

$14.00

Chilcano De Pisko

$14.00

SPECIAL LUNCH

Monday: *Grilled Grouper with rice and lentils *Tallarin Saltado de pollo (Sauteed chicken spaghetti) Tuesday: *Chicken chaufa (Peruvian fried rice) *Pescado en salsa de camarón (Grilled or Fried Grouper with shrimp sauce) Wednesday: *Pollo Saltado (chicekn sauteed with french fries and rice) *Chicharron de pescado (Breaded fish with fries and rice) Thrusday *Seco de pollo (Chicken stew in a cilantro sauce with rice) *Pescado saltado (Grouper sauteed with rice and fries) Friday: *Aji de gallina * Arroz con mariscos (Peruvian Paella)

Chicken Special

$10.00

Por favor, no cambios en los acompañantes. Please, no changes in the sides.

Fish Special

$10.00

Por favor, no cambios en los acompañantes. Please, no changes in the sides.

Soups

Aguadito

Aguadito

$16.00

Mixed fresh seafood and rice in a cilantro sauce.

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$13.00

Chicken, carrots, celery, noodles with a touch of cilantro.

Chilcano

Chilcano

$10.00

Light fish broth accompanied with scallions, ginger and touch of cilantro.

Chupe De Camarones

Chupe De Camarones

$16.00

Shrimp soup served with milk, white rice and pieces of cheese.

Miso Soup With Pieces of Fish

Miso Soup With Pieces of Fish

$10.00

Shrimp soup served with milk, white rice and pieces of cheese.

Parihuela

$16.00

Mixed seafood, fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, in a tomato sauce broth.

Chupe de Lobster

Chupe de Lobster

$32.00

Lobster soup served with milk, white rice and pieces of cheese.

Aguadito de Pollo

$16.00

Aguadito de Pescado

$16.00

Salads

Fresh avocado chunks with lettuce, tomato, and corn tossed with lite lime vinaigrette.
Arigato Salad

Arigato Salad

$20.00

Mixed seafood salad, calamari, octopus and shrimp served with arigato dressing.

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$14.00

Fresh avocado chunks with lettuce, tomato, and corn tossed with lite lime vinaigrette.

Goat Cheese Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, strawberry, caramelized walnuts and crumb goat cheese.

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Tossed romaine served with tomato, cucumber, carrots and red peppers.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Rolls

Acevichado Roll

Acevichado Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with fresh tuna garnished, with fried sweet potato.

Arigato Roll

$18.00

Tempura roll with grouper, avocado, cucumber with seafood red pepper sauce.

Brooklynn's Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese with passion fruit and eel sauce.

Lomo Maki

Lomo Maki

$16.00

Core lomo saltado ingredients presented in Japanese style sushi roll.

Miami Heat Roll

Miami Heat Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese topped with eel sauce, yellow and red Peruvian pepper.

Pulpo Al Olivo Roll

Pulpo Al Olivo Roll

$16.00

Freshly slice Japanese octopus with avocado topped with an olive cream sauce.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$16.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado with mango and eal sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.00

Shirmp tempura and avocado with spicy mayonnaise filling.

Tiradito Roll

Tiradito Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, fish marinated with lime topped with yellow and red Peruvian pepper.

Tuna & Avocado Roll

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$15.00

Sushi grade tuna married with fresh avocado and eal sauce.

Vegetarian Roll

Vegetarian Roll

$15.00

Avocado, cucumber, seaweed and lettuce.

California Roll

California Roll

$15.00

Salmon extra to rolls

$3.00

Ceviches

Aphrodisiac

Aphrodisiac

$23.00

Fine slices of fresh fish, shrimp, mussels, calamari and octopus marinated in fresh lime juice,red and yellow peruvian pepper, olive cream on the side.

Ceviche - Carretillero

Ceviche - Carretillero

$23.00
Ceviche Al Callao

Ceviche Al Callao

$23.00

Mixed seafood ceviche with mussels chalaca style.

Ceviche Arigato

Ceviche Arigato

$17.00

Fresh fish marinated with lime, soy sauce, a touch of mustard, garnish with avocado and wasabi.

Ceviche Arigato - Mixto

Ceviche Arigato - Mixto

$21.00
Ceviche De Camarones

Ceviche De Camarones

$22.00

Fresh Shrimps, marinated with lime.

Ceviche De Pescado

Ceviche De Pescado

$17.00

Fresh fish, marinated with lime.

Ceviche de Pulpo y Camarones

Ceviche de Pulpo y Camarones

$20.00

Fresh Octopus and Shrimps, marinated with lime.

Ceviche de Pulpo y Pescado

Ceviche de Pulpo y Pescado

$22.00

Fresh Octopus and Fish, marinated with lime.

Ceviche En Salsa Rocoto

Ceviche En Salsa Rocoto

$20.00

Fresh fish marinated with lime and red peruvian pepper.

Ceviche Mariscos

Ceviche Mariscos

$25.00
Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$18.00

Fresh fish, calamari, shrimp and octopus ceviche.

Ceviche Mixto - Aji Amarillo

Ceviche Mixto - Aji Amarillo

$21.00

Fresh fish, Calamari, shrimp and octopus ceviche marinated with lime and yellow peruvian pepper.

Ceviche pescado y camarones

Ceviche pescado y camarones

$22.00

Fresh fish and Shrimps, marinated with lime.

Ceviche Pulpo

Ceviche Pulpo

$25.00

Trilogia de pescado

$32.00
Leche De Tigre

Leche De Tigre

$12.00
Tiradito Tricolor

Tiradito Tricolor

$21.00

Fresh fish marinated in lime juice topped with yellow and red peruvian pepper.

Trilogia Mixta

Trilogia Mixta

$35.00
Vuelve A La Vida

Vuelve A La Vida

$18.00

Mixed seafood, spanish onions and corn finely chopped served in chilled lime juice.

Ceviche Mixto. Salsa Rocoto

$21.00

Ceviche Pescado y Camarón con Ají Amarillo

$27.00

Ceviche Camarón con Ají Amarillo

$25.00
Ceviche En Salsa aji amarillo

Ceviche En Salsa aji amarillo

$20.00

Fresh fish marinated with lime and red peruvian pepper.

Entrees

Aji De Gallina

Aji De Gallina

$15.00

Shredded chicken in a yellow Peruvian pepper, milk and cheese sauce served with potato and rice.

Arrizotado con Camarones

$26.00
Arrizotado De Lomo Saltado

Arrizotado De Lomo Saltado

$22.00

Peruvian style risotto with huancaina sauce and Lomo Saltado.

Arrizotado De Mariscos

Arrizotado De Mariscos

$25.00

Peruvian style risotto with seafood sauce and parmesan cheese.

Arroz con Camarones

$23.00
Arroz Con Mariscos

Arroz Con Mariscos

$23.00

Rice served with fresh mixed seafood, Red Pepper, reduced White wine.

Camarones Al Ajillo

Camarones Al Ajillo

$23.00

Sautéed shrimp served with a white wine garlic sauce, topped with parsley.

Camarones Al Ajo

Camarones Al Ajo

$23.00
Chaufa de Camaron

Chaufa de Camaron

$23.00

Choice of mixed shrimps, fried rice.

Chaufa de Carne y Pollo

$22.00

Choice of mixed chicken and beef, fried rice.

Chaufa de Lomo

Chaufa de Lomo

$20.00

Choice of mixed beef, fried rice.

Chaufa de Mariscos

Chaufa de Mariscos

$23.00

Choice of mixed seafood, fried rice.

Chaufa de Pescado

$19.00

Choice of mixed fish, fried rice.

Chaufa de Pollo

$18.00

Choice of mixed Chicken, fried rice.

Chaufa de Veggie

$17.00

Choice of mixed vegetables, fried rice.

Chaufa Especial, Carne, Camaron y Pollo

$30.00

Choice of mixed Shrimps, chicken, beef, fried rice.

Chaufa Especial, Mariscos, Carne y Pollo

$30.00

Choice of mixed seafood, chicken, beef, fried rice.

Churrasco Al Chimichurri

Churrasco Al Chimichurri

$22.00

Grilled churrasco with chimichurri sauce on the side, served with rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Fettuccine A La Huancaina Con Camarones

Fettuccine A La Huancaina Con Camarones

$23.00

Fettuccini pasta drenched in a yellow peruvian pepper cheese sauce served with shrimp.

Fettuccine with Lomo

Fettuccine with Lomo

$23.00

Fettuccini pasta served with Beef.

Filet de Grouper

Filet de Grouper

$19.00
Filete A Lo Macho

Filete A Lo Macho

$25.00

Fish fillet served with mixed seafood in a tomato based broth accompanied with rice and fried yuca.

Filete En Salsa De Mariscos

Filete En Salsa De Mariscos

$25.00

Fish fillet served with mixed seafood in a yellow pepper based accompanied with rice and golden potato.

Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Fresh chicken breast prepared on the grill with rice and black beans and plantains.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

Grilled salmon, with mango sauce, golden potato and touch of chimichurri.

Jalea Mixta

Jalea Mixta

$25.00

Gently fried mixed seafood topped with a red onion, lime and cilantro salad and with a sides of tartar sauce.

Lobster Risotto

Lobster Risotto

$35.00
Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$24.00

Churrasco, pork chunks, grilled chicken breast and spanish chorizo served with chimichurri sauce on the side.

Parrilla De Mariscos

Parrilla De Mariscos

$25.00

Assorted grilled mixed seafood matched with our golden potatoes.

Parrilla Mariscos con Lobster

$50.00

Picante de Camarones

$26.00
Picante De Mariscos

Picante De Mariscos

$23.00

Mixed seafood in a spicy red Peruvian pepper sauce, served with rice and boiled yuca.

Picante Mariscos Con Filet Pargo

$35.00
Raviolis De Aji De Gallina

Raviolis De Aji De Gallina

$20.00

Stuffed chicken raviolis in a yellow peruvian pepper and parmesan cheese.

Red Snapper Entero

Red Snapper Entero

Deep Fried Red Snapper Served your choice of mixed green salad or rice and beans (Market Price).

Red Snapper Filet

Red Snapper Filet

$25.00
Ronda Criolla

Ronda Criolla

$23.00

Ají de gallina, seco de res, pork chunks, boiled yuca and rice garnished with red onion and lime.

Ronda Marina

$42.00
Rondas Calientes

Rondas Calientes

$42.00

Rondas Frias

$42.00
Saltado de Lomo

Saltado de Lomo

$20.00

Steak strips marinated in soy based sauce with tomato and onions served with rice and french fries.

Saltado de Mariscos

Saltado de Mariscos

$23.00

Seafood marinated in soy based sauce with tomato and onions served with rice and french fries.

Saltado de Pescado

Saltado de Pescado

$19.00

Fish marinated in soy based sauce with tomato and onions served with rice and french fries.

Saltado de Pollo

$18.00

Chicken strips marinated in soy based sauce with tomato and onions served with rice and french fries.

Seco De Res

Seco De Res

$16.00

Beef stew in a cilantro sauce with rice and white beans.

Sudado de Pescado

Sudado de Pescado

$18.00

Sudado Pargo con Mariscos

$35.00

Sudado Pargo Entero con Mariscos

$45.00
Tacu Tacu De Lomo Saltado

Tacu Tacu De Lomo Saltado

$22.00

White beans and rice tortilla style served with Lomo Saltado.

Tacu Tacu De Mariscos

Tacu Tacu De Mariscos

$23.00

White beans and rice tortilla style served with mixed seafood.

Tallarin Saltado

Tallarin Saltado

Tallarines Verdes Con Churrasco

Tallarines Verdes Con Churrasco

$22.00

Fettuccini pasta served in a creamy pesto sauce with churrasco steak.

Sides

SD Ensalada

$5.00

SD Arroz Blanco

$3.00

SD Frijoles Negro 8oz

$3.00

SD Frijoles Blanco 8oz

$3.00

SD Sweet Potato

$3.00

SD French Fries

$3.50

SD Grilled Vegies

$5.00

SD Huancaina 4oz

$3.50

SD Aji Amarillo 4oz

$3.00

SD Rocoto 4oz

$3.00

SD Olivo Sauce 4oz

$3.00

SD Tostones

$5.00

SD Maduros

$3.00

SD Choclo

$4.00

SD Cancha 8 o.z.

$3.00

SD Cancha 16 o.z.

$6.00

SD Cancha 32 o.z.

$12.00

SD Aji Verde 16 o.z.

$10.00

SD Aji Verde 32 O.Z.

$20.00

SD Choclo con queso

$9.00

SD Avocado

$7.00

SD HUANCAINA 8 o.z.

$6.00

SD HUANCAINA 16 o.z.

$12.00

SD HUANCAINA 32 o.z.

$22.00

SD DE HUEVO

$3.50

SD SALSA CRIOLLA

$3.50

SD TACU TACU

$13.00

SD RISSOTO

$13.00

Yucas

$5.00

SD Aji Verde 8oz.

$5.00

Camarones (8 pieces) Side

$12.00

Salmon Side

$15.00

Pulpo Side (6 pieces)

$14.00

Dressings

$3.00

SD Salsa chalaca

$4.50

SD Aji de verde 4oz

$3.50

SD Frijoles negros 16oz

$6.00

SD Frijoles blancos 16oz

$6.00

SD Chimichurri 4oz

$3.50

SD Chimichurri 8oz

$6.00

SD Teriyaki sauce 4oz

$3.00

Tapas

Anticucho

Anticucho

$14.00

Grilled heart beef steak lightly seasoned, with golden potato and peruvian corn.

Causa Maki

Causa Maki

Mashed peruvian potato filled with a lite mayo cream sauce and a protein of your choice.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

Fried protein of your choice accompanied with red onions and tartar sauce on the side.

Choros A Las Chalaca

Choros A Las Chalaca

$15.00

Mussels in the half shell marinated in lime juice garnished with red onions, corn and cilantro.

Conchas A La Parmesana

Conchas A La Parmesana

$17.00

Baked scallops in the half shell layered with parmesan cheese.

Mariscos Al Fuego

Mariscos Al Fuego

$16.00

Trifecta of Mixed grill seafood glazed with Brandy.

Papa A La Huancaina

Papa A La Huancaina

$11.00

Fresh baked potato topped with our signature huancaina cream sauce.

Pulpo Al Olivo

Pulpo Al Olivo

$20.00

Fresh chilled japanese octopus matched with a perfectly balanced olive cream sauce.

Tuna Tataki

$20.00

Lightly seasoned sushi grade tuna with a raw care served over a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with b/w sesame seeds.

Sashimi Arigato

$19.00

Mixed Grill Skewer

$19.00
Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$23.00

Sachimi Arigato Salmon

$25.00

Cocktail de Camarones

$18.00
Teriyaki Ribs

Teriyaki Ribs

$15.00

Succulent ribs, draped in our homemade teriyaki sauce.

Yucainas

Yucainas

$11.00

Fried Yuca links accompanied with huancaina cream sauce on the side.

DESSERTS

Creme Brulee De Quinuoa

$8.00

Nutella Cheesecake

$8.00

Supiros

$8.00

Picarones

$10.00

Flan

$8.00

Chocolate Tart

$10.00

Crocante De Lucuma

$8.00

Passion Fruit Cheesecake

$8.00

Birthday Dessert

Ice Cream

$3.50

KIDS MENU

Kids Steak

$12.00

Kids Chicken

$10.00

Kids Fish

$12.00

Kids Tallarines Verdes

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids - Pasta W/ Alfredo Sauce

$12.00

Arigato Martini

Arigato Martini

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Available for orders delivered to our location in Weston. Enjoy!

Location

288 Indian Trace, Weston, FL 33326

Directions

Gallery
Ceviche Arigato image
Ceviche Arigato image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Perla Seadfood Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1396 SW 160th Ave Weston, FL 33326
View restaurantnext
Grazianos Market Weston
orange starNo Reviews
1717 Main Street Weston, FL 33326
View restaurantnext
Bocas House Weston
orange starNo Reviews
1793 Bell Tower Lane Weston, FL 33326
View restaurantnext
Tarantella Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 2,273
1755 Bell Tower Ln Weston, FL 33326
View restaurantnext
PANNA - Weston Town Center
orange star4.3 • 1,041
1731 Main Street Weston, FL 33326
View restaurantnext
Pizza Lovers - Weston
orange star4.4 • 812
1691 BONAVENTURE BLVD WESTON, FL 33326
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Weston

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Weston
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston