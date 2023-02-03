Ceviche Arigato

SPECIAL LUNCH

Monday: *Grilled Grouper with rice and lentils *Tallarin Saltado de pollo (Sauteed chicken spaghetti) Tuesday: *Chicken chaufa (Peruvian fried rice) *Pescado en salsa de camarón (Grilled or Fried Grouper with shrimp sauce) Wednesday: *Pollo Saltado (chicekn sauteed with french fries and rice) *Chicharron de pescado (Breaded fish with fries and rice) Thrusday *Seco de pollo (Chicken stew in a cilantro sauce with rice) *Pescado saltado (Grouper sauteed with rice and fries) Friday: *Aji de gallina * Arroz con mariscos (Peruvian Paella)