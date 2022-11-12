BG picView gallery

Chiang Mai 8158 Big Bend Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

8158 Big Bend Blvd

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Steamed Dumplings
Poh Piah Veggie
Shrimp Pad Thai

Small Plates

Sai Oua

Sai Oua

$13.00

grilled pork sausage, aromatic spices and fresh herbs; Available for purchased by the pound, ask server

Poh Piah Veggie

Poh Piah Veggie

$6.00

served with sweet chili dipping sauce (5pcs)

Poh Piah Cheese

Poh Piah Cheese

$6.00

served with chili dipping sauce (5pcs)

Nua Sawaan (G)

Nua Sawaan (G)

$12.00

marinated flash fried coriander beef strips, sea salt, palm sugar

Som Tum

Som Tum

$11.00

green papaya salad

Gai Todd (G)

Gai Todd (G)

$11.00

crispy fried garlic pepper chicken wings

Steamed Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

$9.00

chicken & veggie dumplings with soy sauce (6pcs)

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Chiang Mai Special

braised curry pork, garlic, ginger, onion, steamed rice
Gaeng Hung Lay

Gaeng Hung Lay

$16.00

braised curry pork, garlic, ginger, onion, steamed rice

Gra Dook Moo

Gra Dook Moo

$20.00

half-slab oven roasted baby back ribs, honey pepper garlic marinade, steamed rice with special sauce

Nam Ngiaw

Nam Ngiaw

$15.00

minced pork, bite-size ribs, tofu, tomato curry broth, rice vermicelli

Larb Khua

Larb Khua

$16.00

sauteed spicy minced pork, steamed rice, fresh vegetable

Sai Oua

Sai Oua

$13.00

grilled pork sausage, aromatic spices and fresh herbs

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$16.00

chicken drums, red coconut curry, egg noodles, onion, cabbage, pickleds, cilantro

Authentic Thai Curry

Massaman Beef (G)

Massaman Beef (G)

$21.00

traditional spiced braised beef, potatoes, and onions topped with roasted cashews

Yellow Curry Chicken (G)

Yellow Curry Chicken (G)

$20.00

simmered in coconut curry with onions and potatoes

Kaeng Daeng (G)

Kaeng Daeng (G)

$17.00

red curry chicken with bamboo shoots, sweet pepper and basil leaves from coconut red curry paste

Kaeng Keaw Waan Gai (G)

Kaeng Keaw Waan Gai (G)

$17.00

green curry chicken with fresh green chili paste, coriander and cumin seeds and herbs, eggplant, sweet peppers and basil leaves

Entrees

Khao Munn Gai

Khao Munn Gai

$15.00

steamed chicken, rice, soybean sauce, broth, condiments

Moo Daeng Rice

Moo Daeng Rice

$15.00

sliced roast pork, suace, boiled egg, cucumber, cilantro, scallions

Pad Naam

Pad Naam

$17.00

sauteed pork sausage, onions, eggs, peppers, steamed rice

Pad Woon Sen Chicken

Pad Woon Sen Chicken

$17.00

cellophane noodles or call glass noodles, tomatoes, cabbage, onions in light soy sauce

Shrimp Pad Thai

Shrimp Pad Thai

$18.00

egg, bean sprout, green onion, pickled radish, peanuts

Tofu Pad Thai

$16.00

eggs, tofu, bean sprouts, onion

Chicken Pad Thai

$17.00

chicken, egg, bean sprouts, onion

Spicy Eggplant Tofu (V)

Spicy Eggplant Tofu (V)

$17.00

onions, peppers, with sweet bean sauce

Veggie Tofu stir fry (V)

$15.00

Mixed vegetables, tofu, in stir fry vegan sauce.

Veggies Pad Thai

$16.00

mix vegie, eggs, bean sprouts, onion,

Larb Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Ground chicken, chilli, onions, cabbage, cilantro with rice

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$15.00

rice noodles, green beans, peppers, bean sprouts, basil, garlic chill sauce (please choose protein)

Spicy Basil

Spicy Basil

$16.00

onions, peppers, basil, garlic chilli sauce (please choose protein)

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$15.00

rice noodles, egg, broccoli or green asian vegie, garlic, sweet soy sauce (please choose protein)

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.00

rice noodles, onion, bean sprouts, clear broth

Beef Ball Noodle Soup

Beef Ball Noodle Soup

$15.00

beef ball, onion, bean sprouts, garlic, clear broth

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$15.00

Eggs, onions, garlic, cilantro (please choose protein)

Side Items

Fried Egg

$1.50

Mixed Steamed Veggies

$2.00

Steamed Noodles

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$1.00

X Bean Sprout

$1.00

X Broccoli

$2.00

X Cilantro

$1.00

X Egg

$1.50

X Green Onion

$0.75

X Peanut

$0.75

X Sauce on side

$0.50

X Green beans

$1.00

Gluten free

0 spicy

1 spicy

2 spicy

3 spicy

4 spicy

5 spicy

NA Bev

Bottled Water

$0.75

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Green Tea Hot

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Perrier

$5.00

Sprite

$2.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea (no iced)

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the food!

Location

8158 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO 63119

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cyrano's
orange starNo Reviews
603 E Lockwood Ave. Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
The Frisco Barroom
orange starNo Reviews
8110 Big Bend Boulevard St. Louis, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Balkan Treat Box
orange star4.9 • 799
8103 Big Bend Blvd Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Big Sky Cafe
orange star4.6 • 765
47 South Old Orchard Ave Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Racanellis Pizza - Webster
orange star4.3 • 201
8161 Big Bend Blvd Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves - 20 Allen Ave Suite 120
orange starNo Reviews
20 Allen Ave Suite 120 Websert Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Webster Groves

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Webster Groves
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston