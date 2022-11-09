Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicken In A Barrel BBQ - Huntington Beach

review star

No reviews yet

180 5th Street, Unit 130

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Order Again

Popular Items

Cornbread
#2 Sampler Plate
Full Rack of Ribs

Entrees

#1 Chicken Plate

#1 Chicken Plate

$14.99

A juicy 1/4 piece of barrel-smoked chicken with a side of rice & chili beans.

#2 Sampler Plate

#2 Sampler Plate

$22.19

Local favorite! a taste of all our smoked meats: chicken, beef, pork, and a baby back rib with a side of rice & chili beans.

#3 Baby Back Rib Plate

#3 Baby Back Rib Plate

$19.29

Five tender barrel-smoked ribs with a side of rice & chili beans.

#4 Chicken & Rib Plate

#4 Chicken & Rib Plate

$20.79

A juicy 1/4 piece chicken and 2 barrel-smoked baby back ribs with a side of rice & chili beans.

#5 Beef Plate

#5 Beef Plate

$20.39

Savory barrel-smoked pulled beef with a side of rice & chili beans.

#6 Pork Plate

#6 Pork Plate

$16.99

Barrel-smoked pulled pork with a side of rice & chili beans.

#7 Chicken Plate for Two

#7 Chicken Plate for Two

$23.99

Our chicken in a barrel plate with double the chicken and double the rice & one serving of chili beans.

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.99

Our traditional burger grilled to perfection. All burgers are 1/3 lb and come with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Our hamburger topped with sharp American Cheese. All burgers are 1/3 lb and come with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Our classic cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon.

Hawaiian Cheeseburger

Hawaiian Cheeseburger

$10.89

Grilled pineapple, and teriyaki sauce on our cheeseburger.

Mexique

Burrito Special

Burrito Special

$12.99

A hefty burrito with your choice of chicken, pork or beef (beef is extra $2).

Single Taco

Single Taco

$5.50

A taco that stands alone because he wants to.

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$13.49

2 tacos with your choice of chicken, pork, or Mahi Mahi (beef is extra $2) on corn tortillas with a side of Spanish rice

Sides

Brownie

Brownie

$3.49
Chili Beans

Chili Beans

$4.09
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.89
Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.89
Macaroni Salad
$4.69

Macaroni Salad

$4.69
French Fries
$4.89

French Fries

$4.89
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.19
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.89

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.89
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.49
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.25

Our famous season fries topped with our homemade chili and cheese

Sub Fry

$2.49

Sub Onion Ring

$2.69

Sub Sweet fry

$2.99

Ala Carte

Quarter Chicken

Quarter Chicken

$8.99

Choose between white (Breast and Wing) or dark meat (Thigh and Drumstick)

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$14.29

For those that couldn't choose between white or dark meat

Single Rib

Single Rib

$3.79

A single rib for those that just want to try but don't want to commit

Half Rack of Ribs

Half Rack of Ribs

$19.99

Seven juicy pork ribs that make you want to order the full rack

Full Rack of Ribs

Full Rack of Ribs

$37.99

Fourteen of our barrel smoked pork ribs that can make a grown man cry

Single Portion Pulled Pork

Single Portion Pulled Pork

$10.19

A third of a pound of our pulled pork

Single Portion Pulled Beef

Single Portion Pulled Beef

$13.49

A third of a pound of our pulled beef

Whole Chicken

$26.99

Fancy Fries

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.79

Seasoned fries loaded with cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro sauce, and choice of chicken or pork (beef extra $1.25).

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.25

Our famous season fries topped with our homemade chili and cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Burrito

Kids Burrito

$6.89

Your choice of meat, with rice and cheese

Kids Sandwich

Kids Sandwich

$5.99

A small hamburger bun with your choice of meat

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.59

Melted cheesy goodness in a grilled tortilla

Kids Nuggets & Fries

Kids Nuggets & Fries

$6.89

Six chicken nuggets with a side of fries

Specials

BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Chs
$8.89

BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Chs

$8.89
Po' Boy BBQ Sandwich
$8.19

Po' Boy BBQ Sandwich

$8.19

Rib Snack Plate

$10.99

Rice and Chili Bowl

$7.99

Loaded Nachos

$10.79

Family Meal

$35.00

Salads

Mixed Green

Mixed Green

$11.09

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red bell peppers, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing (ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, papaya seed or caesar)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.49

romaine, parmesan, cherry tomatoes, caesar dressing, croutons

Merchandise

BBQ Rub Off the Hook
$11.00

$11.00
BBQ Rub Beef Buffalo & More
$11.00

BBQ Rub Beef Buffalo & More

$11.00
BBQ Sauce Original
$12.60

BBQ Sauce Original

$12.60
BBQ Sauce Hot

BBQ Sauce Hot

$12.60

Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.89

20 oz bottle soda

$3.79

Bottled Water

$2.69

Water Cup

Monster Energy Drink

$3.89
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Off the hook BBQ

Location

180 5th Street, Unit 130, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

