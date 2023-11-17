Chuzos Sabor Latino 617 N College Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
"Bringing South American Flavors to Northwest Arkansas. Chuzos are the Ecuadorian common name for meat kabobs also known as pinchos or brochetas in other countries of Latin America. Give us a try! We are the best chuzos in town!"
Location
617 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sassy's Red House - N College Ave - 708 North College Avenue
No Reviews
708 North College Avenue Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurant
Big Box Karaoke - Fayetteville - 115 North Block Avenue
No Reviews
115 North Block Avenue Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fayetteville
More near Fayetteville