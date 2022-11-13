Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hills Hideaway

No reviews yet

401 W Watson St Unit #203

Fayetteville, AR 72701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

WNY Wings

WNY Wings

$14.00

Wings (8) created by a Western New York native. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch

Pork Shanks

Pork Shanks

$10.00Out of stock

"Pig Wings" tossed in Honey Butter BBQ and drizzled with our WNY Original sauce.

Truffle Fries

$8.00

French fries tossed in white truffle oil and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with house aioli.

Goat Cheese Bombs

Goat Cheese Bombs

$11.00

Creamy Goat Cheese breaded, flash fried, and drizzled with our house aioli.

Carmelized Onion Flatbread

Carmelized Onion Flatbread

$12.00

Caramelized onions, tomatoes, and a balsamic glaze, topped off with a fresh arugula.

Hot Honey Chicken Flatbread

Hot Honey Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

A Hideaway staple! Chicken tossed in WNY original atop artisan flatbread and drizzled with honey.

Hogs in a Blanket

Hogs in a Blanket

$14.00Out of stock

Crisp Pork Belly served under a blanket with pickled onions, drizzled with a demi-glaze.

Handhelds

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Made the Nashville way! Fried Chicken dipped in Chili Oil and seasoned with a Nashville hot spice blend. Topped with homemade coleslaw and pickles.

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Tender steak sliced on a corn dusted Kaiser roll. Dressed with arugula and homemade creamy horseradish sauce. Served with a side of aujus.

Hideaway Burger

$15.00

A double smashed patty burger topped with thick American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with fries!

The Gyro

$14.00

Marinated chicken on a whole wheat pita topped with Tzatziki, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Cod Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded and fried cod topped with homemade tartar, coleslaw, and pickles.

Soups and Salads

French Onion

$7.00

French Onion made in house! Topped with multiple slices of provolone and swiss!

Greek Salad

$10.00

Classic chopped Greek salad with tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, and pepperoncini served with pita slices and Greek vinaigrette dressing.

Apple and Pecan Salad

$11.00

Our fresh salad blend with diced apples, pecans, tomatoes, and pickled onions tossed in a homemade vinaigrette and topped with our famous goat cheese bombs!

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

A traditional chicken Caesar topped with parmesan cheese and croutons in our Caesar dressing.

Entrees

Catfish

$19.00Out of stock

A must! 2 filets of catfish breaded and served with homemade tartar and coleslaw. Served with fries!

Petite Chateau

$22.00

An underrated cut of steak! We slice it and top it with housemade chimichurri. Served with grilled broccolini and fries to finish it off!

Pasta Formaggio

$15.00

Cheese, Cheese, and more cheese! A creamy 4 cheese blend with garlic bread and topped with more cheese!

Chicken Bruschetta

$16.00

Marinated Chicken topped with creamy goat cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with grilled broccolini.

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mac Salad

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.00

Crispy Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Broccolini

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Truffle Fries (Side)

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Dessert

Brown Butter Cake

$8.00

Donut Holes

$8.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Churro Sundae

$8.00Out of stock

Kid's menu

Kid's Mac

$6.00

Our smaller portion of pasta formaggio.

Kids Tenders

$6.00

2 tenders breaded and served with fries.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

A single patty with cheese on a roll. served with fries.

Seasonal Menu/Hideaway Menu

Kimchi Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Pork Steamed Buns

$11.00Out of stock

Mushroom Steamed Buns

$11.00

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Steak Wilted Salad

$20.00

Pork Steamed Buns APP

$8.00Out of stock

Mushroom Steamed Buns APP

$8.00

Chimichurri Steak Flatbread

$14.00

Garbage Plate

$15.00

Nashville Fried Catfish

$15.00Out of stock

Cod Tacos

$9.00Out of stock

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Modern restaurant and bar, serving lunch and dinner options, crafted with coast-to-coast inspiration. Enjoy shareable apps, fresh salads, sandwich, or a more traditional entrée while watching a game on one of our many TVs in our spacious dining room and bar, or taking in Dickson Street on our charming patio.

401 W Watson St Unit #203, Fayetteville, AR 72701

